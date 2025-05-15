A decade in, Councilor Koyama Lane wants Portland to redouble Vision Zero effort

Like a coach at halftime to a team that’s way behind, Portland City Councilor Tiffany Koyama Lane wants to remind us that we are still a “Vision Zero” city and we need to get out there and start acting like it. Next month will be the 10th anniversary of when Koyama Lane’s council predecessors passed a high profile resolution that stated, “no loss of life is acceptable on our city streets.” Since then our Fatality Tracker has tallied 564 deaths on our streets.
Councilor Koyama Lane has been a persistent voice in support of Vision Zero since taking her seat in City Hall in January. And she told us she would be. In November 2024 she fought back tears at a rally in front of City Hall to mark the World Day of Remembrance for Victims of Traffic Violence. “This shouldn’t be normalized,” she said. “This isn’t a topic that we’re just supposed to talk about when we’re running for office… we will keep fighting.”
On Monday, Koyama Lane will return to the City Hall steps to host an event that will mix the seriousness of Vision Zero with a dose of celebration. Before a meeting of the Transportation & Infrastructure Committee where Koyama Lane will introduce another Vision Zero resolution, she’ll join Mayor Keith Wilson, street safety advocates, and her council colleagues for an official city proclamation to make the week of May 19th, Portland Walk and Bike to School and Work Week.
“Whereas, creating a bike- and walk-friendly community grows the economy of Portland, advances traffic safety, moves us closer to our climate goals, and supports student learning outcomes,” reads the text of the proclamation. “And Whereas, increasing the number of people safely walking and biking to school or work can reduce wear and tear on our streets, mitigate traffic congestion, reduce noise and greenhouse gas emissions, and improve air quality.”
Koyama Lane wants to strike a tone that is urgent, yet hopeful. “Walking/rolling, biking and transit are the most joyful, healthy, connecting, and cost-efficient ways to get around our city,” reads a statement from her office. “Yet ten years into Portland’s commitment to Vision Zero, we still have a long way to go to ensure that walking/rolling/biking are safe, attractive, and convenient for everyone. We can get there, together.”
While Monday will mostly be an awareness-building effort aimed at increasing the public and political urgency around making streets safer ahead of what’s expected to be a very busy bicycling season; there is one significant piece of policy proposed in Councilor Koyama Lane’s resolution. She wants to re-convene a Vision Zero Task Force.
The Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) created a Vision Zero Task Force as part of an action plan recommendation in 2017. The group’s members were a mix of high-ranking Portland Police officers, community and advocacy organization leaders, city staff, and elected officials. They met 11 times before being unexpectedly disbanded in 2021. At the time — a moment of massive upheaval and re-examination of policies citywide due to the racial justice protests — former PBOT Director Chris Warner said the move was needed to “evolve” the city’s Vision Zero engagement. The idea was to shift away from a traditional task force approach and launch in its place a, “model of community accountability that engages an even broader set of stakeholders.” Perhaps PBOT succeeded with that effort, but after the task force dissolved there was no longer a public and transparent venue to easily keep tabs the city’s Vision Zero efforts. Late last year, the Portland City Auditor gave PBOT mixed reviews in an assessment of Vision Zero work.
PBOT has succeeded in many elements of what it takes to make Vision Zero a reality. They’ve integrated the concept into their policies and projects (they also use the phrase ‘Safe Systems Approach‘ to clarify that Vision Zero is the goal, but ‘Safe Systems’ is how they will achieve it), and they’ve kept the concept relevant and in the public eye. But for most Portlanders, the only thing that matters when it comes to judging the city’s progress on Vision Zero is whether or not fewer people are being injured and killed on our roads. And with an alarming upward trend in traffic deaths every year since 2015 (except for this year), most Portlanders would say the program has failed.
Councilor Koyama Lane wants to turn the tide and raising the profile of the program and reconvening the task force are her first steps.
If city council passes her resolution, they’ll consider (since resolutions aren’t binding, they won’t be forced to) setting up a new Vision Zero Task Force that will be led by Deputy City Administrator (DCA) of Public Works and Public Safety Priya Dhanapal and co-led by the DCA of Community and Economic Development Donnie Oliveira. The task force will be, “staffed with key program and technical Bureau staff from across the City to collaborate on actions that support the City’s goal to eliminate traffic deaths.” The resolution also calls on PBOT to update the Vision Zero Action Plan and calls on the city to develop partnerships with external agencies including ODOT, Metro, TriMet, Multnomah County, and the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission. The DCAs would then report quarterly to City Council on their progress.
