Woman killed by reckless driver while waiting at a bus stop in Sunnyside neighborhood

A woman was killed by a driver Saturday evening while waiting at a bus stop in the Sunnyside neighborhood.
Police say Jean “Jeanie” Diaz was at the bus stop on the west side of Southeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard at Taylor Street around 6:20 pm. At the same time, 48-year-old Kevin Michael Scott was driving southbound and failed to control his vehicle. When police responded, they found Scott’s car had rolled over and slammed into the bus stop on the sidewalk. Scott showed signs of impairment and was ultimately arrested for Manslaughter in the First Degree, Driving Under the Influence of Intoxicants, and Reckless Driving.
According to a GoFundMe set up by her family, Diaz was a loving mother to two young girls ages 5 and 8. She worked as a youth librarian for Multnomah County for nearly eight years. She was currently employed at the Belmont Library branch, just across the street from where she was hit.
This is the seventh traffic death in Portland so far this month, and the fifth in the last 10 days. According to the BikePortland Fatality Tracker, we are at the same level of traffic deaths so far this year as in 2022.
This crash is especially troubling for many of our readers because it happened at a major cycling intersection. SE Taylor is a popular neighborhood greenway route that crosses Cesar Chavez right where this happened. And as vulnerable road users, many people in the community have reasonable fears of drivers on Cesar Chavez due to its inherently dangerous design.
The cross-section of Cesar Chavez is very driving-centric: Four lanes, no center median, no shoulder, very narrow sidewalks, and a 30 mph speed limit. Drivers come just inches away from people on foot and bike. There is no room for error. But despite the stressful profile of the street, it is smack-dab in a neighborhood full of homes and destinations. The Belmont Library is just across the street.
“I always hated waiting along Cesar E Chavez. Always seemed like just a matter of time before some driver jumped the curb,” one person shared online in reaction to a BikePortland tweet this morning. “That stretch of Chavez is a death trap for pedestrians. I hate driving it and refuse to ever walk it,” said another. “I bike there… and always have a knot in my stomach about the drivers on Chavez not stopping,” shared someone else.
As drivers have gotten ever more selfish and reckless in recent months and years, we seem to have more rollover crashes in places where they should never occur. The amount of speeding and dangerous driving is, anecdotally at least, at an all-time high. That means we are all at risk, not just when we are driving (even police officers are getting slammed into!) but when we are anywhere near cars.
It hasn’t even been one year since another person was killed by a reckless driver while standing at a bus stop. The location where 26-year-old Ashlee McGill was killed by a speeding driving on SE Stark has as similar design and context as the section of Cesar Chavez Blvd where Diaz was killed: little to no shoulder, no buffer between sidewalk and high-speed drivers, and a well-known pattern of dangerous driving.
It’s almost as if we know exactly which roads are ticking tragedy time-bombs, yet we are unable and/or unwilling to defuse them.
According to the Oregon Library Association (OLA), Diaz was born and raised in Portland and has been working in public libraries since 2008. In October 2022, OLA Quarterly noted that Diaz, “Especially enjoys providing storytime, working with her amazing colleagues, and encouraging kids to be creative. When she’s not at the library, she can be found petting her cat, loving on her family, poking fun at life, making art, taking naps, and reading.”
If anyone has information about this crash, please e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov attn: Traffic Investigations Unit and reference case number 23-186008.
Mother.of.two.kids. Waiting for the bus. When is enough? Where is the outrage? It does not have to be like this.
Her name will be read at JPACT, probably not until next month when the crash data gets updated. Along with all the others. The committee will take a few seconds, then move on. And it will continue as it does every month. Is it time?
Just horrible and heartbreaking!
I know you are using the word “Crash” (a violent collision, typically of one vehicle with another or with an obstacle.) because you are doing your best to be precise and a better word hasn’t been invented yet, but we really do need to come up with a word for when a mass of steel crushes a person to death as a person isn’t much of an obstacle to a vehicle.
“Collision,” “assault,” “battery,” “manslaughter,” and “murder” work pretty well as terms of art. And I think crash works just the same as a baseball bat crashes into a ceramic knicknack (shout out to Smash PDX Rage Room on NE Sandy), sustaining little to no damage itself while delivering catastrophic damage to the tchochkie.
Re: “Four lanes, no center median, almost no shoulder”
Correction: absolutely no shoulder. The width between curbs is 40 feet at this location according to aerial imagery, so there are four 10-foot lanes and no shoulder. The sidewalks are also quite narrow: on the west side it appears to be only 5 or 6 feet wide with no separation from the street other than a 6 inch high (mountable) curb. The east side sidewalk by the library is wider, but on the south of this intersection it is also only 5 or 6 feet wide and immediately adjacent to the right lane.
yes I should change that. I actually had “no shoulder” first but figured someone would complain that that wasn’t technically correct!
The westside sidewalk is even narrower now than those photos above show.. Vegetation encroaches signficantly and pushes people even closer to high-speed, no-shoulder traffic. (Photos taken about 2 weeks ago.)
That is a hellscape not a streetscape! PBOT should be ashamed. There is not room for 4 lanes of car traffic here- we should immediately jersey barrier off enough pedestrian space on each side of the street and the stripe the remaining space for cars. Designing crap for cars then forcing pedestrian to make do with the leftovers is a disgusting way to manage ROW
I believe this one is on ODOT.
how many more human sacrifices do we need until we prioritize pedestrian safety over vehicle throughput
Putting up bollards along the sidewalk like they do in Europe wouldn’t even impact vehicle throughput.
