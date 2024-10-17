Council candidate Steve Novick has some questions for the bike community

Steve Novick has been out of Portland politics for eight years, but you wouldn’t know that if you’ve watched him on the campaign trail. Novick, who’s running for one of three seats in City Council District 3 (Southeast), has landed back on the scene and finds himself atop a very competitive race. This week he wrapped up the big trifecta with endorsements from The Willamette Week, The Oregonian and the Portland Mercury.
And last night he walked onto the Gorges Beer Co patio to join us for Bike Happy Hour. In his typically demure style, Novick didn’t announce his presence and he didn’t even tell me he’d be there. But he was prepared and on a mission to find good answers to specific questions about bicycling that could inform his platform and politics going forward.
Before I share his questions, let’s go back in time a bit…
For anyone around during his previous tenure as a city commissioner (between 2012 and 2016), you’ll recall Novick’s relatively solid record on bicycling and transportation. Two weeks after he received the PBOT bureau assignment, Novick made time to stop at Breakfast on the Bridges where he mingled with local bike lovers and advocates. As PBOT commissioner his entire term, Novick was the tip of the spear when it came to pushing the 10-cent local gas tax increase. Novick even earned a Comment of the Week nod here on BikePortland for his acerbic rebuttal of economist Joe Cortright’s concerns about the tax. Portlanders have voted in support of the tax three times since, so it might seem like a no-brainer, but Novick likely sacrificed his re-election by standing up for more local transportation funding. Novick was also in charge when we launched Biketown, and he was an ardent supporter of Better Naito.
The one quibble I recall about Novick is that he didn’t push hard enough to improve bike safety on SW Barbur when the opportunity presented himself. I felt like he deferred too much to Oregon Department of Transportation Region 1 Director Jason Tell. When I learned Novick’s chief of staff Chris Warner (who’d go on to become PBOT director years later) was a close personal friend of Tell’s and it felt like Novick was parroting ODOT’s position on the issue, I emailed Novick to ask about the Warner-Tell relationship. Minutes later, Novick picked up the phone and called me. When I answered, he chewed me out and warned me to never question the integrity of one of his staff again and then hung up before I could respond. I was shocked, but chalked it up to just another interesting day on the job, and moved on.
Here are the questions Novick posed to the crowd last night (I’ve also posted a video of his speech at the end of this post and on Instagram):
“A question I have for the bicycle community is, we have seen this really unfortunate drop off in bicycling as a percentage of trips over the past nine years. We sort of reached a peak in 2015 and we used to have this idea, ‘If we build it, they will come.’ If we keep on improving the bike infrastructure, the bike mode share will increase. And obviously we should do a lot more to improve the infrastructure, but the infrastructure is better and more extensive than it was in 2015 and we still have lower ridership.
So my question is: What should we focus on to get ridership back up? How much of it is simply safety — the fact that drivers went insane during the pandemic and they’ve stayed insane and people are scared to be on the streets? How much of it is enforcement?
How much of it is that… bicycling was like this sort of hot thing that in the mid-2010s every city was competing to have the best bike program. Then it sort of faded as a cause. To what extent can we just say, ‘Hey, this is a critical cause. It’s vital for climate change. It’s vital to reduce people’s spending on transportation. Is vital for health. How much could we recapture by just sort of being more aggressive cheerleaders for bicycling?
How much of it is education? Our primary tool is the greenways, but you have the population changing all the time. To what extent could we do a better job of educating new people who come here where the greenways are?
And to what extent is it improving the infrastructure? Are there some dramatic, disruptive things we could do in certain places where it’s an infrastructure improvement that makes everybody stand up and pay attention? What are some key places where we could do some big things in order to jumpstart things again?”
Then Novick shared a new (to me) plan to boost the share of transportation-specific funding in the Portland Clean Energy Benefits Fund (PCEF) from its current level of about 17% of the $750 million total to a “majority”. Novick said he’s been pushing PCEF leaders to spend more on transportation because it’s the largest source of carbon emissions. Then he shared a related question:
One argument you will run into is [PCEF funding] is supposed to be for reducing carbon emissions, but it’s also to be supposed to be benefiting low-income people and people of color. Does that mean we have to spend all of the money specifically in communities that have a large proportion of low-income people and people of color? Or can we say, ‘You know what, building out the entire bike network is important, even if some of that build-out occurs in places that aren’t particularly concentrated with people of color and low-income people, and that fighting climate change as a whole is important to low-income people and people of color, because they are going to bear the brunt of it. So making investments that reduced carbon emissions wherever they are, is still an environmental justice issue.’
