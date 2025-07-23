TriMet: Service cuts will start in November

TriMet says a lack of funding will lead to a reduction of service starting in November of this year.
“More cuts are being planned for March 2026 and after, with at least a 10% overall cut to service expected by August 2027,” the agency said in a statement today.
TriMet blamed their decision on the recent failure of the Oregon Legislature to pass a transportation funding package. One version of House Bill 2025 would have pumped $250 million into transit statewide in the coming years. TriMet’s approved 2026 budget includes $83.7 million in funding from the Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund (STIF), a revenue source with a very uncertain future*. (*See update at end of story.)
TriMet also blamed years of budget reductions and, “staggering cost increases in almost everything related to running the transit system, including labor, vehicles, facilities, contractors, equipment and software.”
The cuts announced today are being made to stave off more severe service cuts down the road, TriMet said, as they look to close a $300 million gap between their annual expenses and revenues.
The first cuts beginning in November will reduce frequencies on some lines. Then entire bus lines will be eliminated. If TriMet doesn’t find more revenue by fall 2027, further cuts will be coming.
A new TriMet webpage says starting November 30th, they’ll reduce some frequent service lines during evenings and mornings, cut nighttime service on the FX-2 Division line, and trim service on up to eight other lines.
TriMet will then propose further cuts starting in March 2026. Those cuts haven’t been made and the agency will ask for public feedback on how best to make them. Current proposals include:
- Eliminating some low ridership bus lines
- Eliminating evening service on lower ridership bus lines
- Changing routes on some bus lines to increase efficiency
- Reducing the MAX Green Line route. Green Line trains would only serve stations between Clackamas Town Center and Gateway Transit Center. Riders would need to transfer to other trains at Gateway Transit Center.
In total, if new funding is not found, TriMet says the system faces about an 18% overall reduction in MAX service — the largest light rail cut in TriMet history — and an 8% reduction in bus service — the third largest cut since 1986.
Oregon Governor Tina Kotek will reconvene the legislature for a special session next month in order to pass transportation funding. Details of the plan aren’t out yet, but there’s a chance TriMet could see new revenue.
Without it, Portland faces a significant transit service reduction.
In a post on social media Tuesday, Portland-based transit consultant Jarrett Walker predicted cuts like this are likely in cities across America. He said the best way to navigate these difficult times is for agencies to be clear and transparent with riders about how the cuts will impact them. “It’s understandable not to want to think about it,” Walker wrote, “But that has to be done now… To really motivate support, we must be very specific about consequences, and also name who has the power.”
With details about cuts coming to light and the legislature prepping for another session, transit riders and their advocates should have all the ammunition necessary for the coming battle.
UPDATE, 1:44 pm: TriMet has issued a clarification, saying that these cuts are needed even if the state legislature passes a proposed doubling of the payroll tax to fund transit. TriMet said they are planning for increased revenue through an upcoming fare increase and from state funding. “If those two actions do not happen, or do not equate to $48 million in increased revenue, we will need to make $48 million in additional spending/service cuts in fall 2027,” the agency said.
Thanks for reading.
BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.
Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.
Im going to reach out to my state representatives every day until I see that not only funding for transit is maintained, but substantially increased to continue in expanding service. Everyone here should do the same!!
Ridership is flat. Our pandemic recovery faltered and like it or not, this seems to be the ridership that we’re stuck with.
So why would we build more? Who uses it? The press release specifically mentions low ridership lines. Are these bus lines to nowhere?
Famously, reducing service generates more ridership. “low ridership” bus lines are infrequent neighborhood connector routes; those are lines that old/disabled folks use to get around, and that high school kids use to get to school. Cutting those lines means an uptick in paratransit – which is VERY expensive to run – and additional pressure on school district transportation departments.
Famously? I would like to see some context or examples if that is to be true.
Induced demand isn’t something that only applies to highway use. To quote the voices in Ray Kinsella’s head, “If you build it [well], they will come.”
Under TriMet’s accountability and transparency, data shows ridership has steadily increased or recovered month over month. Especially on frequent bus service. Frequency=Freedom.
Portlanders: we refuse to return to the office!
Also Portlanders: we’re outraged that you’re cutting the public transportation that we’re not using!
Every single one of us?
There’s nothing here to have a “gotcha” about.
I want to be able to take the bus/max to friends and family, go shopping, go to parks, etc. Plenty of people are still using trimet to get to work and such. 30% of people can’t or don’t drive.
Public transit isn’t just a tool for commuting to/from the office M-F. It’s something that’s used at all hours of the day, for both work and fun. I work from home, but still use TriMet nearly every day at various times that don’t line up with traditional commuting hours.
Ok, but like, where did you go today? Where do you live? TriMet is so goddamn slow and forget about it if you need to transfer. I’m sure you take the bus, but you’re taking it “nearly every day”?? When?? I feel like a bus trip to do what I do on bike would add *at least* an extra hour of transit time, but probably closer to two sometimes. I’m not trying to really target you, Tyler, but I’m sorta targeting you here. Sorry. It’s just I see this in comments, I think here sometimes, “I WFH but I’m actually more social/go out for lunch more often/take transit more than ever/some other thing that I/PTB can’t understand since your job situation now requires you, presumably, do it from home“.
Trimet being too slow to be useful is a problem where part of the solution is to increase service, not cut it. Ridership follows convenience, which largely is a product of frequency and speed. The more inconvenient the system, the more riders will decide that it’s better to use another mode, which will only leave the people who are in some way unable to use another mode, mostly the impoverished or disabled, to use the worst option.
No, people don’t want to have to go back to an office that there’s no good reason to.
People that interface with customers, sure. But the people that pay bills, do the payroll, manage the servers don’t need to be in the office.
Just think how much tax payer money would be saved if the City wouldn’t buckle under to the demands of the rich land owners downtown.
Just think if those customer service people were spread out in satellite offices all over town and not just concentrated downtown. Seems that serve a wider selection of the tax payers of Portland, not just the rich land owners.
Why does it feel like nobody in charge actually wants things to get better?
Trimet certainly has its challenges, but it is one of the best things about Portland. Those who represent me in government will definately be hearing from me that Trimet is a funding priority. Transit does seem to be pretty expensive, but I think ‘the people’ value transit enough to support it. I would urge everybody involved with Trimet to work hard to deliver value with whatever funding is available. Basic competence and dependability (including clean and safe busses and trains) will yield political support.
I’m curious if anybody knows what kind of software is being referenced here. Is software a large part of Trimet’s expenditures? If so is it their own software, licensed commercial software, or what?? I expect things like labor, fuel, vehicles. But software?
Software that does financials.
Software that allows collaborative work.
Software that allows for document archiving.
Software that interfaces with the tap-n-pay devices.
Software that does scheduling.
Etc.
Etc.
Etc.
Thanks for the list. Do you know how much each of these is costing trimet?
Increase the gas tax and parking fees. Toll Washington drivers coming into our state.