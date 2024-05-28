Comment of the Week: Our surprising election

I think I found a perfect comment. Twenty-six other people liked it too, not to mention it received a COTW nomination. It’s short, sweet, and even manages to have some narrative structure. Here’s DW’s take from the day after the election:

I was feeling some dread over seeing the results of the vote on this particular issue. That was unfounded, and I think a result of just reading too many dumb comments on Reddit and Willamette Week. Some coworkers and I were talking about the results of the election this morning. When the topic of the gas tax came up, I was low-key prepared to go on the defensive. Despite all of them exclusively driving to get around, they voted for it. Every one of them shared some project the city did that they liked – a new crosswalk in their neighborhood, speed bumps on their street, or a repaving project. One even said they like when the city stripes bike lanes because it makes people go slower. Keep in mind, these are people who never ride bikes and only walk occasionally for recreation. I think the lesson for me here is that I need to get off the internet and talk to people in real life more.

Yep, DW might be on to something there.

In case folks missed the election followup, these results didn’t come in on some sliver of a low-turn out. No, at 36% Multnomah County had a strong showing for a primary election, especially given that it didn’t benefit from the boost of competitive presidential or gubernatorial races. I’ll go out on a limb, maybe all the talk about charter reform over the past couple of years, and the large numbers of candidates running for city council in the fall, has given voters a bit more awareness of elections.

Thank you for your comment, DW, and also thank you to everyone who has shared their election thoughts over the past few weeks. You can read DW’s comment in context of what everyone else said under the original post.