Transportation Commission says state can move forward with I-5 Rose Quarter project

The Oregon Transportation Commission has given the I-5 Rose Quarter project a lifeline. The five member, governor-appointed body faced a stark decision at their meeting this morning: proceed with the project, or pause and reassess. They chose to approve funding for a project while warning that there’s no more funding for the project.
Because of a series of significant setbacks around funding, lawsuits, and a staffing exodus in recent weeks, the Oregon Department of Transportation came to the OTC to make sure it was prudent for them to continue. A package of preliminary construction projects estimated to cost $75 million (of which $30 million comes from a federal grant already in the books) known as Phase 1A (see below) has been set to break ground on August 25th. But given the dire funding picture sharpened at the end of June when lawmakers failed to pass funding for the project, it became unclear if that groundbreaking should move forward.
While OTC commissioners expressed grave concerns about the funding picture for this $2 billion megaproject that aims to expand I-5 between I-405 and I-84, build caps over the freeway and invest in surface street safety improvements — they all voted to proceed.
The meeting began with a slew of public commenters that encouraged OTC to pause the project. The mood in the room swung when community and advocacy leaders that represent the Black community came up to the mic — all of whom strongly favored moving forward with the project in the name of economic development for the people who had their homes destroyed when I-5 was initially built.
“We have the opportunity to marry restorative justice wit restorative economics and restorative development. So we would ask that we look at this moment to begin to put shovels into the ground,” said James Posey, the leader of Portland Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).
Nate McCoy, executive director of National Association of Minority Contractors added that, “ODOT is in a place to really bring forward some opportunities in gentrified communities in northeast Portland by building I-5… Please, please, please, help us bring this project across the finish line.”
And arguably the most influential voice throughout debates around this project, Albina Vision Trust Director of Government Affairs JT Flowers, said, “I did not come here today to litigate with White environmentalists who have absolutely no connection to our people, our pain, or our collective struggle for progress… the reconnection of a community can and will not happen if we continue kicking the can down the road.” Flowers’ comment came after several advocates spoke in opposition to the project and recommended a pause.
Flowers’ powerful speech illustrated an important element in the debate around the project: The main organized opposition to the project (anti-freeway advocates and environmental justice nonprofit leaders) is almost all White. The most important supporting voice (Albina Vision Trust, racial justice and Albina community leaders, construction company owners, etc.) is almost all Black.
Prior to the vote, OTC Commissioner Lee Beyer asked ODOT Deputy Director of Finance Travis Brouwer what would happen after the OTC approves Phase 1A. ODOT would have $137.5 million in the bank to spend on the project after Phase 1A. Brouwer replied to Beyer that, “We have not gotten to the point where we can tell you what we could do with $137 million in terms of construction, or whether there are viable options for moving forward.”
There would need to be a design and re-scoping process to figure out what parts of the $2 billion project could be built with $137.5 million. At that point in the meeting, ODOT Urban Mobility Office Director Tiffani Penson interjected to clarify that, “$137 million is not enough money to start building the [I-5 freeway] cap… It’s to improve some safety things like ramps and some things like that that need to happen, but we will definitely need more money to start Phase 1.”
Phase 1A is a preliminary package of work that will make stormwater improvements (required by an EPA harbor settlement), and bridge preservation and seismic resiliency work near the I-5 and I-405 interchange, and signage for the highway cover safety and construction. The contractor who won the bid for the Phase 1A work has already hired workers and is ready to go. ODOT listed that contract as one of the risks of not moving forward.
Toward the end of the conversation, Deputy Director of I-5 Rose Quarter Project Monica Blanchard shared a powerful comment about what she feels is at stake with the decision:
“The cost of not [moving forward is that we] will be sued for being out of compliance for our harbor agreement. Will be sued by all the contractors that have incurred $4 million in bonds and hired all these people that could have been working on other jobs, that have been standing by waiting for this to happen because it’s supposed to go to construction in a couple weeks… There’s a cost to trust, and this is a cost that we’re passing on to every future project. So if we reneg on Phase 1A, how much does that really cost us? I don’t think we can even calculate that. So it’s not a it’s not a feasible option.”
Loud claps erupted in the room after Blanchard’s comment.
In the end, the OTC voted 5-0 to continue with the project and they once again chose to the can down the road when it comes to the larger — still unanswered — questions about how or if the project will ever find funding necessary for completion.
