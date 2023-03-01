Draft design shows trees, medians and more coming to 82nd Avenue

The City of Portland has released its first draft of changes they want to make to 82nd Avenue after the former state highway became their property last spring.
With $55 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, the Portland Bureau of Transportation has begun design of key elements of their Critical Fixes: Major Maintenance Project on a 2.5 mile stretch of 82nd. The project will focus on “near-term critical safety and maintenance repairs” on two separate sections: from NE Fremont to NE Schuyler, and from SE Mill to SE Foster.
82nd will look a lot different once this project is completed. The draft calls for planting a lot of trees in concrete medians in the middle of 82nd Avenue.
PBOT laid out five goals for the project in a statement yesterday:
- Provide safe and comfortable places for people to cross 82nd Avenue by installing pedestrian signals, bike signals (at neighborhood greenways), and median islands
- Reduce the risk of serious injuries and fatalities for all people traveling by installing median islands in areas with a high crash history
- Mitigate the impact of extreme heat events by planting trees where possible
- Improve accessibility by installing ADA curb ramps for people using mobility devices, wheelchairs, and strollers
- Address maintenance needs through repaving, signal reconstruction, and updated street markings
As you can see in these images, PBOT does not show any bike or bus-only lanes — those will be considered in separate projects. Instead, this project is about helping people cross 82nd and taking initial steps to tame car drivers. While new types of uses aren’t yet on the table, PBOT does show a lot of small lane striping and operational changes (a.k.a. “access management”) for drivers at key intersections. At 82nd and NE Siskiyou, for instance, PBOT plans to remove right turn lanes on Siskiyou to “improve safety.”
Perhaps the most substantive piece of this draft concept are the median islands. PBOT has over 30 of them planned. These concrete islands will not only create shorter crossing distances for walkers, bike riders, and other users, they will also calm drivers by narrowing lanes, removing the center lane altogether, and limiting the types of turning movements people can make.
Some form of the word “restrict” in relation to driver turning movements, is used 19 times in the draft concept document.
In one segment of the project, PBOT will install a nearly continuous median from SE Holgate all the way to just north of Powell. There will be a new center median outside Portland Community College between Division and Harrison that will include numerous street trees (dots on the concept map do not equal trees — PBOT says it’s too early to know exact number).
The focus on trees isn’t just for their traffic calming or aesthetic impacts. As we covered over the summer, the lack of shade in east Portland directly contributes to “heat island” effects and as hot summers become more common due to climate change, PBOT wants to construct cooler streets.
New and upgraded signals are another big-ticket item in this project. Those will also allow PBOT to facilitate safer crossings and more efficient traffic flow.
PBOT has also released a project survey targeted toward business owners along 82nd. One aspect of this project with the highest potential for pushback is how planned median islands impact the ability of drivers to access driveways along the street. Given all the bad headlines about this issue on the recently completed Division Transit Project, PBOT wants to get ahead of the issue on 82nd. An online open house is also in the works for mid-April.
One thing to keep in mind with this project is that PBOT already has many plans and years of public feedback for how to improve 82nd Avenue. So they are not starting from square one and we should expect the public outreach process to reflect that. It’s also early in their effort to turn 82nd into a thriving main street — this being just the first of many phases to come.
Design of the project has begun and will continue this year and PBOT expects to break ground in 2024. The changes should be completed by the end of 2026. Check out the full draft concept here (PDF).
Glad to see trees in a center median, shading the asphalt. I hope they have sturdy bollards or guardrails to protect them, so they don’t get mowed down by drivers, like so many on MLK have been. And, while there are some now, would be nice to fill in the missing trees along the sidewalk, where the shade will really be helpful to people, and not wait for each parcel to redevelop.
I’m all for trees but when they’re in the median, especially near crosswalks, it makes it more difficult to see pedestrians
This is my first thought, too. “Better barricade the hell out of these trees if they think they’re ever gonna reach a mature age”. Barricade from cars and maniacs that want to mangle/cut them down.
Also makes me think of MLK Jr. Blvd. I like the trees along that corridor for aesthetic reasons but don’t like how they limit the visibility (when I’m driving) of people walking and biking across. Speeds still get pretty high on MLK. I’m thinking more particularly of the area between NE Fremont and NE Alberta.
PBOT has already reported several times that double-lanes are deadly for pedestrians. If outer Powell can handle heavy traffic on one lane each way, why can’t 82nd? The excess traffic an go use nearby parallel streets like I-205 – add the bike/bus lanes already!
It’s distressing that PBOT apparently believes transforming 82nd to an MLK-like stroad is progress. MLK is one of the worst streets to cross as a pedestrian because planted trees make people walking virtually invisible at medians.
