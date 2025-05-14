Anger intensifies in South Tabor after another traffic death on SE Powell Blvd

Another person has been killed while using SE Powell Blvd. While the number of fatal traffic crashes citywide are less than half what we had at this date last year, that is no solace for South Tabor Neighborhood residents who say the dangerous conditions on this state-owned urban highway is “no less than an emergency.”
Police say a motorcycle rider was involved in a collision with someone driving a van around 2:00 pm on Tuesday. The rider sustained serious injuries and died later that day at a nearby hospital.
That person is the 16th road user to be killed on SE Powell since 2022 — half of whom were bicycling or walking prior to being hit. 11 people have been killed on Powell in the four-mile stretch between SE Foster and 140th since Sarah Pliner was killed at SE 26th on October 4th.
South Tabor Neighborhood Association Chair Juan Cummings is beside himself. “In a sane world, we wouldn’t tolerate a single unnecessary death,” he wrote in an email today. “If a factory had dozens of deaths in a few years, the business would cease to exist, and managers would be facing criminal charges.”
Powell is owned and managed by the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), and the agency is working on making repairs and upgrades needed in order to transfer jurisdiction to the City of Portland. That can’t come soon enough for Cummings and other nearby residents who are sick and tired of dealing with this deadly ticking time bomb in their neighborhood.
The STNA will host a meeting Thursday (May 15th) night at 7:00 pm at All City Church (2700 SE 67th). They’ve invited staff from ODOT, TriMet, and the Portland Bureau of Transportation. A staffer from City Councilor Angelita Morillo’s office is also expected to join.
It’s only been two months since the last time these folks came together to voice concerns and demand action from government agencies to help keep them safe. A meeting back in March came after an 86-year-old man was hit and killed while walking across Powell at 67th. I expect calls for action will be even louder this time around.
“We don’t want to talk anymore,” Cummings wrote today. “We want shovels in the ground.”
Motorcycle riders are vulnerable road users
Humans are vulnerable road users.
Roads should be designed and used to protect humans.
Someone should tell them that, maybe they’ll stop doing reckless stuff
Indeed. Who’s invulnerable to traffic crashes?
Remote workers who only leave the house to collect the Amazon / Uber Eats / Doordash from their porches
Wouldn’t it be amazing if ODOT legislature, Gov Kotek, Chris Warner, Kris Strickler & Rian Windsheimer cared a lot more about people walking, riding bicycles, and taking transit; and then they made roads that required people to drive slower, and less often…
Comments like this imply that ODOT, Kotek et.al. care more about people driving. They don’t. At all. Yes, our road infrastructure favors vehicular traffic. But let’s be very clear. It is the mode of travel not the users of that mode that leaders care about. Nobody cares more if it’s a driver or their passenger killed in a crash vs. a cyclist, pedestrian or motorcyclist.
If ODOT and PBOT were required to close every street/road on which a motorist killed someone (whether a pedestrian, bicyclist, skateboard, motor vehicle driver or passenger, or a beloved librarian sitting at a bus stop) to motor vehicle traffic, and KEEP IT CLOSED until it was reconfigured to protect human life, then how many lives would have been saved just on Powell in the past few years? Then add in Cesar E Chavez. And other multi-death roadways.
But instead, public agency continue to operate unsafe roads/streets on which motorists behave in unsafe ways, endangering countless lives.
Imagine if we banned any activity that posed any danger whatsoever to human life. Truly, this is the way forward for humanity /s
Yeah, like ban suicidal behavior like crossing any street without using a car…
Two droll comments in a matter of minutes from a board member of the “hold my beer” brigade. These ripostes are insulting, unhelpful, and unnecessarily divisive. Who reads the contents of this story and these comments and thinks, “You know what this subject needs? Belittling sarcasm.”
As the story underscores, Powell Boulevard is a dangerous roadway with a damning and tragic history of injury and death, and calls for immediate action to make this urban street safer for all users should be championed.
But that probably wouldn’t feed the ego of a snark slinger.
Especially ones that could possibly be implemented. Impossible suggestions are no better than the dry sarcasm that they provoke.
You know what this story really doesn’t need? Another “let’s close all the roadways!” navel gaze.
Come up with workable solutions, or leave civilization behind and fend for yourselves in the woods.
Another horrible and chilling fatality. When are the transportation activists going to put actual political pressure on the democrat (socialist or otherwise) politicians responsible for this? These needless deaths are a homegrown problem and I would have thought that political affiliation would not be a factor in how hard the community pushes back, but over the years I am proven wrong over and over.
Here’s Denver with 711,000 people in 2023….
There were 28 reported crash deaths in 2023, compared to 21 in 2022.
Here’s Portland with 641,000 in 2023….
The Portland Police Bureau says there have been 71 traffic-related deaths so far in 2023
Granted it can’t be a complete apples to apples comparison, nor am I trying to make it so, but what in the world is going on and why has it been going on so long??
Oh wait, I know what to do. Time to drink some beers and bike over to another party, I mean die-in to show how serious and upset everyone is and then we can go back to voting for the same people over and over again who oversee such a horrific death count on the roads.