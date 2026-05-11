🚨 Please note: BikePortland is currently on hiatus and only publishing guest posts. Learn more here. And please join us at our 20th Anniversary and Beer Collab Release Party on May 13th 🎉 Thank you. - Jonathan 🙏

Our 20th Anniversary Party is this Wednesday

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
2

The new Bike Happy Pale Ale is being canned as I type this and last minute preparations are underway for the BikePortland 20th Anniversary Party this Wednesday from 4-7:00 pm (or so) at Migration Brewing on North Williams Avenue.

I hope you can join us for a night of friends, food, drinks, memories, and conversations that will help write the next chapter of this bike blog/transportation news operation. In addition to hanging out with a lot of really great folks to toast two decades of independent community journalism, here’s what’s in store at the party:

  • Grab a free raffle ticket for a chance to win a Primos Dame bicycle. To receive a ticket, you must volunteer, be a member of, or have spent time getting to know the wonderful folks from the following nonprofit orgs who will be at the event: Bike Farm, The Street Trust, NW Trail Alliance, Families for Safe Streets PDX, Bike Loud PDX, Cycle Oregon, Oregon Trails Coalition, or Strong Towns. Must be present to win. Exchanges for size and color allowed.
  • Get the very first taste of the new Bike Happy Pale Ale, a beer brewed just for us that pays homage to Bike Happy Hour and our wonderful community. How long has it been since Portland had a bike beer? The master brewers at Migration have put together a very special blend of ingredients and it’ll be super fresh as it’s being put into cans today and tomorrow.
  • Food from Five Star (the folks who cook for Migration). Come around 5:00 or so for the free catered food. Quantities are limited because I don’t know how many folks are showing up and I couldn’t afford to feed everyone! But this is a lot more than our typical “free fries at 4:00” we do each week at Bike Happy Hour.
  • Hear from guest speakers and step up to the open mic to share your thoughts (keep it short!!). If you’d like to speak and want a time slot, please contact me.
  • Cake from Helen Bernhard’s and cupcakes from Likely Ivy for desert.
  • I’m bringing a big ol’ box of Portland bike stickers to swap if you’re into that. Bring some of your own to share!
  • View some bike photos and other Portland bike culture memorabilia.
  • Sign the 20 Years of BikePortland guest book and share something you love/hate/appreciate about BikePortland.

I can’t wait to see everyone and I hope you can make it!

BikePortland 20th Anniversary and Beer Collab Release Party
3-7:00 pm on Wednesday, May 13th
Migration Brewing on N Williams Avenue (between N Failing and Shaver, bikes enter from the back alley!)

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Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

BikePortland founder. Father of three. North Portlander. Basketball lover. If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, contact me via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a paying subscriber.

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Fred
Fred
5 hours ago

I won’t be at the party but I came here to say that I miss the news and interaction I used to find in this space. Hope you figure out a way back soon!

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Tommy
Tommy
2 hours ago

Congrats!!! Gonna try and make it!

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