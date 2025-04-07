Monday Roundup: Tariffs, abundance, reckless policing, and more

Welcome to the week. Here are the most notable news items our community has come across in the past seven days…

Stunning finish: With three of four men in the winning break from the same team, what happened at the Dwars door Vlaanderen race was unbelievable. (Cycling Weekly)

Police chases kill innocent people: A large investigation by a media organization found that the majority of people killed as a result of police chases are innocent bystanders. (SF Chronicle)

USB-C?!: Imagine charging your new e-bike with the same cable you use to charge your headlight. That’s the promise of Ampler Bikes, a company that allows riders to charge with a USB-C cable. (Electrek)

An abundance of caution: We’ve already seen how the “abundance mindset” has influenced local elected officials who are eager to build the I-5 Rose Quarter project. That’s the type of thinking that David Zipper cautions against in his piece of how abundance principles apply to transportation. (Bloomberg)

Love (riding with) yourself: I appreciate this reflection on riding alone (versus ride with a group) because I share many of the same feelings. Or to put it in modern parlance, I feel seen. (Cycling Weekly)

Tern and tariffs: There’s massive uncertainty around what impact Trump’s tariffs will have on the bike industry, but this story about bike maker Tern and a possible $1 million tariff payment illustrates the chaos they’ve already caused. (Bicycle Retailer)

Overpolicing: A Florida man working as a police officer rammed his patrol car into a boy who was riding his bike in the street. The police agency said the boys were an organized group doing unsafe stunts on public roads. (NBC South Florida)

What women want: A British study found that women are more likely then men to ride less (or not ride at all) because of fears that drivers will treat them poorly. (Guardian)

Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.