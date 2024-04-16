Corking, joy, and community at PICA’s ‘Policing Justice’ exhibition

— This article is by Portland-based author, Lois Leveen.
The community protects the community. That is the very essence of corking.
Most BikePortland readers are familiar with corking from our participation in group bike rides: individuals intentionally block cross-traffic at an intersection until all the ride participants have passed through, to prevent motor vehicles from endangering riders. Perhaps you are someone who loves to cork. Sensing a need to ensure the well-being of the community. Assuming a space of vulnerability. Practicing skills of de-escalation while demonstrating to drivers how we engage in bike fun.
Or perhaps you are someone who appreciates not having to cork, knowing as you move along with the group that other members of a ride are keeping you and everyone else safe.
As vehicular violence increases locally and nationally, there is something truly beautiful about the fact that a bunch of random Pedalpaloozaing strangers who meet up in a park dressed as cats, or dressed in teal, or fanning it up over Angela Lansbury — can calm traffic.
The community-oriented act of corking contrasts with the refractory and dangerous stance of the Portland Police Bureau, which has repeatedly declared that reckless driving is so out of control in Portland, there is nothing they can do about it. This claim encourages illegal and dangerous driving. It also obscures how effective and how radical the simple act of corking can be.
In the summer of 2020, when the group rides of Pedalpalooza were canceled due to COVID, some bicyclists brought the corking practice of community care to Black Lives Matter protests, eventually developing corking protocols specifically for supporting racial justice activism. I can remember how moved I was when, after months of pandemic isolation, I crested a rise on my way to a racial justice rally at Fernhill Park and saw a coordinated group of bicyclists and motorcyclists positioning themselves to protect the marchers. The community protects the community.
That same summer, a racial justice march passed by the home of June Knightly, and she was so inspired she began corking regularly, taking the moniker T-Rex as her nom de cork. Knightly, who walked with a cane, didn’t cork on a bike. As protests grew larger and the logistics of keeping them safe became more complicated, the focus and strategies for protest corking evolved to include cars along with bicycles and motorcycles. This wasn’t the only adaptation made to protect large protest marches. Whether I am corking a bike ride or relying on corkers when I lead a ride, I define the purpose of corking as ensuring vehicular traffic pauses long enough for bicyclists to pass safely. Dajah Beck, who became friends with Knightly as they corked together, describes protest corking differently: “Our entire purpose is to prevent chaos. And it’s something we always try to reiterate to people. We’re not blocking streets, we’re redirecting traffic. Our whole purpose is to keep traffic moving.”
On February 19, 2022, as Knightly, Beck, and other corkers gathered in Normandale Park before a march demanding justice for Daunte Wright and Amir Locke (Black men killed by police officers in separate instances in Minneapolis-St. Paul), a white supremacist wearing a t-shirt proclaiming, “Kyle Rittenhouse is a true patriot” approached and began verbally harassing and threatening them, using a misogynist slur. Enraged by their refusal to engage, he charged at one of the corkers. Then, in that dark corner of the park, he pulled out a gun, killing Knightly and shooting four others, one of whom remains permanently paralyzed.
“The Murder of June Knightly,” a video produced by a team of researchers working collectively under the name Forensic Architecture, reconstructs the events leading up to and following the attack. It is currently on view at Portland Institute for Contemporary Art (PICA), as part of a larger exhibition entitled Policing Justice. (The quotations and other details I’m including in this post are taken from the video – which includes footage of the shooting recorded on a helmet camera – and from an article about it that was published in The Guardian). “The Murder of June Knightly” and the PICA exhibition as a whole provide a disturbing, moving, and ultimately hopeful understanding of our city, one that all community-minded Portlanders should experience.
The exhibition situates the recent years of racial justice protests and the Normandale Park shooting within a larger history of abuses by Portland police. It also addresses decades of local policies and practices like redlining, land forfeiture, and environmental racism that have targeted Black Portlanders in particular. The harm resulting from these practices extends far beyond those who have been directly targeted, as “Tear Gas Tuesday in Downtown Portland,” a second video by Forensic Architecture included in the exhibit, methodically documents. If you were bicycling, walking, playing, living near, attending school, or working in areas of Portland proximate to where Portland police and federal forces deployed tear gas at protestors, you were exposed to highly toxic substances banned by the Geneva Convention. In one night of June 2020 alone, our air contained levels of toxins hundreds and even thousands of times higher than the levels that federal agencies have determined are “immediately dangerous to life and health.” These toxins entered the soil and the Willamette River, doing lasting damage to the entire ecosystem.
