Two more Portland City Councilors oppose diverter removal

Two more Portland City Council members have shared opposition to a plan from Mayor Keith Wilson’s office to remove traffic diverters on neighborhood greenways in northwest. (UPDATE: And a third, Councilor Steve Novick, also appears to oppose the removal plan. See his comment below).
Meanwhile, Wilson is showing no sign of halting the plans.
District 2 Councilor Sameer Kanal and District 3 Councilor (and Council Vice President) Tiffany Koyama Lane have both used social media to explain their views. They join District 4 Councilor Mitch Green and District 3 Councilor Angelita Morillo in opposition to the plan.
“I briefly toured the NW 20th and Everett area yesterday, and I am confused as to the justification for removing these diverters,” Councilor Kanal wrote in a post on Bluesky this morning. “If anything, the SUV I saw drive around the planter and use the bike lane as a car lane makes me think the whole road could be closed to cars, not just one direction.” Kanal went on to encourage city administrators to attend the August 12th meeting of the City’s Bicycle Advisory Committee before making any changes on the ground.
Councilor Koyama Lane, who’s been a champion of the City’s Vision Zero traffic safety effort, shared a long and thoughtful comment on an Instagram Live recording Thursday (notably, she used her personal account, not her City of Portland account) where she questioned the City’s lack of transparency and public outreach. “Why are we removing these safety interventions without really explaining publicly what the rationale is?… I’m concerned that I wasn’t looped-in and I believe that even the [Portland Bureau of Transportation] Vision Zero team has not been included and looped-in on this. That’s pretty concerning,” Koyama Lane said. “A public process is deserved.”
Since Koyama Lane’s video didn’t make it clear if she supported or opposed the removal of the diverters, I asked her in a comment, to which she replied: “I do not want the diverters removed. In order to put my support behind this, I would need to see more information, accessible data, and engagement of community activists and groups.”
Meanwhile, Mayor Keith Wilson still plans to move forward with the removals. In a statement shared with local media yesterday, he said he’s heard enough complaints from business owners and residents to warrant the changes. Wilson bases his decision on what he describes as, “escalating drug dealing, narcotic use and sales, reports of assaults on pedestrians and cyclists, and obstacles for emergency responders in this corridor.”
Wilson says PBOT traffic engineers and the Portland Police Bureau Traffic Safety Division, “worked together to develop a plan that recommends repositioning diverters, adding intersection signage, daylighting intersections and restoring two-way vehicular traffic while preserving safe bike and pedestrian access.”
That sounds interesting, but no outside the City has seen that plan. PBOT tells BikePortland their traffic engineers were asked to design options that allow police access while still addressing traffic safety concerns. Perhaps it’s possible. I guess we’ll have to just trust the Mayor and his public safety partners.
I’ve tried to learn more and get further clarity on this story; but today I learned that a series of follow-up questions I sent to the Portland Solutions office on Wednesday morning will not be answered. After waiting nearly two days and hearing from a Portland Solutions spokesperson that they’d spent time working on responses, this morning I was told to forward my questions to the Mayor’s office. The mayor’s office has since told me, “We’ll hold off on responding to additional questions for now.”
As for when/if the removals and changes to the intersections might occur, no one has shared a specific date or time. Thursday evening I heard the plans had been paused, but I have not been able to confirm that information.
I’ve got requests out to other councilors and will update this post as I hear back.
UPDATE, 2:10 pm: D3 Councilor Steve Novick appears to also oppose the removal. In his comment shared below he says he wants to learn more at an upcoming council committee meeting this Thursday:
“I understand there are public safety arguments for removing the diverters. At the same time, we need to very cautious about reversing progress we’ve made toward safer streets and meeting our climate goals. At Thursday’s Climate, Resilience, and Land Use Committee meeting, I want to hear that we’ve fully evaluated the trade-offs. I want to know if PBOT can quantify the positive impacts these diverters have had on ridership and transit safety, and the negative impacts of removing them. This is a decision that deserves thorough analysis, public transparency, and meaningful community input.”
Such an interesting moment for a follower (aka “nerd”) of gov’t structure:
We have the people responsible for day-to-day operational execution of city ordinances and policy saying, “These diverters need to come out,” while some of the people responsible for policy – including ones NOT overseeing SW – saying the diverters should stay in. And of the ones with oversight, one (Green) strongly wants the diverters to stay and two (Zimmerman, Green) want them to come out.
