Slice through the candidate crowd with small donor data

Labor Day marks the start of the last leg of the race to November’s election, and the candidates at the Clackamas Fairground were working hard. The Northwest Oregon Labor Council’s fairground picnic was the occasion for this AFL-CIO group to introduce its endorsed slate of twelve candidates running for Portland City Council positions.
Endorsements are important in any election, but this election is the first time Portlanders will be voting to fill a reorganized government structure — while using an unfamiliar ranked-choice voting method. Candidates are competing for three positions in each of four newly-formed geographic city council districts, for a total 12-person city council. The previous council structure was four council members and a mayor elected by city voters at-large.
The increased size of the council, together with the reduced geographic area in which candidates have to campaign, has lowered the barrier to entry for council races. As a result, the number of people running for office has swelled. Last week was the deadline for declaring candidacy, and although the numbers are not yet official, it looks like District 1 has 15 candidates; District 2 has 20; District 3 weighs in at 25; and District four has ballooned to 27 candidates running. (The City Registrar doesn’t finalize the numbers until Thursday.)
Voters will be looking for all the help they can get to make sense of this crowded field, and that’s why campaign staples such as endorsements and yard signs will be so critical this year. As I wandered the fairgrounds, I tried to learn what strategies attendees were using to come to grips with the abundance of candidates. I was hoping that I would hear something I could recommend to others.
How folks are selecting candidates to rank
The first man I talked with quickly disabused me of the notion that people who attend AFL-CIO events on Labor Day are your typical voters. It turns out that Bing Wong was a past officer of the Multnomah County Democratic Party. His preferred method of eliminating candidates is to go straight to the ORESTAR database (Oregon Election Systems for Tracking and Reporting) and eliminate those candidates who haven’t yet formed a candidacy committee. I don’t think most people know what any of that means, and ORESTAR isn’t real easy to use. But I enjoyed talking with Bing. (And what a t-shirt!)
Next I spoke with Rory Read, a member of Local 483, which is the Laborer’s Local representing city employees. Rory is a bike commuter who reads BikePortland, and he and I had a fascinating conversation about what ails Portland city government, as seen by someone on the inside, in a non-management position. And his recommendation for vetting candidates? Rory goes to “meet and greets” in his neighborhood and thinks it is important to see the candidates in person. I agree.
Finally, I spoke with a young woman working the Measure 117 table (statewide ranked choice vote). She was new to Oregon and planned to rely on endorsements from civic groups and unions.
Nobody I spoke with mentioned one of my preferred methods of winnowing the candidate lists. I use the Portland Small Donor Elections website to give me quick handle on where candidates stand, so I thought I would share that approach with you.
Winnowing with Small Donor Elections data
Portland has a Small Donor Elections program which offers $9.00 of matching funds for every $1.00 donated to a city council candidate by a Portland resident, up to a $20 maximum donation. So if I donate $20 to a candidate, the city will kick in $180, for a combined total of $200 to the candidate. If I donate $100, the city will match $20 of my donation with $180, for a combined donation of $280.
The catch is, the city doesn’t release those funds until a city council candidate qualifies for them by reaching a threshold of 250 donations. In other words, a candidate needs to have hustled enough, be organized enough, and have enough community support to have convinced 250 people to donate at least $5.00 to their campaign. (The next two donation thresholds are 750 and 1,250, and the city caps the matches at $40K + $40K + $40K, or $120,000.)
It’s a good program and it goes a long way toward dampening the influence of money in politics. But it’s the program’s portal which has got me hooked, and which might be useful if the number of candidates is overwhelming you. The portal shows all participating candidates, how much they’ve raised, how much of that money could qualify for a match, and it also groups the donations into tranches, by amount.
This might seem brutal, but I’m not considering any candidate who has not yet qualified for the city’s first round of matching funds. In other words, a candidate won’t make my list until they’ve gotten 250 people to give them at least $5.00. Every district has many qualified candidates who have been working their rear-ends off for months, and who have received that first round of city support.
Here’s how the top District 4 candidates are doing:
The cold, hard truth is that ballots are being mailed in six weeks. Candidates are accelerating into the final stretch. Yard signs are going up. A mailer or two are being prepared. And that all takes money. So if you are a voter who doesn’t know where to begin, is short on time, and just wants to cut to the chase, I suggest starting by looking at the fundraising. Pick your threshold, maybe it’s 250 donations, and focus your attention on the candidates above that.
But hey, if you’ve got a twinkle in your eye for someone who is behind with the funds, more power to you and I’m cheering you on. Go for it! That’s the whole point of ranked choice voting, you get to vote your conscience and still have some votes left over to play with.
thanks, Lisa. That was quite helpful for beginning to sort through the candidates in my district.