“I really feel strongly that we need to to move forward with Phase 1A,” said OTC Chair Julie Brown. “With that said, everyone in this room needs to understand that beyond that, there is no money… We are not saying that we are going to move forward with a complete Rose Quarter.”
Thanks for reading.
BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.
Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.
Why are we giving them money if they can’t even articulate what they’ll do with it? Also why would we give them approval to proceed with entering into construction contracts if the money to complete those contracts isn’t secured in the first place?
ODOT did it again they’ve tied the legislature to funding this project this time without even putting shovels in the ground.
I work with many people in my community in NC, not all of them Quakers, who sincerely believe that if you pray hard enough, and your cause is just, that the good lord shall provide, that good things come to those that wait. For most projects they are still waiting.
Or as the verbal pedestrian signal says at Glenwood and West Gate City:
“Wait…”
“Wait…”
“Wait…”
When I was in planning school over 20 years ago, our transportation professor explained that everything in transportation takes a very long time to do, especially anything expensive, and one had to have a 20-30 year horizon and waiting capacity for anything to happen. Generally a $137 million “down payment” on any project will eventually yield most of the money needed, possibly without too much delay, but at a cost of massively delaying some other even more expensive project. And since there’s only one other competing project, ODOT has essentially admitted that the new Columbia Bridge will be delayed at least until Trump leaves office.
You’ve encapsulated well why I lump Progressives together with Evangelicals when it comes to wishful thinking.
“Why are we giving them money if they can’t even articulate what they’ll do with it?”
Because that is what the Governor and senior Democrat politicians want to do with the money. It’s that easy.
For reasons you don’t seem comfortable facing, the party you’ve ardently supported is funneling money to a small group of contractors and doesn’t care about the massive environmental damage it is doing to the area. Sorry, to break this to you, but that is what is happening.
What a weird response. You don’t know anything about who I’m supporting and how ardently I might be doing it. Did you want to try again without making assumptions about me?
Bad attempt at misdirection and blame throwing. I much prefer your fuller response below. Oh, were my assumptions correct? I’m assuming you’ve voted and proudly supported blue for awhile. Nothing wrong with that of course.
I guess but that’s a weird way to describe it since the other party supports this stuff even more.
It takes a long time to scope out $137 million in AEC (architecture, engineering, and construction). If that money is set aside for e.g., safety improvements, they need to figure out what portion of those tasks they extract from the $2 billion scope in a way that maximizes the impact.
When the funding of a large project like this changes, it’s perfectly normal to take time and rescope to the new budget. It comes up in my day job a several times a year.
Yep.
Not that it is surprising, but it is hilariously reflective on the state of politics in Portland when someone such as Flowers can say such a racist statement and then be followed with a unanimous decision in his favor. Discounting opponents because of their skin color. Someone remind me what year it is? They must have such a strong case for why the state should commit money that it does not have that their strongest arguments are that you are racist if you oppose the project or that it is going to be more expensive to not build the project than to build a multibillion dollar freeway expansion.
What an incredibly disappointing comment – as though standing up for the environment and standing up for people of color are mutually exclusive.
They are trying to shut down all honest debate on a very disruptive wasteful cash grab project and should be called out for it.
great comment, Grant S! I disagree with JM’s assertion that Flower’s speech was powerful- it was just manipulative. Earlier in the project their was an advisory committee of people representing Portland’s Black communities. They were all fired and replaced with people who stand to get paid if the project proceeds. I think Flowers is creating or at least emphasizing racial division to silence critics and make sure he continues to get paid
ODOT has perfected the art of holding a gun to their heads. The state legislature, Kotek’s OTC, and Metro gladly fall for it every time.
ODOT does what it’s told, just like the Governor’s Transportation Committee does what the Governor wants. I don’t understand why this is such a hard concept. ODOT is not a rogue agency. If you don’t like that, I get it and I agree with you that the Committee made a horrible and destructive decision. However, at least blame the right people.
ODOT leadership clearly have their own interests. Many of those interests are aligned with the state’s interests, some of them are not. ODOT, like any agency dependent on federal or state revenue has to master the ability to manipulate their funders. If you re-read my comment, you may notice that it is making the case that the blame lies with both sides of this dysfunctional relationship.
Am I reading it right that, concerned about being sued over $4 million, they approved spending $75 million on a project they have no real path to completing?
The cost to trust? Seriously?
You already burned all those bridges when you claimed this $2+ billion project would cost $500 million.
If you want to build trust, be honest about costs. Make hard decisions. Don’t blow tens of millions more dollars on a project that you have no path to completing.
