Protest planned in opposition to medians on SE Division

Remember back in July when a Portlander named Randy Philbrick led a “park-in” protest on Southeast Division to highlight opposition to recent changes to the street that included a bus lane, protected bike lane, center medians, and more?
Now some of the same folks who supported Philbrick’s protest are coming out for an encore, and it’s likely to be a much larger event this time around.
That’s because unlike the lone wolf advocacy of Philbrick and his tiny, almost imperceptible, online following, the latest protest is being led by Angela Todd of PDX Real. In just over a year, Todd (and her husband Jeff Church who runs the X/Twitter account) has built a legion of over 100,000 followers across TikTok and Instagram. While most of Todd’s focus has been on politics (her first posts were about encouraging people to vote out former Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and she was a major supporter of Commissioner Rene Gonzalez who replaced her) and social issues like crime and homelessness, Todd has now turned her attention to the Portland Bureau of Transportation and their work on SE Division.
Todd says she’s met with PBOT Director Millicent Williams and Commissioner Mingus Mapps. And for weeks now, Todd has been posting opinions about the Division project — especially about how she feels the center medians (installed by PBOT as a safety measure) make it hard to drive and limit auto access to businesses. In a recent post, Todd posted a video from someone who did a u-turn on Division (below). “I turned as hard as I could and I still have to go over the barrier,” she told her followers. As for business access, Todd likes to repeat a claim from sources who say they’ve lost 30% of their customers since the medians were installed.
Now Todd will take things up a notch with a protest planned for Thursday, September 21st — almost exactly one year since PBOT completed the Division project.
In a post on Instagram today, Todd likened PBOT’s actions on the Division Project to the government of Russia during the fall of the Soviet Union in the 1990s.
“I had a meeting with an immigrant of Slavic descent that has a business on Division who’s been impacted by a decrease in business after the $175 million dollar remodel of Division that includes almost a continuous median for 40 blocks or so,” Todd shared in the video. “They talked about their experience during the Soviet Union’s fall in the 90s and how many similarities there are to what is happening right now in Portland… They talked about the land grab going on on Division and also downtown. How the middle working class are losing more and more and the governing is more and more powerful and how essential services aren’t being provided. And they said they experienced that already.”
In an August 22nd post on X (formerly Twitter), PDX Real posted a mock PBOT graphic that says, “Remove the Medians PBOT: Bad for Business, Bad for Commuters, Bad for First Responders.” Accompanying the graphic was another reference to eastern Europe: “Tear down the walls! Tear down the walls! Tear down the walls!”
Then, in what started as a call for volunteers to hang flyers on doors to promote the protest, Todd called on her followers to “push against these things that don’t serve us,” and added, “what the hell are we here for if we can’t fight for that? None of us get out of here alive anyway, so let’s fight.”
It’s important to understand that for Todd and her followers, what PBOT did on Division transcends just a transportation project. They see it as emblematic of Big Government taking over their lives and forcing them to do things they don’t want to do.
“We need to push against these things that don’t serve us. What the hell are we here for if we can’t fight for that? None of us get out of here alive anyway, so let’s fight.”– Angela Todd, PDX Real
After asking her followers, “What’s your life for?” Todd continued: “What’s going on in Portland, the trajectory is not good… I promise you that this is getting worse, and it’s coming for you. And so my question is, what are you made out of? Do you care about your neighbors?… Will you do it? And just assuming that the dollar is gonna’ crash and we’re gonna continue to allow the destruction of our city, we’re going to politically prosecute people that disagree with the narrative. You’re going to be eating bugs, living in a 15-minute city. Don’t you think it would be good for you to come out of your home and start meeting people in the community that might be able to assist you during said apocalypse?”
Notably, the protest event will be based at the Roman Russian Food Store on Division and SE 109th. That store is owned by Fatima Magomadova, a noted critic of the medians who’s spent at least the last year sharing her opinions during Portland City Council testimony and to the media. You might also recall that I spoke to Magomadova when she showed up and parked in the bus lane to support Philbrick’s protest in July.
“They are frustrating drivers, there is congestion and traffic, and there’s a huge chance that your car cannot make it,” Magomadova told me back then. “I have videos where trucks actually get on top of the medians, and cars flipping over medians.”
