Pedalpalooza photo gallery: The Cat Ride

(Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Pedalpalooza purred on last night at the 5th annual Cat Ride. A few hundred (or so), feline friends met up at Colonel Summers Park in southeast, most of them donning sort of cat-inspired outfit and/or makeup.

Beyond all the happy and wonderful people I got to spend time with, my favorite part of the ride were the t-shirts. They were hilarious! “Best Cat Dad Ever,” “Cat GPT”, “All I need to know about life I learned from my cat,” “I love cats, it’s people who annoy me.” Where do folks find such gems?!

And I’d be remiss to not mention the folks flying the CLAWS flag — it stands for Cat Lovers Against White Supremacy.

Instead of loud music, the sound that emanated from the huge crowd as they rolled through neighborhoods and past businesses was — you guessed it — “meow, meow, meow”. Imagine having dinner outside and suddenly you look up and there are hundreds of people dressed like cats, meowing and clawing in your direction!

Thanks to the ride leaders and to everyone who makes Pedalpalooza pawsitively purrfect (sorry, couldn’t resist). For great rides everyday from now through the end of August, check out the calendar.

Here are the rest of my photos: