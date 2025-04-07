Monday Roundup: Tariffs, abundance, reckless policing, and more

Welcome to the week. Here are the most notable news items our community has come across in the past seven days…
Stunning finish: With three of four men in the winning break from the same team, what happened at the Dwars door Vlaanderen race was unbelievable. (Cycling Weekly)
Police chases kill innocent people: A large investigation by a media organization found that the majority of people killed as a result of police chases are innocent bystanders. (SF Chronicle)
USB-C?!: Imagine charging your new e-bike with the same cable you use to charge your headlight. That’s the promise of Ampler Bikes, a company that allows riders to charge with a USB-C cable. (Electrek)
An abundance of caution: We’ve already seen how the “abundance mindset” has influenced local elected officials who are eager to build the I-5 Rose Quarter project. That’s the type of thinking that David Zipper cautions against in his piece of how abundance principles apply to transportation. (Bloomberg)
Love (riding with) yourself: I appreciate this reflection on riding alone (versus ride with a group) because I share many of the same feelings. Or to put it in modern parlance, I feel seen. (Cycling Weekly)
Tern and tariffs: There’s massive uncertainty around what impact Trump’s tariffs will have on the bike industry, but this story about bike maker Tern and a possible $1 million tariff payment illustrates the chaos they’ve already caused. (Bicycle Retailer)
Overpolicing: A Florida man working as a police officer rammed his patrol car into a boy who was riding his bike in the street. The police agency said the boys were an organized group doing unsafe stunts on public roads. (NBC South Florida)
What women want: A British study found that women are more likely then men to ride less (or not ride at all) because of fears that drivers will treat them poorly. (Guardian)
Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.
Thanks for reading.
BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.
Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.
Stunning Finish: That must be one massive brake in the headline – was disc or dual-pivot? Or was it a break?
haha David! Break. Fixed it.
Tern & tariffs: I wonder, are Democratic Party states more impacted by the new tariffs than Republican ones?
Texas is the biggest exporter which is why even Trump Cult members like Ted Cruz is
suddenly finding a backbone.
I read an article on this a little while ago and tried to find it in my history without any luck. But I remember the gist, which was a mix of, “it depends,” and “no one knows.” Not very helpful, but basically even first-order consequences are tricky to project; mostly that red and blue states would bear a similar overall burden, but because states have different budgets and infrastructure of their own, that burden would be distributed differently (affecting poor people more in red states, and middle/upper classes more in blue states—to be clear, in both cases the burden falls overwhelmingly on the poor, just slightly less so in blue states with their own more robust social safety nets but hosting industries and trade more likely to be affected).
The real point of the article, however, was that first-order consequences only tell a fraction of the story. No one can reasonably guess how long this trade war will last or how severe (and/or targeted) other countries’ retaliatory tariffs will be, so completely unpredictable secondary and tertiary effects will likely dwarf the semi-predictable first-order consequences anyway.
TL;DR: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Re the Guardian article, I read a fantastic article in Citylab years ago about how cities generally would be constructed differently if (modern) women had been consulted, and it would have involved many more ramps, lighting, better transit service, covered walkways, and places to sit, among other things. There was a humanity and comfort to the infrastructure modeled that there isn’t in reality. Relatedly I tried the trick of taking the middle lane on 4th Ave downtown last week to get to the Flanders greenway. I actually got lucky and got behind a slow car so I didn’t feel like I was the one holding up traffic, but I missed the peace of a bike lane. I know some people on here are really passionate about vehicular cycling, and I applaud you and I think we shouldn’t have state laws that require bicyclists to remain in bike lanes at all times where they exist. It’s not for me! Give me a bike lane or a separate path.
So to bring the two points together, I’ll reference a third article that I read years ago. It was a columnist’s trip report from cycling in Amsterdam or Berlin complaining that he got stuck behind a woman on her bike in full business dress who appeared determined not to break a sweat on her trip (I hope she has an e-bike today!). Every cyclist deserves a spot in the bike lane, no matter how slow or fast they’re riding. If the bike lane had been an adequate size, the columnist could’ve passed her more easily. If bike lanes were designed by women, I have a feeling they would look a lot like what we saw in Lisa’s photos of Switzerland – and beyond. E-bikes are giving women (and others!) an easier path to regular bicycling in cities, but creating humane infrastructure for all of us to use is going to be vital in getting more of us onto bikes and keeping us on them as we age, have families, change jobs, and gain responsibilities. The truth is that infrastructure designed by and for women benefits everyone, and for cities to ignore that fact is to make them worse places for everyone.
“…if women had been consulted…” we’d have gotten better outcomes. So often when women are in office we judge them in ways that men are not, and when they run for office they’re asked questions that men aren’t expected to answer. Why exclude half the talent from politics?
When I ride in bike lanes, or out of them, it is repeatedly brought home that the designers mainly drive a car or a cursor, but hardly ever ride a bike. The natural flow of a bike is something that is only sporadically possible on our streets. It’s a kind of dance and it takes an aggressive style to match up with car traffic. Not everybody likes a mosh pit, and who wants that all the time?
The thing I liked about Critical Mass was the sense of moving freely with other people on a bike on the street. It was utopian in real time. I’m a little square in most parts of my life but I’m still pissed at Portland cops for just not getting it and putting the boot down.
The USB-C charging is a fantastic idea. it certainly has the capacity to charge anything that can be considered a bike. I have two pedelec bikes at home, and they both have odd, propriety plugs that could break and be a massive annoyance. Let’s standardize.
On “Overpolicing”:
1. As annoying as it must be to have *children* riding bicycles unsafely in the roadway, what the **** was the officer thinking? Did he really think running over a child would solve the problem?
2. I am NOT a fan of officers covering their faces with masks like this. These men are public servants! Are we not entitled to know their identity now? He’s not an undercover agent in Ukraine for crying out loud.