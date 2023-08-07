Protestors shout down officials at road safety press conference

Anger and frustration about Portland deadly roadways — and a feeling that local officials have not done enough in response to it — has been simmering (and at times boiling over) for months. At a press conference Monday morning at City Hall, that anger revealed itself in the voices and actions of several protestors who shouted over scheduled speakers.
As Portland Bureau of Transportation Commissioner (and mayoral candidate) Mingus Mapps came to the mic (after being introduced by his new PBOT Director Millicent Williams, who assured the crowd she is, “firmly committed to Vision Zero”), protestors forced him to recognize their presence by walking in front of him holding signs.
“Say their names! Say their names! Say their names!” yelled Betsy Reese and about a dozen other protestors, as Mapps stood at the mic ready to speak to a row of media cameras.
“Sure, actually,” replied Mapps, calmly.
(Audio clip above is Commissioner Mapps speaking with protestors shouting.)
After he finished reading victims’ names, he said the reason he called everyone together was to, “Remind the people of Portland about a dire threat to public safety.” “Portlanders need to know that our city is in the midst of an epidemic of traffic fatalities… 43 people have been killed in traffic accidents,” he said.
“Crash not accident! Crash not accident!” someone in the crowd responded (saying “accident,” which implies that nothing can be done to avoid them, has been a no-no for many years and it was a very unfortunate mistake for Mapps to make). And Lois Leveen, the activist who led a group ride to the event from the Belmont Library (across the street from where Jeanie Diaz was killed July 12th), shouted, “Motorists killed 43 people! Motorists killed 43 people. Say it!” It was the first of several outbursts from Leveen, who wanted Mapps to use stronger words against drivers.
As the commissioner continued, saying that Portland could cut the number of road deaths in half if they’d just slow down and not drive impaired, Leveen and others were clearly unsatisfied and continued to yell at him.
“I hear you rage. I hear your frustration. And I share it.” Mapps said.
At one point, PBOT Director Williams walked down from the steps of City Hall where she stood behind Mapps and other speakers and she engaged Leveen in a face-to-face conversation (see photo below). It was a preview of what was to come; but it didn’t smooth tensions.
Frustration by some in the crowd spiked even higher when Portland Police Bureau Sgt. Ty Engstrom spoke. He’s been in the PPB’s Traffic Division for 10 years and said, “Traffic is my passion.” Engstrom spent much of his time talking about how hard it is for him and his officers to see the consequences of traffic crashes. “It weighs on all of us to see that carnage; to see the families devastated. I have lost track of how many times I’ve had to go tell a parent that their child will not be coming home. I’ve had to leave crash scenes and call my wife to decompress a little bit afterwards because I’m thinking about my six kids that I have that are out on the roadways…”
Then Engstrom did something that made several people very upset: he both-sides’d it.
(Audio clip below is some of Engstrom’s remarks.)
Engstrom said one main reason for the reason spate of deadly crashes is a change in culture where he says, “People feel entitled on our roadways. All motorists, all pedestrians, all bicyclists — it seems like we’ve forgotten how to use the roadways together safely and to share them.”
“No. Don’t do that. Don’t do that!” a man in the crowd immediately erupted. (After the event I heard a woman approach Sgt. Engstrom to say, “You really offended me when you said that. I had to turn my back and walk away after you said that. It was offensive.”).
Engstrom (who spent a long time listening to criticism and feedback after the event and was very open to changing how he frames these issues) pressed on, saying, “You are right. There are motorists out there driving in a way that kills people. Absolutely. But there are also people that are on bikes or pedestrians that need to be also more careful with what they’re doing. So it is a shared responsibility and a culture change that needs to happen.”
After three elected officials and one public health expert had spoken, there was still no clear plan of action on the table. People are dying every week. What will City Hall do about it? How will they change an approach that clearly isn’t working? What new ideas are being considered for implementation?
Unfortunately we heard nothing on those fronts at the press conference. One man who showed up on a bike was so frustrated at the remarks he left early and could be heard shouting, “This is horseshit!”
The strongest official remarks came from The Street Trust Executive Director Sarah Iannarone. In a notable shift from previous eras, The Street Trust (formerly the Bicycle Transportation Alliance) leader was standing alongside power — instead of in the crowd protesting. This is part of a strategic shift at the nonprofit that has been many years in the making but has been hastened by Iannarone’s leadership.
After thanking the Oregon Department of Transportation for funding Street Trust research project about how homeless people are impacted by “traffic violence” (a term only she and Chair Pederson used), Iannarone said, “This public health epidemic is preventable, but only with timely attention and action from the government at every level.”
