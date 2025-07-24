Weekend Event Guide: Sunday Parkways, Naked Ride, immigrant solidarity, and more

2010 East Portland Sunday Parkways. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Hi everyone. Hope you’ve had a good week. I’m leaving early Friday morning for a few days to celebrate my 25th wedding anniversary (I know, right?!!!), so I’ll be away from my desk and won’t be working as usual until Thursday morning.

Here are my picks for the weekend.

Saturday, July 26th

Ride Around Clark County – All day in Vancouver (WA)

It’s time for the 41st annual running of the RACC, a bucket-list ride if there ever was one. There are four routes from 18 to 100+ miles. More info here.

Indigenous Peoples Ride – 10:00 am at Cathedral Park (N)

“An exciting bike ride that celebrates the Indigenous Peoples from around the globe who have made their home right here in Portland.” More info here.

The Red Ride – 3:45 pm at Lone Fir Cemetery (SE)

Not to be outdone by the famous Teal Ride, now there’s a ride for everyone who wants to bask in the glory of the color red. More info here.

Portland World Naked Bike Ride – 8:30 pm at Grant Park (NE)

This is it folks! The biggest naked ride of the year. Whether you come to protest Big Oil or to just revel in the beauty of flesh-filled city streets, you don’t want to miss this quintessential Portland experience. More info here.

Sunday, July 20th

Bike Lane Sweeper Ride – 10:30 am at SW Nebraska & Terwilliger (SW)

Join nonprofit BikeLoud PDX for a ride with their very cool Bike Lane Sweeper machine as you learn about the ups-and-downs of DIY bike lane maintenance. There’s also a northeast version of this ride happening at the same time. More info here.

East Portland Sunday Parkways – 11:00 am to 4:00 pm in Southwest (E)

Enjoy carfree streets on a fun route that connects parks and fun activities from vendors with live music and other cool diversions. It’s Portland at its finest. More info here.

Immigrant Solidarity Ride – 2:00 pm at Colonel Summers Park (SE)

Join to show strength and resolve in the face of deportations and rising hate across the country. Ride is family-friendly and will raise funds for nonprofits that help families with immigrant rights and legal services. More info here.

Ride to Opera in the Park – 4:30 pm at Peninsula Park Rose Garden (N)

Cycling and opera in a park — what could be better on a Sunday afternoon in Portland? This will be a fun-loving loop that will start and end where the opera will perform. More info here.

