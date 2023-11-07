82nd Avenue design proposals weigh value of driving convenience with human life

As part of a $185 million jurisdictional transfer with the Oregon Department of Transportation completed in April 2022, the City of Portland is hard at work transforming 82nd Avenue from a deadly, state-run stroad into a tamer, safer “civic corridor.” Part of that work requires the Portland Bureau of Transportation to weigh public opinion on convenient driving with our city’s adopted goals for zero traffic deaths and a “Safe System” approach to road design.
The current projects on the table are traffic signal rebuilds on NE 82nd at Glisan and Davis that will come with ADA upgrades at the corners, concrete medians to manage car traffic, and other changes aimed at improving safety. These intersections (just one block apart) are important to the community because they’re adjacent to Vestal Elementary School, Montavilla Park and several popular businesses.
To help guide the final design, PBOT is seeking public feedback via an online survey open through the end of this month. City staff also attended a meeting of the Montavilla Neighborhood Association Monday evening (if anyone attended, we’d love to hear how it went). These proposals are part of what PBOT refers to as the 82nd Avenue Critical Fixes — a list of projects funded by $80 million in federal pandemic relief grants that must be spent the end of 2026. PBOT has described this as a “lightning fast” timeline for them to identify, design, engineer, and build the projects.
So… why is PBOT focusing on Glisan and Davis?
In 10 years of crash data (2012 to 2021) PBOT found that there were 236 collisions within this two block section of 82nd. Two people died and 8 people suffered serious injuries as a result of those collisions. 86% of the serious and fatal crashes involved people who did not comply with the traffic signal. This is typical behavior on a five-lane stroad where cars and their drivers dominate the landscape.
Seven of these collisions resulted in 8 serious injuries and 2 deaths. Both of the fatal collisions involved a vehicle and a pedestrian, and both occurred at signalized intersections – one at Glisan and the other at Davis. PBOT found that 86 percent of serious injuries and fatal crashes involved travelers who disregarded their signal. In 2023, a third person was killed in a crash where the victim was crossing Glisan in a wheelchair.
In addition to new signals, PBOT’s proposed design solutions (see them below) include concrete medians that aim to reduce left-turn crashes. PBOT’s analysis found that drivers making left turns are a common source of injury crashes near 82nd and Glisan. “The proposed traffic separators and medians on NE 82nd Avenue will reduce or eliminate the risk of these crashes,” PBOT said in the survey.
Even with their Vision Zero goal and clear data on turn risks, PBOT is trying to balance safety with accessibility for drivers who want to turn into adjacent businesses without going too far out of their way.
The city’s draft design for 82nd and Glisan (above left) includes a concrete median and “traffic separator” for about 250-feet north and south of the intersection. South of the intersection, they are proposing a gap in the median so northbound drivers can turn left into a car wash business.
There’s a similar auto access compromise being proposed south of Glisan at the T-intersection with NE Davis. PBOT wants to build a concrete median across the entire width of the front of Vestal Elementary School (about 300 feet from NE Everett to just north of Couch). PBOT is showing the public two options: One without a break in the median at Davis (above center), and one with a break in the median (above right).
According to PBOT, benefits of the continuous median are that it prioritizes the safety of families and children who walk and bike to Vestal, minimizes cut-through traffic on Davis, and creates more space on the median for street trees. The “drawbacks” are that drivers would have to take a different route into a nearby food cart and would have to travel a few extra blocks to get to homes in the neighborhood just east of 82nd.
Because of those “drawbacks” PBOT is also proposing a design option that has a 40-foot gap in the median so drivers’ access to Glisan will not be changed.
If you’re wondering why a city ostensibly committed to Vision Zero and a Safe Systems approach to road design is willing to sacrifice safety for driving convenience, keep in mind what PBOT just went through two miles east of NE 82nd and Glisan on SE Division Street.
PBOT faced withering criticism from business owners and other activists who said the median hurt businesses and made it inconvenient and unsafe to drive. People opposed to the median testified numerous times at city council, were the focus on several local media stories, blamed PBOT for inadequate public outreach, and garnered the ear of PBOT Commissioner Mingus Mapps and Commissioner Dan Ryan. Ultimately, PBOT returned to Division back in September with a demo crew and punched a hole in the median outside the business of the person who led fight against the median.
