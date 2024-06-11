At Bike Happy Hour this week: Candidate Rex Burkholder, Bike Fun App, and WeBike!

Left: Rex Burkholder at Bike Happy Hour in April (Jonathan Maus/BikePortland). Right top: WeBike group photo at Peninsula Park (The Street Trust). Right bottom: Bike Fun App ride leader tokens.

Bike Happy Hour

Every Wednesday, 3-6 pm

Gorges Beer Co. (2705 SE Ankeny)

Bike Happy Hour (BHH) is right around the corner and we have a fun night planned. It’ll be hard to top last week, but perhaps you’ll join us and make it even better?!

(By the way: If you’d like to support BHH, help us pay for free fries and other cool stuff, consider making a contribution here.)

We have two special guests lined up so far: leaders of The Street Trust’s WeBike program and Portland City Council candidate Rex Burkholder. I’ll also have Bike Fun App ride leader tokens to hand out. Here’s the rundown…

It’s Pride Month, so we’ll share the mic with WeBike, a cycling group that, “aims to dismantle the barriers of cycling for trans people of all genders, gender non-conforming people, Two Spirit, and cis women.” WeBike began as a program from The Street Trust known as Women Bike in 2015. WeBike goes beyond bike rides and connects people through social gatherings, mentorship, and knowledge-sharing events. They’ve also got a private Facebook group where folks can tap into the collective wisdom and connect for rides and meet-ups.

Tomorrow night (Weds., 6/12) at 6:30 pm WeBike will host a fix-a-flat clinic at The Street Trust HQ in Lloyd Center, but they’ll hang with us on the patio first. Around 5:00 pm one of their leaders will be on the mic and then they’ll lead a ride over to the clinic. Come out and learn what this group is all about and consider tagging along on their ride. Who knows, maybe you’ll meet some great folks and end up joining them on an upcoming overnight bike camping adventure?

Also at BHH this week we’ll be joined by Portland City Council D3 (southeast) candidate Rex Burkholder. Many of you know Rex as one of the founders of the Bicycle Transportation Alliance (which became The Street Trust) and as a former Metro councilor. This will be Rex’s second visit to BHH. If you caught his speech back in April you’ll know why he’s running. Come out and hear more from Rex, then decide if he deserves one of your three votes for D3.

And last but not least, I’m helping Aaron Corsi spread the word about his amazing Bike Fun App. If you haven’t heard, this app puts the entire Shift/Bike Summer calendar into your iPhone with a very easy-to-use and helpful app. Aaron isn’t able to join the fun on his bike this summer due to a lingering medical issue (he’s fine, it’s just a bummer!), so he wanted help handing out his ride leader tokens. What are these? They’re cool little plastic cards he created that allow anyone who’s leading four or more rides to share them with someone. There’s an RFID chip so you can just tap your phone and see all the leader’s rides. Watch his IG video for more info.

I have tokens to give to the following ride leaders:

Abernethy Bike Bus

Bad Bitches Bike

Bicycle Kitty

BikeLoud PDX

Breakfast on the Bridges

Corvidae BC

Cycle Cats

Cycle Homies

Dr. Doughnut

Joseph Bicycles

Kidical Mass PDX

Maplewood Bike Bus

Nakedhearts:PDX

Nic Cota

Pamela Schpamela

Ride Safe PDX

The Street Trust

What else?

Come at 4:00 for free fries. Stay till 5:00 for open mic where anyone can speak their mind.

See you tomorrow.