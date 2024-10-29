Drivers frequently hit medians where man was killed on NE Glisan

After a man was killed by a driver while bicycling on Northeast Glisan one week ago, I heard from a nearby resident who wasn’t shocked at all. Why? Because he’s seen dozens of speeding, dangerous drivers over the course of the past few years wreaking havoc on the street outside his door.
“People drive reckless on this section,” the resident (who has asked to remain anonymous) told me. “They use the bike lanes and center lane as passing lanes. Driver’s regularly do 60-plus mph.” And in dozens of videos clips taken by home security cameras and shared with BikePortland, many of these drivers slam into concrete medians, metal sign poles, and other infrastructure — all of it installed to make the street safer.
In the video above you can see — and hear — some examples. Drivers hit the concrete medians between 128th and 130th at full speed, sometimes launching into the air. You hear the breaking of metal, the “crunch” of impact, then see the damage to cars and the infrastructure we all pay for. The clips I share are a selection of what he sent me, and there are many more he hasn’t sent. About two years ago, he estimated there used to be about three crashes a week. Now he sees damaged infrastructure and/or captures a collision on video about once every 10 days.
The one video I’m not sharing yet clearly shows a driver speeding westbound on Glisan and striking a man on a bicycle from behind. In one angle, I watched a man riding with no hands, looking like he had no care in the world while he enjoyed a late night ride. Then, in a flash, a blur flies across the screen. It’s a driver going at least twice as fast as other drivers on the road and headed directly for the rider. Then the unforgettable, gut-knotting sound of impact.
Glisan a ‘High Crash’ Location
This section of NE Glisan is on the City of Portland’s list of “high crash corridors” streets that have an above average rate of serious crashes, injuries, and deaths. As such, the Glisan gets priority for safety investments and more scrutiny from transportation bureau officials.
Reached for comment on this story, Portland Bureau of Transportation Public Information Officer Dylan Rivera said PBOT has already made some “safety improvements” on Glisan and has more on the way.
“The observation of crashes at a place where we have a public school entrance, a pedestrian bridge, a marked school crossing with a flashing beacon, crosswalk and cross-bike and bike lane protected by concrete curbs indicate the need to address education and enforcement, as well as engineering as we work to make our streets safer,” Rivera shared with BikePortland.
Rivera said they’re “eager” to install more automated enforcement cameras and that PBOT will consider more location on Glisan in addition to ones installed 2.5 miles away at 82nd Avenue. A forthcoming $20 million investment into 122nd Avenue will include major upgrades to the NE Glisan intersection about 10 blocks away.
But what about this particular spot?
I asked Rivera how often PBOT maintenance crews have had to come out and replace broken signs, poles and other infrastructure in the blocks near NE 128th and 130th. Here’s the list he sent back:
- 3/1/2022 – Replaced 9 delineators at the intersection of 122nd and Glisan
- 8/4/2022 – Replaced 1 delineator just east 122nd on Glisan
- 3/29/2023 – Replaced 19 delineators on the islands and curb bike buffer at 128th and Glisan
- 1/10/24 – Replaced missing delineators on the island at 128th and Glisan
- 7/11/22 – Replaced down pipe and sign at 132nd and Glisan
- 3/29/23 – Replaced missing pipe and signs at 130th and Glisan
- 1/24/2024 – Replaced downed signs on median on the island at 128th and Glisan
- 3/27/2024 – Replaced missing pipe and sign on the island at 129th and Glisan
- 4/5/2024 – Reinstalled pipe and sign in Bio Swell 126th and Glisan
- 7/30/2024 – Replaced missing sign at the median on 130th and Glisan
- 10/14/2024 – Reinstalled downed pipe and sign at 133rd and Glisan
I could see some of the damage during a visit to the site over the weekend. Large chunks of curb are missing. Plastic delineator posts are battered and/or missing.
If this is what happens after PBOT does a major safety intervention, what are we doing wrong?
