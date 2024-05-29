Podcast: City Council Candidate Marnie Glickman

Marnie Glickman thinks she has the recipe for progressive political success in Portland. Glickman is a leading candidate for City Council District 2 (North/Northeast) and I met up with her Tuesday for a bike ride and an interview.
Glickman has lived in Portland off-and-on since 1992 when she paid $175 a month for rent on SE 28th and Steele and biked all over. Now 53, and after three decades working in politics and organizing, Glickman is ready to commit to her favorite city. After meeting at her home in the Sabin neighborhood, Glickman wanted to show me a community garden she sits on the board of, and then we rolled over to Irving Park where we sat on two large logs and talked under towering trees while rain fell overhead.
Listen to the episode above or wherever you get your podcasts. I’ve also pasted a few excerpts below…
You might be surprised at Glickman’s high showing in small donor contributions thus far because she doesn’t have a major public profile here in Portland. But when you look into her background, it’s clear why she’s bubbled up to the top: Glickman has been in politics and organizing around public interest issues for three decades. She’s worked for several members of Congress and other high-profile elected officials, she co-authored the 2010 Green New Deal, is a former co-chair of the national Green Party and was finance director for Ralph Nader’s 2000 presidential campaign, and served a four-year term as a school board trustee while living in California.
That last job gave Glickman was she described in our interview as the most important thing she’s done in her career so far — leading a campaign to drop the name “Dixie” from a local school district. That fight put her in headlines and helped gird her for Portland politics.
We talked about that and much more in our interview, which you can listen to in the player above or wherever you get your podcasts.
Below is an edited version of some of our exchanges:
You’ve spent decades behind the scenes, why run now?
I decided to run for Portland City Council in district two because we need experienced progressive leadership and City Hall leadership that’s rooted in community, grounded and good government and powered by real progressive values. I know what it’s like to manage a multimillion dollar, complicated public budget. I know what it’s like to be a progressive elected official, and needing to work with others to get stuff done. I also bring some governing skills from having been a graduate of Lewis and Clark Law School. So I know how to make laws and read laws. I think that’s pretty important right now.
Why did you take on the fight to change the name of a school district when the issue had simmered for decades without any progress?
The district was named after the Confederacy during the Civil War. And I decided it was time for us to pick a name that reflected the community’s values. Every time I drove by the “Dixie” sign, I thought about Auschwitz. I’m driving home and there’s a sign that says “Welcome to Dixie.” And that’s a place where people were murdere during slavery. And I knew living there, people were really afraid to admit it to themselves. When Michael Brown was murdered in Ferguson, I was managing a political performance art choir, and working on the Monsanto issues [Glickman organized a successful effort to ban the use of Roundup weed killer in New York State in 2021]. And we went to Ferguson, and sang at the side of Michael Brown’s murder. And so when I flew back and drove by that Dixie sign again, after being in Ferguson, I thought, you know, there is no time for me to make excuses anymore for not doing my part.
How do you respond to people who might look at you, as a progressive candidate and say, ‘We need to get more to the center here, because we got these problems, and progressives haven’t fixed them yet.’?
That’s really important question. Portlanders deserve elected officials who are accountable, transparent, and responsive. Leaders can do that on the left and the right and the center. I’m running in part because we haven’t had that for a while from many or most of our elected officials.
You say you want to “achieve practical results, while never compromising deeply held progressive values.” What was your take on the 2022 lawsuit filed against the City of Portland by Portlanders who said people camping on the sidewalks was a violation of their ADA rights?
As a person with a disability, when I read about that lawsuit, I thought it was disappointing that we couldn’t solve the problems before getting to litigation. Litigation is expensive and should be the last ditch effort to solve real problems. I thought it was a sign of dysfunction in the government that we got to that point.
Do you think it’s possible for Portland to reach 25% bicycle mode share by 2030?
It depends on how the election turns out. I think optimistically we can have a majority of people, seven people elected maybe more who want to make that happen. I would be one of those seven.
Any ideas on how we can do it?
I’ve met a District 2 resident who shared a policy idea that I think is important, which is, figuring out ways to discourage people from driving and using their cars because it’s something we haven’t tried very much of. And I think it would help us by providing more free transit options for kids.