Iannarone called for a “transformation of our system” and urged a harm reduction model of street design that expects people to make bad choices. She cited an expert who says, “If you make streets safer for drunk people, you make them safer for everyone.”
“Building streets which take into consideration that people do make mistakes, makes us all better off in the long run,” she continued. Iannarone said Oregon should follow Utah’s lead and lower the blood alcohol concentration level that triggers a DUI from 0.8% to 0.5%.
As for speeding drivers? Iannarone riffed off PBOT’s recent, bird-themed anti-speeding campaign. “‘Slowing the flock down’ makes for cute signage; but we need a serious, statewide public health campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired and high-speed driving,” she said, to rousing applause.
Iannarone called for collaboration and urged people to join The Street Trust. She was the only speaker to receive strong applause from the activists. But again, there was no plan offered.
I was struck that even after all the talk of a “dire threat to public safety,” “crisis” and “epidemic,” not one speaker shared a clear plan of action on how to respond.
I asked PPB Sgt. Engstrom about this in a one-on-one after the formal remarks were over.
“As you heard today, people are really scared and frustrated. As a leader at Traffic Division, what happens now?,” I asked him. “How are people going to feel safe tomorrow? Next week? What are you doing differently at PPB to make people safer in the short-term?”
“That’s extremely hard… that’s a hard answer,” Engstrom replied. “All I can say is what we’re doing right now, by having Traffic Division back, is trying to be as visible as possible.” He explained that they’re having officers blanket one area to make an impression rather than sending one unit out at a time. He also mentioned more use of social media to “just try and make ourselves look bigger than perhaps we really are.”
As much as I appreciate Sgt. Engstrom’s work and concern about the issue, his response to that specific question was not reassuring. I also found it ironic that now he’s trying to make PPB look bigger, when his strategy in 2021 was to make them look smaller.
I asked him again about his press conference two years ago when he broadcast to everyone that the PPB wasn’t able to enforce traffic laws. And he finally admitted that it wasn’t a good idea. And that it was a political move. “We needed to create a stir to get some change to get them [city council] to fund us back up,” he said. “I mean that’s the honest truth. I know that could make things more dangerous. I don’t know. But at the same time, we needed some change.”
I also talked with Commissioner Mapps one-on-one and asked him a similar question. He rattled off all the what he and PBOT are doing. But none of it was really new and none of it will move the needle fast enough to save lives in the short-term.
“What is happening from your office or from PBOT that reflects the severity of the threat?” I asked.
Mapps then leaned back into his main focus of this event and asked me rhetorically: “How do we bring this culture change?” He said they plan to be more consistent with educational events like the one today and he wants to hold them more regularly. “The one piece I am dissatisfied with, where I don’t think we’re trying hard enough, is the culture change piece.”
I failed to ask Mapps to define what he means by “culture change”; but since he said he’s made it a focus in large part by reading my stuff on BikePortland, I’m confident assuming it’s something like this: The City of Portland needs to encourage people to make better decisions when they operate vehicles. The culture on our streets is dysfunctional and it’s time for an intervention.
Culture change can be difficult for timid government officials, like the ones we tend to have here in Portland. It can be hastened by radically different street designs, following through with novel policy approaches, and by quality communications and marketing — none of which PBOT or Commissioner Mapps’ office has shown to be great at yet.
While I wasn’t impressed with most of the speeches today (outside of Iannarone’s), I was heartened by one aspect of the event itself. It brought some people together to talk and hear new perspectives. While the protestors were not representative of Portlanders on the whole (to say the least), they were at least able to have quality conversations with PBOT, PPB, and City Hall officials.
Those conversations were worth something; but I’m afraid that one hopeful highlight from today won’t be nearly enough to make our streets feel safer any time soon.
“Portland could cut the number of road deaths in half if they’d just slow down and not drive impaired” [i.e. don’t break the law].
Yeah, and we could really cut down on homicides if people would just stop going on murder sprees. Truly bold leadership from Mapps there. I guess it takes a political science professor to repeat the same talking points we’ve been hearing for decades. I’m speechless.
The both-sides comment is ridiculous. If we lived in a hypothetical la la land where there were zero deaths of “doing everything by the book” pedestrians and cyclists it’d be one thing. But also, in that la la land it’d be easy to further point out that even doing things “by the book” as a pedestrian or cyclist can often force you to take on more danger when “the book” is written for cars and infra is designed for cars. Just look at the story of the police officer telling the person to move to the right rather than go after the aggressive speeder. The book and infra needs to be redesigned and that excuse needs to be tossed out the window if we’re to make any progress toward vision zero.
