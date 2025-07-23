TriMet: Service cuts will start in November

(Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

TriMet says a lack of funding will lead to a reduction of service starting in November of this year.

“More cuts are being planned for March 2026 and after, with at least a 10% overall cut to service expected by August 2027,” the agency said in a statement today.

TriMet blamed their decision on the recent failure of the Oregon Legislature to pass a transportation funding package. One version of House Bill 2025 would have pumped $250 million into transit statewide in the coming years. TriMet’s approved 2026 budget includes $83.7 million in funding from the Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund (STIF), a revenue source with a very uncertain future*. (*See update at end of story.)

TriMet also blamed years of budget reductions and, “staggering cost increases in almost everything related to running the transit system, including labor, vehicles, facilities, contractors, equipment and software.”

The cuts announced today are being made to stave off more severe service cuts down the road, TriMet said, as they look to close a $300 million gap between their annual expenses and revenues.

The first cuts beginning in November will reduce frequencies on some lines. Then entire bus lines will be eliminated. If TriMet doesn’t find more revenue by fall 2027, further cuts will be coming.

A new TriMet webpage says starting November 30th, they’ll reduce some frequent service lines during evenings and mornings, cut nighttime service on the FX-2 Division line, and trim service on up to eight other lines.

TriMet will then propose further cuts starting in March 2026. Those cuts haven’t been made and the agency will ask for public feedback on how best to make them. Current proposals include:

Eliminating some low ridership bus lines

Eliminating evening service on lower ridership bus lines

Changing routes on some bus lines to increase efficiency

Reducing the MAX Green Line route. Green Line trains would only serve stations between Clackamas Town Center and Gateway Transit Center. Riders would need to transfer to other trains at Gateway Transit Center.

In total, if new funding is not found, TriMet says the system faces about an 18% overall reduction in MAX service — the largest light rail cut in TriMet history — and an 8% reduction in bus service — the third largest cut since 1986.

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek will reconvene the legislature for a special session next month in order to pass transportation funding. Details of the plan aren’t out yet, but there’s a chance TriMet could see new revenue.

Without it, Portland faces a significant transit service reduction.

In a post on social media Tuesday, Portland-based transit consultant Jarrett Walker predicted cuts like this are likely in cities across America. He said the best way to navigate these difficult times is for agencies to be clear and transparent with riders about how the cuts will impact them. “It’s understandable not to want to think about it,” Walker wrote, “But that has to be done now… To really motivate support, we must be very specific about consequences, and also name who has the power.”

With details about cuts coming to light and the legislature prepping for another session, transit riders and their advocates should have all the ammunition necessary for the coming battle.

UPDATE, 1:44 pm: TriMet has issued a clarification, saying that these cuts are needed even if the state legislature passes a proposed doubling of the payroll tax to fund transit. TriMet said they are planning for increased revenue through an upcoming fare increase and from state funding. “If those two actions do not happen, or do not equate to $48 million in increased revenue, we will need to make $48 million in additional spending/service cuts in fall 2027,” the agency said.