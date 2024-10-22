All our election coverage in one place

Can you believe we had all these candidates at Bike Happy Hour back in July! (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

If you haven’t voted yet and are interested in what we’ve shared about all the candidates and the election in general over the past year or so, this post puts it all in one place.

District 1 (East)

District 2 (N/NE)

District 3 (SE)

District 4 (W/Sellwood)

Mayor

General Politics Coverage

I hope these stories, interviews, and videos help you make more informed choices. Happy voting!

