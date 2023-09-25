Mapps says he was never briefed on Broadway plans his bureau director created for him a month ago

Just three weeks after Portland City Commissioner Mingus Mapps hired Millicent Williams to lead his transportation bureau, she was already committed to major changes to a 16-block stretch of Northwest and Southwest Broadway through downtown.
In newly leaked emails from Portland Bureau of Transportation Director Millicent Williams to PBOT staff, we learn that she wanted to address Broadway as early as August 15th, a full month before an email she sent to staff turned into a public relations crisis for the bureau and forced Williams to apologize Thursday for “moving too fast.”
Unlike her contrite tone late last week, Williams was urgent and serious in her emails from mid-August.
In an August 15th email to a select group of PBOT staff, Williams wrote: “We need to meet about Broadway… I have thoughts about what we can do to both meet our goals and to be responsive to the concerns shared by the ‘downtown’ community.” She knew some of the invitees would have timing conflicts, but she expected them to attend. “Please do what you can to adjust your calendars,” she wrote.
There was one point in that initial email Director Williams made sure to underscore: “Please note that one of the options cannot be to leave things the way that they are, so I will disabuse you of the notion that doing nothing would be sufficient,” she wrote. And then one paragraph later, “Again, doing nothing is not an option.”
We still don’t know exactly why there was so much urgency around this specific bike lane. From a PBOT traffic flow and safety data standpoint, it does not raise any flags (ironically, the current parking-protected bike lane design was installed after years of study and careful planning as a way to reduce what was one of the most high-crash streets in the city). PBOT maintenance staff have said the bike lane is hard to maintain — but there are dozens of miles of similar bike lanes throughout the city that pose equally difficult maintenance challenges. What we do know is that several hotel and business owners have complained about the bike lane recently.
PBOT staff, led by Central City Capital Program Manager Gabriel Graff, noted the urgency in Williams’ email and responded immediately. He and other PBOT staff met with Williams to brainstorm possible changes one week later. Graff then used ideas from that August 21st meeting and rounded up at least 12 high-level PBOT staff to develop a matrix of 15 potential actions (see below) the bureau could take. On August 28th, he sent Director Williams an email that included a two-page list of those actions. The matrix included a relatively (for one week’s work) detailed analysis of each option based on seven factors. Graff also included input on whether or not staff could recommend each option.
On September 6th, Williams replied to Graff and wrote, “If there are no objections, I’d like to share the deck and the potential/proposed solutions with the Commissioner’s office for their review and consideration.” Graff then wrote that he’d be happy to prepare a summary of the options. “Go for it,” Williams replied. “[Commissioner Mapps] and his team like to see background information.”
Two hours later, Graff came back with an additional five pages and the document was now named “Broadway briefing book for Commissioner Mapps.”
It’s clear from the name of the document and Williams’ emails that it was intended to be shown to Commissioner Mapps. In my interview with Mapps Thursday he said he talks with Williams several times a week, but that he hadn’t had a formal briefing on this project. “I’m waiting for the point where we sit down and talk about what our options are,” Mapps said. “And we haven’t done that yet.”
Two days after she received the briefing book from PBOT staff, Williams emailed the Broadway team again. “I realize that, in order for the Commissioner to be able to make a well-informed decision/recommendation, he (and I) will need a bit of clarity on a couple of things,” she wrote.
Based on the specific items Williams sought to clarify in that email, and on a summary of notes from the August 21st brainstorming meeting with PBOT staff, we now have a clearer understanding of the primary impetus for action on Broadway. On a slide titled, “Concerns noted in 8-21-23 staff briefing from Director Williams,” the document lists eight items:
- Concerns regarding driver confusion, hard to move about
- Drivers feeling stuck, not realizing they are waiting behind parked car in the pro-time lane
- Hotels and businesses are concerned
- Concern regarding ongoing maintenance costs, difficulty sweeping
- Concern regarding aesthetics of street, bike lane, parking signs
- Concerns from hotels regarding loss of valet space, patron and cyclist conflicts
- Consider reverting the bike facility to a traditional bike lane or moving to another street
- Commissioner requests action
Note that none of those points include negative feedback about the design from bike lane users, nor is there anything on that list about making the lane better for bicycle riders. Every single concern brought to that meeting from Directors Williams (who was likely acting on behalf of her boss, Commissioner Mapps) comes from either a political, car driver, or business owner, point of view. This is despite public statements made (only after our first story broke) by PBOT and Mapps’ office that this whole thing was spurred by “mixed feedback from people biking.”