Will people be willing to step up and say, ‘Yes, we think that that’s true’?
Given that Novick speaks from experiences as a commissioner who’s been in the trenches and stands a very good chance of winning a seat on council, it would behoove all of us to think about these questions and have good answers ready as the lobbying of council begins anew in January 2025.
“If I lose my election, answering those questions to me will be utterly irrelevant,” Novick said last night. “But if I win, I’d love to have you come and talk to me.”
Steve, according to the big 5 foreign transit companies (Keolis, TransDev, RAT-P, National Coach, & First Transit), all of whom we interviewed here in Greensboro NC for our city bus contract, if you want your community to walk more, use transit more, and bicycle more, the quickest and most sure-fire method is you have to make car driving a lot harder and less convenient, at least as bad as taking the bus:
_ ban all on-street parking on arterial and collector streets (and replace them with bus lanes and/or bike/walk lanes),
_ have city-wide car parking permit programs (with no free parking on any street or any public space)
_ strict speed limits, speed enforcement, and parking enforcement everywhere,
_ signals timed to 15 mph average speed,
_ Road diets and the use of public buses to block fast traffic, and so on.
It’s not so much about building more crap as much as it is about using what you got more wisely and enforcing existing rules and regulations.
Physically. Separated. Bike. Network.
Every time a politician asks these kind of questions and uses a “but,” ask them if they really believe in the “Build it, they will come” trope. Because it really matters what you build.
You can concentrate on disconnected, random, half-assed and sometimes even decent projects throughout a city, but if they do not make a safe, low-stress, functional and separated network, they are essentially useless.
When politicians ask this question, redirect them to the near identical past 2010 and current 2024 physically separated bike networks, which have remained essentially static for decades, with little to no improvement. This is the most effective means for increasing mode share based on what the evidence suggests, and based on how many cities have been successful doing so. Anyone who would like research on this, LMK.
Remember, we are not building a network for YOU (dear cycling enthusiast), because you already ride. So asking current cyclists this question is often counterproductive. It is essential to recognized that the needs of current, primarily male, primarily athletic, and primarily white cyclists aren’t as important. We are building a separated network to increase mode share via encouraging “interested but concerned” people to ride.
When politicians ask, “Ok, so where should we build this network?”, point to the current network and say expand please, rinse and repeat. If enough people voice this basic tenant, maaaybe we’ll get some traction at city hall.
It is an inescapable fact that our infrastructure is significantly better than what it was and ridership is much lower than what it was. That can only mean that either 1) infrastructure doesn’t drive ridership; or 2) infrastructure does drive ridership but there are other, more dominant factors depressing it. It probably does not mean that cycling demand is just waiting for the infrastructure to be perfected to materialize.
In either case, a massive build out of infrastructure (which will not be on the table, no matter who wins in November) isn’t going to solve the problem of low ridership (which many would argue isn’t even a problem).
For me, personally, infrastructure does influence route choice, but it has little bearing on mode choice. But then I’m one of those rare birds who doesn’t keep complaining about riding in Portland.
Pining for the things that only the left can build while being thoroughly committed to supply-side capitalism…
The left can’t build this. Given the available resources (political and economic) no one can. It’s a fantasy solution.
I have zero faith our local governing agencies are competent enough to deliver this.
Do we need to “build the network”? Don’t we already have interconnected ways to get around? Maybe we just need to close more existing streets to car/SUV/minivan/truck traffic. No need to build! Just get real about moving the resourced away from individual motor vehicles and to public transit and active transit.
That would be cool. Some day I would hope that Portland were in the position where a lot of streets could be entirely car-free. It would certainly be a lot cheaper to build bollards to “filter” SOVs from parts of neighborhoods. A car free network can look very different depending on where it is.
Streets don’t even need to be off limits to cars, we just need to have *some* streets in the city where cars aren’t the top priority. Even our “greenways” prioritize cars. Having 2500 cars a day means 1.7 cars passing every single minute if we are extremely generous and spread it equally over 24 hours ad PBOT thinks that many cars is acceptable for a “greenway”.
PBOT wont even consider traffic diverters until we go over that threshold. PBOT considers traffic diverters “traffic exclusion” rather than traffic calming measures. Portland is a motor-city through and through.
My question is this:
Steve,
Many don’t feel safe riding bikes in current day Portland —due to crime, rampant homelessness, public drug use, allowance of our MUP’s to be linear campgrounds and lack of enforcement of vehicular traffic laws. We have a severely understaffed police force and many Portlanders desperately feel we need more police. In 2014 you were one of the first police defunders. What will you do to make Portland feel safe to cyclists again? Do you think we need more police or will you again work to defund the police ?