Grim as such details are, the PICA show simultaneously reflects the dedication and the determination that drives social justice activism: a belief that we the people can improve our city and our country. As journalist and activist Mac Smiff notes in the exhibition catalogue, “Policing Justice” seeks to “explore Portland’s history of policing in relation to racial, environmental, spatial, and juvenile justice; give voice to the lived experiences of those most directly impacted by police misconduct and the criminal injustice system; and create space to imagine a multitude of possible futures for public safety that are intentionally inclusive and driven by community.”
Given the urgency of those first two goals, it is notable that they are integrally linked to the third. During a symposium at PICA, Kayin Talton Davis, who works for the Albina Vision Trust and who collaborated on several pieces in the exhibition, reminded the audience that for many Portlanders (and many Americans), asking, “what does my future look like?” is “a radical and essential question.” Another of the artists, Robert Clarke, posed an equally radical and essential question: “What is your vision for a world where you are not policed, where you don’t have to fear for your lives?”
Compared to other nations, America incarcerates a far higher portion of our population; prioritizes spending public dollars from on policing and incarceration rather than fully funding healthcare, education, affordable housing, clean water, and other basic necessities; and sacrifices more than 1,000 Americans who are killed by the police each year (a number that continues to increase even after outcry following the murder of George Floyd), amounting to execution without trial or conviction. Despite these evident failures, policing is so ingrained across our society that most Americans cannot begin to envision an alternative. Bicyclist, pedestrian, and public transit activists, deeply concerned about America’s deadly addiction to car culture, must counter a similar inability of most Americans to envision and embrace safer, more healthful, and more community-oriented alternatives. (This analogy between dismantling car culture and dismantling the carceral state is especially relevant because, as the book Cars and Jails shows, America’s dependency on cars and car culture dramatically contributes to America as a carceral state.)
And yet, the alternatives we need to envision begin with the same simple truth: The community protects the community.
Ben Smith, the white supremacist shooter, intentionally targeted June Knightly, Dajah Beck, and their friends as they stood far from where racial justice protestors were assembled on the other side of Normandale Park. As corkers, they had cared for and protected fellow community members countless times, and on that night, it was community members who came to their aid. Trained volunteers who were supporting the march disabled and disarmed Smith (without harming any bystanders), and immediately began administering medical aid to everyone who had been shot, including Smith. By contrast, when ambulances arrived, they were delayed in treating anyone because the 9-1-1 operator dispatched Portland police who insisted on first interrogating those who had been targeted, treating the racial justice activists with open suspicion. Despite the testimony of the victims and witnesses and the helmet camera footage provided by the corker, in the hours that followed the Portland Police Bureau intentionally released a public statement with misinformation about what had happened. The police crafted a false narrative to make it seem like the incident began with armed protestors threatening a homeowner. Two years later, the Portland Police Bureau continues to promote this false and dangerous version of the event.
During my most recent visit to PICA, I watched “The Murder of June Knightly” along with two other people, a young man and an older woman who (based on their responses to the video) may have known one or more of the people who were shot. We were the last three people in the gallery that day, and the quiet of the space made the weight of what we were seeing even heavier to bear. But the video doesn’t end with the shooting, nor with the police circulating the false report that was picked up across local and national news and right-wing social media. It ends with June’s friends corking again, as they have regularly done in the two years since they were attacked. The footage of this more recent corking includes a joking exchange with an annoyed driver, one that deescalated the driver and made all three of us viewers laugh out loud (thank you, corker). The final image and sounds in “The Murder of June Knightly” are of teens chanting and marching, demonstrating once again that we the people have the power and the responsibility to make our city and our country better. The community protects the community.
— Policing Justice is on view Thursday & Friday, 12:00 – 6:00 p.m. / Saturday & Sunday: 12:00 – 4:00 p.m., through May 19, at PICA, 15 NE Hancock Street, Portland. Exhibit website.
“individuals intentionally block cross-traffic at an intersection until all the ride participants have passed through, to prevent motor vehicles from endangering rider”
Also known as Disorderly Conduct – ORS 166.025. You don’t have a right to break our laws for your own convenience or pleasure. Doing so is grossly selfish self indulgence on your part, and if you do it as part of a mob it is simply bullying and intimidation of your fellow citizens. If doing so brings you “joy” the problem is you, not anyone else.
