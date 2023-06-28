Dispatch from the first 82nd Avenue project workshop

It’s been 14 months since the City of Portland took the keys to 82nd Avenue away from the Oregon Department of Transportation. This jurisdictional transfer has been hailed by community leaders and advocates as a way to transform the former state highway into a more pleasant main street with better transit service and more safe places to walk and bike.
With $185 million already committed to the plan, PBOT and their partners at Metro and TriMet have begun to set the foundation of what 82nd will look like when all the dust settles in 2030. As with any project like this, a big part of the process is public outreach. And Tuesday night at McDaniel High School project leaders hosted the first of three district workshops. It was the north district workshop, with similar events for the central and south districts coming next month.
Curious about where things stand with this project, I rolled over to check it out.
It was a relatively good turnout for a weeknight transportation project, but I bet over half the crowd were agency staff, professional advocates and/or consultants who were paid to be there. There was a loop of posterboards where folks could see project details and lots of Metro, PBOT, and TriMet staff available to answer questions. Folks were chatting at tables and filling out post-it notes with their comments. One of the first people I ran into was Micah Meskel. Turns out he’s the Interim Urban Conservation Director for Portland Audubon, so it was no surprise our chat centered around the role of trees in the future design of 82nd.
Asked what his focus for this project is, Meskel said, “Trees are a top priority, especially using them to create safer pedestrian access and traffic calming.”
It’s not just conservationists like Meskel who are thinking about trees. Given their ability to reduce the heat island effect (and myriad other benefits) they are one of the project’s top priorities and they appear in medians in the earliest conceptual designs.
How would Meskel balance the preservation of trees with a safer street design? “We know that existing trees are so much better at suppressing carbon, creating shade, and all that stuff. And yes, sometimes they come in conflict with the best design. And so it’s sort of a case-by-case basis,” he replied. “I start in the position of ‘let’s see how we can work around the tree,’ and so whether that’s realignment of the sidewalk or whether that’s thinking of loosening the standards at one pinch-point spot.”
Along with street trees, the project laid out other priorities last night: a vibrant streetscape, safety, and bicycling.
While this might sound like conceptual fluff, you’ll be happy to know that work on 82nd has already begun in earnest. PBOT has a list of critical maintenance needs and crossings they’re working on. By 2026, they say, they will have invested $101.6 million into 82nd Avenue. A lot of that money is going into repaving. PBOT expects 46% of the street between Lombard and Clackamas Town Center to have fresh, smooth pavement by the end of 2026. Also in the next three years, they promise to: complete all new street lighting needs; add 23 new or updated crossing treatments; and to replace and modernize nine traffic signals.
While they work on those immediate needs, gears are already turning around the larger discussions like lane reconfigurations, bikeways, and future transit service. The goal is that by 2030, the transformation — including new paving, full ADA compliance, new bus service, wider sidewalks, bikeways and other upgrades — will be complete.
The nature of the transit service and how bicycling and driving will figure into the project are still very much up in the air; but initial conversations that will shape these important outcomes have begun.
TriMet Project Director Michael Kiser, fresh of leading the Division Transit Project, was hanging out at the TriMet posters. Asked what type of transit we can expect on 82nd, and whether it be like the FX line on Division or something better, Kiser was coy. He didn’t want to step on any toes. “I’d like to say, ‘We did Division, now let’s go bigger’ But we don’t control the right-of-way and want to work with our partners.”
It’s assumed that bus service will get much better as part of this project. It’s also assumed that car users will have access to the street. Interestingly, the same can’t be said for bicycling access. Currently, 82nd is a classic, five-lane arterial with two standard lanes and a center turn lane. The current thinking is to use two of those lanes for buses, add a bunch of center median islands, and keep two lanes for drivers.
I haven’t heard anyone talk seriously about a dedicated bike lane on 82nd Ave at this juncture. I’ve been hearing things like, “We can’t fit everything,” and “The community still wants/needs to drive.” It will be an interesting choice — given the climate crisis and our stated goals to reduce driving — if we exclude bicycle access and maintain car access on such an important corridor.