Here is excerpt from a 2014 Portland Tribune article:
“Commissioner Steve Novick wants to cut money from the Portland Police Bureau’s budget, specifically their Drug and Vice Division.
He said the money could be spent better elsewhere. Novick and the other city council members debated the unusual and controversial idea Tuesday during a City Council work session on next year’s budget”
https://www.portlandtribune.com/news/novick-wants-to-cut-police-drug-and-vice-division-funding/article_8054b7d8-f875-5fe4-b250-30d401267e8b.html
While these are issues to be dealt with, my immediate concern on my commutes and as a pedestrian is cars. Also the PPB budget is higher than ever so not sure what you are getting at with that decade-old article.
Everything costs more.
Oh calm down about the defund the police stuff, Steve is endorsed by the PPA: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=924554099701384&id=100064404081075
News alert for Angus Peters: nobody’s tent has ever run a light and almost killed me. Stop demonizing poor people; they don’t endanger bicyclists. Entitled people in motor vehicles endanger bicyclists.
Thank you.
Another David Hampsten classic. His engagement with local government really shows.
—–
From Mr. Novick:
“Our primary tool is the greenways…To what extent could we do a better job…?”
I’m choosing to answer a slightly different question than Mr. Novick posed. If green ways are the preferred way of making the city accessible to bike riders, here are three ways that PBOT could improve the experience.
First, put in diverters midway between all collector streets, something that is now rare. On a car navigation app, a greenway shows up as an unbroken hot streak. This attracts both aggressive drivers and just plain tourists. Apps may be actively routing motor vehicle operators through greenways.
Second, improve intersection treatments where local streets meet greenways. It’s crazy that where a greenway crosses another, one is posted “Cross traffic does not stop” as if bike on bike crashes were some kind of problem. We do not see this elsewhere. If a greenway is meant to be a conduit for riders every intersection should be daylighted and signed for crossing bike and ped traffic. (Greenways are popular with both walkers and runners.)
Third, employ the labor and asphalt expended on speed bumps to fix the more conspicuous breaches in pavement so that riding is better, not worse.
My answers to Mr. Novick’s questions as a would-be constituent of his living east of 82nd:
The bike infrastructure outside of the central city really isn’t that great. Look at the state of east and southwest Portland, and then go ask a rando on the street if they’d be cool riding in an unprotected bike lane along 102nd south of Halsey. Ask me and my family how easy it is to find a good route across I-84 and I-205. Ask the families of Jeanie Diaz and Sarah Pliner and hundreds of other victims of traffic violence since 2015 if the infrastructure in Portland is “good enough.” Portland may be better than a lot of other cities in North America, sure, but that’s like saying the turd I dropped in the toilet this morning was nicer looking than the ones I dropped the rest of the week.
It’s also simply too easy to drive in the city. Not all of that is under the city’s control, but the fact that I can get in my car and drive right now to the southwest waterfront in 18 minutes, versus a 44 minute bike ride or a 53 minute transit ride is illustrative of my point. Fast, free highways carve through the city; fuel is cheap; and parking is free in most of the city, and only a nominal fee downtown. In short, while the bicycle network may be fairly high quality, and the connectivity is improving every year, the car is still king in Portland, and there are just too damn many of them on the road (going too damn fast and weighing too damn much)! As long as that’s the status quo in Portland, it’s going to prevent people from re-evaluating their modal choices, and scare away many of the ones who do. Portland has built a good baseline, bare minimum to continue building from, but there’s not going to be a real shift until private automobile use is deprioritized on the city’s transportation network. That’s the challenge to the next mayor, city administrator, and PBOT director to work through. Are our Vision Zero, affordable housing, and climate policy statements just words, or are we ready to commit and do the real work of becoming an innovative, world class city?
Cars are supposed to be faster.
Succinct, substance-less, MotRG.
The car paradox. They are not faster in real world circumstances.
I miss that guy
Knowing Steve, this question was asked with sincerity. Moreover, I think it is exactly the right question to be asking. We owe it to ourselves to take it seriously.
When I think back to what we’ve lost over the past decade or so, there are some obvious things like failing to keep pace with infrastructure, and the dramatic increase in traffic violence. These are critical issues in their own right. A more subtle loss is the lack of a clear vision for how biking supports our entire community. Too often it has felt like a grim, entrenched fight, bikes against… well, almost everybody else. Too often our streets feel hostile. Too often biking simply just doesn’t look as fun as it used to.
