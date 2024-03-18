The 10 busiest bicycling spots in Portland

Why are some places more popular for bicycle users than others? How important is infrastructure versus other factors such as proximity to destinations, connectedness to other infrastructure, and so on? What’s parts of town have the most bicycling hot-spots?
I’ve been poking around the 2023 City of Portland Bicycle Count Report and thought it’d be fun to share the top ten highest traffic locations. So on Sunday I grabbed my 13-year-old son and we visited all 10 locations. I got one of the spots incorrect so I had to roll over there this morning, but otherwise, all the photos (and forthcoming video) were shot on March 17th. These numbers come from a publicly accessible spreadsheet created by the City of Portland.
Check out the top ten below, peruse the area on the Google map, then ask yourself: why do so many people bike here?
10. SW Naito at Morrison Bridge – 2,060 daily riders
Since hardly anyone rides the Morrison these days, this number is definitely more of a reflection on Naito Parkway’s new bikeway than anything else. It’s a bummer the pandemic shifted so many folks out of the central city, because Naito is poised to carry much heavier volumes and the design has held up very well (except for the green color which is very faint in some locations). The spot near the Morrison Bridge is two directions for bike traffic and protected from one narrow travel lane by low curbs. A wide sidewalk gives folks on foot a place to be without getting in the path of bike riders. Given how much we love Better Naito, I’m glad to see it crack into the top 10.
9. SE Springwater Trail (S of Ivon) – 2,115 daily riders
There are there Springwater locations in the top 11. The top-ranked spot is just a block or so north of this location, where the path meets SE Ivon Street. I bet Splendid Cycles (on the corner) is the only bike shop in town with two top ten traffic locations within a few blocks of its shop.
8. NW Lovejoy & 9th – 2,135 daily riders
The only location in northwest, this is right at the bottom of the Lovejoy ramp that connects to the Broadway Bridge. The improvements of nearby greenways on Johnson and Marshall have certainly helped boost this number. This is a key route used by riders throughout the city who are headed to long rides in the West Hills, Highway 30, and beyond. It will be interesting to see how traffic changes once the Broadway Corridor project is complete.
7. N Interstate Ave/NE Lloyd Blvd & NE Oregon St – 2,140 daily riders
Peace Park! This location likely has a special place in everyone’s heart. It’s an iconic biking spot. Maybe it’s the cool bike traffic signal (imported from the Netherlands) or how you are straddling the Rose Quarter, the Convention Center, the Steel Bridge, and the Esplanade all at the same time. This is a part of a key connection between downtown and North Williams Ave.
6. SE Clinton & 34th – 2,190 daily riders
This is one of two spots in the top ten for the legendary SE Clinton St. neighborhood greenway. As my son and I biked to this spot he said, completely on his own, “This is a nice neighborhood, dad. It’s so quiet here.” There’s a market on the corner and it’s just one block from lots of cool stuff on SE Division. Recent traffic calming and diversion upgrades have made Clinton even better in recent years. Sit on this corner on a beautiful day and have your faith in Portland restored as bikers of all ages and persuasions roll past calmly.
5. N Williams & Russell – 2,245 daily riders
Of course Williams is in the top four. I’ve called Williams the best bicycling street in Portland and I still think it deserves that title. It’s a very rare example of a commercial district street with a dedicated bikeway. This is a few blocks south of the busy sections of the street, before too many riders have turned off. This might be the #1 spot in a few years once the Williams & Russell project is built.
4. SE Harrison & Ladd (Circle) – 2,375 daily riders
One of six southeast locations in the top ten, Ladd Circle Park is a highlight of so many great biking memories — from the humble commute to the zany Ladd’s 500. Maybe the most pleasant spot on this entire list. No dedicated bike infrastructure here, just organic traffic calming thanks to shared-lane markings, roundabouts, relatively narrow streets, and locals who know to always expect bike traffic.
3. S Moody & Gibbs – 2,455 daily riders
Smack dab in the middle of what I always think of as the Portland petri dish of urban planning, this location is eye-popping. Consider this: It’s adjacent to North America’s largest bike valet, Oregon’s largest employer, one of only two aerial tramways in the U.S., and a streetcar line. If you haven’t watched traffic here from the tram or Gibbs Bridge elevator, you are not a true Portland transportation nerd. (Yes I realize it was not ideal to to visit this on a Sunday when it’s pretty dead.)
2. SE Clinton & 26th – 2,625 daily riders
The only reason I don’t give Clinton the title of “best bike street” is because it doesn’t have a dedicated bike lane. But I should probably reconsider that. With two spots on the top ten, Clinton is really showing the power of PBOT’s greenways to attract bikes. This spot at 26th is always bustling and full of life with the iconic Clinton St. Theater, great bars and restaurants, and even a bike-friendly physical therapy office (hi Kevin!).
1. SE Caruthers & 4th – 3,415 daily riders
The only spot to break the 3,000 rider barrier this shows the power of the carfree paths on the Esplanade and Springwater to attract riders. Three spots in the top 11 are within two blocks of this spot. I can’t wait for the day when this location isn’t on the top 10 list because we’ve completed the Esplanade-Springwater path connection and folks don’t have to ride on surface streets here. It’s notable that this is #1 without any high-quality bike infrastructure (I realize it’s a gap between two carfree paths). There’s only paint, but it feels safer because it’s such a popular route.
What do you think? Any surprises? What can we do to replicate these conditions in more places?
I consider myself a pretty “cycle no matter the weather” type, but I avoid N Williams in favor of Rodney Ave because I’ve been left hooked too many times. Williams design farther north with the left turns thru the bike lane leaves me feeling very exposed and not safe.
