Portlanders rally to save traffic diverters in northwest as removal threat looms (Video)

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
1

Don’t miss my video from Thursday’s rally where concerned Portlanders gathered in the street at the intersection of NW Everett and 20th to defend a traffic diverter.

A City of Portland office that’s overseen by Mayor Keith Wilson has threatened to remove this and another diverter nearby sometime this week. Stay tuned for more coverage later today.

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Founder of BikePortland (in 2005). Father of three. North Portlander. Basketball lover. Car driver. If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, contact me via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a paying subscriber.

Fred
Fred
1 minute ago

Great video!

The motor vehicle “smoking” the protesters at 3:25 of the video shows exactly why the diverters are needed: drivers simply can’t be trusted to operate their vehicles responsibly, so cyclists need some minimal separation. The diverters provide 0.001% separation on the streets generally. Cyclists are exposed to irresponsible driver behavior everywhere else.