Protected bike lanes and Vision Zero are important, but we’ve got a bit confused about what our goal is. Safety is table stakes. It is not the goal. Just making biking “safe” isn’t enough! Our true goal should be to maximize human joy- community, connection, happiness, health. These are universal values for Portlanders, and we need to show how biking is one of the best investments we can make in them. How do we do that? Let’s start by looking at what is working, because there are some glorious bright spots of joy. I’m looking at you, Pedalpalooza! And Rainbow Road! And the bike busses! These are wonderful examples of bike-supported joy that exist despite having little to no public funding.
So, Novick, to answer your question: we should focus on joy.
I completely agree with your comment, with the exception of your claim that biking isn’t as fun as it used to be.
I think it’s better than ever.
Agreed, biking is lit.
I think my big grievances with bike infrastructure are:
I think overall there are just limitations in how many people will use bikes when we are still relying on the greenway model, just because that model allocates all of the most direct routes, most of the destinations, and all the safest intersections to cars.
I also question the bike count methodology a little bit because if I am remembering correctly, PBOT’s own data shows people are riding on Hawthorne more often than adjacent greenways and yet their bike count locations are all on the greenways. This is maybe an increasingly large problem as e-bikes expand the number of people who feel comfortable riding on larger streets like that.
I regret that I have but one vote to give to this comment. You covered much of what I would write.
I hear you Kyle. Good points.
So since Portland is zoned light res for ~75% of its space, it has residential streets galore. And that can be good. I grew up riding on roads with very few cars, and cars can be pretty sparse in a lot of residential streets. Greenways also are fairly cheap to build. Just put down a little bike shaped paint. They are also very popular politically, both because their cost and limited effect on free parking.
But as you pointed out they can be limited in their functional use (indirect, circuitous etc.). If you’ve been around in Portland you’ve seen this idea soar in popularity over the last couple decades. PBOT defined greenways:
“For an average of 1,000 vehicles a day, or 50 vehicles per hour in the peak direction. While not ideal, a greenway can operate with an average of 1,500 vehicles per day or 75 vehicles per hour in the peak hour.” Reference
Anyone who has used greenways knows that the most important part of most connections do not come close to abiding by that definition. Think Clinton/26th, SE Ankeny/7th, etc. Based on PBOT’s own counts and definition, much of the important parts of the greenway “network” is not technically greenway. It’s just a green line on a map.
Historically greenways were an easy and politically expedient means to do something without ruffling feathers. Greenways have been the Achilles Heel of Portland: good to have at the outset, a quagmire to rely on. And they still should have a role to play in building a separated network… but mostly as ancillary routes. As for places where a lot of foot traffic, restaurants etc. exist, and as Lois said above, “we just need to close more existing streets.” Ankeny between 11th and 6th would be a decent choice. That’s a lot cheaper than a separated bike lane or even a greenway, except nobody currently in city hall would even consider it.
I’m glad he is thinking about this and bringing it up. Of course, I have thoughts. The big one is that bikes are one part of a commitment to an overall restructuring of everything in the city- where there is not enough room for car-based transportation in its current form, sorry not sorry. Politicians like to pin this change on bikes either as hope or as a punching bag, but it is much more.
My main concern with this framing is that I have Charlie Hales admin flash backs to
“Get loud bike advocates!!! You got to show up!!! Oh no, why are you yelling at me?who told you to be so loud?”
I think that Steve’s questions are good, even if some of them are a bit rhetorical. In my view, the difference between 2015 and 2024 is a whole soup of interconnected factors.
He makes a valid point, but as eawriste points out, it matters what kind of infrastructure it is. A lot of good projects that physically separate bikes and cars have been getting built recently, but they all have shortcomings that keep them from fitting into a wider network of connected, low-stress bikeways. A couple examples that come to mind are the Ankeny/Sandy/11th intersection and the Division St. safety improvements.
The Ankeny improvements are good, but as soon as you get through the intersection you’re having to contend with drivers who are looking for parking to visit nearby bars and restaurants – meaning inattentive drivers. Most people who read this website are probably comfortable navigating that type of environment – but when I went through there with a “interested but concerned” friend, they commented that Ankeny was really nice up until there, when it became “really scary with all the cars”, in their words.
Regarding Division – for as contentious as the whole project was/is, I have seen a steady uptick in usage of the bike lanes. I think they are generally good and provide convenient access, but there’s a couple of really glaring gaps that I could see dissuading many riders from using them – 82nd and the 205 interchange. The intersection at 82nd is completely unprotected and basically relies on drivers’ situational awareness to make it work. The 205 interchange – while marginally better than before – is really scary to go through both ways, but especially westbound. Avoiding it requires detouring a half mile to go over the freeway at Market st.