I’m not prepared right now to give you one specific project. I am the kind of person where I need to bring people together to figure this out. I’m not going into this race with a set of the 10 policies I want to make happen. Because what we need first is good government. We need teamwork. We need to figure out how the new government is going to work.
Given what’s happening in Gaza, do you think it is time the City of Portland — or even you, as a person running for council — be stronger in condemning it and calling it genocide?
Well, I’m not going to tell people what words to use. I can tell you what words I use. It is wrong to kill children and civilians en masse with taxpayer-funded weapons from the US and Israeli weapons. It is wrong, it is a global crisis. And so personally, I am having more desire to talk about it. And yeah, it’s really sad. It’s really sad. I would also say we need people in office who are willing to share their personal values and bring people along. And I think most Portlanders believe in peace and most Portlanders don’t think children should be murdered.
I hear what you said about not wanting to tell people the word they should use to describe it. But by not [calling it a genocide], as a person who’s a leader, are you worried that some people may not understand the severity of what’s happening? This is a genocide. And it needs to be named as such. And if we don’t call it that, are we doing enough to stop it?
I’m a lawyer. And so when I think of a legal term, like genocide, I think, ‘Oh do I remember the actual legal definition of genocide?’ So I’m just telling you where I’m coming from. Do I believe in the International Criminal Court? Yes. Do I think countries should arrest [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu? Yes.
I was raised Jewish, so I feel a responsibility as a Jewish voter for peace to talk about it. And I’m willing to lose votes for it. That’s what happened in Dixie. We elect leaders to make hard decisions, even if they only help a minority of the people. And so that applies to many issues facing the city. And my [political] independence is relevant because, as we know, money still drives politics here in Portland. And we need people to stand up — in spite of money, in spite of fear — and focus on what’s really important to me, that’s what being a leader is. So I decided to run because I know how hard it is to make big things happen to make real change. And I love Portland so much that I’m ready to do it again.
There are a lot of candidates in this race, why should someone choose you?
I have real progressive governing experience and governing skills. I am a grassroots, people-powered candidate and a grassroots people-powered leader. And as the campaign goes on, I will be knocking on doors with everyone and persuading people with my positions on issues — and not just my cool trike.
Listen to the full episode in the player above or wherever you get your podcasts.
Thanks for this. I read the above, and now plan to listen to the whole thing.
I’m glad to see she’s running in my district, because that’s probably my favorite candidate I’ve heard from so far. She makes great points, about it being important to address things some might scoff at (e.g. changing a name of a school or talking about national issues from a city council). These things matter to the people they affect, even if that’s a minority.
The fact that city council candidate Glickman took this as a reasonable question is a reason to not vote for her.
.
2030 is 5.5 years from now and Portland’s cycling mode share has plummeted from a high of 7.2% to a miniscule ~3-4%. The idea that Portland’s cycling mode share could increase almost 10-fold in just a few years is an example of how utterly disconnected BikePortland and BikeLoudPDX are from the reality of transportation cycling in Portland.
Gee thanks for the nice comment!
Yeah why would we shoot for the stars! Better to just mire in doubt and depression about how shitty everything is and hope it stays that way forever.
Can I buy you a beer, Jonathan?
Just because you think the answer is “no” doesn’t make it an unreasonable question. I’d still vote for someone who responded with “no, but here’s what I think we can achieve, and here’s how I want to do it.”
The 25% number is from PBOT’s official 2030 plan. Probably still a good starting place for a discussion with a council candidate.
I would heartily support this kind of sewer socialism over Portland’s long history of progressive cosplay,
A 20 year plan that was put together 15 years ago.
I know as a voter in my small NE Portland district where there are many issues, the top issue on my mind is what the person thinks about the war in Gaza…..
wow. Tough crowd today.
BB, I am a voter in this district and that issue is actually on the top of my mind. A country we are allies with and support economically is bombing women and children on our dime and committing genocide in the eyes of many international observers. So yeah, it’s something I think about a lot.
Also, keep in mind that I often ask questions not for the question’s sake, but to give you a sense of how the person answers a question. In this case, it’s a very sensitive issue so in addition to the substance of the response, we can learn if she willing/able to say something about it and if so, what exactly that is.
Why didn’t you ask about the genocide occurring right now in Sudan caused by American weapons? Does no one care about this situation?
