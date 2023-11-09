Weekend Event Guide: Exploding whale, ride for housing, and more

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
0
Soak up the fall colors while you can! (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Welcome to the weekend.

Check out our ride and event picks below.

Saturday, November 11th

Dig Day – 10:00 am at Rogers Camp Trailhead (Tillamook State Forest)
Join local nonprofit NW Trail Alliance for a satisfying trail maintenance session in the forest. Put in the work to preserve great trails, meet cool people, and do something that just feels good. More info here.

PSU Farmers Market Ride – 10:00 am at SE Clinton and 41st (SE)
Everyone is welcome at this weekly ride that stops in a few places to pick riders up and then rolls into the market on PSU campus. Buy great food and then eat it with friends old and new. More info here.

Fall Colors of PDX – 12:00 pm at PSU Urban Center (SW)
Join ride leader Scott B at the end of the PSU Farmers Market Ride to see some fall color hot spots on the west side of the river. More info here.

Sunday, November 12th

Cyclocross Crusade Race #6 – Rainier High School (Rainier, OR)
It’s the final race in the 30th anniversary Crusade series and this classic course is sure to bring out memorable duels and hijinx. More info here.

Monthly Overlook Ride – 9:30 am at Stacks Coffeehouse (N)
Join a member of the Overlook Neighborhood Association (who also happens to be chair of BikeLoud PDX) for a roll around this very cool part of town. You’ll get plugged into local issues and, who knows, maybe meet some fellow bike-loving neighbors you never knew you had. More info here.

Southerly Ladies Ride – 10:00 am at Trolley Trail trailhead (SE)
Ride leader Maria “Bicycle Kitty” Schur says, “This is a chill pace road ride, friendly to beginners and experienced lady* riders alike (*trans-ladies this means you too!). Lady-powered bikes only – no dudes, no e-bikes, no offense.” More info here.

Inner Eastside 4 All Kickoff Ride – 2:00 pm at Cartopia (SE)
This is a great opportunity to join forces with housing advocates from Portland Neighbors Welcome and learn about their new campaign to encourage more housing types in inner neighborhoods. More info here.

The Exploding Whale Day Ride – 5:00 pm at Salmon Street Springs (SW)
Did you know ODOT once exploded a real whale on the beach and the guts and stuff flew hundreds of yards away and slammed down onto cars in a nearby parking lot? It’s a wild-but-true story and this ride will mark its 53rd anniversary with all the nerdy quirks you’d expect. More info here.

— Don’t see an event? Please tell us about what’s going on in your neighborhood by filling out our contact form!

Share this article

Share on Reddit
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Founder of BikePortland (in 2005). Father of three. North Portlander. Basketball lover. Car owner and driver. If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, feel free to contact me at @jonathan_maus on Twitter, via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a supporter.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Latest Headlines

Weekend Event Guide: Exploding whale, ride for housing, and more

PBOT adds heavy concrete drums to notorious NE 21st Ave bike lanes

This year’s ‘Remembrance Day’ wants accountability and commitment from politicians

A two-way bikeway on the Willamette Blvd bluff is officially off the table

Featured Story

Five year prison sentence handed down in hit and run that killed Dustin Finney

Go inside the courtroom as Finney's grieving mother stared down the man who hit her son.