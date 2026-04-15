I’m going on hiatus

Hi everyone. As you might have sensed, things have slowed down a lot on BikePortland lately. There are a lot of reasons for that, and I might share them in more detail some day. For now, I just want you to know that I need a bit of space from the daily grind. BikePortland has taken a lot out of me for 21 years, and I’ve finally taken time to think deeply about what that means for me, my family, and our community.
I’ve always been honest with you and I just want you to know where I’m coming from. This is me saying I need a reset and the community needs to reset their expectations of BikePortland. For now, at least.
I’m not sure yet exactly how things will be different going forward, just that I’m sure things will be different. I’ve come to realize that I can’t find the clarity and space I need to chart a different path forward until I get off the path I’m on.
I’m sure for some of you this won’t be a surprise since I’ve been dropping hints for a while. Heck, there was an article about me in The Oregonian in 2007 — just two years in! — where I was already talking about the toll of this work on me and my family. I’ve come a long way since then in my work-life balance and in how I handle my role in the community. But the fact remains that doing BikePortland to the extent I believe it needs to be done, is a heavy burden. I need to let some of it go.
Maybe I’ll come back with a smaller editorial scope. Or perhaps I’ll stop creating as much for social media. Maybe I’ll turn BikePortland into just a podcast, or just focus on videos, or focus solely on watchdog journalism. It’s the trying-to-do-everything-well-at-once which has really wore me out — in addition to the natural shifts in energy and mindset that happen to a 51-year old). I might also consider an entirely new role in the community. I’m not exactly sure yet!
And to be clear, I’m in a really great place right now — mentally and physically. I just passed the one-year anniversary of my knee replacements (it’s going well, thanks), I’ve got a new basketball coaching side-gig which I’m excited about, and slowing down with BikePortland recently has put me in a much healthier head space in general (although a messy one at times, as I try to figure out what this all means).
As always, I’m very grateful for your support and I’ll keep you posted on the future as it comes into focus. For now, I hope you’ll consider coming out to the 20th Anniversary Party and Beer Collab Release Party at Migration Brewing on May 13th. And while I have your attention, consider grabbing tickets to the “Tough Shit” event on April 24th. It’s hosted by Oregon Humanities and I’ll be one of panelists for what will be a very engaging discussion.
Feel free to ask me questions in the comments or via email. And I’ll still hold my virtual office hours Friday from 10:30 to noon if you’d like to meet and talk face-to-face (sign up for a 15-minute slot here).
Thank you!
Thanks for reading.
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Bittersweet news Jonathan, but always happy to see you taking care of yourself. When I moved to Portland in 2021, I had only vague ideas about transportation politics and policies, but I knew I liked riding a bike. I can’t imagine I would’ve ended up being interested enough in urban planning and transportation to go to graduate school if I hadn’t gotten plugged into bike stuff via this site. And the couple of op-eds that you’ve published of mine really helped me feel like my writing and analysis was of interest to others.
I’m sure I’m just one of hundreds of people like this – but you and your reporting made a profound impact on my life. I’m working full time in Seattle for a small planning firm now, so I haven’t been as plugged in with Portland as I used to, but looking forward to following whatever you do next.
Enjoy the well-earned rest and relaxation!
Good on you for giving yourself space. I appreciate all your hard work and dedication, but it’s a LOT! Best wishes on your journey wherever that may lead you.
Take all the time you need! I could write another guest article if that would help. We have many stories to share!
Yes! I plan to post soon asking for guest articles. Thanks Shawne!
Go with (you fill in the blank) my friend, very few deserve it more than you.
Carry on.
Wow — sort of the end (?) of an era. I’ve been a reader for al of those 21 years, and I appreciate everything you’ve done to keep people up to date on bike culture and bike events; apprised of collisions — and the importance of how we report about them; informed about new infrastructure and the infrastructure that we’re not going to get; linked to news stories all over the world; prompted to think with insightful comments and editorials; and aware of transportation discussions, proposals, and decision in Portland and beyond. Indeed, BikePortland has been one of the best sources anywhere for good reporting on transportation issues, which are key to the area’s economy, livability, and climate resilience. And BikePortland has been fun — your photos, videos, interviews, etc. are always fabulous. And that’s not even mentioning the dizzying array of in-person events and social media posts — whew!
Thanks to you, Jonathan, for giving BikePortland — and all of us — your all, and to making Portland a better place to ride and to live in the process.
I wish I could be there on May 13th – I speak for so many when I say we truly value all of your reporting and work Jonathan. As a union organizer, I can’t help but think “how do we get more hands on deck to support you and your work, to delegate and share the load”? Thank you truly, and let us all know how we can build a small BikePortland urbanist army so it isn’t all falling on you to report, post, write, and be present everywhere all the time.
Enjoy the break – and yes, when you come back, pick one hat you most enjoyed wearing and focus on that. You can always ask for volunteers to do the other stuff.
Good for you Jonathan! I’ll miss the articles & advocacy but glad you’re prioritizing your and your family’s well being. Thank you for all your hard work!
Beginning hiatus on April 15th right as there is a ton of amazing playoff basketball to watch, including the Blazers? I see you.
Good for you though Jonathan, taking the time you need. I’ve always enjoyed and appreciated your bike news coverage and will miss it.
Thank you for all the years of good informative transportation articles and opinions. I hope some of your previous guests keep some of the information flowing here. I’ll definitely miss the details about the various inner-workings of our government and transportation advocacy.
We will miss you!
Jonathan, you have been a powerful reporter and advocate. I wish you the best…and I will miss you.
Jonathan, Please take good care of yourself. You have done so much, so well, for so long.
BikePortland has been an enormous gift to our community, city, and the planet we all share. As for now: Be proud. Be healthy. Recharge.
I feel like it’s important to crowd source the work you do if you’re not going to continue. There simply aren’t any local news orgs that are providing the level of detail on what’s happening in Portland.
Good luck with your endeavors Jonathan! I’ll bet you’ll miss me.
Cheers,
Angus
Thanks for all the work over the years! Your blog really helped me understand the local scene when I moved here over a decade ago, including all the weirdness that is transportation politics in Oregon.
Thank you so much for your leadership, reporting and advocacy over the years. Enjoy a break!
Dear Jonathan,
In addition to your excellent reporting you have done so much for cycling community in so many ways not the least in being such a gracious host at the bike happy hour. Without a doubt as publisher, reporter and editor of Bike Portland you’ve had your finger on the pulse of the many layers of the Portland Bike culture for the past twenty years – Geoff