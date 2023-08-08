Portland Police Bureau officer admits traffic enforcement messaging was politically motivated

Something the Portland Police Bureau did in 2021 has bothered me ever since. At a press conference yesterday I was able to confirm my concerns about what happened with the officer directly involved.
On November 30th, 2021 a veteran member of the PPB’s Traffic Division, Sergeant Ty Engstrom, told the media that there was just one traffic enforcement officer to cover the entire city. The press conference organized by the PPB was ostensibly about a tragic rise in traffic deaths, but Sgt. Engstrom was also there to cement a narrative: He wanted Portlanders to link “defund police” with “traffic deaths.”
His decision to place political goals of the bureau ahead of public safety led to the widespread perception that Portland had very little, to no traffic enforcement. I mentioned this briefly in my recap of yesterday’s press conference and didn’t plan to write a separate story about it until my tweet about an exchange I had with Sgt. Engstrom yesterday was widely shared. So now I want to share more context to help clarify what happened and why I think it’s important.
In addition to lawlessness and deaths on our streets and protests over policing and race, the context of that November 2021 press conference included a very contentious relationship between the PPB and former City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty. Hardesty wanted to “rethink police accountability” and at one point she filed a lawsuit against them.
In June 2020, Hardesty helped pushed through a $15 million PPB budget cut, and sought to cut even more later that year. The PPB (and the union that represents officers) responded by first warning, and then following-through (in December 2020), on a reorganization plan that pulled all but one officer — Sgt. Engstrom — out of the Traffic Division. Chief Chuck Lovell said he made the move because he was under-staffed and needed officers on general patrol.
While the PPB and others framed the move as a response to the “defund police” movement, Hardesty countered that it was solely Chief Lovell’s decision and that all officers could still enforce traffic laws if they wanted to.
That next summer, the PPB began to willingly tell the media that the Traffic Division had been “dismantled” and that Sgt. Engstrom was Portland’s sole traffic enforcement officer. In July 2021, Sgt. Engstrom told KGW that, “We’re down to one motorcycle, full-time.” That was down from 19 motorcycles on the Traffic Division, “before they dismantled everything,” he said.
The PPB doubled-down on that messaging a few months later and called a press conference on November 30th to lay it out clearly.
The bureau tapped Sgt. Engstrom to lead the event. After describing the terrible number of traffic deaths that year, Engstrom said, “It’s hard to ignore the fact that we have a record-setting number of fatalities and we have very, very low numbers of police officers patrolling our streets.”
“Beginning in 2021, staffing levels were so low they had to dismantle almost the entire Traffic Division,” he continued. “So I am the only full-time unit in the entire Portland Police Bureau… They do not have enough people to help them out to patrol your streets safely.”
When I first heard that I was shocked. Why on earth would someone sworn to public safety willingly broadcast that there’s no one enforcing traffic laws? Amid a spate of deaths and rampant speeding and dangerous driving, why would the PPB want drivers to know they can do whatever they want and likely not face any consequences? It seemed incredibly irresponsible.
“Portland is down to one full-time traffic officer as speeding tickets plummet,” said one local headline after the press conference.
As dangerous driving and deaths continued, I didn’t forget that press conference. In a December 2022 op-ed (written after yet another spike in traffic deaths), I called it “part of an ongoing campaign to set a narrative that results in PPB getting more funding and more officers,” and I warned the community that, “true or not, it is based on a political goal, not a safety goal.”
Ultimately the PPB received more funding, and in May 2023, they re-launched the Traffic Division. At the press conference where they made that announcement, I asked Sgt. Engstrom if he thought his press conference in 2021 had an impact on driving behaviors. “Some of it is, people just think they’re not going to get caught,” he acknowledged. “So yeah, absolutely, I think that all played a role.”
I didn’t plan to ask him about it again at Monday morning’s press conference. But when I asked him to name one concrete thing the PPB will do differently in the short-term to make streets safer and he said, “what we’re doing right now… is trying to be as visible as possible… to just try and make ourselves look bigger than perhaps we really are,” it struck me as the exact opposite tactic they deployed in 2021.
“So you’re puffing out a little bit, saying ‘Hey there’s a lot of us’ in order to make people afraid?” I said to Sgt. Engstrom, “Which is, you know, the opposite of what you did at that press conference when you said ‘There’s no traffic officers out there.’ That’s a very different thing.”
Then Engstrom interjected:
“We needed to create a stir to get some change, to get them [city council] to fund us back up. And I mean, that’s the honest truth. I know, that could make things more dangerous. I don’t know. But at the same time, we needed some change.”
The audio clip of our exchange is below:
The PPB made a decision to tell Portlanders and the media that no one was enforcing traffic laws (also during that time they would routinely tell people who called with concerns about speeding and other issues that they couldn’t address them because the Traffic Division had been “entirely defunded”). They also seemed to know that there was a risk it could lead to more dangerous driving. And they did it anyways. More than once.