Williams’ September 6th email to Graff sought clarity on four points, all of which had to do with satisfying concerns from business owners on Broadway:
- The platforms for the Heathman and the Vance will support the contiguous flow of all modes as they connect with (or are aligned with) the one in front of the Schnitzer. Got that. While I understand that the Benson is supportive of the platforms based on the need for an operational work-around, have we asked about whether or not their needs would be met if returned to the original curb-tight parking with loading and valet zones? Are there any other platforms planned between the Benson and the Heathman?
- Can we deconflict the signage in front of the Schnitzer? I would ask that we use the special ‘5 minute’ parking signs and/or emphasize that the spaces in front of the platform are passenger loading and unloading zones. I propose that we discourage any ‘real’ parking there. I’m fine with a complete removal of any reference to actual parking and that it be designated as a passenger loading zone for the three spaces in front of the venue.
- For the other two hotels (Heathman and Vance), can we do the same thing but allow for up to 15 minutes of parking for hotel guests who are loading and unloading. 5 minutes isn’t enough time.
- If we returned the rest of Broadway (NW Hoyt to SW Salmon) to curb tight parking with a bike lane to the left of parking, what would that do to everything else? I’ve read your report and recommended solutions. Trying to envision how the two operational constructs would fit together.
Graff offered his most detailed and pointed response to that last point. “On the plus side, this would reduce ongoing maintenance costs of the parking signs and flexposts and may win us some points with some downtown business stakeholders and the hotels,” he wrote. But, he continued, “On the downside, it would be a step backward on safety for people walking and biking. While it may feel like an odd setup for visitors to downtown, the current configuration results in less exposure for pedestrians crossing the street and better visibility for people turning across the bike lane.”
Graff’s opinion of the current Broadway design is based in large part on PBOT crash data. In a slide shared in the briefing book, PBOT shares that between 2015 and 2019, one out of every 42 bike crashes citywide happened in the one-mile stretch of Broadway that Mapps wants to change. But since PBOT changed the design (granted, traffic is down about 50% from pre-pandemic levels) crashes for all users have decreased by 42%. Crashes with people walking and bicycling are down 100% and 77% respectively.
And for his final bit of insight on the fourth option, Graff shared something that was extremely prescient:
“I would predict the politics of switching back to a traditional bike lane would be mixed but very unlikely to be a net win for the Commissioner or the Bureau. We’d get some support, but I would guess the response from safety and cycling advocates and progressive business interests would be outrage. Politically, I think it would be a challenging change for the Bureau to deliver.”
After reading his comments on September 8th, Director Williams claims she consulted with Commissioner Mapps. It’s unclear if that consultation actually happened and/or what level of detail Mapps and/or his staff were given about the Broadway plans before Williams moved forward with them. Mapps told me during our video call on September 21st that he hadn’t yet seen Williams’ set of proposals.
Mapps’ alleged ignorance about details of the Broadway plans is difficult to square with the facts. Given that he told Williams to work on the project and it had top priority in her mind, along with Williams’ statements about having Mapps’ support and Mapps’ claims that he talks regularly with her, it’s very likely Mapps has seen and reviewed a copy of this briefing book.
We also know he has heard a lot from business owners who don’t like the current design. The Portland Metro Chamber, who endorsed and donated to Mapps during his 2020 council campaign, opposed the Broadway bike lane (and related reduction of driving lanes from three to two) in 2018 on grounds that it would have “significant, unnecessary economic impacts on our downtown retail core.”
And on May 4th, during a meeting where PBOT reps, Commissioner Mapps and his staff pitched the Chamber on a new plan to raise funding for PBOT, former Chamber President and CEO of downtown commercial real estate firm Melvin Mark Companies, Jim Mark, railed against the Broadway bike lane. According to someone who was at the meeting but who has requested anonymity for fear of retaliation, Mark, unsolicited, shifted the focus of the conversation away from the revenue idea and “just went off on the bike lane.” According to our source, Mark lambasted PBOT for spending money on bike lanes and said the bike lanes are bad for business.
Then, within a just few weeks of hiring Director Williams, Mapps made it her top priority to change the bike lane to the old design.
And on the morning of September 14th, just six days after Graff’s warning that it would backfire on PBOT and would be a “step backward on safety for people walking and biking” Williams chose that option anyways and did so with what she claims was Mapps’ support.
