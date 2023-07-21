As traffic deaths pile up, frustration at PBOT boils over

Eight people died in traffic crashes in Portland in the past seven days. So far this month, our streets have claimed 11 lives — the highest monthly total since records were kept — and we still have 10 days left in the month.
The killing of Jeanie Diaz by a drunk driver on Southeast Cesar Chavez Blvd Saturday is still in the headlines, yet five more people have lost their lives in crashes since. I woke up this morning to police statements about three fatalities since I went to bed last night.*
(*Update, 12:17 pm: Portland Police say a third person has died in the collision on SE Powell Blvd last night. Two of the victims were just 18 years old.)
Even before these last three deaths, at a meeting of the Portland Bureau of Transportation Bureau Budget Advisory Committee (BBAC) Thursday evening, frustration over the seemingly unending traffic toll boiled over with one member lashing out at the leader of PBOT.
Meanwhile, there’s simmering frustration and a sense of helplessness from Portlanders about what can be done to stem this tragic tide, local transportation advocacy groups have been all but silent, enforcement of traffic laws is a joke, Transportation Commissioner Mingus Mapps has chosen to spend his time meddling around with charter reform, our vision zero plan hasn’t done enough, and PBOT says they just don’t have the funding to make necessary changes fast enough.
It makes me wonder: Who will lead Portland out of this darkness and what is their vision for doing so?
PBOT Interim Director Tara Wasiak (at her final meeting in that role as Millicent Williams is set to begin as PBOT Director Monday) acknowledged the recent deaths at the outset of the BBAC meeting. “We continue to have a tragic summer of traffic violence on our streets,” she said. And then Wasiak went to the same PBOT talking point we heard earlier this week. “Speeding and driving while under the influence continue to be two of the main factors and many of the crashes happening in the city.”
Wasiak then framed PBOT’s response in budgetary terms (she was a budget meeting after all). “As our budget problems grow, our ability to respond and make real concrete changes to our streets is diminished,” Wasiak said. “The problem isn’t our desire or ability to make the changes needed to make our streets safer, safer. The problem is that as as revenue declines, city council forces us to cut our budget we simply don’t have the money to make the changes to our streets that we need.”
BBAC member Ignacio Simon responded by lambasting Wasiak’s agency. “What have we seen since [making the Vision Zero pledge in] 2015 in terms of traffic violence and traffic fatalities?” he asked. And then before she could finish answering, he interjected, “The answer is we’ve seen a sharp increase., and putting up flashing signs that say ‘Drive Carefully’ is hardly a solution and I find it rather insulting.”
“What’s even the point of signing up to a vision zero pledge?!” he then asked. “I mean, what are you guys actually doing in terms of making our roads safer, especially for pedestrians?… I am ashamed in my fellow citizens in the city, who are not outraged that we’re seeing this level of traffic violence on our streets. I am ashamed. I am outraged. And I’m going to keep being outraged at you because you as a bureau are responsible for these things. And you will never stop being responsible for them until you start to take these things seriously.”
PBOT staff kept their cool and other members of the committee pointed out how PBOT is at the whim of political winds and City Hall is where Simon should point his passion.
Following these exchanges, committee members went through the brutal exercise of prioritizing which PBOT programs should be cut given the budget reductions the bureau faces.
In 2015 when the City of Portland adopted the vision zero stance that, “No loss of life is acceptable,” advocates pushed to include an amendment that would have set a firm date to reach zero deaths. But no one on City Council at the time, including former PBOT Commissioner Steve Novick, were comfortable with that strong of a commitment. They said the city lacked the necessary funding to reach zero deaths, and that there was too much political risk if they fell short.
Former Oregon Walks leader Noel Mickelberry was prescient when she testified at that 2015 meeting. “These deaths are going to continue to happen as long as we have streets that allow for it,” she said.
And in the same meeting, before voting to adopt the vision zero proclamation, the late Commissioner Nick Fish said, “I don’t want people to declare failure when you make progress.”
Almost nine years later and unfortunately Mickelberry’s statement is the one that has held up.
UPDATE, 2:30 pm: Commissioner Mapps’ office has shared a lengthy statement with BikePortland about the traffic death toll. Read it here.
This excuse is trotted out perinnially by PBOT and its defenders but in reality it is senior PBOT management that decide what information and policy they spoon-feed to transportation-naive commissioners — and this has a very strong influence on de facto policy. This manipulative dynamic was made painfully obvious when Hardesty deferred to PBOT management on the Hawthorne reconstruction project and when Hardesty met with the BAC without any knowledge of the 2030 bike plan.
PBOT management knows.
This isn’t a defense of PBOT, but they are not the only bureau using that excuse and I think that there’s a kernel of truth to it. If you look around city code, you’ll find chunks that are houses of cards built on roles or offices that are easily shuffled out of existence. This code ends up “under review,” i.e. unenforced for years at a time, sometimes stretching back to Commissioner Eudaly’s term.
