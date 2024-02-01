Trees to tame heat, medians to tame drivers, and wider sidewalks star in latest 82nd Ave plans

The Portland Bureau of Transportation has released fresh renderings of the future 82nd Avenue that they plan to break ground on this summer. With a total of $185 million in funding spread across several concurrent projects, PBOT says they’ve reached a major milestone on the biggest piece of the puzzle: the $55 million 82nd Avenue Critical Fixes: Major Maintenance project that will bring changes to a 2.5-mile stretch of the road in southeast and northeast Portland.
We last checked on this project in March 2023. On Wednesday, PBOT released updated plans that bring the project up to a 60% design completion level.
In a statement yesterday, PBOT said this project will bring, “transformative maintenance upgrades” to two separate sections of 82nd Ave: from NE Fremont to Schuyler, and SE Mill to Foster. The city plans to completely rebuild and repave some sections of the roadway from the ground up and build new or updated traffic signals and safer crossings at 10 intersections (more crossings and signals are planned as part of a separate project). This project also includes new center medians, 250 new street trees (up from 138 back in March), and repair or construction of 15,000 linear feet of sidewalk.
Trees are a key part of this project, and the city will go to great lengths to make sure they are large and healthy. Unlike the small concrete wells trees are typically confined to, PBOT will fully excavate the medians down to the soil and the entire median island surface will be landscaped with ground covers and shrubs. These plantings could make the street safer, will create a more “main street” atmosphere, and help cool the area during heat waves. New streetscape renderings released by PBOT show large trees on both the sidewalks and in medians. Where there are no plantings, PBOT will use a red stamped brick material on the medians.
While most of the budget for this project will go toward new pavement and concrete work, bicycle users and walkers will specifically benefit from changes like new leading pedestrian intervals (where walkers get a head-start before right-turning drivers) at some signals, new bicycle-only signals, as well as painted bike boxes and improved signal detection where neighborhood greenways cross 82nd.
While PBOT does not show any bike or bus-only lanes on these latest renderings — changes of that nature will be considered in separate projects. This project is about helping people cross 82nd and taking initial “critical fixes” to redesign the street in a way that tames car drivers.
The need to balance safety and reduce stubbornly high traffic fatality numbers, while still allowing drivers robust access to destinations along the corridor, is a key dynamic facing PBOT and City Hall in this project. They are very well aware of business owners along the street who worry that medians and other “access management” measures will make it too hard for car drivers to turn into their businesses.
Hoping to avoid a repeat of publicity and political problems that plagued their SE Division project (and in addition to standard community outreach to inform their design process), PBOT staff did extensive canvassing of business and/or property owners in the project area. They went door-to-door to 218 businesses and met one-on-one with 50 business and/or property owners.
In a public engagement summary posted on the project website, PBOT reports dueling feedback: “Many people have been personally impacted by the current unsafe conditions, through witnessing a crash, personally or knowing someone who has been involved in a crash, and/or experiencing a close call,” reads one excerpt. But they also heard, “Businesses said getting customers to the businesses is most important.”
PBOT’s outreach to businesses on 82nd paid off when the 82nd Avenue Business Association endorsed their plan in December. And in a statement yesterday, PBOT Commissioner Mingus Mapps — who launched a controversial plan last fall to remove protected bike lanes downtown in a bid to appease business owners — said, “I’m especially glad that PBOT has made adjustments to the plan, so we can ensure businesses have the access they need.”
Zachary Lauritzen, executive director of the nonprofit Oregon Walks, called the latest PBOT plans, “good first steps to transitioning 82nd Avenue away from a high speed highway to a place where everyone can move around safely and comfortably.”
PBOT is accepting comments on these plans through March 31st and plans to finalize the designs shortly thereafter. You can find details on in-person meetings and other neighborhood presentation dates on the official project website. PBOT hopes to have construction approved by City Council in early summer and build the project before the end of 2026. This “lightning fast” timeline is due to funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) which must be spent by the end of 2026.
Out here in NC we have lots of 1970s and 80s 4-laners that are barely wide enough for two buses to pass one another, let alone add bike lanes – essentially if you later want bike lanes, one traffic lane has to be taken away each way, which is politically difficult (i.e. impossible). The diagrams from PBOT are showing this same scheme on 82nd. A better scheme IMO would be to show a road diet initially and let the business owners howl. The shown sidewalks are wider, but still not wide enough for sidewalk cafe purposes, so again 82nd will still function as a divider between neighborhoods and not as a main street that unites neighborhoods. If outer Powell which is a US highway can function well as a main street with one lane of traffic each way, why can’t 82nd? Excess traffic and users who want to go faster can use nearby I-205 (96th).
You nailed it, David. This project is nothing more than a stroad improvement – beautifying an urban highway with $55 million worth of medians and plantings.
It will make walking a little better but will do nothing for cycling. I predict it will be MORE, not less dangerous for everyone involved, including drivers who will be killed in higher-speed crashes.
