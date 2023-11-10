Podcast: Council Candidate Steph Routh at Bike Happy Hour

If you didn’t make it out to Bike Happy Hour on Wednesday night, you missed something special. A few dozen Portlanders sat and stood in the crisp, cold night in a plaza on a public street (thanks PBOT!) to take part in an interview with a candidate for local elected office.
I planned to interview Portland City Council Candidate Steph Routh inside Ankeny Tap & Table, but it was such a nice night that everyone was already camped out in the plaza. So we decided to just go with it and I brought the speaker and mic outside, set it on a wooden picnic table, and went for it. We talked for about 35 minutes and then took questions from the audience. It was delightful and I think you’ll really appreciate learning more about Steph and her thoughtful approach to important issues.
Steph, who was born in Parkrose and now lives in Lents, has been a part of our cycling and transportation advocacy community for many years. In 2006 I photographed her bike wedding (yes she married her bike, she wore a veil and kissed the bike and everything) and have followed her ever since. Since then she’s been a leader in our community. Steph was the first-ever executive director of Oregon Walks (where she led the org on an office move by foot!), she worked in communications for Community Cycling Center, Sightline, and the Portland Bureau of Transportation. In 2013 she authored a book on how to move by bike (and has taken part in over 80 bike moves). Steph is also an adjunct professor at the PSU School of Urban Planning and was part of the strategy team that helped win Portland’s local gas tax increase campaign in 2016. In 2017 she interviewed women for a series on BikePortland. And since 2019 she’s served as a member of the Portland Planning Commission (service she called a “love note to my city”).
Asked by someone Wednesday night why she’d never run for office before, Steph said she always assumed being a planning commissioner (a position she “begged to be on”) would be her highest calling. But then she saw that major policies she worked to pass hit road blocks at city hall. “And then when I saw the council district lines drawn and I saw that, on Day One of the new administration, east Portland would have more representation than in the cumulative history of Portland City Council — that was just so meaningful. And I couldn’t say no.”
Here are a few other notable exchanges from our interview:
What can you bring to council so that we make sure great programs and policies [like bike infrastructure plans, Portland Street Response, etc…] aren’t diluted or dismantled?
“I think it’s important to remember I am running for city council because I care and I want to be part of a solution. No one candidate, no one politician is going to solve our problems. And government cannot be the hero of our story. Communities are the heroes of our story. And it has to be. The town is the hero. And the goal and the role of government and I think of politicians, is to create the conditions where communities can thrive and community-based solutions can find purchase and endure.”
I’ve seen activists gain power and office, then become silent and a part of the machine. Are you confident that you can be an elected official in a position of power and still sort of like, keep it real?
“You just described all of my nightmares!… I’ve also started to try to build a ‘Team of Rivals,’ if you will. People who are naysayers, people that I have disagreed with; because I think it’s important to have people who can call me to account… I think it’s important to seek the honorable opposition.”
On her opposition to federal funding for bike share in 2011 because it would only serve the central city, and the argument bike share advocates made that downtown has some of the lowest income census tracts in the city:
“I think that we were right on this, and I am very glad that we got bike share, I love it. But being near poor people, is not the same as being for poor people, there is a difference… We don’t get to say that something that excludes people who are unbanked, at that time, is a social justice project. We just don’t get to say that.”
In response to an audience question about how to reach our cycling mode share goals:
“Making the case for cycling is a lot easier when you have places to cycle to. And I think as the former executive director of Oregon walks, I think walkability and roll-ability is the elegant solution to so many of our issues and makes the abundant case for cycling clear. And I think there’s that triptych of transit and walkability and cycling, and we need to do all three. I think we need to really look at how transit is funded and how, how we’re working on operations, because transit is the backbone to a land-use that makes both cycling and walking inevitable.”
I hope you listen to the full interview. Steph is someone who gives me hope for the future of Portland and I always learn something when I talk with her. I think you will too.
Listen in the player above or wherever you get your podcasts. You can read a full transcript below or download it here.
I’ve known Steph for 8-10 years and have always been in sort of awe of her. I can’t think of anybody better suited for City Council. I only regret that I’m in a different district and will be unable to vote for her. I can only hope we get some candidates even half as qualified as Steph in my district.
I’m definitely going to listen, but she already said two things that have won me over: the team of rivals and the bit about the triptych of transportation.
As someone who is disabled, can’t ride a bike and can no longer walk the mile downtown, gee what I would give for a bus. My husband bike commutes all over town, but I have to drive everywhere. Not so when I visit other cities! I love the bus, maybe I should marry it.
Without adequate bus service, I’m completely cut-off from Portland’s public transit system. It’s to the point that I am more familiar with the public transportation systems in Europe than in my own hometown.
3% is the new 7%.