We keep pointing to charter reform as the fix but I’m still not sure if it was the system that broke down or if we’ve just had a raft of leaders that need to be shoved off the dock without a paddle. It’s hard to get five people on the council and now we will need thirteen.
I agree. Charter reform is definitely not the answer. We need a decision hierarchy that is more human safety oriented and less car speed oriented.
If we want the conditions that are present in Newark NJ, Helsinki and Oslo, then we need to do what they have done. “They cut speed limits, changed street design, removed space for cars and generally made life harder for motorists…it takes more time to drive from one part of the city to another now and you have to pay money to use the road much more than you used to…Car parking charges were also increased – by 50% in downtown Oslo and 20% elsewhere – although thousands of spaces have now been wiped out to make room for 35 miles of new cycle lanes.
The city has reduced speed to a maximum of 30km/h outside schools and started trialling “heart zones”, where driving is banned in areas around schools…Along with narrower driving lanes, Helsinki has also built dozens of roundabouts and installed speed bumps since the 1990s to reduce speed” https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/mar/16/how-helsinki-and-oslo-cut-pedestrian-deaths-to-zero Hoboken director of transportation and parking, Ryan Sharp, said the city had deployed a number of initiatives to make certain intersections and roads safer — things he called quick implementation, high impact solutions.
“Things like trying to improve sightlines at corners by doing what we call daylighting,” he said. The city has commitment from its top elected leader, like the mayor or city manager, to set a goal of zero traffic deaths or severe injuries by a date, for instance,” she said. “We make them have a date, that they have a plan, that the plan has timelines, actions, deliverables, that there’s an equity component within there for racial and income equity. https://www.npr.org/2022/08/25/1119110757/traffic-deaths-car-accident-hoboken-new-jersey-vision-zero
PBOT’s excuses are not a great look. They can and should do more. During the design phase of the Greeley project, I asked them repeatedly to address the speeding on that street that caused a injury and deaths. I referenced Vision Zero and their own records of average speeds (over 55 mph!). PBOT’s response was that the Greeley project was funded with “Freight dollars” and and was not a Vision Zero project. Therefore, we get 12′-13′ lanes and the carnage continues. There was a cyclist hit at Greeley/Interstate just a couple of weeks ago. PBOT’s designs are explicitly to benefit freight and fast driving- their token bike and ped improvements ignore a whole suite of dangerous and substandard elements. EVERY SINGLE PBOT PROJECT should be a vision zero project. and every single PBOT project should create complete and safe infrastructure for pedestrians before bike, freight or SOV space is designed. PBOT has been squandering their resources for decades, and it is frustrating to hear them blame the lack of funds they have mismanaged for so long.
Silos. A crew I spoke with today had no idea about something going on right around the corner. Management is the same; only recently had some staff come to the realization that other desks at PBOT were actively working against them. Throughput vs. Vision Zero, for instance. Changing the charter won’t end bureaucratic siloing, but hopefully not having a commissioner in over their heads who defers to those digging the silos will help.
I also saw this on reddit today, which sums things up neatly:
“We have been on ODOT Region 1 for years about the intersection at 62nd and Powell. They refuse to do anything about it, because transportation engineers are wed to the mathematical outputs of models and incapable of questioning the inputs of those models or the qualitative policy decision behind the model itself. “
Engineers have blinkered vision, but management is the one putting the blinkers on.
as someone who lost a dear loved one a couple years ago in a traffic “accident” in Portland, I am wondering other things that can be done. honestly, I would love to see the driving age increased, too many 16-22 year old boys out there causing havoc on our streets with their undeveloped frontal lobe. My dear person was killed by a young “man” driving recklessly who had just got his license. he just got 3 years in prison which is he currently serving, NO ONE WINS in these situations, so many lives ruined
I have no personal objection to raising the driving age, and agree that young driver judgement is not always good, but some things to consider.
First, many people need to drive to get around, so a higher driving age would impact young people and their families who live, work, and attend school outside areas that have good transit service.
Second, one of the goals of raising the drinking age to 21 was to provide more “space” between learning to drive and introducing alcohol into a person’s life, with the goal of reducing drunk driving in teens. I used to think we should switch it, and allow drinking at 16, and driving at 21, but now that I better understand the impact of alcohol on developing brains, I no longer think that.
Third, driving, for better or worse, plays an important role in social development of teens. This concern resonates more with me now than it did 20 years ago because of the other strong forces negatively influencing social interactions between young people. Again, this may be less of an issue in urban areas.
I’m not disagreeing with you, and there is probably no right answer, just encouraging you to reflect on a larger, more complex picture. I think as long as human-driven cars underpin so much of our transportation system, we’re going to be wrestling with these issues.
I’ll add I am genuinely sorry for your loss.
I don’t think it’s absolutely necessary to change the driving age, but it should be generally more difficult to get and keep a driver’s license. And it should probably be standardized in every state. Some states are disconcertingly lenient, though I can’t find the source I saw on that now
Depends on how you define “need”. Most, if not all high schoolers in Portland can get around without a car. In fact, they already have a free bus pass. Getting a car/license is primarily a marker of social prestige, rather than a literal necessity especially as a high schooler. Finding ways to change that is actually incredibly important, and just throwing up your hands and saying “well some people need it now” is a bit silly in my opinion.
