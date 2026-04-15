I’m going on hiatus

Hi everyone. As you might have sensed, things have slowed down a lot on BikePortland lately. There are a lot of reasons for that, and I might share them in more detail some day. For now, I just want you to know that I need a bit of space from the daily grind. BikePortland has taken a lot out of me for 21 years, and I’ve finally taken time to think deeply about what that means for me, my family, and our community.

I’ve always been honest with you and I just want you to know where I’m coming from. This is me saying I need a reset and the community needs to reset their expectations of BikePortland. For now, at least.

I’m not sure yet exactly how things will be different going forward, just that I’m sure things will be different. I’ve come to realize that I can’t find the clarity and space I need to chart a different path forward until I get off the path I’m on.

I’m sure for some of you this won’t be a surprise since I’ve been dropping hints for a while. Heck, there was an article about me in The Oregonian in 2007 — just two years in! — where I was already talking about the toll of this work on me and my family. I’ve come a long way since then in my work-life balance and in how I handle my role in the community. But the fact remains that doing BikePortland to the extent I believe it needs to be done, is a heavy burden. I need to let some of it go.

Maybe I’ll come back with a smaller editorial scope. Or perhaps I’ll stop creating as much for social media. Maybe I’ll turn BikePortland into just a podcast, or just focus on videos, or focus solely on watchdog journalism. It’s the trying-to-do-everything-well-at-once which has really wore me out — in addition to the natural shifts in energy and mindset that happen to a 51-year old). I might also consider an entirely new role in the community. I’m not exactly sure yet!

And to be clear, I’m in a really great place right now — mentally and physically. I just passed the one-year anniversary of my knee replacements (it’s going well, thanks), I’ve got a new basketball coaching side-gig which I’m excited about, and slowing down with BikePortland recently has put me in a much healthier head space in general (although a messy one at times, as I try to figure out what this all means).

As always, I’m very grateful for your support and I’ll keep you posted on the future as it comes into focus. For now, I hope you’ll consider coming out to the 20th Anniversary Party and Beer Collab Release Party at Migration Brewing on May 13th. And while I have your attention, consider grabbing tickets to the “Tough Shit” event on April 24th. It’s hosted by Oregon Humanities and I’ll be one of panelists for what will be a very engaging discussion.

Feel free to ask me questions in the comments or via email. And I’ll still hold my virtual office hours Friday from 10:30 to noon if you’d like to meet and talk face-to-face (sign up for a 15-minute slot here).

Thank you!