The resident who shared videos with me says one big factor is that local drivers don’t respect the bike lanes because they rarely see people riding in them (a situation I’ve been concerned about for years as well). He’s also concerned that staff at Menlo Park Elementary School do nothing to build that respect when they allow parents in cars to use the protected bike lanes outside the school to drop-off and pick-up their kids.
I hope people realize the design issue is there’s not enough concrete. The median crossings are relatively robust compared to the anemic protected bike lanes which rely only on paint. That leaves the existing medians floating on islands in the middle of a relatively wide and fast arterial. If we added more concrete to define the bike lanes we’d have better protection for riders and we’d give drivers more visual cues to slow down and it’d be less likely they’d strike the islands.
Rivera at PBOT hinted that the city knows the infrastructure on Glisan isn’t as robust as it needs to be. He said they felt pressured by, “public interest in moving quickly to improve traffic safety, especially to create protected bike lanes using inexpensive, temporary materials, as a way to deliver timely improvements.” So Glisan, Rivera explained, is a location where they “moved quickly and used plastic materials to provide protection.”
But these video clips, Monday’s horrible fatal collision — and the three other deaths on east Portland roads since — should make it clear that PBOT’s quick-and-cheap bike lane approach is just one reason this is happening. It feels like this is yet another illustration of the epidemic of lawless, inattentive driving that plagues our city — and the lack of enforcement that goes along with it.
It also shows that PBOT’s incremental, under-designed, under-funded Vision Zero projects are simply not enough to meet the threat of today’s drivers. I had a bad feeling about this when elected officials and PBOT staff held a press conference in 2018 just 1.5 miles away on NE 122nd Avenue. They patted themselves on the back for adding a few medians and a crosswalk, but I worried that it wouldn’t make a dent in driver behavior. “It will take much more to tame the wide and fast 122nd Avenue,” I wrote in a recap of that press conference six years ago. “Even with the crowds and cameras at the newly updated intersection this morning, I still saw close calls and aggressive driving.” The same can be said for NE Glisan.
The person who lives within yards of where that man was killed on Monday also happens to be a cyclist himself. But given what he’s seen and what his home security cameras have captured, “I do not ride on this street,” he said. “I drive my bike to other neighborhoods to ride.”
Given the harrowing footage I’ve seen, I don’t blame him.
Just prior the recent improvements by PBOT, in 2014 or so PBOT put in a series of small bioswale curb extensions paid for by BES on the north side of Glisan between 148th and 128th. Almost immediately afterwards the city Police were hitting the bioswales at 90 mph, at night, without their headlights on (or flashing lights either), totaling their cars of course. I learned this at a Hazelwood NA meeting, so we had to ask, why exactly were the police driving 90 mph at 2 am on Glisan, with or without any lights on? Why the hurry? Their explanation was that they had always done so, ever since Glisan was widened (in the 1980s) – Glisan has always been a speedway – you know, like Stark, 148th, 162nd, Holgate, 122nd, Division, Halsey, …
For all these 90-foot wide stroads, you need a lot more than just a bunch of concrete and medians, you need to re-think the whole point of these stroads, reduce the sightlines on them so drivers can’t see more than a block or two down the street, make the lanes deliberately curve, add chicanes, diverters, signals, roundabouts (with huge concrete statues or somethings to block the view), very slim road diets, the whole 9 yards.
We’ve tried every quick-fix already. Now what is needed is something complicated and network-wide, or else the speeding will just get passed to some other poor stroad.
I was hit by a driver while riding my bike in 2021. Thrown 20 feet bc the driver was going ~35/40mph – in a place where speed drops from 40 to 20. He hit me bc he was distracted, speeding, and tried to avoid one of those concrete median dividers. I hate them. I think they’re a waste of concrete when a roundabout makes far more sense.
It’s the sound of this video that gets to me. They are last sounds some poor souls heard before they died on this poor excuse for a road.
White paint and flex posts and 20MPH signs and signs that beg people driving to “STOP HERE FOR ME” don’t work. Roads that prioritize people, not speeding cars, have to be engineered with narrow lanes and wide, tree-lined, concrete-protected sidewalks and bike lanes. You can do this PBOT.
