It’s Bike Happy Hour night: Join us to meet a council candidate and a bike law expert

The lovely crowd from last week. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

It’s Wednesday, and you know what that means… It’s time for Bike Happy Hour (BHH). This will be our 44th week! Hard to believe we are approaching a one-year anniversary.

Last week we had so much fun sharing time and space with Roo and Luis from Warpaint. Thanks to everyone who showed up and hung out with us in the Ankeny Rainbow Road plaza. Speaking of plazas, if you missed our latest “In the Shed” podcast, Eva and I talked about the Portland Bureau of Transportation’s 2023 Street Plaza Annual Report. In addition to the fun fact that 90% of over 2,000 people surveyed told PBOT they want these carfree spaces to continue. That’s a lot of support. Another fun nugget in the report is where PBOT gave a nice nod to Bike Happy Hour. Here’s an excerpt from the report:

“Among other events, Ankeny Rainbow Road proudly hosts the cherished “Bike Happy Hour”, which started this year. This weekly event, held Wednesday evenings, brings together cycling enthusiasts and community members in a celebration of urban cycling culture.”

Isn’t that nice?!

If you want to sample this “cherished” event, show up tonight (Wednesday, February 7th) from 3:00 to 6:00 pm. The weather says we should be rain-free and it should be near 50-degrees — perfect for being outside!

Tonight’s guests: Lawyer Chris Thomas (left), and City Council candidate (D2-N/NE) Mariah Hudson. (Thomas photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland – Hudson photo: MariahForPortland.com)

Around 5:00 pm I’ll grab the mics and introduce two special guests.

Portland City Council candidate (D2-N/NE) Mariah Hudson will join us. When she’s not working in public health communications at OHSU or leading the PBOT Budget Advisory Committee, Mariah can be found riding around the Alameda neighborhood on her orange Radwagon e-cargo bike with her young kids. You might recall that I shared a short video interview with her earlier this week. Come out and meet Mariah and see if she’s someone you can support for city council.

We’ll also have a chat about bike law with local lawyer Chris Thomas. Chris is a partner at Thomas, Coon, Newton & Frost, a downtown Portland firm that has supported safe streets advocacy for decades (Chris’s dad Ray Thomas wrote a book on Oregon bike law and is a veteran of legislative lobbying in Salem). Chris has also written a few articles for BikePortland, is a staunch advocate for the rights of bicycle riders, co-authored a free legal guide for e-bike riders, and is a regular BikePortland commenter.

Please bring your legal questions and get ready for an enlightening evening!

A few quick BHH housekeeping items: Please don’t order food at the bar. Only use QR codes at tables for food order and stay put until your order arrives! We don’t want staff wasting time looking for you. Also, please treat staff well and remember to tip on your pre-discount total.

Bike Happy Hour – Every Weds, All Year Long

3-6 pm at Ankeny Tap & Table on the SE Ankeny Rainbow Road (between SE 27th & 28th)

$2 off drinks at Ankeny Tap, Crema Coffee (on the corner), Gorges Beer Co.

All are welcome – Family friendly

More info here