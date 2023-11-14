PBOT to pilot all-direction red signals as part of Vision Zero effort

A person was killed while walking on SE McLoughlin Blvd (Highway 99E) early this morning. It’s the fifth death on the State-owned highway since early 2021 and three of those were pedestrians.
According to our Fatality Tracker, this was the 61st death of 2023 — that’s three more than we had last year and puts us on the same pace as 2021 which was our highest toll since 1990.
Portland first passed its Vision Zero Action Plan in 2016 with a goal to the goal to eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries on Portland streets by 2025. It’s now crunch-time for that effort. Despite efforts from the Portland Bureau of Transportation and its partners, 372 people have been killed in traffic crashes since 2017 and the numbers are going in the wrong direction.
That’s the sad but true context for the publication of an update to PBOT’s Vision Zero Action Plan released earlier this month. Among the list of actions PBOT says they’ll embark on in the next two years is to pilot new “no turn on red” and “rest on red” traffic signal projects and rekindle their enforcement relationship with the Portland Police Bureau. Here’s what else you need to know about this report…
This is the first update on Vision Zero PBOT has published since 2019 and the 48-page report is meant to guide their work through the 2025 target date. The new action plan provides a helpful snapshot of where things stand and gives advocates a helpful resource to hold the City of Portland accountable.
The report opens with a somber listing of names of everyone who has died in traffic crashes between 2017 and 2022 (above). The 311 names in small font, stack high like skyscrapers above a map of dots that marks where they died. And these are just the dead. The list doesn’t include names of people with seriously, life-changing injuries or the hundreds of family members and friends whose lives will be forever incomplete.
And while the numbers are outrageous and unacceptable, it’s important to remember that PBOT is just one of several government agencies in our city who are responsible for street safety. Metro, Multnomah County, the Portland Police Bureau, and of course the Oregon Department of Transportation, all play major roles. For instance, one of the four main focus areas for “getting to zero” is a new emphasis on “basic needs,” which they’ll lean on partners in housing, job access, drug abuse and mental health services to address.
For their part, PBOT points to some success in the report. They say a pilot program to install left-turn calming bumps at 42 intersections citywide has led to a 13% reduction in turning speeds. The number bike riders hurt or killed on our roads has also trended solidly downward in the past decade. And perhaps PBOT’s best success story comes from their years-long war on speeding. Thanks to a combination of automated enforcement cameras, street design, marketing, and other efforts, the report says speeding has dropped 71% along high crash corridors and top-end speeding (i.e., people driving 10 mph or more over the speed limit) has dropped 94%.
PBOT also wants the public to know that Portland is not alone in this struggle for safer roads. The report points out that in the last five years there’s been a 17% increase in traffic deaths across the U.S. “Compared to Vision Zero peer
cities in the U.S. with similar population, Portland’s traffic death rate is in the middle,” the report states, next to a chart showing Portland’s rate at 8 deaths per 100,000 residents compared to the national average of 12.
Here are a few more notable stats from the report:
- Pedestrians face the greatest risk in Portland’s transportation network. Roughly 5.7% of Portlanders primarily walk to work, yet 40% of all traffic-related deaths from 2018-2022 were pedestrians.
- Housing status data from 2021 and 2022 police crash reports indicate that 55% of pedestrians killed—30 out of 55—were unhoused when they died.
- Impairment and speed are the two largest contributing factors to fatal traffic crashes, playing a major role in 69% and 42% of all deaths respectively.
- Recent Portland data shows that Black and Indigenous community members died in traffic crashes at about twice the rate relative to their proportion of the population.
- 70% of pedestrian deaths and serious injuries occurred at night (2017-2021).
- Wide streets, which make up 4.5% of Portland streets, accounted for nearly half of all deadly crashes in Portland from 2017-2021 and more than half of pedestrian deaths and serious injury crashes (52%).
- Hit-and-run crashes were up 27% in the last fve years (2017-2021) compared to the fve years prior. Hit-and-run crashes represent one in seven deaths or serious injuries of pedestrians and people biking.
The section on “actions and performance measures” shared a few new things that caught my eye.
