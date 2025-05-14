Anger intensifies in South Tabor after another traffic death on SE Powell Blvd

Looking west on SE Powell Blvd at 80th, where man riding a motorcycle was killed Tuesday.

Another person has been killed while using SE Powell Blvd. While the number of fatal traffic crashes citywide are less than half what we had at this date last year, that is no solace for South Tabor Neighborhood residents who say the dangerous conditions on this state-owned urban highway is “no less than an emergency.”

Police say a motorcycle rider was involved in a collision with someone driving a van around 2:00 pm on Tuesday. The rider sustained serious injuries and died later that day at a nearby hospital.

That person is the 16th road user to be killed on SE Powell since 2022 — half of whom were bicycling or walking prior to being hit. 11 people have been killed on Powell in the four-mile stretch between SE Foster and 140th since Sarah Pliner was killed at SE 26th on October 4th.

South Tabor Neighborhood Association Chair Juan Cummings is beside himself. “In a sane world, we wouldn’t tolerate a single unnecessary death,” he wrote in an email today. “If a factory had dozens of deaths in a few years, the business would cease to exist, and managers would be facing criminal charges.”

Powell is owned and managed by the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), and the agency is working on making repairs and upgrades needed in order to transfer jurisdiction to the City of Portland. That can’t come soon enough for Cummings and other nearby residents who are sick and tired of dealing with this deadly ticking time bomb in their neighborhood.

The STNA will host a meeting Thursday (May 15th) night at 7:00 pm at All City Church (2700 SE 67th). They’ve invited staff from ODOT, TriMet, and the Portland Bureau of Transportation. A staffer from City Councilor Angelita Morillo’s office is also expected to join.

It’s only been two months since the last time these folks came together to voice concerns and demand action from government agencies to help keep them safe. A meeting back in March came after an 86-year-old man was hit and killed while walking across Powell at 67th. I expect calls for action will be even louder this time around.

“We don’t want to talk anymore,” Cummings wrote today. “We want shovels in the ground.”