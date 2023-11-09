Weekend Event Guide: Exploding whale, ride for housing, and more

Soak up the fall colors while you can! (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Saturday, November 11th

Dig Day – 10:00 am at Rogers Camp Trailhead (Tillamook State Forest)

Join local nonprofit NW Trail Alliance for a satisfying trail maintenance session in the forest. Put in the work to preserve great trails, meet cool people, and do something that just feels good. More info here.

PSU Farmers Market Ride – 10:00 am at SE Clinton and 41st (SE)

Everyone is welcome at this weekly ride that stops in a few places to pick riders up and then rolls into the market on PSU campus. Buy great food and then eat it with friends old and new. More info here.

Fall Colors of PDX – 12:00 pm at PSU Urban Center (SW)

Join ride leader Scott B at the end of the PSU Farmers Market Ride to see some fall color hot spots on the west side of the river. More info here.

Sunday, November 12th

Cyclocross Crusade Race #6 – Rainier High School (Rainier, OR)

It’s the final race in the 30th anniversary Crusade series and this classic course is sure to bring out memorable duels and hijinx. More info here.

Monthly Overlook Ride – 9:30 am at Stacks Coffeehouse (N)

Join a member of the Overlook Neighborhood Association (who also happens to be chair of BikeLoud PDX) for a roll around this very cool part of town. You’ll get plugged into local issues and, who knows, maybe meet some fellow bike-loving neighbors you never knew you had. More info here.

Southerly Ladies Ride – 10:00 am at Trolley Trail trailhead (SE)

Ride leader Maria “Bicycle Kitty” Schur says, “This is a chill pace road ride, friendly to beginners and experienced lady* riders alike (*trans-ladies this means you too!). Lady-powered bikes only – no dudes, no e-bikes, no offense.” More info here.

Inner Eastside 4 All Kickoff Ride – 2:00 pm at Cartopia (SE)

This is a great opportunity to join forces with housing advocates from Portland Neighbors Welcome and learn about their new campaign to encourage more housing types in inner neighborhoods. More info here.

The Exploding Whale Day Ride – 5:00 pm at Salmon Street Springs (SW)

Did you know ODOT once exploded a real whale on the beach and the guts and stuff flew hundreds of yards away and slammed down onto cars in a nearby parking lot? It’s a wild-but-true story and this ride will mark its 53rd anniversary with all the nerdy quirks you’d expect. More info here.