Last fall I moved to a new office that was compatible with a homeward Williams commute as far as Going. I almost always take Vancouver southbound, but avoided Williams all winter if I was headed home any time close to rush hour. Maybe back when there were more bikes on Williams, I’d have felt safer with the sections of traffic mixing around New Seasons. But I don’t – I turn onto Tillamook and head north on the 20s bikeway instead.
N. Williams is my least favorite bike lane in all of Portland. Motorists consistently speed 10-20 above posted limits and red lights and stop signs are only suggestions it seems. All of my closest calls during my 15 years of bicycle commuting have come on the stretch between Moda and N. Killingsworth. This arterial needs a true protected lane, bike signals, and better enforcement asap.
Fun post! Looks to me as if most of these just happen to be chokepoints, but I’d say the big Clinton numbers are the direct result of the diverters won there by BikeLoud in its first outing 10 years ago or whenever that was.
As for 26th & Clinton, I’d say the bike lanes that matter most to the counts there seem like the north/south routes on 26th across Powell.
Sad that these are the top spots in the city, yet their photos portray ghost towns. Compare images from UC Davis in Davis, CA, where people really do get around by bike: https://www.google.com/search?q=uc+davis+bike&tbm=isch
Keep in mind these photos are from a few hours on one Sunday and we didn’t spend too much time at each spot. And yes, our bike traffic is way down – 32% from pre-pandemic levels. I don’t think that’s necessarily “sad”, it just is what it is.
Also… about Davis. It’s a small town dominated by a big college with a major legacy around cycling on campus so it has an artificially high number of bike riders. I don’t find it a to be a helpful comparison for Portland.
So, in order:
This is a story with a longer shelf life. Taking the time for a better photo methodology might have been a better deal than one that requires such apologetics.
Yes, I know about Davis. I went to school there and ran its bike safety outreach (how to ride when you just moved in from someplace where people don’t ride). Later I lived in PDX for 18 years, until the pandemic was well underway. Folks in PDX might be under the impression that PDX people get around by bike, but only if they haven’t lived in Davis.
I guess you are free to “find” whatever you want about the comparison. For its part, the LAB found both Portland and Davis to be “platinum” — so to me, it’s on.
I say Portland built infrastructure on the assumption that Dutch-style culture (that looked so cool during their many field trips overseas) would follow — but it has not. Meanwhile, Davis grew up with bike-inclusive culture — even pre-war but especially post-war.
Takeaway for me: Build culture, not (just) infrastructure. Yes, putting a major university in a smaller town is one way to flood the zone with a culture of multimodal respect and tolerance. What would be some others?
But this is an idea seemingly beyond the grasp of decades worth of PBOT/ODOT/MultCo/Metro “planner” wonks with their scant repertoire of not much more than paint and wands. The photos accurately show the results.
It’s also important to not that these images are likely cherry-picked by Maus to show a few people cycling. When I bike through some of these spots the norm is to see no one else cycling.
Comparing this article’s shots of Portland streets with the google results for “uc davis bike” images is meaningless.
Google “portland bike” images and you’ll see bike-focused images here much like your example:
https://www.google.com/search?sca_esv=fcb7a8fbd434909e&sxsrf=ACQVn0_fPWAr6KhWg65YzIRPkrhL6aubMA:1710819507474&q=portland+bike&tbm=isch&source=lnms&sa=X&sqi=2&ved=2ahUKEwjY9JGos_-EAxX2FTQIHbvhDq8Q0pQJegQIDRAB&biw=1920&bih=919&dpr=1
Alternatively, do some google street view searches of UC Davis and you’ll see images with few bikes that look much like Jonathan’s photos.
1. A loop around the river between the Broadway and the Tilikum Bridges on or near recreational trails
2. Inner SE, but not central SE
3. Everyone fans out from Williams and Russell, somehow, yet I’m usually the first to turn off
I agree, Clinton is very nice and a great example of how greenways with good traffic calming and diversion can be pretty great places to ride. It helps that the hill isn’t *quite* as ornery as on Lincoln/Harrison one greenway up.
What could really make the connectivity in the area pop is some more diversion on 34th. It’s a narrow, residential street, but drivers are constantly cutting through and paying little attention.
I wasn’t almost in an accident on Clinton but a crazy minivan did blow through a stop sign right in front of me- I saw it all happening a mile away, so when I caught up to them & rode past them, they had their window down and I just said “nice stop!” and the driver FREAKED OUT screaming “don’t f*ing talk to me like that, I have f*ing kids in the car, you f*ing a**hole” and tried to hit me as I blew past them. luckily it was all just pretty funny to me but what a weird event. so yes, I agree, much more diversion would be greatly appreciated. I’ve also seen trucks blowing through the stop sign right by clinton theater which obviously is a well used path of travel both for bikes & peds. We take it for granted that it is “safe” because its a bike greenway but alas… anytime cars mingle with bikes, it isn’t truly safe for us 🙁
does anyone know what time of day & year they do these counts? the link I saw doesn’t say… a november day is way different than a 75 degree April day….
I’m surprised that 26th & Clinton made the list, but not 21st & Clinton. That intersection gets almost all the traffic from 26th & Clinton, but also a fair bit from 21st, which is a pretty heavily used bikeway in its own right.
It pains me to see the Springwater Corridor represent by a photo dominated by the chaotic graffiti of the vandalized cement plant. The Springwater trail, alongside the River, wetlands and lagoon provides a taste of nature and car free serenity. I frequently see deer grazing as I ride by. The Springwater is some of the best of Portland but the photo displays some of its worst. Way to bury the lead.
The photo locations correspond directly to actual count locations. This isn’t a choice i made.