I was frustrated for years by the tendency of cycling subculture folk to describe cycling mode share as “stagnant” even though there was clear evidence that mode share was in decline. This continuing refusal to acknowledge the precipitous decline in transportation cycling is a hallmark of a walled-off subculture that has become detached from reality. it’s hard to make progress in transportation mode shift when you are furiously pretending it’s still 2013.
I’m concerned that we would elect another “advocate/activist/non-profit worker . Portland’s recent history had brought us some really bad leaders by electing these type of folks (Chloe Eudaly, Carmen Rubio, Jessica Vega Pedesron, Joann Hardesty). I’m all for bikes but we need less ideology and more pragmatism in Portland.
I hear this sentiment quite a bit on the internet these days. I actually knew that someone would make this exact comment as I wrote the story up. Your comment reeks of stereotyping, bias, sexism and narrative-seeking. If you take time to actually learn and understand people, instead of jumping to conclusions and painting everyone who has some opinions that you don’t agree with with the same brush, you might actually discover something about them!
I hear it on the “internet” as well Jonathan but more importantly I hear it when I talk to my neighbors and friends in Portland. It’s clear to me from those conversations that we need a course change and more “activists” trying to govern is not the answer. More of the same isn’t what most Portlanders are seeking.
But instead of understanding a desire for a change and a better community you accuse me (and others) of being intolerant. It appears like you’re the intolerant one with your labeling and jumping to conclusions. Just sayin’.
It sure is uncanny how the four people you have the biggest beef with are all women, three of them women of color, and curiously you don’t seem to have any acknowledgement of the fact that Rene Gonzalez was a self-described “activist” for the schools reopening campaign and Dan Ryan was the ED of a *huge* nonprofit coordinating fundraising with PTAs.
It’s uncanny that you mention a person of color and a Gay man in a derogatory way..
See how this works?
Tell us how Rene was wrong about the school openings, BTW.
He was 100% wrong, but I and most people who value their time would not waste their efforts discussing COVID revisionism with Rene supporters that are not interested in good faith discussions and have often been anti-public health.
His anti-teacher positions then and now were mostly to get workers back to work to please his benefactors.
Aaron Brown brought up the Covid revisionism…and I never stated I am a Rene supporter.
Pointing out the hypocrisy that demanding criticism of public officials be gender neutral apparently goes over your head…
Sorry.
If he is 100% wrong so was Finland, the Netherlands and most of Europe.
my point was less about Rene’s positions on Covid and more to the point that he’s just as much an “activist” as any of the other elected officials that were originally mentioned.
You can add Dan Ryan to that list. He needs to go as well. Do you feel better now? Oh but now I’m a homophobe? LOL. You are using identities as a way to try to limit and prevent criticism of elected representatives. Democracy doesn’t work that way.
It’s almost a year since Hardesty has been on the city council and almost three years since Eudaly has been. At some point the blame has to be on the current members of city council. (And in that spirit I do think JVP as County Chair deserves a lot of criticism.)
Fair point. But it does take a while to reverse damage done. I agree though that our current batch of ideologically obsessed leaders like Rubio, Ryan, Vega Pedesron and Jayapal are not helping us.
“Less ideology”
I can’t even. What does that even mean? Everyone has ideology. Everything you and anyone governing is guided by ideology.
What you mean is you want a different ideology. Fair enough. But what is it that you want different? You want less worrying about poor and minority people, less concern for housing people? You people complaining about “ideology” never get into specifics about what you mean, most likely because it would be really embarrassing and paint you in a pretty bad light.
Go Steph go!
Polite reminder that Steph is running using the Open and Accountable Elections program – every donation up to $20 is matched *9* times, if we can get Steph up to 750 donations. She’s on her way but every single donation, no matter how small, has a *huge* impact on her fundraising. Not just in a “feels good to see the donations come in” sort of way, but in a “the open and accountable election program will give her even more money if she gets 750 donations” sort of way, so please chip in a few bucks if you haven’t already!
Aaron, your math is a bit off. According to the City election website, that theoretical $20 donation could yield as much as a 20x match ($20×250=$5,000 for the first $100,000 tranch = 20x; $20×500=$10,000 for the next $100,000 tranch = 10x; $20×500=$10,000 for the final $100,000 tranch = 10x; maximum 1,250 donations of $20 = $25,000 raised for a $300,000 match = 12x) I’m sure if my math is off, someone will no doubt correct me.
$300,000 is the most a city council candidate can receive from the city program – up to $750,000 for mayoral candidates. Donations can come from anywhere, but only those from Portland residents can be matched, and only up to $20 per donor, so if you are giving to more than one candidate, the later donations may not be useful for match if you go over your $20 donation limit.
There’s lots of paperwork involved.
https://www.portland.gov/smalldonorelections/how-run-under-sde
There’s also a website for tracking who has gotten what so far, and from how many donors, if they were in-city or not, for all current listed candidates.
https://openelectionsportland.org/?startDate=Sun+Jan+01+2023+00%3A00%3A00+GMT-0500+%28Eastern+Standard+Time%29