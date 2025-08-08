Portlanders rally to save traffic diverters in northwest as removal threat looms (Video)

Don’t miss my video from Thursday’s rally where concerned Portlanders gathered in the street at the intersection of NW Everett and 20th to defend a traffic diverter.
A City of Portland office that’s overseen by Mayor Keith Wilson has threatened to remove this and another diverter nearby sometime this week. Stay tuned for more coverage later today.
Thanks for reading.
BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.
Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.
Great video!
The motor vehicle “smoking” the protesters at 3:25 of the video shows exactly why the diverters are needed: drivers simply can’t be trusted to operate their vehicles responsibly, so cyclists need some minimal separation. The diverters provide 0.001% separation on the streets generally. Cyclists are exposed to irresponsible driver behavior everywhere else.