District 1 candidate Terrence Hayes addresses Portland’s ‘war on cars’ in campaign email

In an email to supporters Thursday afternoon, District 1 City Council candidate Terrence Hayes addresses what he calls “Portland’s war on cars.” The email then plays into the narrative that bicycling is a privileged pursuit for the upper-class while driving is working class.
It’s a classic attempt to create a false “us versus them” dichotomy and it’s very clear who Hayes aligns with.
Hayes is running to represent east Portland. On his campaign website Hayes says he was born into poverty and was formerly incarcerated for attempted murder. He’s one of the top contenders in his race and currently has the fourth most approved matching donations out of all the candidates. Hayes has been endorsed by City Commissioners Rene Gonzalez, Mingus Mapps, and Dan Ryan, as well as the Portland Police Association, and District Attorney-Elect Nathan Vasquez.
Here’s more from Hayes’ email:
“We all know that Portland is a big bike-riding city, and that’s really great, but we have to recognize that the majority of East Portlanders have to drive a lot more than the rest of the city [emphasis his]. It seems like no one told City Hall, and they make it as difficult as possible for those of us trying to get around and live our daily lives. The roads are a mess, and the traffic often makes us late for our jobs…and East Portland doesn’t usually have the luxury of working from home.
Our highways have the same problem; they simply haven’t kept up with the increase in population, while the activists constantly push back on any efforts to make it easier to get around. They don’t see their own privilege [emphasis his], a privilege that negatively impacts the working class.
Can we talk about Division Street and the awful divider in the middle of the road? It seems like it was purposely put there to tick off drivers, and it’s hurting businesses that didn’t want these changes…”
Hayes goes on to say he’s not “going to war with” bike culture, but that, “District 1 is pragmatic and blue collar. “We’re not software engineers working from our home office,” Hayes continues. “We’re doing the hard work that the upper middle class in the city pays others to do.”
Hayes also says he thinks we should keep the bike infrastructure we already have “clean and clear from camps, trash and overgrown vegetation” on the I-205 and Springwater paths.
When it comes to neighborhood greenways, Hayes appears to be a big fan. He says he and his supporters whant them to “remain safe as the city converts houses to multi-family and bring even more vehicle traffic into our neighborhoods.”
Then Hayes writes, with an underline for emphasis: “We just want to be able to get around safely, efficiently, and with less hassle.”
I know a lot of folks who agree with that.
I work in a brewery for $20/hr that I bike six miles to from my home in East Portland. Please tell me how I’m upper-class, Mr. Hayes.
Who’s he running against? How can I donate to their campaigns?
Steph Routh and Timur Ender are both solid candidates in District 1 so far.
I like this guy, He has my vote!!
Poor people having long commutes is definitely an issue but being upset with bikes lanes and improvements to pedestrian safety is insane. Not to mention that the people who are probably more impoverished have to walk and bike, should we be okay with their deaths? How about we stop using bikes as a scapegoat and instead deal with the actual underlying issues.
Endorsed by PPB, Vasquez and Gonzalez, stoking a fake anger-based culture war, attempted murder. Checks out.
I just don’t even know how to respond to this. I work in education and very much have working-class wages. I do own a car that is paid off and very cheap to insure, but if I had to buy a new car – hell, even a used one that doesn’t need repairs every 400 miles – it would push my budget over the edge and destroy me financially.
Being able to safely bike (on Division, thanks to the recent upgrades) or take the bus to work in East Portland has been huge for being able to get myself in a financially stable position and build some savings. I saved almost $1000 on just gas last year, compared to when I was driving to work every day. Not to mention the wear and tear on the car itself. I also have a whole tangent about how much my mental and physical health has improved as a result, but I won’t share that here.
I really wish that Mr. Hayes could spend a couple weeks getting around using a bike and transit so he can experience what it means to truly be relegated to the margins of the transportation system. Making u-turns on Division is kind of a pain, I guess, but not as much as pedaling a winding neighborhood greenway route only to get dumped on the shoulder of a dangerous highway for the last mile of your trip. Traffic sucks, but not as much as watching your bus transfer sail by while you wait 6 minutes for a walk signal as some godforsaken intersection of two stroads.
What city, in Mr. Hayes’ eyes, has done the right thing with regard to transportation planning? Dallas? Houston? The Boise, Idaho area has massively invested in huge arterials and a highway expansion of I84 that brings it to 7 lanes in either direction at one point – and rush-hour traffic is still horrendous. LA went all-in on cars and driving there objectively sucks. As much as business owners on Division don’t like the bike lanes and median, I’m guarantee they’d be pretty upset about their property being taken for additional car lanes.
The unfortunate thing is that that the way Mr. Hayes has framed the argument, it just doesn’t matter how many blue collar folks talk about how transformative biking is for them, the idea is set in stone that biking is something only privileged upper-classes do while the car-driving masses suffer.
Maybe Mr. Hayes could tour his prospective district by bike before he passes judgement? Maybe his fellow candidate Timur Ender could lend some perspective on cycling conditions in EP like he did for Jonathan a while back? Hell, I’d be willing to take an afternoon to show Mr. Hayes the good, the bad, and the ugly if he would be willing to engage in a constructive way.
The bigger message here could be interpreted as: not enough practical, family-sized housing exists in inner Portland that is accessible to working class folks. I agree with that, at least.
Comment of the week
I’d really like to sit down with Terrence and explain that:
“We just want to be able to get around safely, efficiently, and with less hassle.”
means we don’t want to share the road with anyone else-that’s a hassle
means we want to speed with impunity-it’s a hassle to drive slow
means we want to crash into anything or anyone and live while they die-such a hassle that I chose to drive like a ding dong and killed someone.
means we want to intimidate anyone without the means to drive-
means we don’t like buses, trains or street cars, even though they are more efficient-efficient is really code for how selfish car drivers are and is incorrectly and inaccurately applied to cars.
means we don’t want safety for people who walk, ride bikes or take transit-safely is also inaccurately used, driving a car is not as safe as many other modes of transportation.
Driving a car is not safe or efficient,
A car is a tool, sometimes an effective tool.
The City want 25% of trips to be by bicycle, not 100%, Hayes needs to understand that..