As we reported last week, Williams emailed PBOT staff with clear marching orders: “After reviewing all of the information and consulting with the Commissioner, I would like to ask the team to do the following…” she wrote, and then shared 16 detailed steps to remove the protected lane and replace it with the old, door-zone bike lane between NW Hoyt and SW Broadway.
And in case you missed our update Friday, I received a more complete version of that initial September 14th email that included these questions which illustrate the pressure Williams felt she was under to get this done quickly:
- How long will it take for us to do the work?
- When can we start?
- How will we publicize/communicate about what we are doing?
- Is night work an option?
Another part of the email we didn’t have until Friday was the final paragraph where Williams wrote:
“I recognize that this might be a fairly bitter pill to swallow and that there might be some politically charged discussions and advocate engagement. Please allow the Commissioner and I to handle those conversations.”
While Mapps has repeatedly denied that anything had been finalized or that he had ever seen a set of options or supported any one of them, and despite public statements from his office and PBOT that “nothing is imminent” and that all talks “have been very preliminary,” his bureau director felt she had his full support to move forward with a major reconfiguration of a high-profile, downtown bike lane.
And Director Williams wasn’t the only person who was confused. Graff, PBOT’s central city project manager, was clearly under the impression that the change was to be made and that it came directly from Commissioner Mapps.
“I know there is a lot of effort and heart that has gone into recent work on Broadway and, as our director notes, this may be a ‘bitter pill to swallow,'” Graff emailed other PBOT staff on September 14th. “I am hoping to use this time to identify next steps and develop answers to the questions raised by this change… I am working on outlining a communications strategy for this new direction.”
Mapps also insisted in my interview with him Thursday that a public outreach process was always on the table. But we now know that the decision had already been made — completely devoid of transparent public comment or feedback. Not even PBOT’s own advisory committees were in the loop. And recall that Mapps said in the interview Thursday, “I feel fairly confident that they’ve done a good job of listening to people who are stakeholders in this space.”
Shortly after my interview with Mapps, where he repeatedly said he trusts Director Williams and that she’d done nothing wrong, Williams has made an apology. She even went so far as to tell members of PBOT’s budget committee, “I was not directed by the commissioner to do anything that I’ve done.” When asked for an on-the-record interview, PBOT has refused, saying Williams needs to focus on upcoming budget talks. On Friday, Commissioner Mapps cancelled a town hall meeting that was supposed to take place this evening.
Now that there’s been such an uproar, PBOT says a public process to consider changes on Broadway will be announced soon. Based on an update published to the project website last week, the option to revert the bike lane to its old, unprotected, door-zone configuration is still on the table.
— PDF: Emails between PBOT Director Millicent Williams and Central City Program Manager Gabriel Graff, 8/14 – 9/14.
Williams is horrible, she should be replaced immediately. She is doing real harm to this city and she’s only been here a few weeks! Stop putting a few hotel owner’s feelings (most of whom don’t even live in the city) over the real safety of the citizens of Portland. Mapps will not win the mayoral election if Williams remains as director of PBOT
That’s all true about Williams, except she’s doing exactly what her boss wants her to. It’s clear that both of them are doing real harm to this city as you put it. All that to say, I don’t know why Mapps would replace a director who is doing exactly what he wants.
It’s important to consider who benefits from her actions (Mapps appeasing business interests it seems) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cui_bono
Maybe she was hired to do the dirty work?https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hatchet_man
Neither of these absolve her from responsibility, but there’s lots of blame to go around.
Both Williams and Mapps need to resign. Seriously. This is so obviously pay for play.
I’m gonna go out on a limb and guess that both Williams and Mapps are lying. Good job on the reporting. It’d be intersting to look at Williams phone/Teams records and see if and when she talked to Mapps after you published your first story.
Props to leakers. Shine some light at the rot that infests the City of Portland’s leadership.
That’s hardly going out on a limb. That Mapps and Williams are lying is the obvious conclusion to draw from what was presented in this article.
A politician lying?!?!?! No way!
Just say it ain’t so! LOL
If every politician had to resign over lying we wouldn’t have anyone left.
Maybe, but politicians should absolutely resign when they are caught lying or doing otherwise unethical behavior. It’s okay to try and make the world a better place
This is lying that is related to literally corrupt and antidemocratic actions. That should get you canned every time, at minimum.
