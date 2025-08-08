One dead and four hospitalized after driver loses control in northeast Portland

Around noon on Thursday, a person driving a Ford Escape SUV failed to control their car, then drove it up a curb and onto a sidewalk where two people were standing. The driver struck both people and nearly hit a child who were gathered next to a bus stop. One of them — 49-year-old DaRon Craig, whose family and friends have left candles, flowers, and written messages at a makeshift memorial — died at the scene. The other person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
In a press statement at the scene Portland Police Bureau Sgt. Kevin Allen said, “The officers that responded described it as an absolutely chaotic scene where people were traumatized.” Harrowing witness accounts shared in The Oregonian say the driver was going at least 70 mph.
According to the PPB, the driver of the Ford was going northbound on Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. After driving onto the sidewalk somewhere between NE Jessup and NE Jarrett, they continued north toward the busy intersection with NE Ainsworth which has a Safeway, Starbucks and Walgreens. At Ainsworth the driver hit another person who was in their car waiting to turn left. The driver then jumped the median island just north of Ainsworth and struck two other drivers head-on before finally bringing their Ford Escape to rest.
In total, the driver who caused this mid-day rampage hit six people.
The PPB says they don’t believe the violent collisions were intentional. In a statement, police said the Ford Escape driver had two prosthetic legs, “but it’s unclear if that was a factor in the crashes.”
This stretch of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd straddles the King, Woodlawn, Vernon, and Piedmont neighborhoods. It’s a city-owned former state highway (99E) and has five general travel lanes and no shoulder. The speed limit is 30 mph. PBOT used to have an automated enforcement camera installed right where the driver came to rest on Thursday, but it was recently removed as part of a vendor changeover.
With many popular food and business destinations, as well as a busy bus line, these blocks are always full of people walking and rolling. There are crosswalks and median island to try and calm traffic, but with nearly the entire road space dedicated to driving and a 30 mph speed limit, conditions at this location are stressful and dangerous.
My post office is just a few blocks from here and I regularly bike on this exact sidewalk. I like biking on the sidewalk here because it’s a lot more interesting than taking side streets. I felt sick today as I stood at Craig’s memorial, stared at his family photos, and read the dozens of messages from people who knew him.
“Always being the best father figure I know. I’m going to miss you so much,” read one of them. “You weren’t just a good husband, you were a great man,” read another.
Many lives were changed in just a few minutes. And unfortunately, on a street like Martin Luther King Jr., it could happen again — at any time. The way that street is designed, there’s simply no room for error. We continue to expect Portlanders to live and thrive outside of cars while making them exist in places where they can so easily be killed.
Craig is the 20th person to be killed on Portland streets so far this year.
Whether the incident was intentional or not, this only goes to show that we need to have hardened protections in place for vulnerable users of roads and sidewalks vs. the removal of such deterents. Condolences for all of those affected in this latest trajedy.
Thinking about the design, this section is still a “complete street” by most definitions – it has curbs, sidewalks, gutters, a center median in most sections, it even has live telephone poles growing in the sidewalk – it also has way too many curb cuts and ramps. It sounds like the driver was medically impaired, so I’m not sure to what extent different infrastructure would have actually prevented some sort of crash from taking place, but no doubt the crash would have been far less serious if traffic was moving at an average speed of 20-25 mph rather than 30-40 mph.
Given that this section of 99E now belongs to the city, will PBOT restripe the lanes to a narrower width? Will they lower the posted speed limit? Maybe give MLK a road diet like they are now discussing for 122nd, certain sections one-lane, others 2-lane?
I don’t think the lanes can be made any narrower than they currently are. It already feels like a squeeze to drive my (standard sized economy car) on MLK. I’m amazed by the trimet drivers that navigate the 6 — nerves of steel. TBH, I would prefer a single lane where cars are allowed and can comfortably fit with a nice, wide bike lane in each direction. But that’s for sure a “white bicycle bully” fantasy. I will say driving MLK is terrifying for me when I do drive my car down it with hard-to-spot pedestrians all over the place. While this tragic event appears to be unusual, I’m not surprised to see vehicle-related injuries and fatalities on MLK — as Jonathan has eloquently reported, there are a lot of fast moving vehicles close to unprotected humans.
And David is correct, too, that MLK checks a lot of ‘complete street’ boxes, including a median separating northbound and southbound traffic in many places. But it’s still a total car sewer and scary as hell.
When I drive on MLK I drive slow, then it isn’t scary. Many people pass me by, and I just keep rolling along. As someone who has been driving in Portland since 1990 when I got my permit, I just naturally started driving this way in Portland unless it was on divided highways, as it seemed safest to me–I do not like getting involved in accidents.