There’s a lot of talk about improving parallel routes and east-west connections to 82nd; but not only would that not equate to easy and direct bicycle access, there will likely be no guarantee of funding to do those projects. I think we’ll need to get very creative and we should not shy away from the difficult conversations about the type of city we want to build and how driving and cycling play a role in that.
I was happy to hear from planning staff last night that at least there’s recognition of the importance of bike access beyond the chorus of folks already capitulating and saying, “let’s just make a good neighborhood greenway” somewhere nearby. On some (albeit very few) sections of 82nd it might be possible to widen the sidewalk and create a shared bike/walk facility, or even a multi-use path.
If we end up with no bikeway on 82nd (the most likely scenario given current politics), the next best thing might be to make sure the new bus lane explicitly allows bicycling. If designed properly, a shared bike/bus lane on 82nd might be a good outcome. On that note, if we do our job taming and reducing car traffic, there’s a percentage of biking Portlanders that might even feel comfortable sharing the non-bus lane with car drivers for a block or two (much like folks do now on streets like Hawthorne and Alberta).
It will be fascinating to see how this conversation evolves in the coming months and years. One thing I learned last night that will make it even more interesting is that the Oregon Department of Transportation still owns three portions of the street: the northernmost section from NE Alberta to Lombard, the bridge over I-84 and the area around the MAX station, and the SE Powell Blvd intersection.
If you want to learn more about this project, I recommend checking out one of these workshops. There are two more planned for July 20th (center district) and 29th (south district). Find out the details at PBOT’s Building a Better 82nd project website.
I’m not sure why people keep saying there’s no room for bus lanes and bike lanes. This appears to be another Hawthorne situation, where what this is REALLY about is preserving the center turn lane for single-occupancy vehicle level of service.
According to PBOT, 82nd Ave is 56 feet wide at its narrowest points (NOT including sidewalks):
It’s trivially easy to design a street that includes both protected bike lanes, bus lanes, AND trees if you get rid of the center turn lane.
(Note that there are no sidewalks in this Streetmix image but that the 56′ ROW measurement is curb to curb, so there would still be space for sidewalks if this design were built).
Btw, Streetmix says that the throughput of bus lanes + center turn lane is 13,000 people/hr, while the throughput with bus lanes + protected bike lanes is 37,000 people/hr. Literally almost 3x more throughput! But god forbid people in cars have to wait slightly longer to turn.
Would there then be no left turns on 82nd at any intersection? Eliminating the mid block turn lane seems fine, but what about the intersections? Would all cars be forced to make 3 rights around the block to go left off 82nd?
To be clear, I’m in favor of adding bus and protected bike lanes to 82nd, just trying to understand the argument that there is currently enough space to do so. Seems to me that you either give up left turns altogether or widen the intersection footprints. Both options seem politically infeasible. And reworking the size of the intersections would cost money that PBOT currently does not have.
Great question.
Yes, you could ban left turns at some/most intersections, and replace the median with left turn pockets at key intersections with lots of turning demand. This is exactly what PBOT does on W Burnside.
You could even allow left turns at all intersections, and drivers would just have to wait for other drivers to turn, just like how it works on, say, SE Stark.
I’m sure there are other solutions here. The point is, there are lots of possibilities if you don’t prioritize moving cars as fast as possible over safety.
“But,” PBOT engineers trained on Robert Moses-era urban planning will say, “that would result in unacceptable backups for cars—in some cases for multiple blocks.”
But those drivers could choose to take public transit or e-bike instead, which, thanks to protected bike lanes and bus lanes, will now be much safer, faster, and more convenient than driving on this route. Even if only 20% of drivers do that, that’s a significant reduction in traffic.
That’s the long game that’s so necessary—reducing mode share by making biking and transit as fast, safe, and convenient [1] as possible. PBOT needs Mapps’ leadership here to achieve this.
