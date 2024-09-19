The Street Trust Action Fund rescinds endorsement of mayoral candidate Carmen Rubio

After revelations in the media about a long record of parking tickets and an incident in a parking lot Friday where City Commissioner Carmen Rubio hit another car and then walked away from the scene, The Street Trust Action Fund has decided to rescind their mayoral endorsement.
After the first story about Rubio’s parking infractions hit the news last week, TST Action Fund expressed disappointment about the news, but stood firm in their support, saying, “We believe Carmen Rubio remains the best candidate to deliver on the transportation safety issues that matter most to our community.” But now they have changed their tune.
Here’s the statement just released by The Street Trust:
As The Street Trust Action Fund expressed earlier this week, we were disappointed to learn of Carmen Rubio’s traffic infractions and upset that she failed to disclose those past infractions to us during the endorsement process. However, we were willing to forgive past mistakes in service of a candidate seeking to make change in how the city approaches traffic safety and investments in a complete, multimodal system that serves all street users.
As Oregon’s only complete streets and transportation safety Action Fund, we cannot say that we will endorse candidates to hold them accountable and then not do so; for this reason, in light of allegations that last week Rubio damaged a parked car and walked away, we are withholding further support of her campaign until we see real change. We still believe her positions are the best in the race, but her driving has become a distraction – one which flies in the face of our values.
We hope that Carmen Rubio – and everyone running for Portland mayor this November – remains committed to prioritizing full funding for street safety and implementing critical active transportation and safety measures. Moving forward this election cycle, The Street Trust Action Fund’s focus will be on our statewide, regional, and city council champions for our mission.
This decision will likely dampen spirits at The Street Trust’s annual Alice Awards fundraising event set for Saturday evening, where Rubio was set to be celebrated along with the Action Fund’s other endorsees. And it leaves our largest transportation advocacy group without a horse in the mayor’s race.
I’ve heard from many folks that they’d like to see mayoral candidate and trucking company CEO Keith Wilson considered. However, according to Wilson, he was never notified about TST Action Fund’s endorsement process. Wilson tells BikePortland he was very interested in receiving their endorsement and regrets not being part of it. In response to this claim, The Street Trust (and TST Action Fund) Executive Director Sarah Iannarone sent BikePortland a screenshot of an email sent to Wilson inviting him to participate. I’m still working to gain clarity on this and will share more when I can.
Focusing back on Rubio, this is just another part of a very challenging two weeks where she’s seen her campaign for Portland’s highest office crumble just as the race heats up.
Thanks for reading.
BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.
Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.
This is so stupid. A scuff, and it was taken care of. Don’t make this sound like a hit and run, this was nothing but a weird smear.
I know The Street Trust just can’t win. They should have probably not endorsed (or endorsed multiple, with a ranking, including Rubio!) last week or whenever they made their last statement. That could have made sense if they reconsidered then. But over this stupid little paint scuff that Rubio paid for? Stupid.
It shows a pattern of behavior, especially given last week’s scandal; and an indication of an extreme antisocial character flaw
Bull. Extreme antisocial character flaw?? This is a Tesla, not a puppy, much less a child.
Why in hell do we make stuff that is so damn vulnerable to slings and arrows that it costs 5% of blue book to fix it? (Rub it out, walk it off!) Does a dang Tesla deliver so much less mobility, once dinged, that person has to notify the so-called Newspaper of Record, which then lights up like a pinball machine?
Why doesn’t the O just soberly say that “We don’t like Carmen, no we don’t, and our friends don’t like her either, so if you give two §¥€£s about our opinion don’t vote for her”?
It’s a trifling newspaper.
What if this “stupid little paint scuff” was your car? You’d be indifferent?
If it was a bike and hasn’t been crashed, it’s probably time to push it a little and get that over with. What stickers are for.
Hell’s bells, my number one bike has been crashed more times than I can reckon, and looks it. In that state it gets way more props than my face, sorry to say.
Is this the forum for loving on pristine cars?
A “scuff” is a hit and run if you don’t respond responsibly
It’s a hit and run misdemeanor. $5,000 in damage and she just walks away.
Rescinding their endorsement over this, but not over the prior issue sends a message that the latest issue of a minor crash into a parked car is more important than the prior issue of 150 tickets et al. I think that’s ridiculous.
