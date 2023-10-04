Council candidate competes for best transportation policy platform

The new crop of city council candidates is looking really good from a transportation reform perspective. Keeping in mind that our current City Council is one of the weakest ever when it comes to understanding the vital role safe streets and transportation planning can have on the success of our city, the slate of about 20 or so candidates for 2024 is downright exciting.
A quick scan of the names reveals several that have been involved with bike activism and/or related policymaking. And we’ve already had four candidates show up and give speeches at BikePortland events! One candidate I’ve yet to meet, school teacher Tiffany Koyama Lane, told Willamette Week on Monday that having safe streets for people who walk and bike is a “basic right.”
But District 4 candidate Chad Lykins is on a whole other level.
Most candidates don’t have platforms published on their websites yet, much less anything about transportation. But Lykins, founder and director of a nonprofit that teaches young people how to play chess, has a detailed one. And he’s so confident about it, he messaged me last week to say: “We’re trying to build the strongest transportation platform of any city candidate. Can you have a look and tell me how we can improve it?” Then Lykins showed up to our Broadway bike ride on Friday and shared a bit about it in a short stump speech.
So I figured I’d take Lykins up on his offer. But instead of messaging him back, I thought it would be fun to post his platform here and have all of you weigh in on what he’s got so far.
Below is Lykins’ transportation platform (links are his):
The City of Portland’s Climate Emergency Workplan for 2022-2025 identifies transportation as responsible for 44% of carbon emissions in Multnomah County, the largest source of carbon of any sector.
The best way to reduce the carbon impact of transportation is by making it safer to walk, bike and take public transit. More than 60% of Portlanders say they would ride public transportation and more than 70% would ride bikes, ebikes, or scooters if doing so was safe and affordable. Portlanders are ready to commit to transportation if leaders will support them doing so safely. The Climate Emergency Plan adopted by the City sets clear priorities: “For more Portlanders to use climate-friendly travel options, our streets must prioritize people biking, walking and taking transit” (p. 8).
Though Portland Bureau of Transportation’s staff has been working toward “rapidly reducing the amount of driving in our community” (p. 6), those who lead PBOT have wasted public resources by attempting to spend money to remove infrastructure necessary both to public safety and to our climate goals.
Wasteful spending could not come at a worse time. PBOT is in a budget crisis that has worsened over several years. It has already lost 60 staff positions and is facing an additional $30 million in cuts. This is occurring against a backdrop of record numbers of traffic fatalities.
I will enact city policies that prevent special interests from rolling back improvements to transportation safety and carbon reduction. Specifically, I will propose legislation that prohibits the removal of infrastructure for pedestrians, cyclists, and public transit before (1) the completion of comparable alternatives and (2) validation that these alternatives function as well or better than the infrastructure being removed.
The underlying cause of PBOT’s budget crisis is dependence on fossil fuel consumption. PBOT is funded through gas taxes and downtown parking fees. Gas taxes are declining due to increased fuel efficiency, while downtown parking revenue is decreasing for a number of reasons.
Modest increases in hourly parking fees in highly congested areas can help reduce curbside crowding and increase revenue.
Entertainment districts provide another opportunity. These areas experience crowded curbs in the evenings, making it difficult to access nearby businesses. The city can help small businesses and generate substantial revenue by expanding time-limited parking in these designated areas from 7:00pm to 12:00am.
Portland must have a long-term plan for the way it funds transportation. As revenues derived from fossil fuel consumption dry up, PBOT will likely return to prior proposals for either a transportation utility fee or utility rate increases. I will make sure that any changes to our collective tax obligations do not place an undue burden on low-income residents or any other specific group.
What do you think? What would you change and what should it include if it really wants to be the “strongest”? If you were running for council, what key positions and policies would you be sure to include in your official platform?
Let the competition for the best transportation policy platform begin!
Require all city staff, departments AND contractors to immediately transition to walking, biking & transit for the majority of their transportation while conducting city business.
Prioritize clearing sidewalks, bike & bus lanes ahead of car lanes during snowstorms and other events.
Transition all trash & recycling pickup to using cargo bikes. Large trucks can still be used to consolidate all the loads from cargo bikes but bikes should be doing the pickup from properties.
Anywhere we can exchange using motorized tools for manual labor do so. An example, instead of leaf blowers hire an army of people with rakes.
Finally focus on creating completely connected and protected routes across the entire city. Instead of piecemeal bike lane construction create a cohesive plan that builds an entire network all at once.
I find Lykins’ platform lacking in clear concrete improvements that will occur. We know what the city’s plans are, how are we going to get them implemented ASAP?
I’m really happy to have someone good to root for in district 4. Lykins is running what seems like a perfect platform on all fronts, and I would be happy to vote for him in a year as I live in his district.
Here’s my opinion on how he could improve his platform:
Acknowledging the transportation funding issue being tied to fossil fuels is important, but doesn’t get to the heart of the issue. Cars are becoming electric, and that means less revenue if funding is tied to gas consumption. However, there are a number of issues with electric cars that I would like him to address. They are generally heavier, which leads to more wear on infrastructure and higher risk in crashes (especially for vulnerable road users). There is currently no incentive (probably a dis-incentive) to have lighter, smaller cars. It would be great if his plan to address transportation funding addressed this in some way. Most states have addressed this by having higher registration fees for EVs because they don’t pay gas tax, but that does not address the weight issue, which is what is driving higher maintenance cost. I’m uncertain if anything can be done by city council (probably more effective to regulate this at a state level) but I want to bring this to his attention so we can look for solutions.
Also, with regard to parking, the city has done an amazing job adding parking kitty. Maybe there should be different parking prices based on the length of vehicles. If drivers have to input their license plate to park the system can charge them based on the vehicle that plate is registered to. Longer cars take more parking and should pay for that.
Definitely appreciate his interest. But, his proposal seems like an attempt to capitalize on a once-in-a-half century threat–that to the Broadway Bike Lane. Never before had such a proposal been made–to remove an existing bikeway–and it was apparently defeated by clear expression of displeasure by organized advocates and others.
The legislation that Portland needs is not that which “prohibits the removal of infrastructure for pedestrians, cyclists, and public transit before (1) the completion of comparable alternatives and (2) validation that these alternatives function as well or better than the infrastructure being removed”. That’s reactive and likely will never again be needed. We need proactive legislation that works to discourage driving in favor of walking, biking and transit.
If his biggest “pro-bike” proposal is that “we’ll ensure we don’t remove good stuff without replacing it with good stuff” then that just sounds like treading water…
I emailed a few of the candidates for my district (#3) last week about transportation policy and got a pretty disappointing reply from Sandeep Bali:
Most of the candidates have websites with contact information, there’s an official list here: https://www.portland.gov/smalldonorelections/everything-about-2024-election