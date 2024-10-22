Podcast now in video form! Join Eva and me ‘In The Shed’

BikePortland watchers know I’m always experimenting with new ways of sharing content and telling stories. And a big part of that in recent years has been a higher priority on videos. I know not everyone appreciates this, but I’m sufficiently intrigued by video’s potential. I also like the challenge of learning new skills and it’s been fun to move beyond just typing and still photos these past several years.

On that note, I’m also lucky enough to know Aaron Parecki, a successful YouTuber and one of the smartest people around when it comes to making videos on the web. Aaron agreed to help make my dream of turning the BikePortland Shed (my backyard workspace) into a video recording studio! I’ve been recording interviews in the Shed for years, but adding video has been a technical lift I just couldn’t figure out on my own. Aaron was amazing! He figured out all the details and led me every step of the way.

This episode of In The Shed with Eva Frazier and I is the first time we did video and I’m happy with how it turned out. I hope you are too. Now you can watch and hear our podcasts and interviews on our YouTube channel or in your audio player.

Here’s a taste of what Eva and I talk about in this episode (which was recorded on Monday, 10/21):

The two fatal cycling collisions on the same morning

Eva’s East Portland ride

Why business is tough for small bike shops

Jonathan explains why people who use “e-bike” to describe e-mopeds/motorcycles is such a concern

BikeLoud’s new Bike Buddy Program

Where you can (and can’t) bike on sidewalks downtown — and why riding on sidewalks can be cool

And more!

Special thanks to all our financial supporters, advertisers, and paid subscribers. Your support is what allows me to invest in new tech and continue build a community media channel that we can all use and benefit from.