High schoolers on westside cannot get around by bus.
Sorry PBOT, not buying what you’re selling anymore. This is not a problem you can design your way out of. It’s not your budget being too small. It’s Portland Police being chronically understaffed and a DA who has unilaterally decriminalized bad driving, and any accountability because… BLM?
The fact that PBOT’s entire speed safety camera strategy consists of 12 total points is absolutely humiliating. Why not install one in every place where a person gets killed by a speeding driver?
That page also mentions that citations are for going 11 to 20 mph over the posted speed limit… which is pretty crazy. Portland has done a reasonable job of lowering speed limits (though not good enough), but that fact that someone could be going 40 mph down outer Stark and not get cited is insane. Made even more insane by the fact the PBOT acknowledges that 40 mph means an 80% likelihood of serious injury or death.
There is a lot of blame to go around.
Lew Frederick and Susan McLain should be at the top of the list of people with blood on their hands for enthusiastically diverting state transportation resources to freight moguls and asphalt mongers, while starving modern human transportation.
To move the needle, it will take a coalition. Khan Pham has consistently been one of the most effective leaders in this space. It would be fantastic to see others truly rally to her side and form a coalition that explores all possible options and creates a united front to weather driver hysteria.
Electeds need to realize that with solidarity and cooperation they can create a system to diffuse blame for the good but unpopular actions rather than the current situation where they are always blaming each other for their constant failures.
Our current council and most of local media are so weak-minded and desperate that they look for any chance to exploit misinformed moral panics and stick a knife in whatever agency or group that puts their neck on the line to make progress. Not to mention that the PBA and its associated trolls like People for Portland have a diehard contingent of shut-ins that shout “Portland is dying” on command. Whatever private jobs they’ve been promised for selling out Portland can’t come soon enough.
It probably won’t work with a single leader. The real dedicated public servants need to come together and have each other’s back.
This is NOT true – at least in SW. local activists have been badgering PBOT about traffic safety, pedestrian deaths and risks and what PBOT intends to do about it.
Yoh know who HAS been silent? The office of Mingus Mapps.
I know of at least two people who have writtten and spoken to Jackson Pahl, a Mapps spokesperson, about these issues; often over several months. He has simply stopped responding to both people.
Hot take: Every death, major injury, and case of significant property damage (not sure where that threshold should be drawn) on public rights-of-way should result in an automatic root cause analysis, including remedial recommendations, and those recommendations should be legally binding and take precedence over other projects. Right now, the police only investigates to determine if a crime was committed (and even then, their record is spotty) and for insurance purposes. But in the Netherlands they go that extra step to try to figure out what factors led to the tragic result, which gives them visibility and the political capital to actually follow through on fixing these kinds of chronic safety issues. Until we do the same, senior career and political leadership will remain blind to the true scope of the problem they face.
Who’s up for creating an initiative petition?
We need to ask what had changed in Portland ? It’s not like our infrastructure has gotten worse. But we did essentially eliminate all traffic enforcement….we elected to not enforce laws against criminal behavior such as speeding, drunk driving, driving cars without plates, we elected to allow (and enable) dangerous street side camping. This is what changed and along with it came a horrendous amount of traffic related injury and death.
Here is the original Swedish law:
Here is the Vision Zero statement:
Neither of these mean zero deaths. They only mean that road designers have to stop making grim decisions about how many people are expendable, because not even one is okay.
It is obvious that Portland is failing, even at this realistic benchmark. So has every other US city to adopt this policy. It seems like American exceptionalism applies to all kinds of violence.
This is my own dead horse to beat, but the computers in everyone’s pocket make every neighborhood street a through street. Moving cars into collectors and arterials makes the flow more predictable and just maybe puts a limit on the space for people to drive dangerously.
PBOT is only one piece of this mess. A driving reason behind the rise in wreckless behavior is the lack of enforcement. Traffic Division was reinstated this year, right? What in the hell have they been up to?!? No one will follow the speed limits if there are no consequences for breaking the rules. And don’t you DARE reply to this with some “well that’s what happens when you defund the police” nonsense because it’s fact that we did NOT in fact defund PPB. People had little respect for police before 2020 and since then, no respect has been gained because they simply do not care about making this city safe for its inhabitants (of which, they are not).
Last fall, I was knocked off my bike (but luckily not hurt) by a driver blasting through a red light. This crash happened at an intersection on SE Division where PBOT just spent a lot of money both implementing protected bike lanes and reworking the traffic lights.
I am glad for the new bike lanes on SE Division and other safety improvements throughout the city. But my conclusion from this crash is that no practical amount of infrastructure work can mitigate inattentive or reckless or impaired driving. We need a complementary approach. I think that is more traffic enforcement, supplemented by vigorous public education.