Moving forward is just laying the groundwork for larger broken promises in the future.
Oh, well we have a tirfecta of “restoratives”! How can this go wrong since it’s so well-intentioned?
How much will that ‘trust cost’ be worth when the freeway gets widened but no caps are ever built?
I came here to say the same thing. This project is going lurch back and forth for the next 20 years, and those caps will never be built. ODOT may get their freeway widening, but that’s it – surrounding street improvements and all other sweeteners will be cut.
Well, I see where the tolerance for racist drivel comes from if this is the kind of thing people are used to listening to…
“I did not come here today to litigate with White environmentalists who have absolutely no connection to our people, our pain, or our collective struggle for progress… the reconnection of a community can and will not happen if we continue kicking the can down the road.”
There is no way that the caps are going on over I5 and therefore there is nothing to geographically reconnect or restore. They don’t even care to disguise the money transfer/giveaway to the higher ups in the Albina movement as anything altruistic anymore.
At this point it would probably be wiser and much less environmentally destructive to just pay off the 4 million in costs the contractors have incurred and call it a day, but the Governor won’t.
It is ridiculous that the Governor and Democratic Supermajority legislature (because they want this, it’s their call and ODOT is doing their bidding) are going to cause so much environmental havoc now and in decades to come with the widening project (it’s pretty apparent now that it is going to happen regardless of where or when the money comes from).
I would sarcastically say “Thanks for voting local blue blindly and assisting to bring this about”, but it is too horrible for sarcasm. This is corruption and pay offs on full display and from the comments I’ve seen so far blaming ODOT alone I’m guessing there isn’t going to be much introspection.
On the plus side, it highlights how white progressives are viewed by many in the BIPOC community. Out of touch and high on the fumes of white savior syndrome.
But we’re 50 years after the fact at this point. That community is not going to be “rebuilt”.
I was with you til your last paragraph. “Voting blue blindly” is our only choice in Oregon until the Repub party gets its act together and throws out the loony birds.
I agree that Dem leaders have disappointed their voters repeatedly, but can you imagine how much worse it would be if Trumpers were in charge? Probably you can’t but look to DC and you’ll get some idea.
I’m not trying to get you to vote for the Repubs. Im saying this is what the majority here have voted for. It’s time to own up to what you have been voting for and quit acting surprised when the Governor/legislature does whatever it wants which has been getting increasingly removed from what their propaganda says they will do.
Do you really think the Governor was at ODOT making them lie to the legislature in 2017 about the cost of the project and effectiveness of the caps? Was the Governor there a couple years later when they said whoopsie we forgot about inflation and found all these additional hurdles so it’s going to cost twice as much? Did the legislature tell them to hide their plans to make it wider than it needs to be? How about when ODOT said it’ll reduce congestion on their website but then go to say at hearings that it will only increase throughput? What about when they said the extra wide unnecessary shoulders could be used as bus lanes without discussing it with Trimet or CTRAN?
The idea that ODOT is completely exempt from these terrible decisions and is just following orders is absolutely absurd. This project started under a different governor and ODOT employees have plenty of incentive to push this project through regardless of who’s in elected office. Fact of the matter is ODOT has misrepresented this project to the legislature numerous times. Now I will say I blame the Governor and legislature for not holding them to account for those lies but the idea that we should have just voted in another party and we’d get better results is absurd. The GOP is a joke and would make this debacle even worse… somehow.
Gosh, if ODOT is so sneaky and been caught so many times at lying, I’m sure you’d be able to cite all the Directors and project managers that have been fired. Or has there been?
How long has Kotek been in power in Oregon? Longer than her time in the Governor’s desk.
How did the first bridge/freeway expansion under Kulongaski end up? Shuttered due to corruption and conflict of interest?
Not really sure why people keep dragging the R’s into this. This is Blue money politics all the way.
It’s like you didn’t even bother reading what I wrote. I already said I blame them for not holding ODOT responsible for their lies. I love how you double down on this idea that Kotek is some kind of mastermind behind the scenes at ODOT for almost a decade forcing them to do all these negligent things. I have no idea why you think ODOT should get some sort of pass here but I know from experience that it’s in the interest of professional engineers to complete these types of projects so they have every incentive in the world to make sure they get funding.
As far as dragging the R’s in is concerned it’s because that’s the alternative to the Blue money. You think this situation would be any better if the GOP had a super majority and Drazan was the governor? That’s delusional. Corruption under democrats doesn’t make the alternatives any better.