If PBOT isn’t going to include any cycling structure with these improvements, which seems likely despite pending lawsuits about how that violates our constitution, then they really need to beef up their parallel greenways. The 80s greenway doesn’t even cover the length of this project and both the 70s and 80s greenways are plagued with difficult crossings and cut through traffic. Division and Powell are particularly bad to get across and at funneling arterial traffic to the greenway. I left my comments to that affect with PBOT yesterday
Otherwise I generally like the design despite it being MLK v2. I mean traffic is marginally better on MLK in North Portland but it’s still not a great place to walk or bike. I lived a half mile from it for five years and can count on my hands the number of times I frequented it. Not an inviting place but better than 82nd not that that’s saying much.
I live two blocks from 82nd now and spend my time mostly avoiding it. The light timing changes have helped curb some of the most egregious behaviors but during the 30-90 seconds I wait to cross it on my way home from work I easily see a dozen traffic violations. Mostly speeding and red-light running.
It all feels so short sighted, there’s more or equal density in this area than in other “walkable” places in Portland. (There’s no geographic/demographic reason parts of 82nd couldn’t be more people centric) Unfortunately for the many great resturants and other business on 82nd, there’s a huge number of auto centric businesses (used cars, car repair, detailing, tires, etc) that combined with highway level traffic and speed make it not a nice place to spend time. Without fixing that I don’t see how the street gets better.
I wish we could divert much of the traffic from 82nd to 205 if you’re already sitting in a car it doesn’t seem very hard to just drive a bit farther.
People use 82nd to try and avoid congestion on 82nd.
Then the design of 82nd should frustrate those drivers, not incentivize them to cut through.
They shouldn’t
I find this sentence to be interesting:
Auto oriented corridors like 82nd, or outer Division will never really be pedestrian or cyclist friendly without reducing the number of outlandishly auto-oriented land uses – which includes many of the businesses along the corridors. A healthy pedestrian corridor does not include things like 12 auto lots/repair shops in a 1 mile stretch – like 82nd has between Division and Stark.
PBOT will be unable to meet any of the project safety goals without changing auto access to businesses – those right and left turns into driveways are of course dangerous, but they make the walking environment properly miserable. I can’t tell you how many cars I’ve had to walk around, dodge, or otherwise interact with on auto focused corridors because of cars entering and leaving driveways.
I went to one of the open houses and talked with city staff about this problem. They basically agreed with me that a big part of the problem is the number of car-oriented and car-dependent businesses along the corridor. The problem is that you can’t really “fix” the land use in the same way you can fix the street. Zoning changes are helping for sure, but it will take a generation to see the endless used car lots replaced with more productive and socially cohesive land uses. I think this project strikes a good balance between increasing safety and livability for future land uses and preserving access for what is currently there.
I have a strong suspicion that a generation from now, people will still find personal automobiles quite useful.
Absolutely. The climate will be so degraded that many may need to live in them as economies collapse.
Well fortunately for those businesses the planned changes stop at Mill just before the Auto-zone and only three auto-lots will be impacted. Unfortunately for me it means my commute on 82nd will remain pretty much the same.
Before they closed this was my experience biking to Mixteca on the sidewalk it was a nightmare. Picking up Pho is still a challenge usually I’ll just go and take the 80s greenway because it’s too dangerous.
With this complete road build, how is PBOT justifying the exclusion of any bicycle facilities? Doesn’t state law require the inclusion of bike facilities when there is a complete road rebuild? Are they arguing that the sidewalk is a bike facility?
This questions deserves a longer answer Joseph, but it’s very easy to justify exclusion of bike lanes here. First and foremost, PBOT can say that “the neighborhood” doesn’t want it – and that’s in many ways true! Most people that live/work/play along 82nd are not clamoring for bike lanes. I wish they were, and I think PBOT could help encourage them to support bike lanes more than they are, but they simply aren’t at this point. Also, the bike bill isn’t ironclad. There are exceptions and there’s no precedent where the Bike Bill forces a DOT to put bike lanes directly on a major road like this. I should probably do a separate post about the politics around a bike or bus lane on 82nd and why many folks are likely to be disappointed by the result of all this planning. I’ll try to do that.
Really? Is that the way the law works? We get to ignore the ones we don’t like?
If so, then I would like to say I don’t want I-5 running near my house, meaning it can be closed.
I live in the neighborhood and would not ride on 82nd if they put bike lanes in. I use the greenways all the time. Don’t need a redundant and almost always empty bike facility where the ones we already have are perfectly adequate.
For example, the new separated lanes all along outer Division are nearly always empty when I ride through.
This is such a ridiculous argument I hear all the time – even from cyclists – which basically boils down to this:
“We don’t need bike lanes everywhere b/c we have a few routes we can take.”
WTF? Do drivers ever make this argument? No – every driver has a god-given right to drive everywhere, including up to the door of every business establishment, lest it go out of business.
But bikes have to make do with one route every 5-10 blocks. I say no.
What I’m curious about, given that 3 of the 4 new districts border or contain 82nd, with 9 of the 12 city council seats, how candidates will reply to this design. Will they debate it, will this be a hot-button issue?