Suffice it to say, PBOT doesn’t want to repeat that episode on 82nd Avenue.
You can help them make a good decision by taking the online survey. It’s open through November 30th. Once a design is chosen, construction will start in 2025 and the project should be done by 2026.
PBOT will never achieve Vision Zero if they keep designing projects like this. Having two options for NE Davis – one that fixes some of the safety problems and one that does nothing is ridiculous. People are dying and PBOT is still unwilling to force the issue with drivers.
I continue to be amazed at the total lack of imagination on the part of drivers who complain about being inconvenienced. I know it’s not at all a mindset representative of most Americans, but why aren’t they asking, “why do I have to drive at all?” Why have people been forced into communities where they must spend thousands of dollars a year, risk major harm to themselves and others, and travel much further for regular needs than they really need to?
I wish these people would ask themselves, “why do I need to drive?”, rather than wonder why it’s less than ideally convenient to do so. Lives (to say nothing of the planet’s climate and our society’s health) depend on asking these questions.
People have to “drive at all” because there is no viable alternative for many people, and no attractive one for most. Many people could take the bus for at least some trips, but choose not to because driving is more attractive.
Leaving aside the rhetorical point of whether people have been “forced”, we have the built environment we have, and the question is how do we move forward from here. What is the politically viable alternative we can work towards in a meaningful timeframe?
I am really trying to be more empathetic to small, local business owners when it comes to car access. You can cite every study and article that says bike lanes increase business or whatever, but when businesses on Division complain that they’ve lost customers – in their eyes – because of the median, it sets off alarm bells for small business owners all over the city. Who are honestly probably running on razor-thin margins already, especially for food service.
Yes, it’s important for the 82nd redo to improve safety and fit within the Vision Zero framework. All us transportation wonks want to see it completely transformed to a vibrant main street with slow traffic, protected bike lanes, etc etc. Unfortunately, that’s not how the majority of people see it. I know, I know, people are dying out there but most “normies” just don’t really care – until a loved one get killed or injured by a car, I guess. Until that happens, all they perceive is an inept, opaque, and wasteful government impeding their ability to get around.
But if the 82nd outreach process gets botched and people feel like PBOT hasn’t listened to their concerns, that could kill an already anemic political will in this city to make our streets truly safe. The small business that currently exist on 82nd are what make it a destination. The folks who own, work at, and patronize those businesses should be given a voice. Especially given the diversity of the neighborhood.
All that being said, they should totally build the median at Davis. It’s a safety measure to help protect literal children. I hope the owners of the Yard are smart enough to realize that limiting left turn access won’t really affect their business. They’re the only food cart pod in that part of town. People are not going to punch “Food carts” into Google Maps, drive all the way there, then go miles and miles out of their way to a different spot just because they couldn’t make a left turn. The app will direct them to make a U-turn or approach it from the South. The Yard owners are also not driving away customers by plastering their business with political signage and broadcasting their conspiracy theories out into the world like the folks screeching about Division.
I say all of that as someone who likes to go to there for the dank food carts, and mostly (sorry BikePortlanders) accesses it by car.
I think a majority of people do think Division is safer. And when/if PBOT publishes and evaluation report for SE Division, we will know more.
We need a safe city too. Should we allow smoking in restaurants again? where did all those complaints go? Maybe we need to stop wearing seatbelts too. Government’s primary job is to keep us safe and fix problems. the needs of small business are outweighed by the lives of children and the safety of all people.
In the meantime, as can be seen in the SE Hawthorne Boulevard Evaluation Report: SE Hawthorne is better than it was before.
The evaluation shows the projects achieved desirable outcomes in-line with the project goals
with minimal undesirable side effects.
Safety: Both projects improved safety by lowering vehicles speeds, especially top-end speeding. The Multimodal Improvements Project also provided safer bike lanes and the Pave & Paint project provided new crossings.
Transit: Thanks to new infrastructure and design considerations, the bus is running faster on SE Hawthorne Boulevard. Faster bus times provide a direct impact to equity focus communities that ride the Line 14 bus through SE Hawthorne Boulevard.
Traffic operations: Traffic volumes stayed consistent following the project. Vehicle travel time increases matched pre-project modeling expectations.