It’s an open secret: the UAE is fuelling Sudan’s war https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/article/2024/may/24/uae-sudan-war-peace-emirates-uk-us-officials
U.S. approves massive arms sale to Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates to counter Iranhttps://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/u-s-approves-massive-arms-sale-to-saudi-arabia-united-arab-emirates-to-counter-iran
I’m honestly surprised you brought the subject of genocide up. The posters on your site have done an incredible job (with a little moderator help) avoiding such a divisive subject that doesn’t really encompass bicycling or Portland.
I only post the above articles to point out that Gaza is not the only place burning or where children are horribly dying from our weapons and yet Gaza consumes so much of the media to the point where a local politician doesn’t blink about being asked about it by a bicycling site (amazing as BP is).
I have my own opinion on whether Gaza is experiencing genocide and I don’t plan on discussing it here.
That’s a terrible situation. I just didn’t ask about it. Probably several reasons. I tend to ask things that aren’t directly related to cycling after they’ve reached a certain cultural critical mass. Palestine has. Sudan hasn’t. We have a protest at our local college, we’ve had protests. There’s a huge one today at 5pm on the Burnside bridge. I’m trying to reflect in my work the emotions and things people are going through — whether they are about cycling or not. I am very selective when and how I do this and in my opinion, the situation in Palestine warranted the question.
I understand people come here for bike and transportation stuff, but I think most folks are like me in that there brain fibers are interconnected so it’s often hard to create a wall between things when one of them is creating so much pressure.
I also tend to make decisions based on how I feel, thinking that my gut is a good measure of what others are feeling. And I’ve been thinking about Gaza a lot and so I figured this was an opportunity to express some of the importance of that in a way that was relevant to our decision of electing a city council person.
I understand you’re thinking about it a lot and my point is about asking about why there is a non stop media blitz about Gaza that’s causing everyone (including me) to think about it. Why isn’t the media even paying attention to the other hot spots around the world? The other hot spots are worse with more children dying, facing famine and being displaced, and yet we as a nation remain uninformed. Why is that? Is it a malicious conspiracy, is Gaza easier (safer) to report on, is there an agenda being driven, a narrative crafted, the propaganda simply better, is it anti-semitic?
Why has Gaza and not anywhere else reached a cultural critical mass? I don’t know, but I doubt its by accident.
Yep, tough crowd.
I hope she gets a chance to show us how she would work on these things.
I think the mode share question is a good one, the myriad facets of it encompass so many things not going the right direction in transit, commuting, cycling, infrastructure and so much more despite “progress” of some of the things that are getting done, many of which are huge sprawling projects that have cycling in the spin but truly provide minimal benefit to it.
Never mind the specific projects that get shouted or watered down to diminished effect for being “entitled” cyclist ones that were not more than a blip to begin with but add up to a systematic quashing of a bigger goal.
It matters to me, and she’s running in my district. If it matters what individuals think (and I think it does), it definitely matters what all the elected people above them think. If there is any plausible credibility to liberal democracy, this is one of the few routes it could possibly have to affect foreign policy. And if we don’t have democratic control over foreign policy, we don’t live in a democracy.
You bring up an excellent point in that how do we as the electorate make sure our voice is heard in affecting a modicum of control over foreign policy which ends up affecting us all. I do not know and any theory I have is tempered by the fact that every war/conflict we have been in, bled in and murdered in has been started by our “democratically” (quotes as a binary choice is frequently not a choice) elected civilian leadership. Should we have less civilian control over the military outside the united states? Since soldiers and not politicians do the majority of the dying the military is usually not that eager to go to war. Cause more decisions to come up for votes? “Should we build a floating pier at Gaza? Vote by tomorrow.” I don’t know, anyone have any ideas?
I like how you’ve added the “Any ideas on how we can do it?” question as a follow up to the mode share question. Though I’m a little dissatisfied with the answer here, I think it is important to know what kinds of projects a candidate supports, and how skilled they are to do the hard work to see them through. Ultimately, I want to elect people to get the job done, and for many of the bike projects on the table, that’s going to take a lot of hard political work. It kind of sucks that many bike-related projects become so political, and want to know that the people I’m voting for have both the political skill and determination to make these projects happen.
Thanks for the interesting article. Seems like a nice candidate to me!