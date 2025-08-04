PBOT will upgrade, expand enforcement camera program with new supplier and operator

Over the past week or so, several people contacted BikePortland with reports that automated speed enforcement cameras in their neighborhood had either fallen into disrepair and/or had been removed. In digging around about what might be behind this, I learned some pretty big news: the City of Portland has finally inked a contract with a new company to supply and operate the transportation bureau’s speed and intersection safety enforcement camera program.
I say “finally,” because problems with the original vendor have come up several times since at least 2021. Back then, a former Portland Bureau of Transportation Commissioner told BikePortland during an interview that the relationship was so bad that the city had considered firing the company. PBOT has never publicly acknowledged a major issue with its previous vendor, but has referred to “supply chain delays” as one of the reasons its camera enforcement program has not grown as expected.
Today PBOT says they and their partners at the Portland Police Bureau will work with NovoaGlobal to supply and operate their program with, “the most advanced automated technology available.” “NovoaGlobal will be the City of Portland’s sole supplier and operator for the Speed and Intersection Safety Camera program, as well as PPB Traffic Division’s two mobile speed enforcement vans,” reads a statement from PBOT today.
NovoaGlobal is based in Orlando, Florida. The company’s website features automated enforcement tolls for crosswalks, school speed zones, oversized vehicle identification, and more. They’ve been hired to supply and operate to cameras all over the U.S. including Washington D.C., Tacoma, and Beaverton.
PBOT crews are currently at work replacing all 32 existing camera locations and retrofitting the PPB’s two mobile vans. The new camera installation work is projected to be complete by November 1st. While the work is being done, PBOT announced today they will add three more camera locations:
- SE Powell Boulevard at 34th Avenue (westbound)
- NE 82nd Avenue at Fremont Street (southbound)
- NE 82nd Avenue at Klickitat Street (northbound)
PBOT also says that by January of 2026, they’ll install two speed safety cameras on SE Powell Boulevard at or near 60th Avenue. After that, the next two locations will be on SW Barbur Boulevard at the 5900 to 6100 blocks.
This doubling down on camera enforcement shows how confident PBOT is in the technology. PBOT claims that speeding at all locations has dropped by 59% at all camera location since the first ones were installed in 2016. And for an agency often embattled with criticisms, enforcement cameras are actually popular. In a November 2024 survey commissioned by the City of Portland between 72% and 82% of respondents said they support the cameras.
These cameras are pillars of PBOT’s Vision Zero program and will likely be a point of discussion at the new Vision Zero Task Force being assembled as part of a renewed effort to save lives spearheaded by City Councilor Tiffany Koyama Lane. With renewed political support, a new supplier and operator lined up, and a more streamlined method to review camera citations, this technology is finally poised to reach its potential.
This is fantastic news. PBOT could balance it’s budget with enough of these.
Now if we could actually get enforcement at the posted speed limit, instead of whatever 11 MPH over baloney they’re doing currently
Gotta get the legislature to change that. The statute only allows it for 11+ over.
I think there is reluctance from law enforcement and the courts to drop the 11 MPH over threshold for fixed photo radar because it’s in the statute for photo red light cameras that are also allowed to be used for speed enforcement. They don’t want inconsistent application to speed enforcement depending on if it’s at red light cameras versus fixed photo radar. The Oregon Legislature could fix things if they amended the statutes to be consistent.
Was this statute’s purpose to focus more on dangerous speeding or does this have something to do with odometers and traffic camera calibration or something else?
Amen! And here’s hoping the city has a good handle on privacy and data retention for what cameras capture. That is my only reservation about these cams.
I hear this response a lot. The reality that these cameras actually save lives should outweigh concerns with privacy – especially given that there are cameras *everywhere* already anyway.
Not just cameras everywhere but pretty much every new car collects mountains of data on their drivers’ location and driving habits.
If these make money, other than supply issues, what’s the reason to not have them on every block on every arterial. I wait 30 to 90 seconds to cross 82nd each afternoon and almost every day a driver runs a very red light while the speed sign down the block registers their speed as SLOW DOWN because they’re going 10+ over the limit.
The red light running is out of control. It’s a huge hazard. It only creates more delay when every sane driver is trained to wait for all the red-light running cross traffic when their light turns green.
We could do with a helluva lot more cameras … and until that time, what about changing the frequency of lights turning red? Although many motorists run red lights, most don’t. Which means if the lights turned red more frequently, we’d be slowing traffic overall. I know, it would INCONVENIENCE motorists to have to wait at more red lights. And as we have learned time and again, inconveniencing motorists should not happen, even if the alternative is the safety and health of humans, and other beings living in our city. Sigh.
The number of tickets issued is constrained by the capacity of the court system to review them. ‘Decoy’ cameras at multiple locations that can be turned on and off randomly would probably help.
You consistently have the most outlandish takes. On a lot of streets, that would slow down busses more than anything. Don’t punish transit riders for a few drivers who don’t have the emotional regulation to go the speed limit.
This is a moderate position for her. She usually just advocates we simply close roads except for ones she rides her e-bike on.
Disabled, low income, any working people can just pound sand unless they too have a nice job at OHSU.
Many jurisdictions time the signals to match the posted speed limit, to reward drivers for obeying the law. Some communities experiment by setting the signals to lower than the posted speed limit, particularly on high-crash corridors, but don’t tell the city electeds who keep resisting lowering the posted speed limits. In most cities, elected city councilors are the biggest activists towards increasing speed limits – reflecting the views of the people who actually voted for them or gave them money – and the most opposed to traffic calming on major stroads (but not on the neighborhood streets of where they live…)
So awesome . . .
Instead of using PBOT resources (employees) to install, manage, and maintain cameras for the public good, we have to outsource to some private company who’s in it to make profit. Yeah that always works well.
Portland has a bad reputation for outsourcing what should be done by public employees. Looks like this is no exception.
Generally, your worries might be warranted in a few cases elsewhere. Oregon state law prohibits the use of funds from speed cameras for use in anything other than funding programs directly associated with the high crash network. AFAIK contractors do not receive any part of violation payments. They just provide the tech support.
From the PBoT site:
From the article “ PBOT crews are currently at work replacing all 32 existing camera locations”
Do you expect PBOT to design and build their own cameras in house?
I hope PBoT (and other local jurisdictions) have learned from other places experience and have performance guarantees per contractor camera calibration meeting guidelines. And as for the “11 MPH” threshold for ticketing…I would add a recommendation that PBoT and other jurisdictions send educational warnings to drivers / vehicle owners with vehicles recorded in the 2 to 10 mph (or similar) spread below a full ticket.