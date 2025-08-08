Weekend Event Guide: Bridge Pedal, art in the bike lane, Prince, and more

There’s nothing quite like a good crit. This shot is from the 2021 Red R Criterium which happens again on Saturday. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Hi everyone. Hope you’ve had a good week and are ready for some sunny cycling the next few days. Be sure to see BikePortland’s tips for biking in the heat when you head out.

Here are my picks for the weekend…

Saturday, August 9th

Red R Criterium – All day on Swan Island (N)

Last weekend to catch some fast and exciting crit racing where competitors zoom around a short course and compete to win laps and a big sprint at the finish. More info here.

Art in the Bike Lane Ride – 2:00 pm at Oregon Park (NE)

You know those whimsical bike lane characters you see sometimes? Join this ride and be treated to a tour of the best ones from a person who is passionate about Portland’s amazing thermoplastic street art. More info here.

World Naked Bike Ride – 5:30 pm at Colonel Summers Park (SE)

This is the more activist-oriented ride that’s now in its second year. Organizers say they’ll head back to Zenith Oil in industrial northwest for a die-in. I did this ride last year and you can read my story and watch the video to get a better feel for what to expect. More info here.

Prince Purple Rain Ride – 7:30 pm at Oregon Park (NE)

A chill, easy ride full of Prince music and people who love it. Wear your finest purple duds for added fun. More info here.

Sunday, August 10th

Bridge Pedal – All Day in the Central City

It’s time for the annual Bridge Pedal, which offers a six-bridge route (no more 10-bridge?!) where you can see the city from new vantage points on carfree streets. Bring the kiddos for the Kids Pedal! More info here.

Trusty Switchblade Kermesse – All day at Liepold Farms in Boring, Oregon

Come out and race your gravel/cross bike on a rippin’ dirt course on a farm just outside Portland. “Kermesse” is a Dutch word that is used when a bike race coincides with a town festival, so bring the whole fam’ to the farm and soak up all the summer vibes. More info here.

Cargopalooza – 9:00 am at Splendid Cycles (SE)

A social ride for cargo bike lovers. Expect a ride to Sellwood via the Springwater Corridor to explore the Goodwill bins and make sure you tell them you don’t need a bag because you can just throw all your finds into your cargo bin! More info here.

Bike Bus to the Thorns Game – 11:30 at The Athletic (N)

Join the wonderful Jenna Bikes for a group ride to the soccer match at Providence Park. Meet’s at The Athletic, who’s co-owner recently suffered terrible injuries in a collision with a driver and the business can use community support while she recovers. More info here.

— Did I miss your event? Please let me know by filling out our contact form, or just email me at maus.jonathan@gmail.com.