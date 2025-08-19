So many surveys to take right now: Here’s a roundup

What should be the main objective of the future Green Loop? That’s just one question you can help answer. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Being in the transportation advocacy space means I come across many surveys throughout the year. Having a platform to share them and encouraging folks to give feedback on important topics is a very important role of BikePortland. But not every survey warrants its own post, and sometimes I don’t mention them at all because I just don’t get to them or they slip through the cracks.

Lately I’ve come across so many surveys I feel like a roundup is necessary. Below are seven transportation and planning-related surveys that are currently open. Please consider spending a bit of time to do these if they interest you. And if you know of others that would be relevant for us, please share in the comments and I’ll add them to this list.

Portland Bureau of Transportation – Plaza Survey

This is part of PBOT’s annual data gathering effort that helps them plan for the future. Given all the controversyaround street plazas lately, I feel like this has even more urgency than in past years. Take survey here

PBOT – Green Loop Plan Survey

From PBOT: “This survey asks for feedback on the Green Loop vision, how you’d use it, priorities and trade-offs. Your feedback will inform this next phase of Green Loop planning, which focuses on design and implementation strategies.” Survey asks key questions about what the main goal of the Green Loop should be. Takes 10-15 minutes to complete. Take survey here

PBOT – Transportation System Plan Vision + Goals Survey

PBOT is working on a TSP update, which is the framework that sets our next 20 years of decisions into stone. PBOT says you should take this survey because, “your voice will have the biggest impact in the Transportation System Plan update process at this very phase of the work, ensuring your values are present and reflected throughout the work plan and in guiding how we prioritize future transportation system investments.” Should take 5-10 minutes to complete and is open through October 1st. Take survey here

PBOT – Walk PDX Downtown Pedestrian Wayfinding

I covered this yesterday but figured it couldn’t hurt to remind you about it. This survey will help PBOT understand if a $150,000 wayfinding route in the downtown core is working well and how it could be better once a more permanent version is designed. Wayfinding nerds unite! This survey will remain open through the three-month pilot which began August 1st and runs through end of October. Take survey here

Oregon Department of Transportation – Transportation Safety Partner Survey

ODOT is in the process of updating the state’s Transportation Safety Action Plan (TSAP), which was last finalized in 2021. The 2026 version will guide how ODOT invests in projects and programs that will reduce crashes and eliminate road deaths. They want, “to hear what’s working — and what’s not — when it comes to transportation safety.” So tell ’em! Takes about 10 minutes to finish and you have until August 31st to get it done. Take survey here

Oregon State Parks – Reimagine Oregon State Parks Survey

There are lot of cool bikecamping spots in State Parks and OSP manages some excellent trails (paved and unpaved) around the region and state. This survey is part of OSP’s effort to, “better understand the public’s values and priorities as we shape that future.” It should take about 10-15 minutes and is open through September 8th. Take survey here

US Department of Transportation – Transportation Bill Feedback

*Note: This survey closes on Wednesday August 20th! I’m sharing this one at the urging of the League of American Bicyclists. It comes as the Trump Administration begins to shape the next transportation bill and his DOT Sec. Sean Duffy look to zero out all spending on bikeways and anything that “takes away” space for driving cars. Take survey here

Did I miss anything? Told you there were a lot (and one just closed yesterday)! I know it feels tedious, but you know how those government folks are. They often put a lot of stock in these surveys — especially if they reinforce what an agency already wants to do. Thanks for taking time to share your feedback.