Why can’t everyone be like me?: alone,bitter, hating New Portland, and driving slow, walking across town, biking and taking the MAX?
There was a redesign along much of NE MLK in the 90s to make it less of a highway and more of a main street. It went a long way, but MLK started out so bad that the improvements weren’t nearly enough, as you point out.
We are still suffering the consequences of previous planning (actually not that long ago–I think the median was put in in the 70s) that gave ZERO value to the people living and working along MLK and catered 100% to commuter and freight through-traffic. The median and other things done towards that end helped destroy the viability of MLK as a community business location.
MLK was a highway, if I’m not mistaken. The highway to Seattle, so it was a throughway from the get go, like 82nd, Powell, etc.
It was called various names until renamed Union after 1891 when a lot of other streets were re-named, until it was renamed MLK in the 1980s or 1990s. It was originally a “main street” couplet with Grand for the previous independent city of East Portland, which got annexed into Portland in 1926. “Interstate” in north-central Portland, where the Yellow MAX line is, is the old highway to Seattle.
The contrast between this and the diverter situation in NW is more than a little cringe.
Over in NW, we have diverters that keep people safe from traffic likely to be removed, and the mayor’s office even going so far as to make a statement in support of that. The reason cited is nebulous public safety concerns.
But on MLK we have one dead, four injured, more involved…and I haven’t heard a word from the mayor’s office about it. Or any other elected official. It is, yet again, being treated as just one of those things, ya know? Thoughts and prayers.
Again inserting yourself and the predominantly white bicycle bullies into MY community’s tragedy.
Shameless
So no one should ever blink an eye when someone with a different skin color from their own dies from a preventable cause? That rule is new to me and I hope you’ll excuse me if I don’t follow it.
The only shameless behavior is that of our politicians, who continue to support the dangerous road conditions that ruin and take lives every single day. These “bicycle bullies” are the ones fighting to keep the most vulnerable and marginalized members of our city safe. It is an unfathomable tragedy that an innocent person can lose their life for a completely preventable reason, yet people will read about this and still be opposed to improving traffic and pedestrian safety.
No, Shawan – it’s OUR community’s tragedy. It affects all of us.
Bro what the fuck?? A driver KILLED someone and you want to tone police the “white bicycle bullies”? Where’s your outrage for the driver who committed an actual act of violence against black people?
Yeah it’s pretty bleak in here. The replies to you, whitesplaining who we are and what we are? Only in Portland I guess
Ministerial note: MLK from Powell to Lombard was transferred to city ownership sometime in the 1990s, but it remains signed as 99E.
We all know MLK is a horrible speedway in the afternoon, as drivers try to shave a few seconds off their commutes. Needs a complete calming treatment.
Ugh thanks I keep forgetting that. Edited that sentence slightly to reflect this.
The PPB statement really made my blood boil. It basically says, “Yes, the driver caused incredible carnage but we’re not sure it’s his fault since he has two prosthetic legs.” And then it adds “We don’t know – and the DA doesn’t know – whether any laws were broken in this case.”
So you can fail to control a two-ton vehicle (curb weight: 3,247 lb), kill someone, grievously injure someone else, AND destroy property WITHOUT breaking any laws? – just b/c you were driving a motor vehicle when you did it??
If someone had walked down the street with a baseball bat and did the same things, he would be in detention now, charged with an array of crimes. But do the same damage in your car? Then you deserve our thoughts and prayers, I guess.
Also, does anyone but me think that if you have zero working legs, you maybe shouldn’t be driving at all? The PPB statement says the vehicle was modified for wheelchair use but doesn’t specify that it was adapted for driving by hand. Our standards for licensing drivers seem way too lax – there are hundreds and thousands of family members in the US suffering after loved ones were killed by drivers who were not fit to drive (elderly, vision impaired, and in this case physically impaired).
Yes, Fred … Because our society fails to recognize that multi-ton vehicles that can be propelled at high speeds are inherently dangerous. It’s mind boggling,
And failing to prioritize livable neighborhoods where all residents regardless of age and ability can complete their activities of daily living IN their own neighborhoods, without needing to resort to personally owning and rolling around on tons of steel and glass, exacts a deadly price on all of us
ummm why would you assume that about someone with prosthetic legs? They could work just fine for all we know. Not really cool to speculate that someone shouldn’t drive or isn’t able to use their legs just because they’re prosthetic.