At the time of writing this report, PBOT staff do not have access to post-project crash data. This report will be updated in 2024, 2026, and 2028 to evaluate crash impacts once the data is published
I’m all for the full median divider at Division as it’s NEXT to a school, and would make the route safer for children. This intersection really needs median dividers in all four directions. Glisan is a mess to the west of this, as west-bound cars race to pass and merge into one lane at 80th, and it’s a 4-lane dragstrip to the east. The northern part of 82nd is relatively calm next to the Community Center, but again that and the park are a HUGE destination, with crappy access. (There really needs to be a pedestrian crossing and park entrance at 82nd & Oregon, but that’s another issue). Fortunately Washman car wash just redid their curb cuts and fencing to minimize the chaos of cars coming and going, but I’m guessing it’s not long until some SUV/Brodozer takes out the whole black fence and then people just start driving wherever again. It’s quite the gauntlet to walk that block face of Washman along 82nd.
Sadly PBOT canned the upgraded pedestrian crossing that was planned for 80th as part of the 70s Greenway. Now they’ve applied for funding to complete it with a Safe Routes to School grant. PBOT Seeks Funding for NE Glisan Crossing at 80th – Montavilla News
It’s like there’s this really dangerous intersection, and a school with kids that need access, and PBOT keeps not doing anything and making poor choices.
Whoops, I meant to say I’m all for the full median divider at Davis.
I wonder if there’s a way to quantify the additional risk to children that would be avoided by closing that median at NE Davis — maybe by analyzing those past traffic crash statistics. Something like “allowing southbound left turns onto NE Davis makes it likely that 1 more child will be hit ever 5 years.” That would really make the issue clear to people.
What’s a kid here or there as a sacrifice? We must keep our four-wheeled gods happy after all.
I remember an Onion headline from years ago, when cellphones were new:
DRIVER USING CELLPHONE KILLS FAMILY OF FOUR BUT GETS HOME BEFORE THE MEATLOAF GOES COLD.
I was reminded of that headline when I read this story about 82nd. Cars – and the distracted people driving them – are so inherently dangerous that every decision to save drivers a few seconds puts POOC (people outside of cars) at risk. We experience a 9/11 each month in the USA, on our roads, and no one bats an eyelash – well, they bat a performative eyelash, but nothing on the roads really changes, lest drivers be inconvenienced.
Comment of the freakin’ YEAR!!!
I’ve lived in this neighborhood for 23 years, walk to The Yard food carts, and can’t count the number of crashes I’ve seen on 82nd between Stark and Glisan. I’ve also been a regular attendee at the 82nd Avenue Coalition meetings, and I’ve already filled out this survey (Option A.)
I get that PBOT needs to give the community at least the illusion of choice on
this treatment, given the blowback from Division and other public relations problems. But the lack of crisis thinking, and failure to triage 82nd like the East Portland Death Star it is, really bothers me.
I really want to support “small businesses,” but man, I have a hard time making accommodations for a freakin’ CAR Wash. And that’s really the central problem with infrastructure changes on 82nd: AUTO lots, AUTO parts stores, AUTO repair shops, DRIVE throughs, and CAR washes. It is the most Car-centric business district in Portland, with the fatality and injury statistics to prove it. PBOT – and the public – needs to treat 82nd like a patient that’s bleeding out, and do everything possible to save lives. Accommodating business concerns is important, but can’t be allowed to supersede saving lives.
Crashes make great business for the auto body places out there
Thank you, Jonathan, for getting Vision Zero right this time and calling out the cognitive dissonance of PBOT weighing design decisions in obvious conflict with the policy.
At some point you’d think we need to scrap one or the other, because this isn’t even lip service to Vision Zero or the first time that it has happened.
Also, in regards to The Yard food cart pod on the SE corner of 82nd and Davis, Option A (unbroken median) could actually be seen as a plus. There’s already a RRFB signaled crosswalk right there serving Vestal Elementary. Assuming the median would also include a pedestrian island, drivers could more easily park on
The side streets west of 82nd (not just east) and more safely cross to The Yard than they could with the partial (option B) median.
I have no idea if it’s doable in this case, but I’d like PBOT to look at roundabouts as solutions for any of Portland’s high-crash intersections — at least in cases where the corner lots have buildings set back a reasonable distance from the streets.
82nd and Glisan may very well fit the bill.
Honestly, I was thinking the same. Theres definitely room here for a roundabout, and roundabouts are always safer than traffic signals since it’s impossible to run a red light at one