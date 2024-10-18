Podcast: District 4 Ballot Banter with Lisa Caballero

(Inset photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Hold onto those ballots! Especially if you live in City Council District 4. Because I’ve just uploaded a new podcast episode where Lisa Caballero and I dish and debate the D4 race.

Barring any changes in plans, I’m done with individual candidate interviews as we are in the final few weeks before ballots are due. Now I want to focus on more general analysis of each district and the mayor’s race. So I asked Lisa to join me in the Shed yesterday because she’s lived in D4 for over twenty years and just as obsessed with this election as I am. Lisa has also done neighborhood-level activism in those years and she’s hosted and attended a bunch election-related events in recent months.

In this episode, we talked about who we think are the 12-13 most viable candidates in the field. Since Olivia Clark, Eric Zimmerman, and Eli Arnold nabbed endorsements from the two biggest media outlets in town (The Oregonian and Willamette Week), we talked about them the most. “I think it’s hard to ignore those endorsements,” Lisa said about how those three candidates have emerged this week. “If I were another District 4 candidate, I would be feeling a little down right now.” We also shared our thoughts on other front-of-the-pack candidates like Mitch Green, Chad Lykins, Lisa Freeman, Bob Weinstein, Stan Penkin, Moses Ross, Ben Hufford, Sarah Silkie, and Tony Morse.

How are they on transportation issues? It’s a mixed bag and we didn’t share all their positions. I used a question The Oregonian asked every candidate as a jumping-off point: “Which would you prioritize: Creation of more protected bike lanes and priority bus lanes or improved surfacing of existing degraded driving lanes?” I realize that’s an annoying binary that doesn’t appreciate the reality of funding, but it was fun to see how the candidates answered.

In Lisa’s mind, what’s important isn’t whether or not a candidate nails a bike-related question. She wants someone with experience and the political moxie to make progress — and most importantly someone who can work with others so the sum of council is greater than it’s individual parts. “We have a lot of candidates with experience, and especially Eric and Olivia, they’ve got more experience than anybody running for mayor,” Lisa said. “We don’t have someone who can design a bike lane… So I have a fantasy of Olivia Clark having a weekly breakfast with (D1 candidate) Steph Routh… Likewise, I think it would be really cool if Eric Zimmerman and (D1 candidate) Timur Ender had coffee every once in a while.”

A red flag for Lisa is anyone she feels is too dogmatic. “I don’t want people with purity tests. I want someone who can talk to someone who doesn’t see eye-to-eye, listen to them, perhaps learn from them and persuade them.”

No matter how things turn out once all the votes are tallied, Lisa is sanguine about the new form of government and the influence on ranked choice voting. Beyond the three who win seats, Lisa says, “We’ve got another nine who are going to be very well-informed about the district. And what a wonderful process this has been! It has created nine people who are not going to be on City Council, who are going to be able to advocate, and who have spent a lot of volunteer time really getting to know this area. That’s a win-win for everybody.”

