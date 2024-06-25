How would 42 Portland political candidates help us reach Vision Zero?

Ghost bike for Mark Angeles on corner of SE Gladstone and Cesar Chavez. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

NOTE: This is the second post in a series. The answers shared have been highly edited for brevity. Please read the full responses at Bike Loud’s website.

Local bike advocacy nonprofit BikeLoud PDX asked all City of Portland candidates* to answer eight questions gleaned from their members. The second question, “How would you help Vision Zero succeed, and reduce the number of people killed and injured by automobiles in Portland?” was answered by 38 city council candidates and four mayoral candidates.

I’ve gone through the submissions and pulled out 1-2 particularly salient sentences from each candidate. The very abbreviated answers below are based on what I personally found to be the most interesting/notable/newsworthy parts of their responses. For the full answers, visit BikeLoud’s website. I’ve also shared photos of each candidate in the order their responses were shared (if you’re on mobile, be sure to hit the arrow and scroll through the images.) The photos were taken from the Rose City Reform candidate tracker.

Read edited responses from all 42 candidates below:

City Council District 1

Timur Ender

I will advocate for protected intersections where signal timing phases are separated between bicycle and pedestrian movements and right turning cars.

Sonja Mckenzie

… start by supporting the creation of an education and community engagement plan for our community…

Steph Routh

First, we need to believe as a city that Vision Zero is possible. Second, we need to be clear about the devastating impacts of traffic deaths in our communities.

David Linn

Use data-driven upgrades to target high-risk areas, especially routes to schools and bike/bus transit routes can help us invest our money prudently.

City Council District 2

Elana Pirtle-Guiney

… we have to slow cars down and make more spaces and more space (different things, and both important) for bike and pedestrian users.

Christopher Olson

Create a network of protected urban trails across the city.

Nat West

Close the intersection where a death or car-on-bike/ped crash occurs until inexpensive and temporary traffic calming measures can be installed… Immediate application of daylighting on all city intersections.

Michelle DePass

I’m in favor of more enforcement. Just this week I’ve witnessed cars in bikes lanes on Williams Avenue, and multiple red light runners at the intersection of Fremont and Williams.

Debbie Kitchin

Road signage and marking should be consistent across the city so all users understand what is expected… combine driver education with more diligent enforcement of driving rules.

Mariah Hudson

… implementing protective barriers and dedicated lanes to minimize the risk of collisions. There needs to be a culture shift and greater responsibility among motorists if we want to significantly reduce the incidence of accidents.

Jonathan Tasini

We need to prioritize people by prioritizing other modes of transportation rather than cars by investing in public transportation, bicycling, and changing the city’s physical infrastructure to save lives.

Mike Marshall

I’d work with the OLCC to evaluate reducing overall access to alcohol and shutting down establishments linked to continued fatalities.

Laura Streib

We need separate streets for vehicles and for bikes to reduce the number of people killed/injured by autos.

Will Mespelt

… we need to start enforcing traffic regulations in a meaningful way to protect bikers and increase general safety for all non car users.

City Council District 3

Tiffany Koyama Lane

Introduce and fight for policy that centers SAFETY for our streets over SPEED.

Rex Burkholder

Higher penalties for motorists who hit vulnerable road users or break speed limits, run signals/stop signs including license suspensions and loss of vehicles.

Theo Hathaway Saner

Lowering speed limits in areas with high bike traffic and installing speed bumps can reduce accidents.

Daniel Gilk

To achieve real systemic change, we need to redesign our transit systems to better incentivize residents to drive less.

Angelita Morillo

Environmental changes such as [the Arleta Triangle Square Plaza project at SE 72nd & Woodstock] can have tremendous affects on neighborhoods and pedestrian safety – we just need to prioritize them.

Jonathan Walker

We need the resources so every hit and run is fully investigated and prosecuted… For the plan to work, the city needs to get serious about making sure cars are registered and have license plates.

Matthew Thomas Anderson

A fundamental change is needed to the visibility of the bike. Light is not the only visual cue we use to identify a moving car or threat when driving.

Daniel DeMelo

When we adopted Vision Zero, we failed to establish a timeline for achieving our goal of zero traffic deaths. This oversight has made it difficult to assess whether our safety investments are delivering the expected results.

Philippe Knab

I would focus on improving infrastructure, enhancing public awareness, and enforcing traffic laws.

Sandeep Bali

More accountability for reckless drivers.

Jesse Cornett

I will lobby in Salem to eliminate the preemption that does not allow Portland to tax alcohol… Portland should pass a tax on beer and wine and use part of the revenue for better public education about the danger of drinking and driving.

Chris Flanary

Paint alone doesn’t stop vehicles, we need to create the protective bike lanes and traffic-calming measures to slow cars down.

Council – District 4

Mike DiNapoli

Increase visibility for all commuters with additional street and safety lighting.

Olivia Clark

Bring back and expand the Portland Police Traffic Division for enforcement.

Ben Hufford

Traffic Rules and are a language that people learn… Consistent rules, physical separation of bikes from cars and prioritizing maintenance of systems should be the standard.

Chad Lykins

I will propose legislation that prohibits the removal of infrastructure for pedestrians, cyclists, and public transit before (1) the completion of comparable alternatives and (2) validation that these alternatives function as well or better than the infrastructure being removed.

Sarah Strawberry Silkie

Increase enforcement of speed violations – traffic is consistently 5-20 mph over the posted speed limit…

Michael Trimble

I want to make many streets car free zones giving pedestrians and cyclists their own walkways/bike lanes.

Eli Arnold

We need stricter traffic enforcement combined with an end to street camping along roadsides.

Andra Vltavín

I will be working toward phasing out fossil fuel use altogether.

Eric Zimmerman

I think standardization of lanes leads to safer streets. We have also introduced a lot of distracting factors to the roadway for all users… These are creating different decision-making and norms across the city and it is not helpful from a safety perspective.

Lisa Freeman

We need to de-prioritize cars in our decision making, and prioritize safety, especially that of our most vulnerable populations…

Bob Weinstein

Increase funding for safe infrastructure: Allocate more resources to redesign dangerous intersections, expand protected bike lanes, and implement traffic calming measures in high-risk areas.

Mitch Green

…treat traffic injuries and deaths as a public health issue… Shelter and house our most vulnerable who are living on roadways so that people driving cars don’t kill them.

Mayor

Liv Østhus

Using data around specific areas and intersections, I will advocate for PSUs urban planning teams to join in evidenced based solutions.

Durrell Javon Kinsey Bey

Work with the several non profits that have already been doing this work…

Keith Wilson

I do not consider paint and flexible poles adequate safety infrastructure. I support permanent materials to protect biking corridors.

Carmen Rubio

I want our police department to work with the District Attorney’s office to see what evidence and process would be needed to prosecute more drivers for vehicular homicide or assault. While I generally do not support sending more people through the justice system, I also recognize the fear of prosecution can be a strong deterrent.

I find the format of this project by BikeLoud interesting and useful in large part because they’ve received such a large volume of responses. That means we can see what folks have in common and what issues we might find some consensus and political majority for. On that note, I noticed 16 candidates mentioned the need for stronger enforcement. 12 specifically called out the need for physical protection of bicycling facilities, and six mentioned the need to address homelessness due to the vulnerability of people who live along streets.

What other trends or commonalities did you find in the answers?

BikeLoud will post more responses in the weeks to come. Stay tuned for question #3 and see related posts for more 2024 Portland election coverage.

*BikeLoud sent the questionnaire to all candidates that had filed a letter of intent as of May 27th.