Mapps & Williams have clearly made a decision to hitch their political future to keeping downtown businesses happy rather than placating active transportation advocates. BP readers may not like it but that’s what is happening here. And let’s not kid ourselves, Williams is a politician just like Mapps. The PBOT Director position is 100% political even if it isn’t elected. Always has been. Always will be.
Geez, the optics don’t look good…
…and did you listen to (don’t just read the transcript) Jonathan’s interview with Commissioner Mapps last week?
It’s impossible to square these two different things up, and it’s obvious that the Commissioner directed Williams to do these things. Absolutely shameful, they Director Williams should be resigning
Williams has a history of lying in the workplace to the point of being convicted of a felony, I think this counts as her second chance already, she should resign. There also seems to be very little chance that Mapps isn’t lying here too. Wheeler needs to remove his bureaus if he doesn’t resign. The only thing missing here is exactly who paid to have this pushed forward because something clearly made it priority one and it was probably cash. We can’t permit this level of corruption in city government.
And we wonder why Mapps has done everything in his power to subvert charter reform.
Mapps has demonstrated that he is a horrible, craven, dishonest politician. Williams has demonstrated that she is unscrupulous. PBOT gets some credit for its resistance, but the “Potential Actions Matrix shows the flaw within PBOT: For options where the bike lane is removed, the safety is rated “High”. PBOT does not conceive of cycling as a necessary, City-wide transportation mode that needs support, they evaluate based on individual segments. Thinking about Broadway this way, if you delete the bike connection bike safety become near perfect because there are no longer any bikes on Broadway. This is the kind of thinking that closes a intersection to pedestrians to make it safe rather than addressing the problem. PBOT would never consider this approach for car traffic- that is modelled as if it is constant and mandatory. I wish PBOT would see cycling demand as a transportation demand- removing the bike lane on Broadway should have an “Extremely Low” rating because those cyclists will no longer have a safe-ish place to ride and will be mixing it up in trafffic somewhere instead.
finally, screw Jim Mark- what a self-important, entitled blowhard.
As far as I can tell, the safety rating of “High” is only given to options where the bike lane is removed from Broadway but relocated to a different street, like 5th or the Park Blocks. So there’s still a bike facility, just not on Broadway.
Maybe your point is “where are folks supposed to safely ride in the meantime while the new lane gets built?” Which is more than fair.
One of the things we learned at 26th and Powell is that even if you have an improved parallel bikeway, people will still need to bike on Broadway, and they will be less safe if infrastructure is removed.
I’m ALL FOR bike improvements to the Green Loop (finally), but we can’t sacrifice other bikeways to get us there.
Worth saying that Jim Mark is a commercial landlord. He has no idea if people get to businesses on Broadway on bikes, since he certainly has nothing to do with the daily operation of any businesses on the corridor. Of course, Mingus Mapps being beholden to the PBA (or Metro Chamber if you prefer) is straightforwardly corrupt and bad for obvious reasons, it’s also bad because the things that the rich and powerful want are not in line with what makes a place good or not. Broadway is a better place to walk and linger since the changes went in last year, and having safe access on bikes + fewer cars plays a big role.
Mapps is clearly using his bureau for personal gain. This is reckless and he should should be stripped of PBOT. Williams and Mapps have to go. If Mapps does become mayor, what kind of city manager would he try to appoint?
Because of this political stunt brought on by Mingus Mapps, I have already decided that I will NOT be voting for him to be our Mayor. If this is any indication of how he plans to operate in the Mayor’s office then this will be damaging.
Also Mayor Wheeler should definitely take control of all bureaus so as to not let any other Commissioners play similar political theater.
I think traffic being down and crashes also being down is irrelevant considering that crashes increased during the pandemic.The fact that Broadway saw the opposite happen suggests all the more that this change was a win for safety.
What do these businesses, and in particular Jim Mark, not understand? Who do they think use the bike lane? People. People use them. People who are customers, employees, business owners. Generally also the same people who have been loyal to keeping Portland alive. All those companies that Melvin Mark finds or manages properties for? Guarantee they have plenty of employees that commute by bike to the office. Guarantee those companies advertise providing bike parking.
Mapps & Williams have no business being civil servants and the faster they are gone the better. These decisions are not in the best interest of Portland or Portlanders.
Jim Mark and other Portland exploiters like him are dinosaurs tryin to drag everyone into their graves. Many of them seem to be freaking out because the market is changing and they expect city hall to execute their ill-conceived dictates.
