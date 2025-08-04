Two deaths and major injuries in four serious crashes since Saturday

Guardrail damage and flipped car in Columbia River from single-car crash on NE Marine Dr. at 122nd Ave Saturday. (Photos: PPB)

Two people who hit and killed in separate crashes in Portland Sunday night. Both victims were walking and were hit by car users. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the collisions happened less than one and-a-half hours of each other. Those are just two of the serious crashes in the past three days involving car users.

Around 10:06 pm Sunday night, officers responded to a call of someone struck on SE 122nd and SE Ash (see below). They arrived and found a person who appeared to be walking prior to the collision, with serious injuries. Police say the driver of the car who hit the pedestrian remained at the scene. The person who was struck was transported to a hospital and announced as deceased today. This section of 122nd is wide and has a 30 mph speed limit. The intersection with Ash is slightly off-set. It’s slated for a signal upgrade in PBOT’s forthcoming 122nd Avenue safety project.

Then at 11:20 pm last night, Police say a pedestrian was struck by a driver 10 miles west of 122nd on NW Yeon Ave and 44th (see below). The person who was on foot was seriously hurt and died a short time later at the hospital. This is an industrial area with a very wide streetscape and a speed limit of 40 mph.

SE 122nd and Ash NW Yeon and 44th Ave

According to the BikePortland Fatality Tracker, these are the 17th and 18th fatalities to occur this year on Portland roads. At this same date in 2024 we had 38 deaths.

Police are also investigating a crash on NE Marine Drive that happened Saturday morning. They say a driver bursted through a guardrail at the 122nd Avenue intersection and drove their car over the levee and into the Columbia River. The driver’s body still has not been found.

And this morning near Glendoveer Golf Course on NE Halsey and 148th, police responded to a rollover crash that sent the driver to the hospital with serious injuries.