Disorderly conduct in the second degree
(1) A person commits the crime of disorderly conduct in the second degree if, with intent to cause public inconvenience, annoyance or alarm, or recklessly creating a risk thereof, the person:(d)Obstructs vehicular or pedestrian traffic on a public way;
In this case it seems to me the ride itself is causing the “obstruction”; in most cases, the corker doesn’t meaningfully add to the problem.
It may be that corking meets the letter of the law in this case, but I don’t think it meets the law’s spirit.
(That said, I also find Fred’s comment below compelling. I don’t know if there is an inherent contradiction; maybe my opinion is colored by the fact that I like group rides, and corking makes them significantly better.)
Different norms for different modes. When the cars of a mile long train block a road, that’s not disorderly, but it’s the same idea. A big bike ride is a long train that needs to stick together, otherwise there is chaos. There is not letting cars interleave and weave in and out, it makes no sense. A long bike ride needs to be seen as one large vehicle (one with the throughput of a 16 lane highway).
Sorry, but I disagree with you. Who decides what is “protection” and what is “community” and what is anarchy?
In a democratic republic, we agree to put lawmaking in the hands of legislators (deciding what rules we’ll abide by); execution of the laws in the hands of executive agencies (law enforcement, gov’t agencies, etc who make sure the rules are followed); and interpretation of the laws in the hands of judges (what the laws mean and making sure they are enforced fairly etc).
And then you have a few individuals who say “Screw the rules and the process” and you say that’s okay b/c “The community protects the community”? What the hell does that even mean?
I know the law isn’t perfect, but when cyclists decide their rules override the rules we’ve all agreed to follow, where does it end? How about I knock you off your bike so I can ride it around until I decide to give it back to you? Sure – we’ve all agreed, through laws etc that people should get the use of their own property, which they paid for, but since we can now pick and choose which laws we follow, I’m going to choose not to follow that one. Tomorrow I’ll choose another law not to follow. You see where this gets us.
I will not support corking, ever, unless police are doing it as part of a sanctioned event.
I disagree Fred. I think as a society of people with free will, it’s up to us to decide when to take certain actions in the name of a greater good. And by “us” I mean that in the largest, general sense possible and I also acknowledge it’s harder then ever these days for the “us” to do anything together. IMO it’s important to stay very specific on these topics. In that regard, when people organize into a mass protest like this (essentially against state power in the hands of some poorly trained people with guns), protecting them from other road users is a very good idea. It’s just like a crossing guard outside of a school. Do you disagree with those? It’s not technically legal to stand in a crosswalk with a flag and stop traffic like they do, but we accept it because we understand the greater good they are working toward.
Crossing Guards are Traffic Patrol per ORS 811.015. They are specifically carved out in the law exactly because standing in a crosswalk blocking traffic while not on Traffic Patrol is Disorderly Conduct.
ORS 811.015 Failure to obey traffic patrol member
(1)The driver of a vehicle commits the offense of failure to obey a traffic patrol member if:
(a)A traffic patrol member makes a cautionary sign or signal to indicate that students have entered or are about to enter the crosswalk under the traffic patrol member’s direction; and
(b)The driver does not stop and remain stopped for students who are in or entering the crosswalk from either direction on the street on which the driver is operating.
Thanks. I think we should fight for a law change that adds protest corkers to the statute.
And I understand you and I disagree on this Patrick. I don’t want to live in a country where ever word of every statute is considered unbreakable. This isn’t North Korea!
Great, we agree; your comment was incorrect.
As to what world we each are individually working towards I would prefer to live in a country in which our laws are democratically arrived at, objectively written, respected, and equally enforced on all of us.
I understand you would like special privileges for you and those you like.
Yes I didn’t realize that fact about crossing guards so it was a flawed analogy.
And my solution is a democratic one. I’m saying I think corking is OK and should be legalized and that we should use the democratic system to make it so. I don’t see corking as being any different than people who intentionally break all sorts of other laws because it suits them in the moment. It’s interesting to me that you and others on this thread take such issue with this, but not with stuff like people parking in bike lanes, speeding, using phones while driving and so on and so forth.
Yes, your comment was incorrect. You are now proposing a different solution; to add protestors blocking other citizens as protected activity under a law you didn’t even know existed until I told you about it 5 minutes ago.