Thanks for this valuable reporting, Jonathan and BP. I wanted to add a note of appreciation for one little part of it: I really like how BP has, in its coverage, taken the time to specify why anonymous sources are insisting on anonymity. Requiring people to articulate that is good for the credibility of the reporting and creates pressure to use anonymity only in cases when, as now, it’s truly important.
After reading this piece and reflecting on last week’s coverage, I kind of wonder how much any of this is because of hotels.
There are three hotels mentioned by name in these emails — Benson, Heathman, Vance. Both the Heathman and Vance sit south of SW Salmon, where (if I’m reading all this correctly) the current bike lane configuration would remain. So, wouldn’t this issue of their loading zones mixing with bike traffic persist for them? Makes me think that folks such as Jim Mark or his like are at least as much of a driving force here as any hotel.
The other thing that has struck me as odd about this from the beginning — why keep the protected bike lane south of Salmon, but tear it out between Hoyt and Burnside? I don’t know about y’all, but when I ride down Broadway north of Burnside, I don’t get much of a “big-money business interests” vibe. Who are you even trying to appease by tearing out a protected bike lane through that stretch?
I wish Mapps would just come out and say “we’re going to rip out the Broadway bike lane. Too bad bikers.” He obviously wants to kowtow to the absentee landlords that own the buildings along Broadway, so why not just get on with it? He’s taking a gamble that caving to business owners will get him votes, so why not go all-out on it? Being a politician means sometimes taking sides, right? As it is right now, he’s just pissing everyone off.
However it shakes out, he’s definitely not getting my vote.
Correction: “Too bad citizens of Portland”
Some possibilities:
There are still unknowns as to why this became a sudden priority (acknowledged in the article), to the extent that night work was floated as a possibility. Some very strong suspicions, for sure, but even sticking with the known facts there is a lot of dirt here. I think we’re going to find more than one person with dirty hands when this is all out in the clear, but at a bare minimum one of these two is lying and should not be in charge at PBOT.
Someone’s making a play now to add conservative cred to their resume. Plan was to tear it out to stick it to them liberals/bikers while looking pro business.
Also, this whole debacle reminds me … Instead of all this nonsense, how dope would it be if we had just closed 5th and 6th to cars completely and made them continuous transit/pedestrian/cycling malls?
Heavy sigh.
Whatever you do, don’t review the study that the PBA commissioned when they pushed TriMet to allow both through travel and street parking on the transit mall when it was being revamped in the mid 2000s for the MAX Green line.
Or if you don’t value your sanity, here it is. I personally find it ridiculous that they just sort of compared occupancy rates and retail turnover between 4th/Broadway and 5th/6th with no consideration as to what the prevailing street conditions are like on the respective streets. 5th/6th have long been the center of stale office building developments, while Broadway is (and has long been) the primary commercial corridor in the city. Bleak stuff, and the PBA has been pretty strongly anti-ped/bike/transit since its inception
Hopefully, after this episode, that folks will begin to realize that 99% of the time the decision for a project has already been made and public outreach is just theater.
Yes. This explains why we didn’t get bike lanes on Hawthorne, and many other city decisions that affect safety. A business owner or two object, and staff is told to change the plan.
This one still stands out because they are UNDOING safety infrastructure instead of just blocking it from being built.
I called their offices to ask for their resignations. It is unacceptable to bring a dangerous design back. Their complete disregard for human life makes them unqualified to hold the office, in my opinion.
Mingus Mapps’ office: 503-823-4682
Director Williams’ office: 503-823-8770
PBOT Constituent Services: 503-865-6089
“The Broadway Bike Lane Scandal.” Even though I bike Broadway weekly, I can’t muster as much outrage as everyone else about this one. I may have to wait for the movie.
While I do care about the outcome here, I also think we’re seeing a preview of what a Mapps administration would be like, and it’s not good.
It’s not scandalous just because it involves a bike lane. It’s because of their motivations, and their methods of carrying our their public duties.
You’re doing the Lord’s work here, Jonathan. Kudos to you and the brave soul at PBOT risking their career to keep the city from backsliding!
I wasn’t aware that it was a Vision Zero best practice to have a director and elected official, neither of which is a certified engineer, design a bicycle corridor.
Mapps = arrogant, evasive, duplicitous.