Sgt. Engstrom’s comments spread through our community like wildfire. It was one of the rare government communications campaigns that actually worked. Unfortunately, what is good for PPB politics is not necessarily good for Portland.
Last month 13 people died in traffic crashes. 16 of the last 20 deaths involved someone committing a crime (either DUI and/or speeding).
If the PPB feels that fewer officers lead to more crashes and deaths, why would make that fact the main part of their traffic safety messaging? Now we know.
Thanks for this Jonathan. It’s extremely frustrating to see the PPB make the streets obviously less safe to score political points. The state of total disregard that motorists in Portland have for basic safety stems in part from this, and people have died because of it. Just horrible stuff
I read this and couldn’t help thinking what the families of victims of traffic violence must feel about this. Knowing that their loved ones may have died or been injured due to politics.
I’ve been thinking about this a lot too, particularly in reading the details of some of the more recent crashes in the area. Several of them involved folks crashing into PPB and/or doing some “in your face” maneuvers when PPB were on the scene responding to something else. There’s a feeling of lawlessness and disrespect for the common good out there and this discussion highlights that some of it is directly traceable to the police actions themselves.
The PPB is officially on par with the Mafia: “Nice city you have here; it would be a shame if something were to happen to it…”
Pay for protection racket. Naturally.
Thank you, Jonathan! Great scoop. I hope you win a Pulitzer for this. Seriously. And even more I hope the city takes such an important thing as street safety out of the whims of cops with hurt feelings.
I agree with Engstrom. We needed change and we still do.
But wait, if you agree with Engstrom, what sort of change was he proposing that you (presumably) agree with? I must have missed it.
I guess I would be a bit more outraged at this if it didn’t seem to be literally what 75% of Portland was demanding at the time.
Not true, at all.
Yeah a few thousand of people definitely spoke for all 640k of us!
So….dont tell the facts? Tell a lie to keep the public under control? Its telling of the public when told the cats away the mice indeed play. So the conclusion being we need more traffic cops to prevent traffic deaths. Not lie about how many cops are on patrol to scare the public into compliance.
Nope. I think public officials need to be smart and responsible with what they say and how they say it. No need to lie about anything obviously… But the PPB made a clear choice to emphasize the lack of traffic enforcement – knowing that it could lead to more dangerous conditions – solely to make a political point. That’s the issue.
Still trying to understand the indignation with the 2021 presser. Should they have said nothing? It sounds like that’s what you’re advocating for. Or should they have just said, “we’re making organizational changes” and hoped nobody asked what those were?
Also, was the $15MM cut from Hardesty’s efforts not political with no obvious negative outcomes possible as well, or that doesn’t count?
It seems spelled out clearly in this article, but the main issue is that the police engaged in an intentional reduction in enforcement (when they need not have done that) to hold the city hostage basically for more funding. A common belief in Portland is that the police have not been engaging in an intentional work slowdown so that crime increases, to motivate the city to give them even more money when obviously this is what they were doing. The $15m reduction was minor in proportion to their whole budget, and the money was intended to go to services that better handle certain types of situations such as conflicts with mentally ill people when they aren’t threatening lives.
BTW, crime rates don’t correlate strongly with level of police funding, there are factors which are much more important. It’s been discussed plenty of times in BP posts.
They had plenty of money to outfit their officers with plenty of riot gear & tear gas. They had no problem brutally responding to protesters.
Hi PS,
Thanks for asking. They should have said something along the lines are: “There have been a lot of deaths. We are working as hard as we can with our partners to do something about it and we are confident that our officers will do everything they can to keep streets safe.” It’s not hard. Just don’t make the problem worse.
And the Hardesty cuts are not even close to the same thing. She’s a politician, not a police officer.
Yup, that’s what pretty much anyone with common sense would do. Can you articulate what the “upside” of that press conference is? PPB, in 2021, had 100+ open and funded positions. A lack officers wasn’t, and still isn’t, a result of funding. So Engstrom, even as he admitting to engaging in politics while acting as a city of Portland employee, doesn’t ring true. The funding for traffic division was there.
So what was Engstrom actually wanting to have happen here? I wonder what outcome he actually wanted. Lots of commenters in conservative media blamed Hardesty for the traffic division being dissolved, so I’m guessing he got what he actually wanted.
Hardesty is a politician engaging in politics. Sgt. Engstrom and PPB are paid public servants using their role to advocate for a political position.
I understand that you need to justify the police with whatever they do, but this one is so ugly, I don’t see how you can continue to do it.
If the lock on your front door was broken, would you put up a big sign advertising that fact?
Both the Mayor and City Council accepted or supported this decision and did nothing to change it. They are the ones who should answer for it.
This was all done very much out in the open, and everyone (except those in the “cops don’t prevent crime” camp) realized what the implications would be. So while I think the decision proved catastrophic, everyone knew what was happening and why.
A lot of people who are decrying this decision now supported it then.