Maybe you haven’t put as much thought into this as you should have.
yeah it’s a comment section, not a front page story on WaPo. It’s a conversation, not a Congressional hearing! I realize you have a big issue with any form of mass bike event and that you are very big of folks thinking they have special privileges. I am here to debate and share my perspective.
Funny, you have yet to say “I was wrong”.
Yeah I was wrong about the crossings guards being illegal. Why is me saying “i’m wrong” so important to you? I say that all the time because I’m a human, not a robot.
A – When someone is clearly incorrect it is important to memorialize it so the speaker can’t pass it off as something less than it was like “I was only joking about drinking bleach to fight Covid” or “it was a flawed analogy” as opposed to an incorrect fact.
B – Since the very first thing that popped into your mind on this topic was factually incorrect, it is very possible your beliefs are based on other falsehoods and misunderstandings. So it is important to name false as “false” so you can examine your beliefs without the burden of trying to shoehorn a falsehood into them. You’re welcome.
I’m curious: What if it was a protest that included only school students and there were “traffic patrol” people holding “cautionary signs or signals”? Wouldn’t that be technically legal?
To me it doesn’t look like much of a stretch to expand the existing crossing guard language to include corkers during events where there is a minimum number of people needing to safely get through an intersection. We have laws for funerals and other processions, why not have them for mass protests?
Yeah, I’m pretty sure that crossing guards are legal.
Poor analogy.
I think the comparison to a crossing guard is very apt. I think corking for the safety of pedestrians and protesters is fairly well accepted, but I also think that it is a slippery slope, and that seems worth acknowledging and exploring. I am not convinced that a pedalpalooza ride of people dressed likes cats NEEDS to stick together at the expense of traffic. I support people getting together and doing their thing, but they can wait at a stop light. I have big group rides of vespas corking intersections, and they are horribly loud and smelly and I really resent it. I have seen a big group of e-micros (scooters, one-wheel thing, little motorcycles, e-bikes, skateboards etc) corking intersections and I don’t see the value. I am ok with them taking over a lane- they are going at least 30 mph anyway, but why wouldn’t they stop at a signal? How about street takeovers where people take over an intersection or bridge to do burnouts and donuts? How about the violent armed resistance that protested the red house safe on Mississippi? The blocked the streets with long guns and used the same tactics as the yahoos that took over the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge. The United States stands apart form other nations by being a nation of laws, where laws are enacted by representatives empowered by the people, and laws are enforced equally. I think we are in a precarious time where corporations and wealthy individuals are above the law and exert undue control over our politics, so some civil disobedience is called for and I support it, but I would strive for equal treatment under the law, and not just random groups deciding what laws to obey and who has to obey them. I think corking is a bit of a slippery slope, I would urge people to use it less.
A group ride is not a mass protest (unless it specifically is). Didn’t you recently write the following?
Did I say a group ride is a mass protest? Nope. Never said that. I was saying it might be interesting to consider that when there is a certain number of people riding or walking together (call it a protest or a ride/march/walk, the law can be blind), we should be able to keep them together across intersections because it’s safer for everyone involved.
Petro-Masculinity flexing.
Sorry to inconvenience your driving (not) but the lengths some people will go to to justify their “right” (it’s not) to drive where and when they want, is boggling. You do get that the point is to protect riders from harm, right?
There is of course a lot to unpack in this freewheeling discussion of corking in relation to racial justice actions. I would like to mention two of them, the first being the value of 2nd amendment rights as when it is described by the author
it means someone shot the attacker, ended the threat and most likely saved more lives.
The second being that it is a shame the Portland community (“The community protects the community”) has never seemed as upset over the constant vehicle deaths that shatter the local communities as it did the few deaths of people far away and resulted in constant protests and riots (yes, two distinct actions as has been mentioned here before).
Lois, I’m interested in your definition of the word “community”. It feels almost like a marketing term at this point. You referenced “the community” throughout the article but never really defined what that means to you.
I’m not intentionally looking for middle ground, but it seems like both sides have a point.
In a civil society, we need some final authority on order. Authority starts with police, then works its way through the courts. Without that, “community protecting community” is exactly what vigilantes would say.
In a free society, we need protected speech. Protest is speech, and corking can be essential to that expression. Without it, people who hold these beliefs are endangered and their message is diluted, i.e. “divide and conquer.”
Personally, I want to live in both, even if it’s not always easy.