Our old Portland knee-jerk response was to petition councilors who ALSO had operational control, and they would make everything happen. Yet today I would be minded to let the operational side do things necessary for operations – if only I were confident that their operations were being carried out pursuant to the needs of the people. And I can’t yet say with any confidence that the latter is happening in this case.
I’ve said for a while that the great advantage of our new form of city gov’t would be for the council to pass ordinances and set policy that would do HARD things that people need, like create safe places to ride bikes even when 90% of people don’t think they need that (since they drive everywhere). That gives the mayor and operational people the cover they need to do hard, unpopular things. But when it’s the mayor himself doing things that are both unpopular and of dubious necessity, then we have a real problem of legitimacy.
Correction: Green wants them to stay; Zimmerman and Clark want them to come out.
Gotta love the ever shifting rationale from the PPB requested this to “business owners … complained”.
I hope the city council defunds “Portland Solutions”* based on its lack of accountability, its violation of public meeting laws, and its strong-arm approach to discarding council-approved transportation planning goals. In the long term, making sure Wilson is not elected again is my personal goal.
*lives up to their authoritarian-sounding name…
to my mind, that was the underlying reason that made the most “sense”. Car-driving Fred Meyer customers complain to Fred Meyer, who complains to the PBA, who complains to PPB, the mayor, whomever. the last step isn’t as clear yet. we know that plenty in the city are worried about this FM location closing, so that may factor in too.
New Mayor… same as the old Mayor…
Wait a second, I thought the activist class in Portland was all behind “professional management” of our city that the new charter was going to bring us. Guess they’re already done with that huh?
your comments are so tiresome Angus. It’s like you only exist to continue to try and drive a wedge and do the culture war nonsense. None of this stuff is binary and these labels like “activist class” are just bad faith ways to gin up division and create us/them fights. Just cut it out and try to engage in a more productive way! please?
I know Angus is kind of a one-note commentator, but I take his comments as reminders that not everything about the new form of gov’t is perfect. Still, it’s far better than the old system, where one phone call to a commissioner could upend years of progress. What remains to be seen now is wheher the same thing can happen this new form of gov’t. This is Wilson’s big moment, where he can demonstrate that the slimy old ways of the past have been banished.
Since you keep spamming the same erroneous talking points, I’ll keep correcting you. Wheeler created PEMO, which oversees the Portland Solutions office, in 2022 before the new city charter was even voted on. This has nothing to do with charter reform.
NW Everett is 34 feet wide in the section between Everett & Flanders.
34 feet is not enough room for parking and driving and bike lanes on both sides of the street.
Perhaps this could be a good opportunity for PBOT to propose a NACTO Urban Street Design Guide treatment like a Shared Street.
https://nacto.org/wp-content/uploads/shared_space_streets_cda.pdf
perhaps a Green Alley, Commercial Alley, Residential Shared Street or Commercial Shared Street.
https://nacto.org/publication/urban-street-design-guide/streets/green-alley/
https://nacto.org/publication/urban-street-design-guide/streets/commercial-alley/
https://nacto.org/publication/urban-street-design-guide/streets/residential-shared-street/
https://nacto.org/publication/urban-street-design-guide/streets/commercial-shared-street/
Maybe you could do chicanes and alternate parking on each side of the street, thus doing away with the need for diverters? Of course there would be less onstreet parking, but who needs it anyway?
I wish they would publish the complaints and police reports they have allegedly received about these modal filters. It seems like using drug war fear-mongering, but maybe they have actual data that things have changed from before the diverters were put in?
Thanks Jonathan and BP for bringing attention to this issue. I recently became aware of this proposed and/or planned revision to the diverters. I live in NW, and use Everett and Johnson because these streets have diverters, and feel safer to accesses and utilize as a result of the protections diverters can provide. I sent a message of protest to the Mayor’s office. Removing this transportation infrastructure shows a serious lack of vision and leadership, and appears as nothing more than capture by narrow interests.
I guess one way to eliminate “assaults on pedestrians and cyclists” is just to make the street so unfriendly to pedestrians and cyclists that they stay away completely. Great job, mayor Wilson!