Sorry if that comes across as a list of grievances. I’m just trying to provide examples of why “build it and they will come” maybe isn’t always true.
That’s definitely a big factor. Our Greenways are the backbone of the bike network – but unfortunately too easy for bad apple drivers to abuse. I still maintain that most drivers are careful and courteous, but it only takes one near-death experience to deter most people from riding a bike to get around. I really think that going hard on traffic-calming, diverters, and enforcement is the answer here.
There is the homeless issue too. One can feel really vulnerable when riding alone – especially at night – on the 205 path or Esplanade. I know that most homeless folks are just trying to survive, but it only takes one guy with a machete or unleashed pitbull to ruin (or end) your life. Some of the behavior that we tolerate on our most prized bike infrastructure is mind-boggling.
A very salient point as well. I think that electric cars have kind of taken the spotlight when it comes to lowering transportation emissions. A lot of folks who may have previously cycled for environmental reasons now have an “out” to drive because they feel like they can just get an EV and call it good. Electric cars are definitely necessary, but aren’t the whole solution.
I also notice a lot of “doomerism” when it comes to climate change. A sentiment I encounter a lot, especially in young people, is “everything is already screwed, why try?” Or, the position that all environmental damage is institutional and that individual lifestyle change is meaningless.
In regards to the cost – I think that housing cost is a big factor that has affected cycling. Higher income folks don’t really care about how much they spend on transportation, and the parts of the city that are the most walkable/bikeable are out of reach for working class folks. Any lower income people who do live there are probably having to commute really far for job opportunities.
In my opinion, this is actually huge. Many people move here with a very car-centric mindset, because wherever they moved from is probably hugely car-centric. People, even progressives, see any suggestion to not drive the car as an attempt to take it away all together. I think a lot of people could be reached through something like the bike buddy program.
I also think that improving transit service would create a virtuous cycle for bike ridership. On a practical level, if you get a flat or break a chain, it’s great to be able to get home using a bus or train. Taking transit also engages you at the human-scale/street level a lot more, and you’re more likely to notice bike infrastructure in the first place.
I have a sneaking suspicion that there’s a huge segment of the population in Portland that haven’t ridden a bike since they were kids, but someone could show them, “hey, this is a fun and convenient way to get around your neighborhood, and these are the streets you can use for it.” We really should strive for everyone to see themselves as multi-modal.
This is long but a really good read!
Portland had a ton of momentum on cycling in the mid 2010s, and built approximately nothing with it. Sure, we’ve gotten Better Naito, SW Capitol Hwy, and the paths around the Orange Line since then. Maybe you can throw Foster in on that too, though I find it to be a bit middling. At least it’s a rideable major road
Most of the main drags through Portland remain hostile for riding, despite generally being the flattest and most direct routes on any given trip. Yesterday, I biked to the Burgerville on the corner of 26th and Powell from my apartment near the 17th and Rhine MAX stop. It’s a 1.8 mile round trip in a car, but was a 2.2 mile bike ride (I took Tibbets on the way there and Gladstone on the way back). That’s 22% longer than the car trip.
Basically every trip is like this, but it’s especially bad for short trips where the detour is a relatively longer part of the overall journey. And guess what – it’s exactly these short trips that are most attractive for cycling in the first place! If it’s 22% less convenient in terms of distance to bike rather than drive, why would you expect anyone to bike? Given that the bulk of the city’s focus on cycling has come in the form of greenways which serve to reinforce this dynamic, I don’t find it surprising that cycling has stagnated and declined relative to the nirvana of 2014. Institutionalizing less convenient routes is a bad way to get people riding, even if greenways are a cheap, easy, and nice thing to have.
The route I would have taken would be over the bridge, through the park, cross Powell at 23rd, and up Franklin. That should be both shorter and faster than the drive, and be entirely either off-street or on super low volume streets.
Why would you use Gladstone for a trip like that if you were at all concerned with speed?
Even your route would probably be faster than going by car. Mine surely would.
PS What route did the car trip use? I can’t find any short route; it’s either Holgate or 12th and Division, both of which must be far longer than your route.
Very true! The list of missed opportunities and lost momentum lies more with the elected of that time whiffing on key infrastructure than everyone losing interest.
A more cohesive bike network. A lot of the infrastructure (like Better Naito) is great individually, but the connections are lackluster. PBOT should be focusing much more on how to connect projects and greenways together to make neighborhood to neighborhood connections seamless.