Also, it’s not like it wasn’t obvious but PPB officially saying the quiet part out loud and admitting that he actively and knowingly played with peoples lives in order to drum up funding when they were barely hurt by Covid funding cuts and facing self-inflicted staffing issues dating back decades is a real fuck you to all of us out there. And they’re still making the same “too much work to handle” comments at the presser today! If they’re so short staffed perhaps they should get behind pbot managing cameras and freeing up their precious time for actual traffic patrolling instead of parking a van in “gotcha” spots.
Yeah, I’ve been saying some people on here and elsewhere wouldn’t believe the cops were doing this unless they admitted it in writing, and that was supposed to be an ironic joke. Because obviously they wouldn’t do that. But yet here we go. They endangered people as punishment for protesting.
Thanks Jonathan, for the report, and for Lois et al., who spiced it up, held their feet to the fire. Super unimaginative and disappointing from the folks we elect. What I want to know is why is it so hard to identify the successes the Scandinavian countries (for example) have achieved, and then chart a course for emulating their approach. Concrete, communicable, and if City Hall is not willing to fund it then we should figure out how to get people into positions of power who are willing to make those changes, take those steps.
Hey 9watts. I think we may give some countries too much attention (I’m guilty of this sometimes as well. I think some cities in Colombia are doing a lot of great work.). Yes, Norway and Denmark, have dramatically decreased road deaths (like near nill), but it’s really important to note that almost all other “developed” (and some developing) countries have had a lot of success with much fewer funds.
The US is really an outlier when it comes to road deaths (currently on par with Russia). This graph is pretty popular, but the data comes from here. Funding is always an issue with DOTs, but does a lack of funding prevent PBOT or the city to allow, say BikeLoud, to crowdsource planters to build up pilots on NE Broadway or 122nd? What good is a DOT if not to get buy-in for safer designs, particularly in places where frequent deaths are currently happening?
I agree!
Always pointing to $$, to funding, is an excuse to not chart a bold and exciting course of action. To always talk about the ostensible lack of money is just weird. Do you (politician) have feelings, priorities, passion, people you would like to see not get maimed? Well, then, commiserate. Lead, Stand for something.
Of course. This kind of aggressive activism will certainly resonate with the elected officials and other spokespersons in a position to wield influence. Having befriended them with such insightful rants and raves it is almost certain that decisionmakers will be incentified to immediately go back to work and follow the advice so graciously offered. This is how you influence people to make desired changes.
Are you unfamiliar with the whole history of protests? Sit-ins, blockades, other actions you might call “aggressive”? Or you just think you know a better way? Tell us how you influence public policy, please.
Try reasonable discourse with opinion leaders leading up to informed lobbying. Or, continue to experience political impotence as you see fit.
This is your chance to write a thoughtful email to city council or letter to the editor conveying the relevant facts along with what you think ought to be done. Just think how sensible and rational you will seem by comparison!
“How do we bring this culture change?” He said they plan to be more consistent with educational events like the one today and he wants to hold them more regularly. “The one piece I am dissatisfied with, where I don’t think we’re trying hard enough, is the culture change piece.”
IMO culture change needs to start within PBOT then sprinkled throughout the rest of the city. Sheesh….
Mapps “said the reason he called everyone together was to, ‘Remind the people of Portland about a dire threat to public safety.’” Yes, this was his big purpose, after a record number of motorists killing Portlanders, while he oversees PBOT.
Can he really be completely out of touch with the fact that Portlanders are already acutely aware that distracted/aggressive/illegal driving is endangering lives? Or is telling us what we already know the best this “leader” can do?
The fact that in under 38 hours after learning of this event, a group of folks — certainly not representative of the city given how little notice the public had of this event, but representative of the frustration at City Hall — turned out shows we do NOT need Mapps to tell us what we all know. And by “we all know” I don’t just mean readers of BikePortland — followers of any media outlet or really anyone who spends time walking, biking, waiting at a transit stop, or riding in a car easily observes how dangerous our streets have become.
Perhaps that is why he was so surprised and displeased to have constituents attend his press conference. He really couldn’t believe we know and care that our lives are endangered, if he hasn’t told us so himself.
Portland needs better politicians. This type of conference would’ve been a slam dunk for anyone with even the slightest political skill. It’s not like building safer streets is controversial.