PBOT plans to launch a “no turn on red” pilot (above) to reduce risk of turning crashes, “that are particularly dangerous for pedestrians and people bicycling.” This follows growing national attention on the risks of turning on red signals and how that policy is woefully outdated. PBOT has already implemented it at several intersections, but this appears to be an expansion of the policy. Another traffic signal pilot PBOT wants to launch is called, “rest on red.” Here’s how PBOT describes it:
“At night, at some intersections with a history of speed-related crashes, display red lights in all directions to require drivers to slow down as they approach the intersection. Technology at the intersection will detect the vehicle and give a green light.”
The report also addresses a growing push for more physical protection of bike lanes with a promise to develop a list of locations and find funding to “upgrade temporary materials (such as rubber curbs and flexible posts) to permanent materials (such as concrete).”
And it looks like a partnership with the PPB that iced over during the racial justice protests in the summer of 2020 is beginning to thaw. PBOT says they will partner with the (newly bolstered) Traffic Division on “focused enforcement” and to, “ensure training for new police recruits includes data about traffic safety, how to process DUII offenses, and city and state protocol and laws around making traffic stops.”
The narrative that a “massive investment” is needed to stem the tide of deaths is woven throughout the report. As we’ve reported, PBOT is facing its most daunting budget in history and is contemplating vast cuts to staff and programs unless new revenue can be found.
Regardless of the budget situation, the clock is ticking loudly on the City of Portland and their partners when it comes to the woeful trend of tragedies on our streets. We have two years left to make the bold moves necessary to reach our Vision Zero goal.
— Read the Vision Zero Action Plan Update 2023-2025 here. You may also be interested in the annual World Day of Remembrance event (hosted by The Street Trust) on Sunday, November 19th, that will consist of a walk and vigil.
Some quick thoughts while I’m at work:
I like this idea, but I wonder if motorists might get accustomed to the light turning green for them automatically and get lax about actually slowing down and stopping when they see a red.
Would this involve signing specific intersections? Or are they proposing trialing a city-wide policy change? I know a lot of people want the latter but I feel like that would need to be done at at least the state level with a lot of public outreach to be effective, since it’s changing a long-standing rule of the road.
Another point in favor of Portland splitting off from Multnomah County and becoming its own entity that handles both municipal and county functions. Would be one fewer government structure to deflect responsibility.
I’m also cautiously concerned with how the “Rest on Red” pilot could play out. If drivers who already have an inclination to speed at night know that an intersection is All Red, would some of them be more tempted to blow the light, knowing the crossing traffic also probably has a red?
I live in Montavilla near 82nd, Burnside, Stark, and Glisan – and nighttime speeding is a major safety concern on all these roads.
I also live in Montavilla and you’re right speeding is a problem. The new light timing is helpful when there’s traffic but it basically tempts speeders to go 50 because the timing works out for them if there aren’t other drivers like early in the morning.
That being said I think most drivers aren’t as tuned into the intricacies of transportation planning as people here are so they’ll more often than not slow down if they see red. That is the one thing I notice when I leave for work early in the morning. Now that lights like Mill and Yamhill turn red on a timer it slows down those early morning commuters that normally fly down 82nd.
Does Oregon even allow for independent cities like Virginia and Colorado do?
Dunno, but unless the state constitution prohibits independent cities/consolidated city-counties, this is regular legislation change, and I kinda suspect the state legislature would be involved either way.
“The number bike riders hurt or killed on our roads has also trended solidly downward in the past decade.”
There are a few ways to get to this outcome. Unfortunately, with ridership also trending “solidly downward in the past decade” this is probably just a function of few cyclists to be hurt or killed on our roads to begin with.
why is pbot so low on money?
Because the mayor thinks that reducing parking fees will bring back people to downtown. A large amount of PBOTs budget comes from parking revenue
Just as a thought experiment, would you expect more folks coming downtown if we, say, tripled parking fees? Would parking revenue actually increase? What would the impact be on businesses there?
I think the point they are trying to make is that the cost of parking has little to do with motivating people to come downtown. Few office workers and not much draw for entertainment in downtown, not to mention having to dodge poop and needles while walking around.
What a ridiculous comment.
STAY AWAY FROM DOWNTOWN, ITS TOO SCARY!