Ironically, a few minutes after that conversation, as I biked home from the protest, I saw one of Magomadova’s cars parked illegally in the bike lane outside her market.
Regardless of what you might think of Magomadova or Todd, they are very respected individuals in the community and wield influence on the current city council (they’re one big reason why Commissioner Dan Ryan has felt emboldened to complain about the medians and the Division project in general. In March of this year he described the changes as “scary” and asked PBOT if it would be possible to “re-assess” the project.)
Suffice it to say, it will be interesting to see if the protest on September 21st leads to any momentum for changes. Todd says they’ll have food, music, and “an impromptu parade that will be very fun.”
“We are asking our people to come out and support these business owners,” Todd said about the protest in her post today. Then she added a warning: “These projects like what happened on Division are planned throughout the city: 82nd 122nd are two that are right within purview right now. So come out, be supportive.”
CORRECTION, 5:01 pm: The initial version of this story said Angela Todd was the person who made the u-turn in the video. That was incorrect. The video was sent to her by a follower and posted to the PDX Real account. I regret the mistake.
We all want to uplift voices from East Portland, until we realize they sometimes say things we don’t like.
It will be interesting to see if these folks gets a better turnout or more traction than Randy Philbrick or the group below did, and if so, how it will shape electoral politics when the early candidates seem to be focused on transportation issues.
The pdx.real people have absolute brain worms. Comparing the construction of a few medians to life under the soviet union is beyond parody.
Meanwhile, I’ve never felt safer walking across Division or biking on the 130s greenway. Cars actually yield to me sometimes, which never used to happen! These business owners are just afraid of change.
I was really trying to consider their arguments seriously until they got to the 15-minute city conspiracy theory stuff.
Sigh.
Maybe the reason why the Roman-Russian market lost business is because they plastered their building with “I hate Hardesty” signs. Or maybe because everything has doubled in price and folks just have less discretionary income? If they really think that having to make a u turn is keeping people from shopping there, they are delusional. I use Division every day – bike, bus, and car – to get where I need to go, and I am broadly in support of the overhaul. I personally stopped going to the Roman Russian market because I saw the signs decrying the very project that was speeding up my, and many others’, bus commute.
Where were these people in 2016 when this whole process started? There were so many opportunities for them to share their discontent before a single foot of concrete was poured.
The protest will be happening during my commute home. I am debating whether or not I should try to (respectfully, of course) engage.
If Dan Ryan is scared of that traffic pattern that’s a really good sign Dan Ryan shouldn’t be allowed behind the wheel of car.
It’s wild that actual Portlanders impacted by our dangerous streets have a hard time getting access to PBOT leadership but some conservative Q nut interior designer with lots of followers/bots on TikTok has gets to meet with head of the organization. Pathetic.
It really goes to show that with conseratives, its never just one thing. They are going to check all the boxes of the “god awful opinions” checklist.
I can’t wait till we get a new system. A decade plus of conservative leadership and failure has really harmed us.
Well she certainly seems well-grounded in reality.
If she’s worried about the Soviets, maybe she should join (Better) Naito.
It seems worth noting that the Division changes were necessary because people kept getting killed on Division by the way people drove. We CANNOT go back to way things were, it would be hugely immoral. The safety improvements have slowed traffic and restricted turns by design- to improve safety. The people complaining should be ashamed of putting their convenience over the lives of people who do not have a car and rely on transit or cycling.
It reminds me of the “protests” we got on Holgate when the stroad got a badly-needed road diet in 2011, when locals were complaining that the city was no longer allowing them to drive 85 in a 35 zone. The same old s**t.
It’s time to start listening to the people. I smell a revolution coming (although it will be slow going in Portland due to the entrenched nonprofits and the power they wield).
Over a MEDIAN?! C’mon, Arturo – time to get a grip.
First they came for my ability to drive 40 MPH in a 25 zone, and I did not speak up, for I had been killed by an SUV driver on his cell phone…
Now that Portland has decisively switched to electoral districts, you’ll be seeing more of these “protests” from fringe groups trying to drum up support for possible candidates for both the far left and (in this case) the far right. East Portland and parts of North Portland have always had conservative elements and now they have another outlet for extreme politics – after all, they don’t have to get the most votes to get a seat on city council, they just need to come in second or third.
