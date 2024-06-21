What would 40 Portland political candidates do to boost bicycling?

Local bike advocacy nonprofit BikeLoud PDX asked all City of Portland candidates* to answer eight questions gleaned from their members. The first question, “How would you work to increase the bike mode share?” was answered by 40 candidates, including four mayoral hopefuls.
Here’s the full question:
The City’s stated goal is that 25% of trips be made by bicycle by 2030, but we are currently far short of that goal. How would you work to increase the bike mode-share?
I’ve gone through the submissions and pulled out 1-2 particularly salient sentences from each candidate. The very abbreviated (in most cases) answers below are based on what I personally found to be the most interesting/notable/newsworthy parts of their responses. (For the full answers, visit BikeLoud’s website). I’ve also shared photos of each candidate in the order their responses were shared. The photos were taken from the Rose City Reform candidate tracker.
City Council District 1
Timur Ender
I would continue to champion popular programs… this includes a mix of aggressive support for PBOT’s transportation wallet, neighborhood greenways, protected bike lane infrastructure investments, street lighting, Sunday Parkways, and expanding Biketown to cover the entirety of East Portland… I would work to address housing affordability and production which I believe is key to increasing mode share.
Sonja Mckenzie
I would recommend more bike parking infrastructure for bikes in addition to better traffic signaling for bikes/pedestrians.
Steph Routh
Most people can’t realistically choose anything other than driving. That’s the work before us. To build true choice into our transportation system.
David Linn
Much of the outer city was designed for cars and we have not done a good enough job of extending the bike and bus routes that the inner parts of the city have. Continued efforts to slow down cars will help.
City Council District 2
Elana Pirtle-Guiney
When biking feels easier than driving we will get more people out of their cars.
Christopher Olson
I would look to a city like Paris that has seen an increase in biking since investing in bike infrastructure.
Nat West
I don’t think we will hit 25% by 2030. That is too aggressive and may create burnout among policymakers since it appears impossible. I would advocate for adjusting that number to rolling goals based on a combination of aspiration/vision and reality.
Michelle DePass
…the real meat is in bringing people along, and making cycling more accessible, rather than more elitist. The gap between those who cycle, and those who don’t could be explained in terms of race and income; we have the data to prove it.
Debbie Kitchin
We need more connectivity in bike routes because having 2/3 of the trip feel safe but harrowing sections in between safe areas absolutely discourages more biking.
Mariah Hudson
Let’s prioritize early engagement by ensuring every child has access to bikes and learns safe riding practices. Safe riding is just as important as swim lessons.
Jonathan Tasini
Along with physical investments… the city must invest by partnering with community members and organizations to expand effective and culturally relevant bicycle programming and services. The only way to meet the goal of 25% of trips is to make bike ridership reflect Portland.
Mike Marshall
Use PCEF funds to provide subsidies for bike purchases.
Laura Streib
Accessibility programs for free/reduced cost bikes and e-bikes.
Will Mespelt
If people feel safe riding their bikes and simple quick routes exist, they will see the benefits to riding a bike.
City Council District 3
Tiffany Koyama Lane
I would bring attention to and personally participate in powerful organizing tools like Bike Buses, bike events and Bike Happy Hours to draw attention to groups who are fighting for safer streets.
Rex Burkholder
Create parking fee districts to reduce traffic in business districts… expect our elected leaders to lead by example and ride their bikes, walk or take transit!
Theo Hathaway Saner
Ensure that bike lanes and paths connect key areas of the city, such as residential neighborhoods, business districts, schools, and public transit hubs.
Daniel Gilk
The city is happy to implement easy wins for bike transit but hesitant to make tough decisions that might impact car travel. We need to start thinking bigger, which likely means repurposing existing space dedicated to cars for the use of cyclists and pedestrians.
Angelita Morillo
Work towards a bike lane going down Sandy Boulevard. As an obligate transit user, I know how critical these investments can be in our communities towards making our communities more livable, more person-oriented, and more safe.
Jonathan Walker
We need to increase our investment in true protected bike lanes. We need to make it so people feel they can safely travel nearly anywhere in Portland on a bike without fear of cars.
Matthew Thomas Anderson
Improve the road surface.
Daniel DeMelo
To hit the 25% goal by 2030, we need to target an even higher mode-share during the summer months, possibly around 50%, to balance out the winter drop-off. We’ll make winter cycling more appealing by improving bike lane maintenance and implementing weather-resistant infrastructure, ensuring that cycling remains a viable option year-round.
Philippe Knab
To increase the bike mode-share in Portland, I would advocate for the expansion of protected bike lanes and safe bike infrastructure to ensure cyclists feel secure on the roads.
