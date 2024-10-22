All our election coverage in one place

If you haven’t voted yet and are interested in what we’ve shared about all the candidates and the election in general over the past year or so, this post puts it all in one place.
District 1 (East)
- Podcast: District 1 City Council Candidate Terrence Hayes
- Podcast: Ride east Portland with City Council candidate Timur Ender
- Podcast: Council Candidate Steph Routh at Bike Happy Hour
- District 1 candidate Terrence Hayes addresses Portland’s ‘war on cars’ in campaign email
District 2 (N/NE)
- Meet D2 City Council candidate Tiffani Penson
- 15 Minutes With City Council Candidate Mariah Hudson
- Podcast: City Council D2 (N/NE) Candidate Michelle DePass
- Podcast: In the Shed With City Council Candidate Nat West
- Podcast: City Council Candidate Marnie Glickman
- Chris Olson speaks at Bike Happy Hour (6/26/24)
District 3 (SE)
- Council candidate Steve Novick has some questions for the bike community
- Podcast: Portland City Council Candidate Jesse Cornett
- Podcast: City Council Candidate Angelita Morillo
- City Council candidate Rex Burkholder on why he’s running
- Rex Burkholder speaks at Bike Happy Hour (10/10/24)
- Jesse Cornett speaks at Bike Happy Hour (6/26/24)
District 4 (W/Sellwood)
- Podcast: Riding southwest with City Council Candidate Chad Lykins
- Lykins competes for best transportation platform
- Podcast: Portland Police Officer and City Council Candidate Eli Arnold
- Podcast: District 4 Ballot Banter with Lisa Caballero
- Mitch Green speaks at Bike Happy Hour (6/26/24)
- Mitch Green speaks at Bike Happy Hour (3/27/24)
Mayor
- Podcast: Mayoral candidate Liv Osthus
- (Video) In interview, Rubio addresses record of tickets and parking lot incident
- Podcast: Get to know Portland mayoral candidate Keith Wilson
- A transit ‘fetish,’ transportation ‘dogma’, and more at last night’s mayoral debate
- Top mayoral candidates make their case at Metro Chamber debate
- Keith Wilson speaks at Bike Happy Hour (6/19/24)
- Critique of Rene Gonzalez climate change comments at City Council
General Politics Coverage
- How’d it go for local candidates who tried a ‘Week Without Driving’?
- Ranked-choice voting: A deep dive nerdfest for the curious
- The Street Trust Action Fund rescinds endorsement of mayoral candidate Carmen Rubio
- What I learned at a ranked-choice voting webinar
- Slice through the candidate crowd with small donor data
- Which Portland candidates ride a bike?
- 43 candidates share their vision for transportation in Portland
- Candidates fix Portland’s flat tires at Bike Happy Hour
- How would 42 Portland political candidates help us reach Vision Zero?
- What would 40 Portland political candidates do to boost bicycling?
I hope these stories, interviews, and videos help you make more informed choices. Happy voting!