I’m glad you liked it, Jeff. I’m a little compulsive, so any table of numbers which occasionally change is like catnip to me. Which is to say, I check this thing way too frequently. Keep in mind that the good people at Small Donor Elections are lagging a bit in their data entry. I spoke with a candidate yesterday who said she had about a hundred donations which hadn’t made the table yet. (So my D4 screenshot might have left off a candidate or two who have achieved the 250 donations to qualify for city funds.)
Yep – I’m certainly not voting for candidates based on AFL-CIO endorsements, or any other endorsements, really.
Unfortunately, with so many candidates to choose from, and the cognitive difficulty of ranking such a large list, it seems likely that endorsers will have more sway than ever.
You can only rank up to six, and you don’t need to rank more than one.
If many people don’t rank multiple candidates, the number of discarded votes* could be very high. I would be very amused by this outcome.
OK, I’ll take the bait. This is the kind of problem I used to like 40 years ago when I had a younger, plumper brain. Can you construct an edge case that would trip up this algorithm? I’ll start.
At least 25% of the voters act in aggregate to vote with single-ranked ballots which cover all candidates, excluding the three candidates receiving the most votes. This denies the lowest-scoring of the three the 25%+1 votes s/he needs to win. And I suppose, if all other votes are evenly placed, the other two near-winners also might not get the “+1” they need to win.
I admit to not being as sharp as I once was, but can you come up with a more probable scenario?
You still need to sort through them all enough to find the top 6, then rank those more carefully. You could just pick one. Or you could not vote at all.
We are theoretically better off with more choice. But am I really better off having 30 brands of toothpaste to sort through to find just the right one, rather than having to pick between two or three that don’t quite speak to me?
At least with toothpaste, I don’t need to be (literally) governed by the results of analysis paralysis by my fellow citizens.
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/the-tyranny-of-choice/
Ireland also has a form of ranked voting, for local council and (rare) mayoral races, the national parliament, and Euro parliament seats. It’s interesting to see how each party endorses candidates (there are at least 5 major political parties in Ireland) and the number of independent candidates who do in fact get elected, often unexpectedly due to the ranking process and frequent recounts (as each lowest rank candidate is forced out, their votes are redistributed during each recount – some winners only won on the 19th recount – it can take days to get a result.)
I know the Portland city council and mayor elections are officially non-partisan. Of the 78 or so Portland candidates, I wonder, how many are Republican, Democrat, third party, or non-partisan on their voter registration? Will MAGA Republican voters look up all the candidates and vote just for the few Republicans running?
David I can tell you live in NC. I’m thinking there may be only 2 or 3 MAGA voters in all of Portland. If there are more they certainly wouldn’t say it out loud. :). And despite it being “non-partisan” there appears to be zero Republicans amongst the 87 candidates running for City Council and zero for mayor as well.
You would be shocked how many MAGA voters (yes more than 2 or 3 🙂 ) are in the minority community. You’d think they’d be anti-Orange hair, but boy are they over the top believers of his BS.
Some of it comes down to they think the Repubs are anti-communist and the Demos aren’t. No amount of trying to correct them works. (at least the minority community I have interactions with)
There are socialists, progressives (meh), and democrats (vomit) running but I’m so very,very sorry that the party of xenophobia, racism, and ignorance is not well represented.
It seems like your favored “party” may be one of intolerance. I’ve noticed it’s a very common affiliation in Portland.
I personally tend to disregard most endorsments. Primarily becuase they come from the status quo power brokers. In Portland 2024 that is primarily the well funded non-profits and unions such as PAT, SEIU. If you want to look for an “out of the usual Portland box” look at the pragmatic, disrupt the status quo voting guide from Future Portland. They are the one group I’ve found that doesn’t just keeping supporting the same type of politicians that got us into the current mess. This site would be for those who lean toward pragmatic candidates such as Vadim Morzysky, Sam Adams, Rene Gonzalez and Nathan Vasquez.
They haven’t posted their city counicl recs yet but apparently will soon,.
https://futureportland.org
I attended one of their forums, and there was a good cross section of candidates on hand, with no particular outlook dominating. I got to meet and chat with a few of the folks who have been profiled on this site, and a few who haven’t been.
Even if you hate pragmatism (and Clear Eyed Realism), Future Portland events are a good place to meet the candidates and learn what they’re about. Seeing them side-by-side makes it much easier to distinguish between those who have some idea what’s going on from those who just fell out of a coconut tree.
Good point. They did have Status Quo Rubio come speak at one of their events. Maybe they tilt farther left than one might think from a group endorsing Morzysky and Adams for Multnomah Commission. Granted they’re both left Democrats but they’re a lot less left than their opponents.
When you look up “Pragmatic” in the dictionary, you find several definitions:
When you look up “Status Quo Power Broker” in the dictionary- the definition is quite surprising.