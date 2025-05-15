Weekend Event Guide: Filmed by Bike, Sunday Parkways, ‘Motherload’ and more

The scene outside the theater on opening night of Filmed by Bike 2023. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Happy Bike Month! I rode myself to Bike Happy Hour yesterday and it was so nice to be back out on the streets. I’m hoping the next few weeks I’ll be out there again with my cameras and such.

Also, if you haven’t already done so, now is the time to hit up your local bike shop to make sure your bike is in perfect working order for the upcoming onslaught of amazing rides. Speaking of which, see this week’s picks below. And happy biking!

Filmed by Bike

Don’t miss your chance to see inspiring and beautiful films inspired by cycling on the big screen at the historic Hollywood Theater. Beyond just watching cool movies, Filmed by Bike is about meeting other cinephiles, learning directly from filmmakers, fun parties, prize raffles, and more. The fest kicks off Friday and runs through the weekend. Each screening has a specific theme. For ticket and screening info, check out the official event website. Or go straight to the daily schedule to plan your weekend.

Friday, May 16th

Basic Bike Maintenance Workshop – 3:00 pm at North Portland Library (N)

Hosted by the City of Portland, this event will empower you to fix your own bike. Bring your rig to practice on. More info here.

Filmed by Bike Opening Ride and Happy Hour – 4:00 pm at Steeplejack Brewing Company (NE)

Enjoy a pint at Steeplejack and then join The Street Trust for a ride to the theater where you’ll take a group photo under the marquee before the first screening begins. More info here.

Friday Night Bikes – 6:00 pm in Forest Park (NW)

Roll into the woods for this unsanctioned night of head-to-head racing on a 1.3-mile section of gravel road. More info here.

Saturday, May 17th

Good Dirt – 9:00 am at Rocky Point Trails (Scappoose)

Grab your trail bike and join the good folks from River City Bicycles and NW Trail Alliance for a fun ride followed by a chill and grill session in the parking lot. More info here.

Bike Milwaukie Monthly Ride – 10:00 am at Milwaukie Bay Park

Ride to Willamette Falls in Oregon City via the Trolley Trail and Clackamas River Trail. Expect a chill pace with fun stops along the way for sights and food. More info here.

Saturdays in May Southeast Edition – 10:00 am at Clinton Street Plaza (SE)

Get plugged into bike activism with folks from BikeLoud PDX who will lead this ride while sharing insights on different types of bike facilities and what it takes to make our city a better place to ride. More info here.

Anti-Chevron Ride – 2:00 pm at Irving Park (NE)

Revolutionary Bicycle Club wants you to join their resistance movement against this oil company. They plan to stop at Chevron stations to raise hell and raise awareness of the company’s many misdeeds. More info here.

Ride for Recovery – 4:00 pm at Colonel Summers Park (SE)

Celebrate sobriety and wellness on this ride that caters to folks in recovery, or those helping them along the way. Expect an 8-10 mile route at a casual pace. More info here.

Sunday, May 18th

Sunday Parkways Southwest – 11:00 am to 4:00 pm (SW)

The open streets season kicks off in southwest with a two-mile out-and-back carfree biking route and a separate, 3.6-mile walking route between Gabriel Park and Spring Garden Park. More info here.

“Motherload” Movie Screening – 4:00 pm at Tigard Public Library (West Side)

Motherload” is an award-winning documentary that uses one mom’s relationship with her cargo bike to explore themes of modernity, transportation reform, urban planning, and mental and physical health. More info here.

— Did I miss your event? Please let me know by filling out our contact form, or just email me at maus.jonathan@gmail.com.