C’mon, Jonathan – I know you want to stand up for the underdog, but driving a two-ton, 200-HP vehicle is an awesome responsibility that requires top-notch physical skills. I suppose you are going to argue next that ten-year-olds should be allowed to drive, or 90-year-olds with limited vision and hearing.
You should update your story: PPB just released the following statement:
https://www.portland.gov/police/news/2025/8/7/update-2-pedestrian-killed-king-neighborhood-crash-identified
That means you’ve got two prosthetic legs entirely responsible for controling acceleration and braking. Want to bet that one leg got stuck on the gas pedal and couldn’t be dislodged?
I know you don’t think that “anything goes” should be the rule of the road, but it sounds like that’s what you’re arguing here. Ask the grieving families if someone with this level of disability should be driving a two-ton vehicle.
Fred,
Please stop speculating about my beliefs and jumping to false conclusions about me. Save your hypotheticals for other internet debates because I won’t waste time with them here.
I’m not an expert in prosthetic legs, and I don’t know if they are incompatible with driving safely. That’s why I won’t speculate either way and I don’t think you should either. For folks with disabilities, it’s really uncool to assume they have limbs that “don’t work” and that they can’t perform basic tasks like driving. That’s my point.
“Want to bet that one leg got stuck on the gas pedal and couldn’t be dislodged?” Didn’t he come to a stop, and then re-accelerate?
Hand controls exist and cars can safely be driven at or below the speed limit with them. Having prosthetic limbs is no excuse for driving 2x the speed limit and causing this level of carnage.
Regardless of disability and intention, at the absolute minimum this person’s license should be revoked for life.
It’ll be interesting to see what’s said AFTER the investigation.
It could be the police will say the disability-related things were not relevant (say this happened because the driver was drunk, had a heart attack, or did it intentionally).
It could be they WERE a factor (driver couldn’t control vehicle due to their disability, or because the vehicle modifications didn’t mitigate the disability). The police could then say what you said–driver shouldn’t have been driving because their disability made them unable to control the car. Or they could say the opposite: “Not the driver’s fault–their disability made them unable to control their car”.
You’re definitely right (as I read what you’re saying) that you can’t treat all medical or health conditions the same–getting into a car knowing you have a condition that you need to mitigate if you want to drive is entirely different than having an unpredictable seizure or heart attack.
Making negligence the level of criminal intent for driving crimes as Lois/Fred suggest would radically undermine the American transport sector which as usual, they ignore in favor of preaching.
For example, one would need to carry insurance not only for liability if you cause an accident, but also for attorney fees and lost work due to time in jail for the resulting criminal charge. It would require huge investments in jail and court capacity as literally millions of criminal charges would be added to an overburdened system.
Off hand I’d guess 70 percent or more Americans live in a house that requires a car to timely go to work, visit friends, and buy things.
If you suddenly make it financially impractical to drive due to all these new liabilities (like losing your income for being in jail or a 30k lawyer fee) where are people supposed to live?
Some people in Portland need to take a trip to the EXURBS of London, Manchester, Paris, South of France, Oslo and see how people are getting around. These provincial and subtly racist Portlanders who drone on about increasingly irrelevant Europe won’t even think about how people in India or Indonesia are getting around. Hint: its motorized vehicles.
I know this crash was particularly upsetting to you Jonathan. I’ve posted (on Twitter, when I was on Twitter…) and written in other places so many times that we need a true, more accurate, accounting of the cost to society when a life is lost in road traffic. The loss of life in and of itself is unimaginable: all that the person still had to give and experience, the relationships abruptly severed, I could go on. But there are many other costs. Close family and friends will grieve indefinitely and when a loss is sudden and violent – as road fatalities always are – the grief held by family and friends so often quickly becomes complicated and can be debilitating. But there are yet other costs. The community reels and often individuals who may not have ever met the victim are traumatized, because a human traveling in a way that they also travel has just been suddenly and violently killed. Our transportation system inflicts so many costs
^^Our transportation system inflicts trauma – physical, mental, emotional – on so many of its users, whether they are direct victims of a crash or not.
Wait for the final PPB report to say that the driver did nothing wrong, or at least it wasn’t intentional, which means it must have been the fault of the sidewalk for swerving and jumping out into the vehicle’s path. Furthermore, according to the report, the pedestrians were not wearing appropriate clothing, which contributed to their invisibility and exacerbated their injuries.
Come on, PPB, prove me wrong. Assign the blame to the driver!
RIP DaRon Craig. Hope the other victims make it.
MLK Blvd has a real speeding problem. I’ve been inside a business when a car jumped a curb and drove into the building. Luckily no one was injured that night.