Considering that PBOT has nowhere near enough funding to maintain its existing sub-par road network, I’d be interested in where you think the political will and billions in new taxes needed to build a complete network of “wide, tree-lined, concrete-protected sidewalks and bike lanes” will come from?
I am curious why they do not use Type 3 object marker signs.
The dehumanization of the “other” who walk/rolls has a large degree of overlap with the dehumanization of those who are houseless. I would not be surprised if some of the creeps who drove at high speed and slammed into curbs and/or signs are part of Mia Birk’s “new middle”.
Baseless, absurd attempt at class warfare.
Try harder.
I’m continuously frustrated by this city’s aversion to the use of bollards. I’m talking about the kind that will immobilize a fully-laden box truck without so much as flinching.
The concrete is better than nothing, but it’s too low, if even smaller cars can mount it (even if it does cause damage or send them flying).
With that said, even heavy-duty bollards would likely be nothing but a band-aid on a street like Glisan, unfortunately.
Bollard The World. But like, real, vehicle destroying/stopping bollards.
Well, the problem with that is you’re creating something that may potentially kill people in cars, particularly passengers.
I don’t think that’s the tradeoff we want, is it?
I totally get that there are a lot of terrible drivers out there that are killing and injuring dozens of people on foot and bike every month. But “vehicle destroying” measures seem a bit…much.
Like those in DC?
This may sound like a broken record but:
NO TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT = TRAFFIC DEATHS
Allowing mayhem until we “infrastructure” our way out of this crisis of traffic violence will kill many.
More cops is not the solution, they don’t prevent crime, they (sometimes) respond after the fact.
This section is a one car lane road that looks like a two car lane road and is preceded by a fast two lane road. The human brain cannot adapt to this easily unless it is strongly preconditioned to do so.
The distance from the end of the merge lane to the first incidence of concrete on the road is 1140ft (380 yards), with no change in the posted speed limit. At the speed limit of 30mph, that’s about 26 seconds. More than three times the recommended microwave time for reheating a Krispy Kreme donut. The problem is reckless behavior by drivers. Not the inherent degree of difficulty of navigating the roadway.
Maybe I read it wrong and your point is that we should extend the road diet all the way down Glisan, in which case I agree.
Did any of the people in this video face consequences for their poor driving other than the crash itself? Oregon’s guidelines are to restrict a license for 30 whole days if you’ve caused three preventable crashes in a two year period. If you cause five it’s a 30 day suspension. That’s ridiculously lax. It should only take one for a restriction and at a minimum that should be 90 days.
The people that left the scene face a whopping 90 day suspension. Of course that would require the police to find them. Considering the number of crashes that occur here there should be a camera recording 24-7 to aid the police in finding these people. It would pay for itself if we require the drivers to pay for the infrastructure they damaged. Drivers cost us $621k a year in signal and light damage alone if you add in all the other damage they cause they really need to start paying a lot more to drive.
I think Chuck Marohn of Strong Towns has a great point. We could achieve Vision Zero with zero infrastructure changes. Just strap a metal spike onto every steering wheel instead of a airbag.
People would drive really slow then.
I disagree that properly funded and complete projects are what we need. I have seen many properly funded and complete projects that will still kill people. It’s cars going over 20 mph without any consequences. If you can prevent that, we will achieve all of our goals and more. Flexible posts, 6 inch curbs, center turn lanes do nothing but remove consequences for behavior we should not be allowing.
Or in other words: BOLLARDS
I noticed again in the recent rain storm and decreased visibility that came along with it the distinct lack of reflective paint or stickers in Portland. Not to condone the reckless driving captured on video in this story, but I almost hit a concrete median down near Sellwood because it was dark and rainy, and there was nothing visible about the median. I was going the speed limit in a part of town I’m less familiar about, but PBOT infrastructure can be difficult to see and lane lines can be virtually non-existent when it’s dark and wet. Not sure why PBOT doesn’t use reflective paint on the roads…?