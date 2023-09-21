After months of criticism, PBOT will modify center median on SE Division St

The Portland Bureau of Transportation will make significant changes to the center median on Southeast Division in response to numerous complaints from people who live and own businesses along the corridor.
The Outer Division Multimodal Safety Project was mostly completed last fall, but a strong chorus of opposition has been building since before the concrete was even dry that the nearly continuous center median between 80th and 148th avenues has made driving too inconvenient and made businesses too inaccessible. One business owner in particular, Roman Russian Market owner Fatima Magomadova, has testified about her concerns to city council several times. Magomadova’s market is on SE 109th and Division.
This morning PBOT announced that they will make a break in the median to allow left turns onto 109th, right in front of Magomadova’s market.
PBOT installs center medians in large part to reduce the risk of crashes from drivers turning left from a large arterial onto a smaller street (or commercial driveway). This change will result in more turns and research shows it could increase the risk of crashes.
In addition to the median break at 109th, PBOT will do several other bits of what they refer to as, “corrective work” that includes: changes to make u-turns easier in some locations; more “No Parking” signs and stronger striping in the bike lanes; and more raised, reflective pavement markers to indicate where lanes shift in key areas.
The changes to allow easier u-turns are also in response to numerous complaints that there isn’t enough room to make them. Among those making complaints are City Commissioner Dan Ryan.
At a City Council meeting yesterday, Ryan sharply questioned PBOT Commissioner Mingus Mapps about the Division project (even though Mapps had very little to do with this project, since it was conceived and completed before he ran the transportation bureau). At the meeting, Ryan made comments about an unrelated project on 82nd Avenue when he turned to Mapps and said he wanted, “to make sure that we don’t repeat any mistakes that we made on Southeast Division.”
“We’ve heard consistent complaints about all the upgrades there,” Ryan said. “I’ve experienced it myself. They [people who oppose the medians] didn’t make up any stories. When you make a u-turn out there it doesn’t work. You run into the new curb, and it’s kind of terrifying when you have to put your car in reverse. The cars are coming down fast. So that’s a little terrifying. That doesn’t help the safety. I’m sure there’s been accidents out in that area because of this. And we spent a lot of money on that.”
Oddly, despite being extremely relevant to Ryan’s comments at council yesterday, PBOT Commissioner Mingus Mapps didn’t mention these changes.
It’s good to see that PBOT will add more “No Parking” signs to the bike lane, since that’s been a consistent problem since the changes went in.
News of these modifications to the Division project come on the same day an anti-median protest is planned in the parking lot of Magomadova’s business on 109th. PDX Real, the group who has led the organization of the event, has passed out signs that say, “Remove the medians, PBOT!” Whether or not this one change will be enough to satisfy them remains to be seen.
PBOT says work on these changes is scheduled to begin Monday, September 25th.
I think people saying the u turns are ill designed are correct. Even in my subcompact hatchback a full lock u turn just grazes the curb. So longer less nibble vehicles will definitely hit it. If one is doing the u turn during the protected left phase should have time to complete it, people that drive aggressively will likely try to push you to make your maneuver faster and less carefully.
For comparison it feels like that really tight circle bike infrastructure at Milwaukee and Mitchell or tight zig zags on Rosa Parks that do work but feel less comfortable especially on a bike with a long trail or large width.
I have a large station wagon and I have no trouble making u-turns on division. It does require prior planning to make sure you start as far to the right as possible (biggest circle), immediately go all the way to the left (not full lock but close). Perhaps it’s just too hard for people who grew up without doing u-turns.
I am sort of agnostic about this change since I rarely drive there and it seems like the bike lanes will remain the same or be slightly improved if people actually listen to the no parking signs, but I would be quite interested to see some actual before/after crash data to see what impact it has had on safety. I suspect that there is a difference between what that data shows and what cranky businesses claim, and given the several other worrying decisions from Mapps’ PBOT lately it would be interesting to get a sense for how much decision making is actually just Mapps bootlicking to appease reactionary businesses.
Also not every crash is the same, for example a paint scrape and a pedestrian being hit with a fatality are both crashes but one is much worse.
I’d trade many many scrapes and bumps for saving someone’s life or preventing injury.
I’m going to be dying of laughter when they put in a left turn and the Roman-Russian market still has a drop in business. I used to go there sometimes but stopped when they started plastering the building in signs decrying an attack on their store.