Sandeep Bali
I’d like to champion bike riding in our city but find a healthy balance between biking and car transport. Sometimes one just needs a car, others one needs a nice bike ride.
Jesse Cornett
Specific actions to be considered include enhancing bikeways, lowering speed limits, creating more buffered bike lanes, public awareness campaigns that highlight the benefits of cycling both on the rider and the community, adding more bike-friendly traffic signals, and incentivizing builders to invest in more secure bike parking and business to have amenities such as showers will all work to increase the bike mode share in Portland.
Chris Flanary
I would push the thoughtful, researched and community approved solutions proposed in the 2035 Comprehensive Plan. I’d love to pilot a free bike share program.
Council – District 4
Mike DiNapoli
Reboot Trimet’s Fareless Rail downtown.
Olivia Clark
More traffic calming efforts and dedicated bike lanes.
Ben Hufford
What Portland lacks is follow-through and commitment to getting things done. A five-foot bike lane on a major traffic collector, with blackberries and trash and gravel is NOT a bike centered infrastructure, it is checking a box.
Chad Lykins
Affordability: The market is driving down the price of entry-level bikes and ebikes. Low-cost and no-cost bike-share programs can also be expanded to cover more neighborhoods. We should also have well-lit, secure storage next to bus and train stops to encourage multi-modal transit.
Sarah Strawberry Silkie
…. increasing access to e-bikes for people with physical limitations.
Michael Trimble
I want to double down on fining cars parked in bike lanes and reinstate the street cleaners to keep the bike lanes clean and free of tire puncturing debris. In addition to lowering the costs of bike ownership, I will work with TriMet on fare free transit for all cyclists bringing their bikes on board.
Eli Arnold
I believe improving road safety, improving the public perception of safety on Trimet, and looking for new routes which separate bikes from vehicular traffic is key.
Andra Vltavín
First, we need to streamline zoning and permitting to make it more possible to have a walkable/bikeable city.
Eric Zimmerman
Riding a bike regularly shouldn’t require advanced knowledge of the various types of bike lanes, signage, and bike friendly streets vs non-friendly. I think making the choice to ride a bike in Portland has got to be easy to understand and common across neighborhoods if we are going to see more people make a choice to ride instead of drive.
Lisa Freeman
I would seek funding for the projects identified in the SW and NW In Motion plans for short term solutions to safety and stress reduction for bikers and walkers.
Bob Weinstein
Increase bicycle parking and end-of-trip facilities. Improve integration with public transit.
Mayor
Liv Osthus
As Mayor, I will encourage council to advocate for their neighborhoods (particularly in east Portland) for safer bike avenues.
Durrell Javon Kinsey Bey
One thing for sure is I would like to assist with providing all Youth from at least 3rd grade to 12th with an e-bike or regular bike of their choice.
Keith Wilson
I want to prioritize accommodating e-bikes in all forms of public transit and double TriMet ridership by 2030. Bicyclists will prioritize other transportation options when facing routes blocked with tents, unregistered cars, and derelict RVs. We must end unsheltered homelessness in Portland, which I will do within the first twelve months of taking office.
Carmen Rubio
Prioritize the identify routes in high-need areas that have capacity to serve the most potential new riders and set public timelines for development – for transparency and consistency for the public. We also need the state to look at creating a [e-bike purchase subsidy] program and to sufficiently resource it. I would want the City’s legislative agenda to include lobbying the governor and legislature for such a program.
BikeLoud will post more responses in the weeks to come. If this summary was useful to you, let me know and I’ll consider posting the same thing for the rest of the questions.
*BikeLoud sent the questionnaire to all candidates that had filed a letter of intent as of May 27th.
Such a bad take. The overwhelming majority of people in rich and incredibly well-resourced inner Portland can, in fact, choose something other than driving, they just don’t want to*. This kind of car-centrism is not surprising from a liberterian “free”-market candidate.
* jerks
Steph Routh is running in the East Portland district, not the “rich and incredibly well-resourced inner Portland.” So I think she’s speaking from that perspective. And it’s actually true, especially in East Portland and SW Portland but also even in inner areas, Portland is so spread out that it’s very rare to have everything you want or need in walking or biking distance, and our public transit system is not very frequent or convenient. So I think she’s on to something. The question is, what to do about it?
I just don’t buy this take. I live in SW and I bike everywhere, so it is possible to bike. And as people who read my comments are probably tired of hearing, it’s soooo much easier to bike, even in SW, than it was for all of my growing up and then most of my adult life on the East Coast. In other words, hard as it is to bike in SW currently, it’s still 100X easier than many other places.
The starting point for many cycling advocates is that cycling needs to be made 1000% “safe” before most people will ever attempt it, and I think that’s the premise that needs robust discussion and questioning.