Not sure you are understanding what I’m typing.
The fact is that in some projects in some areas, what people and business owners want is more important than others. On 82nd there are some major political dynamics at play — large % of non-white people who live/work/play in the project area, a PBOT commish running for mayor, the egg in the face of PBOT from SE Division project, the history and reputation of white Portland bike activists/urbanists who want to ram stuff down peoples’ throats before making sure they are ready and willing for it, and so on and so forth.
So yeah, we have a shot to get great bus service on 82nd and I think that’s what folks should really push for. Maybe the bus lane is shared w bikes. Let’s talk about it!
Turns out that question was successfully hashed out in a previous post..
From what I could tell the answer was that you are correct.
My understanding is that bike lanes are a requirement, but bolstering parallel infrastructure can qualify in some cases. I suspect that’s what we’re going to see here.
After seeing how PBOT “bolstered” parallel routes to Hawthorne, I don’t have much faith for 80s greenway being improved enough to make up for the lack of bike lane.
I don’t think Hawthorne was a “Bike Bill” project — for whatever reason, repaving is not considered rebuilding, so the rules there were different than 82nd which I understand will be a full rebuild.
I’m gonna go against the grain and say that this is actually a good design.
When it comes to 82nd, they’d have to actively try to make it worse than it currently is. So this is an improvement in a lot of ways. Is it perfect? No, absolutely not. If it was my Cities:Skylines save, it would become a tree-lined two-lane boulevard with wide sidewalks, bus lanes, and bike facilities. Unfortunately for all of us, real life people aren’t quite as accepting of such radical changes as the little sims in my video game.
These projects don’t exist in a vacuum. Whether or not it holds any water, business owners are hearing about sales being down on Division and sweating bullets. I think that it’s a savvy political move for PBOT to include businesses so early, often, and directly. At least now they have no excuse to blame the redesign when inflation inevitably skyrockets again, given what’s going on in the Suez canal and problems with the Panama canal raising shipping rates.
But I digress. I’m sure there are going to be people whining about it. Humans don’t like change. Urbanist activists probably don’t like it. It matters what all those people think, but it matters more what the masses think. PBOT is working to rebuild some trust among the masses, which is what they need most right now. Other than funding lol.
PBOT needs that trust, so that when they do more radical projects they’ve got the public on board. At the open houses I’ve attended, I’ve been told as much by city employees.
I think the parallel greenway improvements are fine. I’m already seeing some progress being made on that front. Given the car-centric land use along 82nd, it just doesn’t make sense to build bike lanes. There are way too many conflict points with parking lots and driveways.
The only thing I’m really disappointed about is the fact that there are no bus queue jumps or explicit transit signal priority. Apparently being the “busiest bus line in Oregon” doesn’t qualify the 72 for signal priority. That aspect of the project feels like it’s intentionally designed to torture transit users. The FX2 signal priority is so excellent and it feels like such a dumb move not to include it.
I lost you at “good design.”
Perfect is the enemy of good, the bike activists of today’s Portland could learn something from that. Heck, most Portland activists could. Incremental change can still be monumental, and the “revolutions” those folks demand often times don’t pan out the way they imagined.
More adults in the room, please.
If you think “bike activists” (whoever they are) have been getting anything close to “perfect,” you haven’t been paying attention.
I looked through the 60% Design Concept and was surprised to see some large sections of the road with no center divider, median, or trees. I guess PBOT is too scared of more complaints, like on Division, but 82nd needs CONCRETE protection more than ever! The stretch from Mill to Harrison is just more of the same old same old 82nd, but with smooth new pavement that you can drive faster on!
Document is here:
https://www.portland.gov/transportation/pbot-projects/documents/82nd-avenue-major-maintenance-project-60-design-concept/download
Do medians actually slow down drivers? I seem to recall that they tend to speed up cars because there is now less chance for head on collisions.
Look at MLK in north Portland it’s a car sewer, and it seems like I read that the medians were blamed by local residents at the time as big part of making that road less inviting and more of a freeway feeling, when they redid it back in the 70s(80s?)
I own a main street business, and am so tired of fellow business owners’ myopia regarding transportation. Saying that getting customers to your business is the most important in a project like this is effectively saying that certain people matter more than others, which is a value judgment I’d rather not make, since my customer base varies widely and I see new customers all the time.
Being in a rural area, most customers drive here, but many don’t. I’m thankful for them all, and if my city removed auto traffic from main street, people would still patronize our local businesses. Every time the city closes auto traffic temporarily for events, people don’t hesitate walking multiple times farther to their destination, and the street and businesses end up filled with more life and vigor than when the street is open to auto traffic.
Customers are people. People first!
Love this. Any chance you can tell us which city?
On NE MLK- in places on-street parking was added and the center turn lanes were made really skinny in some places. this does quite a bit to calm traffic- cars are scared of hitting parked cars. I’m not sure which spots this would work best but I am surprised the city didn’t propose this anywhere
Rendering needs more bollards. I won’t feel safe anywhere near 82nd until there’s something substantial between me and the insane drivers