I just don’t think you’re thinking it through all the way, but you’re close.
“I already said I blame them for not holding ODOT responsible for their lies.“
The lies have a purpose that senior blue leadership supports. If they didn’t support the lies they would have gotten rid of the liars. These are the people that made it illegal to have more than 10 (I think) unexcused absences from the legislature. If they wanted to punish ODOT for lying or perfidy I have no doubt they have the will. That that haven’t done anything speaks volumes.
“double down on this idea that Kotek is some kind of mastermind behind the scenes at ODOT for almost a decade forcing them to do all these negligent things.“
If not Kotek than other senior Dems. The actual person is t important and I doubt it’s just one person. She is just the most obvious one now. Are the Dems incompetent in allowing ODOT to be so rogue for so many decades or supportive of them? It’s really one or the other.
“Corruption under democrats doesn’t make the alternatives any better.“
At least you’re using the “c” word. How does anyone actually know how an alternative would be? All that anyone knows is the rampant, unrepentant corruption.
I love that last word! Please don’t edit it – it describes the OTC perfectly.
“re-asses”
hilarious and apropos! They keep making asses of themselves over and over!
I’m glad the upland pollution source control efforts are moving forward (described in this article as stormwater improvements). Those are objectively a good thing.
They are selling it as “Restorative development” but there is talk that ODOT might have to cut or scale back the lids portion of the expansion. Given the funding, it is clear that this is just going to be a wasteful and disruptive freeway expansion project for the Albina community, full stop. ODOT is just stringing along key community supporters along long enough to push through to ground breaking.
Gotta hand it to ODOT. They’ve done a wonderful job of reframing this highway expansion boondongle into some sort of community restoration. So now they’ve successfully pitted the Black community against Environmental and Safety advocates.
The community that was destroyed by the installation of I-5 deserve restoration. A couple of jobs to a few contractors and some extra wide bridges that they’re labeling “caps” aren’t it (in the mind of this admittedly white environmentalist at least).
As an aside for the folks framing Flowers’ comments as “racist.” I beg of you, please read a book about racism. Please. Flowers’ comments are certainly frustrating, and I feel like they’re misleading, but racism requires a historical power differential which does not exist in the direction you’re inferring.
No, racism just requires someone to make gross assumptions about someone, or a group solely based on their skin color. It doesn’t have to have anything “historical” about it. People in the present can be and are racist and Flowers is a racist based on the comment they made at the time. I can’t say if Flowers has expressed such racist views at other times, however.
We are 50 years past when it happened. That community doesn’t exist anymore, so suggesting it’s going to be “rebuilt” is silly. It’s been a topic of discussion on BikePortland for at least 15 years, and look at how far it has progressed – still having the same discussions.
Additionally, the Black Community has willfully worked against Environmental and Safety advocates in the past – just look at the Tubman school re-opening. The environmental issues were well-known prior to the re-opening, but the community pushed for it anyway.
Ever think the Black community has more than one view and voice on the subject? Perhaps the community Flowers’ actually represents are the contractors who stand to make a lot of money polluting Portland now and for years after and can’t wait to get the money flowing so they can start?
Do you have any books about racism you’d suggest? From your viewpoint on what racism is I’m very curious of your source material as a book is a good outside look into life if one hasn’t lived anywhere multicultural.
Genuine question: is there someone who isn’t white in the No More Freeways camp that Mr. Flowers would be willing to listen to?
This is absurd. The “no more freeways” environmentalists don’t oppose the freeway cap or reconnecting the community; they oppose overbuilding the freeway. The “reconnection of a community” requires a freeway cap, not a wider freeway underneath. (Or course, if the freeway had been blocked in the first place, decades ago, the community would never have been divided.)
There is absolutely NO reason why there should be any dispute between environmentalists and community advocates in this case; neither of them has any cause to oppose what the other wants. They could be strong allies in pushing to save money that would be wasted on overbuilding the freeway, which would free up funds to build a freeway cap. That would simply require Albina Vision leadership reject the devil’s bargain ODOT is offering (overbuilt freeway for a cap that probably will never be built) and instead advocate for a freeway cap with a smaller freeway underneath.
“There is absolutely NO reason why there should be any dispute between environmentalists and community advocates in this case; neither of them has any cause to oppose what the other wants.“
Unless of course the community advocates are fully supportive of ODOT’s I5 widening plan because they will make a lot of money in contract work for many years.