And that “robust discussion and questioning” is called research. There is no dearth of research out there on the basic barriers to cycling. I hear you, residential streets are a lot easier for some compared to cities on the East Coast. But if you want to move the “interested but concerned” needle (and increase mode share), infrastructure needs to be separated and connected through a functional network. If you want to read research on this I can copy. But the evidence is overwhelming. It’s odd to hear this perspective in Portland and go to NYC and most cities in Europe where the majority of council members simply accept this now. Really this isn’t anywhere near debatable in a lot of places, but in the US it’s still seems to be question.
It’s important to question the popular cycling mindset that since “I” feel ok/confident on a bike, everyone else should too, right? Figuring out that empthy is a huge leap in understanding why people do not bike. Reinforcing it with evidence is the second step.
In East Portland it’s simply a fact, so it’s hard to know much from this statement. I think the next question I hope someone would ask her is: “To that end, i.e., allowing people another transportation option other than driving, do you support building protected bike lanes on roads such as 122nd and the
Stark/Weidler couplet?” Her answers to those type of questions would be more helpful.
It’s probably important to come at the problem from multiple angles. Better infrastructure is important and I’m sure there is research showing it is important.
But that doesn’t counter the argument that it is simply untrue that “Most people can’t realistically choose anything other than driving.” They can realistically choose cycling (well, depending on commute distances which I’m not sure about). So in addition to making it appear safer to bike, how do we actually prompt people to do it? They absolutely could be doing it today. It would be easy, but people are in their routines and guided by doing what everyone else does (drive). How does that change? I don’t think making it appear safer is going to be enough. Part of the solution probably involves not having candidates who say “Most people can’t realistically choose anything other than driving.”
You can tell which candidates have ridden a bike in Portland, and which ones haven’t (I’d say most haven’t).
But it’s one thing to say what you’d like to see happen and another thing to have the policy chops to be able to make it happen. It would be good if someone could identify the specific skills these political leaders will need to increase mode share, though I agree that having increased mode share as a goal is a start (surprising BL didn’t start with that question: Do you support the goal of increasing mode share to 25% by 2030? They assumed everyone does but clearly some don’t).
Not directly related, but on the question of bike mode share – because one of the candidates said “most people can’t realistically choose to bike to work”, I’m curious about the validity of that statement. It doesn’t sound true to me. But I wonder how far the median commute distance is, in total distance. Because to me, that is the main factor in deciding if you can “realistically” bike commute. It’s a lot to ask people to do a 20 mile commute by bike. It’d be great for your health, but it’s just going to take a long time. But 10 miles seems completely realistic. I mean, for baby’s first bike commute, I don’t think a lot of people are going to want to try that in winter. But otherwise it’s not asking a lot.
So I wonder how many people currently have a commute within 10 miles of home. If it’s small, it’s no wonder we have bad bike mode share. I know we have a lot of upper middle class people commuting to Nike and Intel, which is a pretty adventurous distance to go from ~central Portland. But if we have a good number of people within 10 miles of their work, I wonder what is keeping those people from biking.
Sure there are other factors. Safety (perceived and real) for one. But I know from where I am (North Portland) there is nowhere within 20 miles that I can’t reasonably reach and feel pretty safe doing so. I know I’m an outlier, but especially when talking about a commute (which doesn’t change daily for most people), you can find a decent route anywhere.
(What I dream of is a Max or bus route focused on speed and frequency over abundance of stops that you can realistically take your bike to for covering that distance for the long commutes.)
Good job, Jonathan. The photos are nice, and arranging the candidates by district is helpful. Some of the questions are even more telling; please do this with all of them!
Will BikeLoud be publishing the answers to questions two through eight?
Yep! We’ll be releasing one a week as the summer goes on.
This is such a helpful tool in thinking about candidates, especially with so many on the ballot this year and ranked choice voting! I’m not necessarily expecting the candidates to have all the answers, especially with so many political novices running (which is not a bad thing). But it is nice to see how people are actually thinking about the issue and where they think the challenges lie. Some candidates seem to be elaborating on the problem rather than offering ideas or solutions, which I find concerning. That could be a function of the short excerpt Jonathan chose to highlight, but I think a candidate being able to move beyond describing a problem to identify potential salves is something critical for change makers. (It’s also necessary to actually answer the question they were asked.) I’ll have to go see the full responses at BikeLoud’s website.
At least everyone here bothered to submit a response though. I think equally telling are the people who didn’t respond (*cough* Mapps *cough* Gonzalez). But it might be helpful to have a list of candidates by district who also chose not to respond given their smaller public profiles. I’d love to see more posts like this in the future!