Didn’t tell anyone to stay away from downtown or that it’s scary. I’m downtown all the time. You can’t deny that it’s unpleasant to witness so much human suffering.
It’s also an “Oregon thing” that as long as PBOT and other transportation agencies have exclusive access to gas tax revenue, vehicle taxes, and parking fees, that such agencies will only be allowed to get that much funding and no more than that. In other states that combine revenue and allow for state and local gas taxes to be used for non-roadway facilities (such as schools and prisons), there tends to be far more money for streets during good years and less during recessions, since they also use income tax, sales tax, and other revenues for streets. Federal gas tax rules are of course the same in every state.
What would you cut from Portland’s budget in order to give more to PBOT?
I’d cut a bit from the ever-popular Fire Bureau for one, Parks & Rec as well. I’d move Maintenance permanently out of PBOT and into BES, since BES can use some of the sewer fees to cover some of the maintenance debt and they have long been a major funder of Maintenance. I’d also remove a bunch of unfunded unfilled positions at PBOT to reduce the need for layoffs.
Parking revenue is in the toilet, and gas tax revenue purchasing power has been eaten away by inflation. There may be other reasons as well, but these are the 2 big revenue streams.
Parking revenue cratered due to pandemic-associated changes in consumption/work and the regressive gas tax failed to provide revenue stability (due to increasing CAFE requirements and EVs). The regressive gas tax was such a dumb tax and those who supported it over a stable progressive income tax should be deeply ashamed of themselves.
Downtown is dead and people are driving electric cars and hybrids.
lots of factors.. Main ones are over-reliance for many years on gas tax and parking revenues.
The one thing I didn’t see mentioned is PBOT isn’t low on money for capital projects, which is like half their budget. Meaning they are free to keep expanding roads even though they can’t afford to maintain them. This is an ODOT problem as well. Pretty much every transportation department is experiencing this because States and the Feds won’t give money out for maintenance.
During periods of deep cuts, it’s standard practice at any DOT to build more crap in order to keep from laying-off well-paid (and expensively trained) engineering staff. People often ask why badly needed infrastructure projects are often delayed for years, even decades – now you now why, it’s to stave off mass layoffs during downturns.
And you are very right about maintenance – it’s one of the few things that Congressional Democrats and Republicans agree on – building expensive new infrastructure generates good paying jobs for their districts and helps them get re-elected; but maintenance is boring and just employs relatively menial low-paid laborers.
Would this also ban lefts on reds onto one way streets?
It really is important for reports like this to be put together. It’s up to us to keep up the pressure on our state and local electeds to actually follow through.
Live your life however you want – but I will be sending some polite, concise, and firm emails to my representatives tonight telling them how strongly I feel about safe and sustainable streets in light of this report. Will one person saying something do anything? Probably not. A hundred? Maybe. A thousand? Hard for them to ignore.
Let’s be the squeaky wheel.
What is left out of the no right on red discussion is that it’s not only dangerous when people turn right on red. I would argue it’s even more dangerous when people rurn right on green (since people biking and walking don’t go straight on red). That’s because the red on right mentality means that people look to the left for other cars when turning, instead of to the right for people biking and walking like they do in Europe. So while I applaud the no right on red pilots as a good start, I think oly widespread changes and lots of education would change people’s driving behavior. The other problem is that people feel entitled to turn right no matter what and are impatient, use bikelanes as turn lanes etc. So at least that could be reduced in pilots. That is if car drivers even care about NROR signs. They don’t do where they are now.
I think that’s the role enforcement has to play. If someone is too stupid to read a “No Turn on Red” sign, they deserve an expensive ticket.
The only measure of success is a falling death toll. Everything else is just self-congratulation.
An easy way out is to simply re-classify many pedestrian deaths as suicides rather than as traffic deaths. Many jurisdictions (and some countries) already do this.
How does “rest on red” work with pedestrians? Do they get an instant crossing signal when they push the button? What if the perpendicular crossing already has a walk signal?
Could you press both buttons then cross diagonally?
Good thing this will be vigorously enforced!
It’d be nice to actually stripe some crosswalks and put 4-way stop signs too please. Both seem like a foreign concept even here in inner NE.