In this particular case, it’s a pretty narrow sidewalk, so bollards strong enough to stop a speeding car driven by a distracted, impaired, or malicious operator would likely run into accessibility issues. The alternative then requires narrowing or removing lanes to install bollards, which certainly would affect vehicle throughput. Which isn’t necessarily a bad thing! But it’s certainly not as simple as, “throw down a few bollards around bus stops and beg buttons to solve pedestrian deaths.”
There is no room for that on 39th. Doing so without affecting vehicle throughput would basically eliminate the sidewalk. 39th needs a road diet. One turn lane and one lane in each direction. Then we’d have space for bollards.
An infinite number. They’re not going to do it all of a sudden just because one more person dies. We have to make it happen some other way.
That wasn’t true for 82nd. Apparently you just need enough to die in the same area in a short enough time and to have a city commissioner, state representative and governor that care. I’m not sure we have all that right now.
I have always thought that Cesar Chavez was a prime candidate for a 4-3 road diet. Most of the delays are cars turning left from one of the driving lanes. With only two lanes of traffic and a center turn lane, the buffer between cars and sidewalks could be enlarged. in fact, the sidewalks could actually be made a useful width so 2 people could walk side by side and talk.
That road needs a lane removed. It’s terrible. There is no excuse to have any roads through town going 30mph, nor any four lane roads at all. You go slow or you move to a highway, of which we unfortunately have many options.
And of course, that should be reinforced with infrastructure (speed bumps, chicanes, and the like). But at the very least, lets not paint a skinny road like Chavez with lines for four lanes.
I live near one of the more dangerous parts of Cesar Chavez, by the Trader Joes near Holgate. Whenever I bike through there, I have this feeling that one day some pedestrian or cyclist will die there.
This incident and the ambulance that couldn’t get to a downed motorcyclist because 500 motorists were doing a street takeover in N Portland, makes me really wish PPB would do a better job prioritizing traffic enforcement
Several years ago on a icy snowy day, I had to jump out a way of an out of control car that wiped out the bus stop I was waiting at, just one stop south of this location.
I have a photo of the aftermath but can’t figure out how to upload/add it here…
When we see deaths on Powell or 82nd we are quickly reminded that ODOT controls these roads and there is little PBOT can do. Can someone remind me what the City’s excuse is for having a fast four-lane road with absolutely no margin for human error?
Yes, really awful pedestrian facilities in this stretch of Cesar Chavez! I occasionally need to walk to the south from there toward Hawthorne, and every time I worry that an errant vehicle could take me right out – the sidewalk feels like it’s barely three feet wide, and cars tend to go very fast through there. What a needless tragedy for the family and the community.
I hope TRIMET leadership and board of directors writes a public letter protesting this facility.
It is not a good long term business plan for your customers to die while standing at your bus stops…that is assuming your focus is moving people versus moving buses.
But if it is still all about moving buses, then the status quo works just fine, as long as those FTA grant funds and local employer taxes continue to roll in.
I noticed the bus stop at Lincoln and Chavez on the east side of the street was also destroyed by a car this weekend. I’m guessing no one was waiting for the bus. But it shows how commonly cars leave the roadway.
That stop isn’t much different from the NE 90th & Halsey stop (ID 2459) that I use on occasion. Halsey is only 3 lanes at this point, but the tradeoff is there’s no sidewalk. I avoid using it when I can, but when the stop a block east is blocked from construction and the MAX is shut down for A Better Red, what can you do? I keep complaining to Trimet about these dangerous stops, and I hope they take action to make them safer.
I live across the street from where this happened, and heard the crash. Just awful. It’s terrifying walking along Caesar Chavez there, just moved to this area and walked it a couple of times but I won’t be doing it anymore!
I will say a lot of folks came out to help, 911 was dialed right away, people made room for emergency services.
The librarian that was hit had helped my little sister with the copier machine just a week or so ago. Really seemed like a kind person, such a shame.
Don’t drink and drive please. It’s not worth it.
No enforcement equals traffic violence
Jeanie was amazing at library storytime. We will miss her.
Not this one, but many news outlets are reporting that the driver “remained at the scene”. So infuriating because first of all, cool reporting that the driver did the bare minimum after literally killing someone and second of all, witnesses from the scene commented that he actually tried to walk away before being stopped by people that got out of their cars to help after seeing the crash. Unverified perhaps but still to the point that he could have tried not even to do the bare minimum and reason to stop reporting it that way.
The one that makes my blood boil is “the driver stayed at the scene and was not cited or arrested, but initial reports say that the (insert unverified victim blaming statement here)”
Nothing screams Portland more than drunk driving. For all of the damage it causes, this town has s**t for answers.
I typically just bike, but had the misfortune of waiting at that bus stop and others on Cesar Chavez. Even on a day where you’re not getting mowed down by a drunk driver, you definitely inhale a LOT of car exhaust as you wait. I
I typically just wait far from the bus stop and around the corner until the time when the bus is supposed to come by.
FX treatment for that street?
Would love to see Ceaser Chavez Blvd narrowed to one lane in either direction with some strategic turning and bus lanes for another FX line. Use the extra space for wide, comfortable sidewalks.
I think it would need to be paired with some diversion and traffic calming on parallel N/S streets to discourage drivers cutting through the neighborhoods.