An angry, unreasonable mob is the perfect foil for a politician with practical, actionable ideas. Instead, we see two officials who didn’t do their homework shouted down by righteously angry citizens. Good on those concerned citizens, a pathetic showing for city hall.
Sadly, Mapps is the favorite to win our next mayoral race. He better start some on-the-job learning or else we’re in trouble.
Exactly – a completely flaccid response that should’ve announced at least ONE tangible change. And, the whole “shared responsibility” thing was tone deaf at best. What an outrageous failure of leadership and disregard for adopted VZ policy.
Good lord. Fire every single one them. Blood on their hands to try and score political points. New low for a group that, I truly didn’t think could lower.
Like, I assumed this was what it was, but the fact they feel comfortable just openly talking about engaging in politics while on the clock is next level.
Was surprised to hear TST was so focused on lowering legal limit. Is there good data anywhere on what alcohol content drivers involved in deadly collisions had? A lot of times it seems like you see 0.15 or 0.2 in a deadly collision, and I feel like focusing on bringing the criminality of 0.05 up to the same level as 0.3 might not be as effective as creating some tiers. Someone who is driving at 0.2+ didn’t make a mistake they have a serious dui problem. Someone who is 0.05 might have had a too much the night before. My gut says that we probably shouldn’t be treating those two drivers the same way, and that we damn well shouldn’t be treating someone riding a bicycle who is 0.05 the same as someone who is driving a car at 0.3 but it would be nice to have better data behind that.
How about a “culture change” at PBOT?????? One that stops prioritizing cars, engineers who protect drivers over pedestrians and cyclists, management that thinks pedestrians are fine walking in the road in some parts of town… THAT culture!!
This is a very good synthesis of what happened today. Thank you, Jonathan. (Also, it was a pleasure to meet you in person, finally.)
Two quick things:
I also share your sentiment that, despite anything we heard today, our streets won’t feel safer any time soon.
Literally shaking.
So disappointed that PBOT wouldn’t even address the concept of a Cesar Chavez road diet. They could enact a 6 month trial with the bits of concrete they have lying around (jersey barriers and whatnot) Paint over the exiting lines and add some striping and see how it goes. start with Burnside to Powell?
PPB finally admitted
“We needed to create a stir to get some change to get them [city council] to fund us back up,” he said. “I mean that’s the honest truth. I know that could make things more dangerous. I don’t know. But at the same time, we needed some change.”
Just let that sit with you all for a bit. Think about the consequences of PPBs actions of the last 3 years and how they have failed the people of Portland. All the deaths. All the suffering. It was all on purpose. Planned. Just for political gains. Disgusting.
It is crazy the behavior that we allow cops to partake in without consequences. If I lied and openly refused to do my job until my work gave me a raise I think I would be looking for work, and me playing hooky wouldn’t lead to people’s deaths.
Mapps and others are so lost. Culture doesn’t change in a vacuum, it doesn’t change with messaging, it doesn’t change with words, and unfortunately it doesn’t change regardless of the number of strangers that suffer or die. In this case, the police, who regularly see the consequences of traffic violence haven’t even changed their culture.
Culture changes when lived experience changes. On balance, the cheapest most effective way to change the culture of driving in Portland is to dramatiaclly change the physical environment and experience of driving, biking and walking in the city. If Mapps could help put together a comprehensive coalition like The Street Trust is suggesting with a clear results oriented plan with several interventions that could be implemented in the short term.
One of the major obstacles is that PBOT and many Portlanders think the city has already done something something substantial in terms of infrastructure because they compare themselves to other cities in the US without sincerely focusing on outcomes.
Completely agree with you. I find any event where the takeaway (from *either* side) is “make better individual choices” to be a waste of time. Safety arises from good systems design, not individual choices, many of which — like speeding, for example — are encouraged by the culture that’s in place.
What’s outrageous is that successive administrations won’t try any experiments, even temporarily, in modifying the built form to see if driver behavior changes. Instead they pretend that the way Chavez, Powell, etc. are built are completely unchangeable externalities, as though they themselves didn’t make those streets (or stroads, more accurately) that way in previous decades. Then, our so-called leaders are shocked when their minimal, after-the-fact interventions like geese signs aren’t doing anything. Rinse and repeat: I guess I should expect another useless press conference in about 7 years on the same topic.
Thank you Officer Engstrom for calling it like it is. If you use the roads, you need to be a responsible user.
Still trolling. After all these years.
Did Jean Diaz fail to exercise responsibility by standing at a bus stop a few feet away from speeding traffic? What percentage is she to blame for her own death?