I’m surprised Prosper Portland and the Broadway Corridor project weren’t mentioned as possible motivators for the behavior (unless I skimmed!), with Johnson and Kearney being extended through the previous usps site to Union Station and the general goal to make the area actually sustainable and walkable (meaning some low-income and mostly apartment and retail development projects), this eyesore of a “look at how much we love bicyclists” attempt may as well go too
I’ll be honest, I tried my best to follow this but it’s not adding up. Surely Prosper would prefer to have a protected bike lane directly connected to their new development at the USPS site?
Nailed it.
A. Terrific reporting! This is documentary evidence of real importance to the city.
B. Maps lied about his level of involvement and knowledge of the issue.
C. Williams seems to have lied about hearing complaints from cyclists.
D. There’s extremely clear evidence that, even after Graff pointed out removing the protected bike lane would be less safe, Williams chose to do exactly that.
These two have got to go.
I like how the PBOT Director and Commissioner in charge selected one of the options identified as reducing safety and being inconsistent with transportation policies. What are their job descriptions again?
I think this episode points to a broader point, though it’s more philosophical and a little speculative.
Years ago, the Atlantic had an article by David Frum titled, “If Liberals Won’t Enforce Borders, Fascists will.” By detailing the rise of fascist leaders following large surges of immigration, he laid out a broader point about political leadership:
(Just to be clear, the important parallel I see here isn’t fascism, but rather the principle in Frum’s inset quote above. Mapps doesn’t seem like fascist, and removing bike lanes isn’t itself fascistic; Mapps is irresponsible, and William’s plan is an irresponsible idea.)
——————————————–
People have whined about bike lanes for a long time, but the City kept adding new ones and improving the ones we have. Only recently have we seen an attempt to roll back a safety improvement on this scale.
Why is this happening now?
I believe the economic and social conditions of downtown were terrible in 2020, and have only slowly improved. Our City’s inability to answer the high profile crises of housing, crime, and drug abuse have intersected with larger economic shifts (WFH, bad publicity for tourism) that have specifically reduced the value of much downtown real estate and depressed business downtown.
The rich, well-connected, and politically powerful people who own those businesses and real estate probably hoped that the end of the pandemic would help with all of these crises, but it’s 2023 and they are probably starting to doubt that any relief is coming their way. As a result, these folks are currently having a fever pitch freak-out.
We are now enjoying a political moment in which those rich people are screaming “DO SOMETHING” to every elected leader they can find.
There’s a lot of energy around all these issues. There’s a new movement to re-criminalize drug possession. The Governor has a flashy new downtown-focused task force, and her housing task force is turning out ideas that would supposedly make development easier. I’d like to point out that some of the ideas currently floating around are not necessarily going to solve problems, but are highly visible attempts by politicians to “DO SOMETHING” and appear responsive to legitimate public concerns. The best example is Gonzalez directing Street Response not to hand out tents.
Voters at large also reflect the shift in mood. The Clackamas County Commission went all Republican, and Rene Gonzalez won 54% to Hardesty’s 45%.
—————-
That protected bike lane didn’t cause the Benson or the Vance to have fewer guests. There are obvious business reasons why they’d feel stressed: there are tons of hotels downtown, a big new one going in, and tourism isn’t turning around fast enough for comfort. But business leaders obviously do dislike that bike lane for whatever reason, and they might be enjoying this moment of influence and thinking, “at least we can get rid of that inconvenient bike lane.”
Of course, even an understandable freakout by some businesses and landlords doesn’t necessitate government action, and removing a protected bike lane on Broadway won’t really help solve the crises we face. But doing so would be a highly visible way for a politician to prove that he is responsive to an important constituency.
————————
Just think about how difficult our actual crises are:
Political leaders are trying to seem responsive to all this! They are also trying to answer a huge variety of constituencies: not just the majority of local voters who lean left, but also noisy far left activists and rich people who give them campaign cash, or might hire them for a cushy job after a stint in public office.
In this kind of environment, some politicians will see an opening for a candidate who, while accomplishing little, butters up important constituencies with big talk and flashy action around the periphery.
——————–
As long as our regional political leadership seems incapable of managing issues that most voters agree are terrible problems, voters will shift right, business leaders will freak out harder, good politicians will avoid the mess, and irresponsible politicians will figure out ways to further their career by pandering to the worst instincts humans have.
If we want good bike lanes, we’ll need a City that feels safe and prosperous.
One protected bike lane is just a symptom of this.