Sure, our elected officials should answer for not responsibly monitoring the police force, but surely the police should also answer for not doing their jobs. We can hold both of them responsible!
What is the metric you use to determine so confidently that they are “not doing their jobs”?
I would like someone to explain what it was that was more important that the PPB did spend their time (and our tax $$) on these past few years?
Look for yourself…https://www.portlandoregon.gov/police/76454
223,000 calls last year, 262,000 in 2018. 800 cops last year, 1000 in 2018. 25% of calls in 5 neighborhoods. Answering more calls per officer is a really weird way to “not do your job”. If you’re indignant about the police in this town, be mad that 5 neighborhoods use 25% of their capacity and everyone suffers for it.
I am pretty firmly in the camp that we can fund our police force at a lower level and NOT disband the traffic division. If (big if) PPB were to do a cost-benefit analysis of the $’s they allocate to various divisions vs the number of Portlander’s hurt or killed by various actions, I think we’d all see that a lot of our police budgets currently go into property damage protection (I lump the whole riot response squad into this, including the military style trucks and equipment), rather than into the areas of policing that are public serving and people protecting.
Unfortunately this important but sometimes subtle distinction gets lost in the slogans and sound bites. It feels like the PBOT budget survey that went out — I was asked how to rank things regarding street sweeping and parking rules. I think we should UP the street sweeping OF BIKE LANES and SIDEWALKS but general street sweeping we could drop. Same with parking — don’t spend a dime on more parking, but if you’re figuring out how to charge more, then yes I’m all in. Instead I was arbitrarily forced to choose between street maintenance and bike/ped infrastructure, as if they were different.
Don’t forget that the PPA and PPB opposed automated traffic enforcement, the most cost efficient way to reduce speeds on our streets.
You understand that a lot of people simply ignore the automatic tickets. It hasn’t worked on people who don’t respect the law.
Man, if only there is was some part of our city government that was responsible for enforcing the law!
Really, the legislature should just start garnishing wages of plate owners who have unpaid speeding camera tickets. But of course, PPA and PPB opposed automated enforcement for other reason.
And speed cameras don’t work for those without license plates which is WAY too common in Portland.
Is now the time to invest in body cams for Portland Police? The millions of dollars saved in legal settlements due police malpractice and the potential to improve the public’s opinion of PPB astoundingly poor performance should convonc the police union leaders to accept whatever s common practice in so many US cities!
They need to be sued **** for this. I’ve felt vulnerable and afraid every ride since – during this time. And drivers used this shared knowledge in their power over us. It’s been unfreaking tenable. I can’t even describe how intentionally targeted I’ve felt just by riding. Thanks for making him admit it. Dang it. I wish I could use an obscenely or two right about now.
I totally agree with the lawsuit idea. I wish every family that lost a loved one to traffic violence since their political announcement ban together and file a class action suit against ppb!
This was such an obvious political move at the time, I took it for granted. It’s interesting that now we have some distance from it, it seems pretty horrible. I see Sgt. Engstrom’s willingness to speak openly about this as a reflection of how, at the time, everyone at the city and PPB knew this was a play to shift public opinion and get more funding. It was out in the open and anyone pretending otherwise, wasn’t paying attention. Quite the bad look for everyone with fatalities, street racing and dangerous driving at record levels.
The Portland police budget, consistently, has been around 1/4 of a billion dollars a year. Even Hardesty’s “cut” wasn’t a reduction in the budget, it was a reduction in the increase for the NEXT budget.
So the question we ALL need to ask is if they aren’t doing traffic enforcement, they aren’t doing gang or gun enforcement, they definitely aren’t doing drug enforcement, the bike theft taskforce is disbanded, and they aren’t responding to 911 calls, what exactly ARE they doing with 1/4 billion a year?
This was complete bull.
I’ve never been in the ACAB crowd, because I think they have an important job to do. But it’s $#!+ like this that makes me so sad we couldn’t all just agree to reform the absolute crap out of our police force.
If, as you claim, the reason for the increased traffic fatalities in Portland is due to the PPB policies, then what is the explanation for the increased traffic fatalities in Salem? Eight so far this year. I’m certain that SPD didn’t reduce their traffic division due to budget constraints like Portland.
To those suggesting that the Traffic cuts were political. . . where would you have cut enforcement in the Police Bureau? The Bureau was shedding police and couldn’t respond to many misdemeanor and felony calls. We now have 1.2 officers per thousand population. To be at the average for a city of our side, we’d need to more than double the number of police. If you don’t have enough cops, you have to cut somewhere.
Thank you, Jonathan. Yes, that is deeply disturbing to me, too.
This is Portland we are talking about.. a spike in fatal crashes doesn’t touch the deaths from fentanyl and other drugs that have been decriminalized. What do you want? A whole lot of officers writing speeding tickets, or maybe have more officers dealing with the increase in crime city wide after decriminalizing drug use? Cut funding, the funding they have will go to the worst issue.. telling people about it is certainly questionable, but sometimes you have to make tough choices.