[1] http://www.aviewfromthecyclepath.com/2015/05/the-grid-most-important-enabler-of-mass.html
I don’t see any sidewalk improvements (widening)in your cross-section. Let’s not forget that Line 72 is the highest ridership bus line in TriMet’s network, and the walking environment is much more key to people using transit than bike lanes; most regular transit riders walk to transit. Therefore, I’d rather see wider sidewalks on 82nd Ave; Have you ever waited for the Line 72 on curbtight-sidewalks? It’s frankly an inhospitable environment- it’s loud and dangerous, and there’s often no shelter (trees or bus shelter).
I live right off 82nd Ave and cycle on parallel facilities nearly daily. Sharrows are currently being installed on 80th (I can hear it from my home) as part of the 70s greenway. I sound like a broken record, but we really need well protected and well connected parallel facilities with good access to 82nd.
Again, a false tradeoff. The sidewalks can be widened without encroaching on the ROW!
Also, not that it’s a bad thing that Line 72 is the highest ridership bus, but protected bike lanes would relieve some of that stress and make riding the bus more comfortable for people who want to/need to take the bus. There are lots of able-bodied people who take the bus because they have no other choice (e.g. they don’t own a car and don’t feel comfortable mixing with cars on greenways—most of my friends in Portland are like this) and would gladly zip down 82nd on an e-bike if it were safe. From Powell to Sandy is only 4.4 miles, or a 15-20 minute e-bike ride.
As someone who lives, walks, and bikes around the area, I’m fine with no bike lanes on 82nd, as long as PBOT gets serious about building up 80th/81st as a parallel bikeway. I noticed they envisioned a bike bridge over the Banfield at 80th, which is a positive thing. But they’ll need to figure out how to get a bike crossing along/through McDaniel High School and Glenhaven Park, and across PCC SE campus, to make 80th really work as a useful parallel route.
Yeah, PBOT could make room for 5′ bikeways along 82nd if they sacrificed the median. Personally, I’d rather keep the median for a bunch of pedestrian safety islands and maybe trees in the middle of the street.
A 6-foot median can easily fit in a 60 foot right of way. PBOT pretends there are a bunch of “hard tradeoffs” necessary because they want to maximize throughput for SOVs, but none of these tradeoffs are actually necessary. You can even fit a 3′ median in the 56′ design if you narrow the bike lanes a bit.
(Note this picture should say 60′ ROW)
Here’s the 56′ design with a 3′ median
I’m fine with no car lanes on 82nd, as long as PBOT gets serious about building up 80th/81st as a parallel carway.
A few years ago, the plan for the 70s greenway had the bike route stay nice and consistent and stay on 80th from Montavilla all the way up to Halsey, with a pedestrian island and beacon at Glisan. THEN they went and messed with things and got creative with the route, making it jog west north of Glisan, on NE Oregon. NOW, it heads west on Everett at Vestal Elementary, heads north and crosses Glisan on 78th, then zigs west at pacific, and north at 76th. Basically they combined it into another greenway, and made it even more confusing.
There’s a map of the new route here, I think PBOT changed the map orientation to further confuse people about how bad the route is, and about how far it deviates from 82nd.
The local PTA, and many others, are hopeful some of the 82nd ave $$ can be used to fund the previously-planned for crossing at 80th and Glisan.
A clear and consistent route along 80th is needed that parallels 82nd up to the 82nd Ave transit center.
I grew up in East Portland and now live in the East Bay in California.
Out here, we opened a BRT line on International Blvd in Oakland in 2020. Before construction, the road was one of the highest-injury corridors in the city; during construction, the added congestion drastically reduced that.
However, after opening, the road has quickly become *the* most deadly in the city. People routinely swing out into the bus lane and race past traffic, crashing into crossing pedestrians and other cars.
The city and others are now spending tens of millions to retrofit the bus lane with barriers to prevent this kind of opportunistic swinging out from the general use lane into the bus lane.
It’ll be less of a problem on a right-side bus and turn lane, but I’d still strongly, strongly recommend that a curb is put in anywhere feasible along the corridor if bus lanes are installed, and would recommend everyone here push for the same from PBOT.