I don’t agree with the realpolitik choices that were behind not rescinding the endorsement then, but I can understand them. If you’re going to double down, then double down. Now, it just looks like The Street Trust has no real leg to stand on from either perspective now.
Is that such a bad thing? It seems like an organization nominally focused on street safety for humans should be eager to work with whoever becomes mayor rather than trying to pick a winner and subsequently not have much influence if they actively supported a loser.
Just to be clear, that sentence was written without any judgment to what might be good or bad. It was just a statement of fact. Thanks.
I didn’t mean to imply that you were making a judgement.
I personally don’t like the constant rush of organizations to endorse people at the local and national level. It seems to treat members of the organization like afterthoughts and willingly spends those members funds for candidates that they might not agree with.
It’s probably time for Rubio to withdrawal from the race as that would be best for the law-abiding citizens that remain.
It’s long past time for her to show some integrity in this matter.
You mean Wilson and Mapps?
There’s that good ol’ BikePortland bias.
LOL. Bias in reporting in general, and in not abusing the bullhorn I’m lucky to have on this platform, is something I think about often and take very seriously. It’s a big topic which can’t be fleshed out in a comment. But I think that there is something to be said for letting readers know where you are coming from, for being honest about what the bias is likely to be, because everyone is biased. I’m a rock solid liberal Democrat, always have been.
That said, I have a preternatural ability to put myself in other people’s shoes. I’m very empathetic. Right now I’m writing a story about the Staff Report recommendation to deny approval to the Alpenrose development. I can easily put myself in every player’s position, it’s kind of weird, but I can. And I like to think that results in fair reporting, in getting the story right.
Now the comments section is a place I check into regularly all day long, how many comments have I pushed through today? So yeah, I occasionally don’t resist making a quip. Believe me, JM will let me know if it becomes a big problem. I have noticed that he holds himself to a different standard, a different persona, in the comments than I do, I tend to let my hair down a little. Maybe I shouldn’t.
“Maybe I shouldn’t”
Why? Your comment wasn’t wrong.
Lisa,
You’re in a position of power with unlimited publication privilege and censorship control (which you wield on those that you don’t agree with). In my opinion, it seems unprofessional to insert your biases into the comment section. You should consider starting up a personal Twitter (x) account or Instagram page to present your personal opinions. Maybe it will go viral and you can hire Jonathan to help you edit it. 🙂
Why?
One of my favorite things here is that the authors DO participate in the comments. It helps flesh out what was written in the articles.
And not only is it NOT unprofessional, it’s positive, because it puts their biases in the open.
They’re not hearings officers whose job is to write unbiased legal decisions.
Show us your blog?
The air is crisp, the leaves will soon start to fall, the progressives are beating each other down with minor ethical complaints to clear the path for morally bankrupt candidates. It must be autumn in Portland.
This made me laugh! I appreciate the humor and I agree with the sentiment that the left half of the political spectrum holds itself to higher standards than the right half. “But her emails” is the best example.
However, I disagree with the characterization that Rubio’s demonstrated careless behavior is merely a “minor ethical complaint.”
Even if you’re solely referring to the most recent incident, it’s the latest of what one must acknowledge is a very long list of reckless behaviors and choices.
Surely that must have *some* ethical weight, right?
Carmen Rubio is scrambling. That was a tough interview and she held her composure, answered the questions, and kept on the topic. How many people could pull that off?
I already have some issues with her on other topics but I respect her now way more than I did before. She’s got guts.
Which candidates are morally bankrupt? I bet I know your answer, but I’d like to hear exactly how they are morally bankrupt, rather than just how they’re not aligned with your preferred policies. Certainly Rubio, Gonzalez, and Mapps have all had their moments of poor ethical judgment, but moral bankrupcy?
The truly morally bankrupt in this whole scandal is The Street Trust, its director Sarah Inarone and the rest of their leadership. They put adherence to their political agenda above doing the right thing. Yes they finally pulled support from Rubio, but It’s too little too late.
Speaking of morally bankrupt, didn’t Sarah draw a cartoon of male genitalia on a coworker’s door?
I honestly don’t know what’s worse, not paying your tickets or (presumably) sneaking up to someone’s door in the middle of the night to do graffiti.