This same adding a median treatment was done on NE MLK in the 1980s. It hurt businesses at the time as well, allegedly killing off some marginal ones (I don’t have data to back this up, only have heard stories). this treatment can lead to increases speeds and reduced “friction” by reducing left turn capabilities.
In Strong towns language, this is taking a ‘stroad’ more in the direction of a road by limiting access. That is at odds with having thriving businesses along a street.
I don’t live out in this area but I think the concerns are very likely valid based on the experiences I’ve heard of in inner NE PDX a while ago
Nonsense, Allan. MLK has other problems – like being an alternate to I-5, and four lanes that speed up traffic to really dangerous levels. But no business has ever died b/c a median was added.
I wonder why they went that direction instead of making it more like a street. Too vital to commuters?
That is really interesting perspective, Allan. Division had become so deadly, that PBOT was basically forced to do safety improvements. They could have approached this as creating a “street” with frequent signals, sidewalks, street trees, pedestrian scaled lights, pedestrian amenities. This has been proven to work in many places, including Division between 12th and Cesar Chavez. PBOT had a competing goal, though: Bus Rapid Transit- I believe the project had some funds that supported this. This project element encourages the “road” style of development: fewer signal and impediments, consistent flow, etc. Along the way, they worried a lot about slowing down cars too much and they compromised the bus design so much that they stopped referring to it as BRT, and instead it was bus priority. The bike and pedestrian improvements were crammed in around the bus lanes and driving lanes, resulting in what we have today: a safer “stroad” that prioritizes transit. I am not in favor of removing the improvements, but I love the image Allan conjured up for me: What if PBOT had re-made Division into a Main Street? Wide sidewalks and street tree planters, on-street parking, one-lane of traffic in each direction, probably buffered bike lanes, and signal every 2 or 3 blocks, timed to 18-22 mph. There would be a lot of street left in a situation like this: maybe the bike lanes could be rose lanes, or maybe there is room for both. I have not tried to design it, but I can see that trying to run a fast/efficient bus line down the street kept some of the work characteristics of Division.
The project treated E Portland a bit like “drive-through country”.
I suspect a main street treatment would have met resistance, but at least folks would have something nice at the end of the day that was better than a somewhat safer highway with a slightly faster bus, and that might have helped.
I hope none of the protesters are hit and injured (or killed) by cars speeding down Division.
I am optimistic that 82nd can get Division-style improvements, AND MORE! These huge streets need to be tamed, and it isn’t always going to be popular with everyone, but it’s damn necessary. This type of change is positive in the long term. But, everyone complaining about it right now casts a shadow on the overall successes of projects like this.
The last thing we need is to pander to the vocal minority, but somehow they figure out how to make themselves the loudest.
Funny, that’s what they say about us. And we (i.e. cyclists) actually are a vocal minority, whereas these folks might well have tapped into a deeper vein.
Hello. Here are some inaccuracies in your article you might want to correct:
I don’t have any affiliation or connection to Mr. Philbrook. Apparently most people feel the same considering he had a protest of one. I also don’t have personal concerns about the bike lanes.
The legal u-turn you featured is not my personal video. It is from one of my followers. I have no way of knowing if the follower’s phone was hands-free or not.
The Slavic business owner shared his personal traumatic experience and concerns. Some in our community have similar concerns. That doesn’t mean I am personally correlating PBOT and the fall of the Soviet Union. His fear of the government devaluing land and hurting his communities livelihood is real.
A 30% loss of business for is documented on the city council’s public record from business owners on Division. I am just repeating it.
I am advocating for using our tax dollars to uplift everyone. Policies shouldn’t take away the value of individual property, or decrease business without the local government making the business whole.
Hi Angela,
Thanks for the comment.
I never said you had an affiliation with Philbrick. Your event however, will be based at a business owned by someone who did in fact come out to support his protest.
And yes, sorry for saying that was you in the video! My mistake. I’ve edited the post and will post a correction note for good measure.
In your video about the Slavic business owner I do think you drew a line between their experience in Russia with what PBOT is doing on Division. We might disagree on this, but I don’t think the way I wrote it is inaccurate.
The 30% loss figure was represented properly in the story as well. You’re repeating a claim made by people that you know. It is not a fact, it is the opinion of your sources.
Thanks for your comment.