Walking/rolling is a human right. There is a reason there is a drivers license and not a walkers license. People who have reduced or not yet developed cognitive ability should have the right to move about our city without a motorist obliterating them.
All motorists should ALWAYS be prepared to stop. The speed limit is the speed maximum, not the speed minimum.
Remind me again–how many people were killed by people riding bikes and walking so far this year?
Sgt Ty Engstrom sounds like a wonderful officer. I’m so glad we have him. We just need a lot more officers like him to make our streets safer !!!
Mapps has a tough job cleaning up the mess at PBOT left by Eudaly and Hardesty. Unfortunately we have voted to spend too much tax money on non-essential activities and wasteful programs. This will make it hard to effect change as even Portlanders are done with more tax increases.
We are not good at sustaining alertness concentration and movement, at any speed, in any vehicle. We’re not good at frictionlessly navigating roads in cars, warehouse aisles with shopping carts, carnival queues with strollers, buffets with plates. In every case but one we’ll say “It’s too crowded, it’s making me anxious, there’s not enough space, there’s not enough guidance, I can’t do this, I’m going to knock over someone, this is a bad idea, maybe I’ll try again later when it’s less busy.” Only with cars do we pretend that crowd dynamics are actually a talent competition and that we can individually perform our way out of a stampede. This is because cars are marketed to us as toys for our agency to play with, extensions of our free decisions and movements, and we struggle to disinvest ourselves from both their alleged usefulness and our alleged proficiency. Vehicles need to be strictly regulated as tools and tightly controlled like crowds, and people can slowly disentangle themselves from their vehicles and hold them at a healthy distance.
Adam,
aren’t you the guy who use to be creative pruning? Some of us were trying to get in touch with you recently, but your old email doesn’t seem to work. /9watts at gmail/
9watts,
Kind of you to inquire. I’m injured, retired, relocated. The posted notices and auto-replies were below my ideal and ran for just one year in the dense fog of Covid, but I hope everyone found new shepherds for their sheep with minimal pain. Cheers.
For a good portion of us, cars are the only option. If I were to switch to public transit, it would add 12 hours to my commute every week. The things that I need to do or want to do in that time cannot be done on a train or a bus. I want to be there for my siblings sports games, be able to visit grandparents in assisted living. Go to church in person. “Detangling” from my car would prevent me from doing most if not all of this because of the absurd travel times and lack of service from East of 82nd to the rest of the city. Until 5 years ago there was a 3 mile gap in North-South bus service. It has now been cut down to 2 miles. From 122nd to 162nd. It is frankly absurd. I can tell you this, chastising me for driving a car, and making it very difficult and costly to drive before offering me a viable alternative to driving does not make me supporting the movement any easier.
Call it what it is vehicular homicide! After losing my youngest sister and her sister-in-law in a blatant vehicular homicide, I would call for imprisonment at a minium. Myself, I’ve dodged far too many egomaniacal drivers while using crosswalks, and with the crossing light to ever consider leniency.
I have a lot of respect and appreciation for folks who show up at events like this and hold city officials’ feet to the fire. I also think it’s incredibly important to be aware of our protest methods and who might be harmed by them. The #SayHerName campaign was created and shared by the African American Policy Forum to protest the brutality of Black women at the hands of police. There’s real meaning in sharing names rather than statistics.
I want to ask transportation advocates not to co-opt this language and campaign for our protests about traffic violence. We can absolutely protest traffic violence, but we really need to respect the origins of this campaign as being specifically about Black women killed and harmed by police.
This is not our campaign, and this is our not our language to co-opt for our protests. When we use language like this for protests about traffic violence, we are perpetuating harm on Black women and their families.
It’s especially not okay that white people chanted this at a Black woman.
I know many folks didn’t know the origin of this campaign and chant, and I know folks did not intend to harm or to misuse a phrase. But we need to not use this expression anymore. Don’t chant this, even if others do. Don’t write it on signs. And make sure to communicate to other white activists that this isn’t okay. It’s on us white activists to talk to other white folks about this sort of thing. (And I know I might get some sneering and hateful responses to my comment here, as I always do, but my message is for the white activists who want to understand, because I think you all will get it.)
Folks in our community are incredibly creative, and I’m sure we can find ways to communicate our message and make it clear that traffic violence is personal, and it threatens all of us. We just need to find some other language to do that.
At his point, we should just be honest; replace the bicycle image in bike lanes with images of the Grim Reaper and a skull & crossbones to remind people that death & destruction await you on your journey.