Can you see the pedestrian crossing in this image of MLK?
https://www.google.com/maps/place/NE+Alberta+St+%26+NE+Martin+Luther+King+Jr+Blvd,+Portland,+OR+97211/@45.5523674,-122.6615229,3a,75y,10.61h,92.69t/data=!3m6!1e1!3m4!1s1qY8V_–2QmslZ5stQTQSQ!2e0!7i16384!8i8192!4m6!3m5!1s0x5495a71a009e8947:0x257905d0a05f8198!8m2!3d45.5591224!4d-122.6614377!16s%2Fg%2F11hb7t2tdg
Not sure this is the best example. It’s not the trees that are blocking the view it’s the low quality image and vehicles. Also this is almost 400 feet away. Is there even a pedestrian there? When I zoom forward the southbound cars don’t appear to be stopped and that northbound car doesn’t stop at all. Finally if you go forward the trees are setback far enough that you can see the entire intersection from about 90 feet away.
I do agree that the double lanes are a bad idea. My guess is that PBOT knows that’s a non-starter so baby steps. That second lane can become a dedicated bus lane in the future.
Because a little red paint and some bus only lane stencils are beyond the scope of this $110,000,000 project?
No because removing two travel lanes and a middle lane would be a non-starter. Do you really think after getting chewed out by the business community in multiple public hearings our current council would approve or fund a plan like that? PBOT can’t just do whatever they want and our council is very pro-business.
Not to mention the political backlash. Without a doubt part of the reason Hardesty lost was because of the changes to Division. Never mind the fact that the whole council approved the funding for it and it was designed before she took over PBOT. A large number of voters aren’t very rational, informed or forgiving.
**$185 million https://www.portland.gov/transportation/planning/82nd-avenue/building-better-82nd-avenue-online-open-house/1-welcome-82nd
If PBOT is unwilling to put bus lanes on the busiest part of the busiest bus in the city, they will not be willing to put bus lanes anywhere – which makes it seem like maybe they don’t actually value public transit over private automobiles (despite what they say).
Waiting for “the future” just means it won’t ever happen – they have $110 million now. Who is it a non-starter for? Certainly not the thousands of Portlanders who rely on the 72 every day
Not to mention it destroyed local Black owned business and basically made MLK a complete car street .
Another great idea…..
They just removed a tree planter on 7th.
Yes, the median and other 70s changes to MLK destroyed it as the commercial heart of the black community. (Vancouver/Williams was also destroyed.) Every change was aimed at improving the drive between Portland and Vancouver without concern for the people who lived, worked and shopped in N/NE.
I was involved in a project in the 90s to try to undo some of that damage. We added crosswalks, on-street parking, and better sidewalks. The real key was removing large sections of the median. More would have been better.
That’s my concern when I see “median” in any project. Medians are used to speed up traffic by eliminating mid-block turns, and sometimes run through intersections to eliminate intersection turns and cross traffic, and even pedestrian crossings.
Macadam is another treed median street. I like the trees, but its main purpose–as with MLK–is to facilitate more and faster traffic. It blocks pedestrian crossings at several intersections, and creates more traffic on neighborhood streets due to blocking direct turns.
Let me guess. Zero plans for traffic enforcement?
Not crazy about this plan. There is no way that PBOT can have a full concrete/tree median, bus lanes, bike lanes, and wider sidewalks. They are painting themselves into a corner by doing this, or they are content to not actually change very much on 82nd. I have no doubt that they’ll (in conjunction with TriMet and Metro) nix the bus lanes, provide minimal “upgrades”, call it an FX service and then check a box – all while doing functionally nothing (outside maybe signal priority) to improve transit service on the busiest bus route in the city.
82nd really needs protected bike lanes and bus priority lanes. Giving up a travel lane for a center lane median cuts into width that non-car centric road use could use.
There may be differences in the underground utilities, but I have very little faith that the trees in this plan will be included in the final build given what happened on Division.
Also it’s disappointing to see no improvements between Mill and Halsey.
I hope these designs are actually buildable. While it’s not survey-level-accurate, Portland Maps shows sewer pipes going down the middle of 82nd for significant intervals. That’s the reason that the changes PBOT made to Division don’t include trees (except for on one block).
Do sewers preclude the medians because they would make accessing the sewer for maintenance more difficult, or because because of concerns about tree roots?
Iain
What makes you such a good bird-dogger?
keep up the good work/observations
I expect a lot of push-back on these changes fortunately most of them are in Khan Pham’s district who’s been a great advocate for improving safety along all of 82nd. Hopefully that will help sway enough of the business interests along the corridor that safety is more important than their customers convenience.
Still a tough sell for businesses mostly built to cater to drivers. I live in this district and rarely access anything along 82nd outside of a car. When I do it’s always an ordeal. It’s usually easier to go a bit further to a more bikable area. Something I’ll bring up when they ask for community input.
I cannot imagine cycling on 82nd. I ride to Home Depot sometimes on the Springwater trail and then south on the 205 path so I know the neighborhood. 82nd is very tight for ROW so the whole wish list won’t fit. There are LOTS of driveways that increase the risk of right hook collisions and 82nd is a cruise and car parade route for drivers who dislike cyclists. (Roll’n coal anyone?). Fix 82nd for pedestrians and heat island effect and route cyclists to the 92nd bike lane, or the 205 path (after removing campers there)