On Wednesday, help us celebrate one year of Bike Happy Hour!

Back in January 2023 I got an email from Travis Preece, owner of Gorges Beer Co and Ankeny Tap & Table. In addition to those two spots on Southeast Ankeny, he owns the main Gorges location in Cascade Locks in the Gorge. He’d heard about how bicycling will boom in the Gorge once the Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail is finished and he wanted to make sure all his restaurants were on the map when it comes to bicycling.

When a business owner contacts me with words like, “We really want to be an ally of the cycling community and be a welcoming place to stop in,” I can’t wait to get back in touch with them.

My first reaction is usually a business-minded one that involves an advertising pitch. But if that isn’t a good option, I’ll consider other possibilities. In the case of Travis and BikePortland, we came up with the idea of weekly events and I called it Bike Happy Hour (BHH). He would share his venues, make them as bike-friendly as possible, and give us a discount; and I’d tell everyone to show up once a week for good drinks, good food, and good times.

It worked! One year later and Bike Happy Hour is going strong. Now let’s have a party to celebrate what we’ve all done together!

This week (Wednesday, 4/17 from 3:00 to 6:00 pm) we’ll have a special BHH to mark our first anniversary. Here’s what’s planned so far:

  • The Boom Bike is coming! It’s a human-powered sound stage fitted onto the back of a trike. You have to see — and hear! — it to believe it.
  • Free Fries at Four! Show up at 4:00 for free, fresh, hot french fries. (If anyone wants to sponsor this, get in touch.)
  • Open Mic at 5:00: Have a memory to share about Bike Happy Hour? Have you met a special friend (or three)? Want to say something nice about our community? Step up to the mic! All voices are encouraged and welcome.
  • Big Prize Raffle: Get a free ticket and be present at 5:30 or so for a chance to win great prizes. So far we’ve got:
  • We’ll do a big group photo at 6:00, so please try and make that. I want to squeeze everyone into the frame and do a proper photo.
  • Lady Max of Flat Tire Creations will bring her wares and a fun ring-toss game.

And who knows what else might be added between now and Wednesday. If you or your group wants to show up with a special table or sign, feel free! This is a community space and everyone is welcome. You don’t need an invitation and there’s no cost. Just show up and be cool. And if your company wants to participate in the raffle, please get in touch with me via email maus.jonathan@gmail.com.

I can’t wait to see all of you! Thanks for making this event so special.

Bike Happy Hour Anniversary Party
Weds, 4/17 (and every Wednesday rain or shine)
3-6:00 pm at Gorges Beer Co patio (SE Ankeny & 27th)
$2 off drinks / All welcome