In a scarce funding environment at PBOT and other city bureaus, it will be interesting to hear how new city council members plan to tackle traffic deaths. Will they hide behind budget woes, or will they propose innovative approaches? Either way, at least Councilor Koyama Lane has called the question.
Walk and Bike to School and Work Week Celebration
Monday, May 19th, 8:30 am at City Hall Rotunda
Transportation and Infrastructure Committee meeting, 9:30 am in City Council Chambers (agenda not posted yet)
Join a ride to the event. More info here.
Resolutions?
Proclamations?
Meh…
Show me the political conviction needed to inconvenience homicidal drivers by mandating human-centric (as opposed to SUV-driver-centric) traffic systems. And just as importantly, show me the many hundreds of millions in real funding needed to BEGIN implementing vision zero traffic systems.
There’s quite a lot that PBOT can do to inconvenience drivers (homicidal or otherwise) that are relatively quick and very low cost – change signal timing to 20 or 25 mph, shut down extra lanes, remove all arterial and collector onstreet parking, impose a city-wide parking permit program – but as you say, they’ll need a lot of spine and political backing to do it.
So let’s just admit it’s a pipe dream and stop wasting effort on this. Let’s just start with basic enforcement again.
Just like it was a pipe dream in other countries that adopted VZ policy and reduced road deaths to a small fraction of the US?
Per 100k population:
US: 14.2
France: 4.7
Germany: 3.3
Australia: 4.5
Japan: 2.7
Sweden: 2.1
Spain: 3.5
UK which has crap bike infra and is hardly a socdem welfare state: 2.4
Councilor Koyama Lane deserves kudos for being the leader on this.
We’ve needed this type of leadership for many years.
We’ve lost far too many of ourselves to traffic crashes. And many more to life-changing injuries.
I was at the World Day of Remembrance in November when Tiffany and four of her newly elected colleagues spoke strongly in favor of reducing traffic fatalities. I was encouraged, thinking that maybe we finally had leadership who could make a change. And indeed we do. Compared to 2024, there are 11 people walking, living and breathing in Portland who would have already been killed had we had the same fatality rate as we did in 2024. That’s 11 people going home to their families, laughing, working, walking, who last year would have been mourned instead.
If you are free on Monday morning, consider attending the events at City Hall as a show of support.
Whether or not you can attend in person, it’s worth sending a big “thank you” to Councilor Koyama Lane via one of her communication channels.
Ted Buehler
If Koyama-Lane is serious about this, why not pass something more forceful, and include some funding to pay for the task force?
Proclamations are cheap and easy and accomplish little.
I want to preface my comment by making it clear that I’m committed to listening to and learning from anyone who is willing to explain why a task force is the most appropriate and/or effective way to address Portland’s road fatality crisis. Until that happens, I remain skeptical that a task force is what the moment calls for. I worry that there are downsides to this approach. Also, our scrappy and dedicated local chapter of Families for Safe Streets was asked to testify in support of the resolution but were not included in any discussions on the resolution. I’m sitting with that as well.
She a councilor, she has the power to do this. Stop with the pontification and just get it done!
gazing into crystal ball . . .
It will be forgotten and nothing of substance will be done. Council resolutions mean nothing if they don’t put money, staff, and effort behind it.
When it comes to life and death results matter. Proclamations and talks on steps has not produced results in the past and it is highly doubtful that it will produce results down the line.
David has a fine list of things that could actually be done by PBOT, there could be massive crackdowns on specific streets of any unsafe, illegal behavior. There are tangible things that can be done. What JM’s champion of Vision Zero has actually done though is make a really neat event poster that I’m sure will come up again re-election time.
This is why voting them out is the way to prove how serious the public takes the constant vehicular slaughter. Vote them out and tell them it’s because they haven’t done the basics of keeping citizens safe. Repeat until people start to get the hint and realize they actually need to produce real results if they want to keep their elected positions.