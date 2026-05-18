Guest Article: Demand a pause on PBOT’s SW Alder decision

This guest article is an action alert from Portland bike advocacy organization BikeLoudPDX.org.

PBOT’s altered design that preserves curbside auto parking.

Last week, PBOT announced their intention to abandon a decade-long plan to install a two-way protected bike lane on SW Alder between 14th and 15th after hearing pushback from neighbors about the loss of car parking.

This design was part of the City Council-approved Central City in Motion plan. The two-way bike lane was the missing link to the network, connecting the rest of NW Portland to the Max, Providence Park, and Lincoln High School. But as BikePortland shared earlier this year, tenants at an adjacent residential building expressed concern over a loss of auto parking. That pushback led to a meeting between the tenants and PBOT to discuss alternative designs.

Under the current plan proposed by PBOT, people riding bikes will have to ride two extra blocks to get to these destinations. Instead of riding on a protected two-way bike lane up to SW 17th, you will have to drop down to 15th and then go back up on an unprotected bike lane. Only 42% of people feel safe on the new design, while 93% feel safe on the old one.

Original plan for a protected bike lane shared in March. Longer route due to design change. PBOT’s graphic of the “low-stress bike network.” Click for full graphics.

On January 22 2026, Mayor Keith Wilson said, “We are and have to be the biggest bike mode city in the nation. Our multimodal focus has got to be at the center of every decision we make.” This is an opportunity for our mayor to show Portland that his words have meaning and for the City Council to demand accountability for the plans that they have passed.

We need you to write to our city council and mayor and ask for an immediate pause on this major route change. Large changes, like this, that impact the usability and route of our bike network should be presented to the Bicycle Advisory Committee before being decided on. Use the blue banner to send an email to the Mayor, D4 City Councilors, PBOT Director, and City Manager.

— Click here to view and send a sample email to city leadership.